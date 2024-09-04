Mind Lab Pro Review for 2024: Does This Nootropic Work?

It’s time to get serious about your professional life or boost your performance, but you’re struggling to meet life’s demands. Or, perhaps you’ve retired or dropped back to working part-time but want to protect your brain health.

Cognitive function is essential for everyone, whether your job requires a high level of technical or academic skill, simply long hours, or if you’re still a student. This is where nootropics like Mind Lab Pro come in. This article looks at its ingredients, the research behind them, Mind Lab Pro reviews, and similar alternatives.

What Is Mind Lab Pro?

Mind Lab Pro belongs to a category of supplements known as nootropics. It’s designed to boost cognitive function in otherwise healthy people who may feel like they’re losing their edge or cannot keep up. Mind Lab Pro only contains natural ingredients, with no reports of pharmaceutical contamination. As a result, you can get it without a prescription.

Mind Lab Pro is vegan-friendly, caffeine-free, Clean Label Project-verified, and tested for accuracy and purity. Over 1 million bottles have been sold so far, and for good reason. Every ingredient has clinical and laboratory evidence to back it up.

How Mind Lab Pro Works

As one of the best brain pills, Mind Lab Pro works by giving you a short-term cognitive boost now and potentially improving your brain tissue health in the long term. Multiple ingredients increase levels of neurotransmitters that assist in mental function, motor skills, and stress regulation.

Mind Lab Pro Ingredients

Mind Lab Pro ingredients include citicoline, Bacopa monnieri, and L-theanine. Some of their benefits overlap, while others complement each other.

Citicoline

Citicoline is a naturally occurring substance in the human brain, but it can be made or derived from other sources for supplementation. It is the intermediate step between phosphatidylcholine and choline.

Mind Lab Pro contains 250mg of citicoline per 2-capsule dose, which is only half of the dose seen in some clinical trials [1]. Trials testing it for more serious neurological problems have used doses in grams [2]. It’s important to remember that Mind Lab Pro ingredients work together, so smaller doses could be more than compensated for by collective benefits.

Bacopa Monnieri

Bacopa monnieri is a creeping, perennial herb native to wetlands in countries such as India. It’s known as brahmi, or water hyssop in English, and belongs to the plant family Plantaginaceae. Bacopa monnieri has been used for its nootropic potential for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine.

Each dose contains 150mg of Bacopa monnieri extract, which is at the lower end of the range seen in clinical trials testing Bacopa monnieri. These trials report doses ranging from 150mg to 640mg [3].

Lion's Mane Mushroom

Lion’s mane mushroom is an Asian fungus that resembles a white lion’s mane. It’s used in both food and traditional medicines. Every dose of Mind Lab Pro contains 500mg of organic lion’s mane extract. This is smaller than doses in several clinical trials, where participants took 1 to 3 grams or more [4].

Phosphatidylserine

Phosphatidylserine is a natural phospholipid, a fatty acid attached to a phosphate. The brain, muscle, heart, and liver contain higher than average amounts of phosphatidylserine, as they are the most energy-demanding.

Each Mind Lab Pro dose includes 100mg of phosphatidylserine from soy lecithin. The dose used in Mind Lab Pro is only half that seen in a clinical trial where phosphatidylserine significantly improved ADHD symptoms [5]. However, the other ingredients may more than makeup for this, and it is not aimed at people with ADHD; it is only intended for general health maintenance.

Maritime Pine Bark Extract

Maritime pine bark extract comes from the Pinus pinaster pine species. It is well-known for its powerful neuroprotective antioxidants, including many polyphenol types. For this reason, it’s used in herbal medicine for all-around cellular protection.

There is​​ 75mg of maritime pine bark extract per 2-capsule dose. This is more than the 25mg and 50mg doses used in a study on maritime pine bark extract for ADHD. As Mind Lab Pro is for adults, it may match the 1 mg/kg dose given in other studies that have succeeded in improving executive function in ADHD [6].

L-Theanine

L-theanine is an amino acid found in green tea. Although it’s not used to make proteins, it may still have some health benefits.

Each dose of Mind Lab Pro has around 100 mg of L-theanine. This matches some clinical studies that have tested L-theanine with positive results, while others have given it in higher doses [7].

Vitamins B6, B9, and B12

Vitamins B6, B9, and B12 are essential for DNA repair and blood cell production processes. As water-soluble vitamins, your body does not store them as readily, and they need to be replaced more often.

2 capsules of Mind Lab Pro contain 2.5mg of vitamin B6, 100 mcg of vitamin B9 (folate), and 7.5 mcg of vitamin B12. These are 147%, 25%, and 313% of your recommended daily intake, respectively.

Mind Lab Pro Benefits

Mind Lab Pro may improve cognition while supporting healthy stress management. It could even improve the health of your brain’s cells and tissues. (credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Cognitive Enhancement

Here’s how each ingredient aids cognitive enhancement:

Citicoline

Clinical research shows that citicoline may improve Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) scores in Alzheimer’s disease. For example, they rose from 20 to almost 25 in people with early-onset AD [2].

L-Theanine

L-theanine can improve work capacity while boosting impulse control, even among children with ADHD. It may reduce mind-wandering while speeding up reaction times [7]. Lion’s mane has similar effects, speeding up performance while providing stress relief [4].

Phosphatidylserine

In one trial, phosphatidylserine was suggested to greatly benefit ADHD symptoms. For example, children had a 90% reduction in inattention on two measures. Their scores for ADHD on the DSM-IV also fell from 11.4 to 7.2 [5].

Bacopa Monnieri

Additionally, Bacopa monnieri may help you develop faster reaction times regarding memory and decision-making. You may find learning easier and have stronger working memory and spatial skills. It could also improve awareness among Alzheimer’s patients [3].

Maritime Pine Bark

As for maritime pine bark, a trial testing its benefits on children with ADHD found that maritime pine extract significantly improved teachers’ ratings of their inattention and impulsivity. Although parents did not notice as much change, the children may not have felt the same need to “perform” at home compared to school [6].

>>Get the best MindLab Pro deals

Mood and Stress Management

Here’s how each ingredient helps with mood and stress:

L-Theanine

L-theanine is the main Mind Lab Pro ingredient that can help with mood regulation and stress management. It can increase GABA, a soothing neurotransmitter that helps reduce stress and improve sleep. Research shows that L-theanine could boost focus and concentration through this and other mechanisms [7].

Rhodiola Rosea

Additionally, Rhodiola rosea may offer adaptogenic properties to help improve your physical resilience to stress. Clinical studies show reduced stress, improved mood regulation, and stronger motivation with rhodiola supplementation [9].

Brain Health

Mind Lab Pro may provide essential structural and antioxidant support to the brain.

Citicoline

Lab studies show that citicoline may have powerful protective effects on brain tissue. They include cell and tissue infection even during cold exposure, oxygen deprivation, and simulated injuries [2].

Citicoline may also increase phosphatidylserine levels, a structural part of your brain’s fatty tissue. These properties may be why older clinical studies found that citicoline sped up recovery from severe head injuries, reducing the time it took to recover lost function.

Lion’s Mane

Lion’s mane was shown in one clinical trial to prevent cognitive decline and restore Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) scores in older adults. With improved Activities of Daily Living scores, its effects could lead to greater independence [4].

Folate

What’s more, folate could reverse cognitive aging by around 18 months (1.5 years). When specific cognitive skills were measured, the age reversal ranged from 18 months to 7 years [8].

Short-Term vs. Long-Term Benefits

Mind Lab Pro's short-term benefits center around boosting key neurotransmitters and energy levels. The long-term effects involve protection against cognitive decline and a durable performance boost. For example, the increase in BDNF and NGF that lion’s mane could give you may take months or a year to become fully apparent.

Mind Lab Pro Side Effects

Mind Lab Pro side effects are minimal if you experience them at all. The most common potential effects are sleep issues and digestive discomfort.

Sleep Disturbances

Studies on individual Mind Lab Pro ingredients did not describe sleep disturbances. However, there is still a chance that the supplement may increase your dopamine levels enough to cause excessive daytime sleepiness [10]. Thanks to L-theanine, which is calming, this may be a little more likely.

Digestive Issues

Some ingredients in Mind Lab Pro, such as maritime pine bark extract and Bacopa monnieri, can cause digestive discomfort. If you experience this, take it with food or a substantial drink, such as a protein smoothie, to dilute it.

Anxiety or Nervousness

Although Mind Lab Pro does not contain stimulants, you may feel somewhat overstimulated if you increase your dopamine levels high enough. Consider cutting back on caffeine if this sounds like you, as it may have additive or multiplying effects on Mind Lab Pro’s potential for side effects.

Mind Lab Pro Price

The daily Mind Lab Pro price is around $2.30 per dose of 2 capsules whether you choose the 1- or 2-month supply. These cost $69.00 and $138.00, respectively. You can save 25% with the 4-month package, which costs $207.00, or $1.73 per 2-capsule dose.

Shipping Details

You can track your delivery whether you live in the US, UK, or another country Mind Lab Pro ships to. Shipping times range from as little as 1 day in the UK (with DPD) to 5-10 working days in the US to anywhere from 5-20 days in other countries.

Mind Lab Pro claims to ship to most countries with a few exceptions. The exceptions include:

Blocked countries, with North Korea as an example

Countries with often-unreliable mail carriers, e.g., Mexico

Countries that do not allow certain supplement ingredients, such as Malaysia and South Korea

Countries that restrict supplement importation, including Chile, India, and Pakistan

Money-Back Guarantee and Return Policy

All customers can try Mind Lab Pro for 30 days risk-free. This only applies to your first bottle for 60 days after delivery. If you want to return your delivery because you changed your mind or made a mistake, there is a 14-day window to contact customer support.

>>Get the best MindLab Pro deals

Mind Lab Pro Real User Reviews

Mind Lab Pro has many positive reviews online. For example, their Trustpilot page has an average rating of 4.2/5 stars out of 59 reviews.

Mind Lab Pro Trustpilot Reviews

One user wrote, “I'm 71 and my wife is 68. We started with a month's supply and wanted to see if it would sharpen our minds. Shockingly, I noticed a difference in my ability to concentrate and to better remember things, even names. This product, for us, worked as advertised [11].”

Mind Lab Pro Reddit Reviews

As for a more mixed Mind Lab Pro review, Reddit user cogito_ergo_sam writes:

“The next one was the Universal Nootropic by Mind Lab Pro. This one had a permanent positive effect on my brain. Took it for 6 months and saw monotonic gains the whole time. After that I started to see negative effects like anxiety. I could take it for 1 month every 6 months and reap more benefits until it gave me anxiety again. Now I can't take it at all [12].”

Mind Lab Pro Amazon Review

A reviewer with ADHD on the real, official Amazon store said:

“I bought these bc my psychiatrist recommended that I look into a nootropic.

Day 1 was a flop - I didn’t feel any different. Day 2 was completely different. I don’t get the same effect as I would with my prescription, but my alertness, fatigue, and brain fog was noticeably better. My motivation didn’t change too much, but my focus was better and I was able to recall information much easier.

I got a mild stomach ache each time I took the supplements, but that was manageable. It did not affect my sleep at all [13].”

>>Get the best MindLab Pro deals

Mind Lab Pro vs. Competitors

If Mind Lab Pro isn’t for you, nootropic alternatives include FOCL Day, Hunter Focus, and Noocube.

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

FOCL Day features lion’s mane more heavily than MindLab Pro, at 1,000mg. It also features L-theanine, Bacopa monnieri, Rhodiola rosea, and vitamin B6. If you cannot take tyrosine out of concern for excessive dopamine levels, we recommend FOCL Day.

Rhodiola rosea has been used for many years to relieve mental and physical fatigue while boosting performance. Clinical studies back up these claims, with multiple trials showing improved energy levels and cognitive function even during times of stress [8].

Pricing

FOCL Day Stack 3-Pack costs 93.60, saving you 20%, as opposed to buying them separately

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Hunter Focus is made with higher performance demands in mind. It contains higher doses of ingredients such as L-theanine and L-tyrosine.

Additionally, Hunter Focus contains acetyl-l-carnitine. Studies show that its ability to protect brain cells, improve their energy supply, and support their signaling abilities may help guard against dementia [14].

However, the higher dose of L-tyrosine may negatively interact with dopamine-boosting meds and caffeine. You may find it overstimulating as a result.

Pricing

Hunter Focus's 4-month package is the best value deal, costing $270.00. 1 month costs $90.00, while 2 months at once are $180.00. The 2- and 4-month packages include free e-books and workout programs to help you build muscle and fitness.

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Noocube stands out to us because of its focus on providing your brain with antioxidant protection. For example, according to Noocube reviews, its Lutemax formulation contains fat-soluble carotenoids, which may better protect the fatty tissue in your brain. Population research shows that carotenoids such as lutein and zeaxanthin are linked with better cognition in adults over 60 [15].

Pricing

1 month’s supply of Noocube costs $64.99. The best value deal, however, is the 5-month package for $194.99, which includes e-guides on brain exercises to maximize your results.

FAQs on Mind Lab Pro

Here are some of the first questions customers have when considering or buying Mind Lab Pro.

How to Take Mind Lab Pro?

Take 2 or 4 capsules of Mind Lab Pro per day. The first 2 should be taken on an empty stomach before breakfast. If you are preparing for intense work or study, add another 2 in the early afternoon.

How Long for Mind Lab Pro to Work?

You may notice some Mind Lab Pro ingredients working in around half an hour. However, more long-term benefits concerning brain function and tissue health can take weeks or months.

Where Can I Buy Mind Lab Pro?

You can buy Mind Lab Pro on the official product website or the official Amazon store. Avoid sellers in stores with random-sounding names on Amazon or eBay. Their products are most likely fakes and have subtle differences on the label.

How Much Does Mind Lab Pro Cost?

Mind Lab Pro costs $69.00 for 1 month’s supply. The best value deal costs $207.00 for 4 months or $1.73 per daily dose.

What Are the Side Effects of Mind Lab Pro?

Mind Lab Pro is unlikely to cause side effects. However, it may cause an excessive increase in dopamine if you already take other substances that increase its levels. Some ingredients can cause minor digestive problems such as diarrhea and abdominal cramps.

Is Mind Lab Pro FDA Approved?

As a dietary supplement, Mind Lab Pro did not need FDA approval to reach the market. However, it is made in an FDA-registered manufacturing facility.

Final Thoughts on Mind Lab Pro Review

Between the evidence and many positive Mind Lab Pro reviews on Reddit and other sites, we’ve found one of the best nootropic supplements on the market.

Multiple ingredients have improved brain fog, attention span, mental clarity, and performance. Even better, the roles some play in protecting brain tissue and providing structural support could improve your brain health in the long term.

Although the main downside was that some ingredients are included in lower doses than those seen in clinical trials, we recommend Mind Lab Pro overall.

>>Get the best deals on Mind Lab Pro now

References

Al-Kuraishy, Hayder M, and Ali I Al-Gareeb. “Citicoline Improves Human Vigilance and Visual Working Memory: The Role of Neuronal Activation and Oxidative Stress.” Basic and clinical neuroscience vol. 11,4 (2020): 423-432. doi:10.32598/bcn.11.4.1097.1 Secades, J J, and P Gareri. “Citicoline: pharmacological and clinical review, 2022 update.” “Citicolina: revisión farmacológica y clínica, actualización 2022.” Revista de neurologia vol. 75,s05 (2022): S1-S89. doi:10.33588/rn.75s05.2022311 Abdul Manap, Aimi Syamima et al. “Bacopa monnieri, a Neuroprotective Lead in Alzheimer Disease: A Review on Its Properties, Mechanisms of Action, and Preclinical and Clinical Studies.” Drug target insights vol. 13 1177392819866412. 31 Jul. 2019, doi:10.1177/1177392819866412 Docherty, Sarah et al. “The Acute and Chronic Effects of Lion's Mane Mushroom Supplementation on Cognitive Function, Stress and Mood in Young Adults: A Double-Blind, Parallel Groups, Pilot Study.” Nutrients vol. 15,22 4842. 20 Nov. 2023, doi:10.3390/nu15224842 Hirayama, S et al. “The effect of phosphatidylserine administration on memory and symptoms of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder: a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial.” Journal of human nutrition and dietetics : the official journal of the British Dietetic Association vol. 27 Suppl 2 (2014): 284-91. doi:10.1111/jhn.12090 Hsu, Cheng-Dien et al. “Complementary effects of pine bark extract supplementation on inattention, impulsivity, and antioxidative status in children with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder: A double-blinded randomized placebo-controlled cross-over study.” Phytotherapy research : PTR vol. 35,6 (2021): 3226-3235. doi:10.1002/ptr.7036 Anas Sohail, Anas et al. “The Cognitive-Enhancing Outcomes of Caffeine and L-theanine: A Systematic Review.” Cureus vol. 13,12 e20828. 30 Dec. 2021, doi:10.7759/cureus.20828 Smith, A D, and H Refsum. “Homocysteine - from disease biomarker to disease prevention.” Journal of internal medicine vol. 290,4 (2021): 826-854. doi:10.1111/joim.13279 Ivanova Stojcheva, Emilija, and José Carlos Quintela. “The Effectiveness of Rhodiola rosea L. Preparations in Alleviating Various Aspects of Life-Stress Symptoms and Stress-Induced Conditions-Encouraging Clinical Evidence.” Molecules (Basel, Switzerland) vol. 27,12 3902. 17 Jun. 2022, doi:10.3390/molecules27123902 Cantor, Charles R, and Matthew B Stern. “Dopamine agonists and sleep in Parkinson's disease.” Neurology vol. 58,4 Suppl 1 (2002): S71-8. doi:10.1212/wnl.58.suppl_1.s71 “Steve Zeigler Gave Mind Lab Pro 5 Stars. Check out the Full Review.” Trustpilot, https://www.trustpilot.com/reviews/66202eaabe4aa96f7161b757. Mc-Higgins. “Any Good All-in-One Products?” Reddit.Com, https://www.reddit.com/r/Nootropics/comments/100pax2/comment/j2lc2aq/. “Check out This Amazon Review of Mind Lab Pro® Universal NootropicTM Brain Booster Supplement for Focus, Memory, Clarity, Energy - 60 Capsules - Plant-Based, Naturally Sourced Memory Vitamins for Better Brain Health.” Amazon.Com, https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/review/B07H5354D8/ROY3O4D34B9PL?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B07H5354D8. Pennisi, Manuela et al. “Acetyl-L-Carnitine in Dementia and Other Cognitive Disorders: A Critical Update.” Nutrients vol. 12,5 1389. 12 May. 2020, doi:10.3390/nu12051389 Christensen, Krista et al. “Dietary carotenoids and cognitive function among US adults, NHANES 2011-2014.” Nutritional neuroscience vol. 23,7 (2020): 554-562. doi:10.1080/1028415X.2018.1533199

Disclaimer: Content quality approved by JPost.

JPost oversees the native, paid, and sponsored content on this website and guarantees quality, relevance, and value for the audience. However, articles attributed to this byline are provided by paying advertisers and the opinions expressed in the content do not necessarily express the opinions of JPost.

The sponsor retains the responsibility of this content and has the copyright of the material. For all health concerns, it is best to seek the advice of your doctor or a legal practitioner.

Content quality approved by JPost. JPost oversees the native, paid, and sponsored content on this website and guarantees quality, relevance, and value for the audience. However, articles attributed to this byline are provided by paying advertisers and the opinions expressed in the content do not necessarily express the opinions of JPost.The sponsor retains the responsibility of this content and has the copyright of the material. For all health concerns, it is best to seek the advice of your doctor or a legal practitioner.