NooCube Review 2024: Ingredients, Dosage, User Reviews

With a lot of things to draw your short-term attention, it gets harder and harder to sit and work for a longer period of time. But could a supplement really make you smarter, more focused, and mentally sharp?

NooCube’s Brain Productivity—a popular nootropic supplement—promises to boost your brain health. Does it really improve your cognitive functions, or is it just another overhyped pill?

In this NooCube review, we’ll cover everything you need to know—breaking down the science and user reviews, plus comparing it to the leading competitors, too.

What Is NooCube?

NooCube Brain Productivity is more than just another brain booster; it’s a well-rounded cognitive supplement designed to give your mind that extra edge. Brought to you by Wolfson Brands, its unique formula features a powerful mix of natural ingredients, all backed by solid science.

If you’re aiming to sharpen your focus, clear mental fog, or help your brain work better, NooCube may be for you. While it doesn’t promise the moon, it provides realistic results since every ingredient is precisely dosed to actually work.

How Does NooCube Work?

NooCube relies on its carefully curated ingredient profile to support your brain health. By tapping into various brain pathways, this supplement works on multiple levels.

In short, Brain Productivity takes an all-in-one approach to enhancing cognitive function, so you can think sharper, faster, and better.

Want to crank up neurotransmitter production? Hoping to improve blood flow to your brain and protect your neurons? NooCube’s formula tries to address these issues and more.

The formula helps with everything—from boosting acetylcholine and dopamine production to bolstering your brain’s antioxidant defenses.

NooCube Key Features

Let’s look at some of the key aspects you need to know about NooCube before buying this nootropic supplement.

Effectiveness

Based on studies produced by third-party researchers on real-world user experiences, NooCube ingredients have the potential to work. They may sharpen a variety of cognitive functions—by enhancing focus, improving memory, honing problem-solving skills, and reducing brain fog. We’ll talk about each ingredient (and the studies that support them) later.

NooCube Safety

NooCube is made from natural ingredients that have been clinically studied, so it’s likely to be safe for most healthy adults. The supplement is also made under strict manufacturing guidelines and gets the thumbs up from third-party testers. Nevertheless, there’s still a small possibility that a few users might experience mild adverse reactions.

Dosage

NooCube Brain Productivity’s suggested dosage is two capsules a day, taken with a glass of water. It’s easy to make it part of your regular routine, especially if you take it in the morning (whether with or without some food).

Price

There are three different Noocube packages you can buy:

1-month supply: $64.99

3-month supply: $129.99

5-month supply: $194.99

Sometimes, the company also has flash sales with promotional codes that can help you save more. Plus, if you sign up for a subscription, you’ll instantly get a 15% discount.

NooCube Shipping

If you’re thinking about ordering NooCube, you’ll need to head to the official website. It’s the safest place to buy it, as you’ll be sure to get genuine products. The company also promises quick and discreet shipping, with your order arriving within five to ten business days (depending on where you live).

NooCube Return Policy and Money-Back Guarantee

Wolfson Brands is confident NooCube will probably work for you, so it offers a 60-day money-back guarantee. If you’re not loving the results, just send it back within those 60 days, and you’ll get a full refund.

NooCube Ingredients

We’ve mentioned the clinically studied, natural ingredients earlier, but let’s take a deeper dive into these components in this NooCube review section.

Alpha GPC

Alpha GPC is a form of choline that your body can easily absorb. This makes it a superstar when it comes to boosting acetylcholine—the neurotransmitter that plays a key role in memory and learning.

Studies suggest that it can sharpen your focus and help you soak up new information like a sponge [5].

Huperzine A

Did you know that Chinese moss has a key component that can prevent acetylcholine from breaking down in your brain? Huperzine A is this ingredient, helping your brain have higher levels of this vital neurotransmitter [6].

Cat’s Claw

As a vine from the Amazon rainforest, cat’s claw has been used for ages for its potential brain-protecting and anti-inflammatory perks. It may aid in preventing brain aging, as it reduces stuff that might cause mental decline and memory loss down the road [7].

Bacopa Monnieri

This time-honored herb in Ayurvedic medicine has been praised for centuries—especially when it comes to boosting memory and cognitive function [2]. But it's not just your memory that gets a lift; this herb is also known to help manage stress, too [8].

Oat Straw

Also known as Avena sativa, oat straw is a natural brain booster that is a go-to for sharpening focus and memory [9]. Think of it as a gentle wake-up call for your brain, especially when you need to zero in on something important.

L-Theanine

L-theanine is a mellow amino acid found in green tea: a virtual ticket to a calm, alert mind. The ingredient has been linked to dialing up focus and attention [1].

L-Tyrosine

Another amino acid, l-tyrosine plays an important role in helping your brain produce neurotransmitters like dopamine and norepinephrine [10]. It’s particularly useful when you’re stressed out or under pressure but need to stay on top of your game.

Resveratrol

Resveratrol—an antioxidant found in red grapes and other plants—might not be known for its short-term effects, but it’s a great choice for long-term brain health.

The ingredient is linked to keeping oxidative stress in check, acting as a cleanup crew for your brain to keep things running smoothly [11].

Pterostilbene

Pterostilbene is a close cousin to resveratrol, but with an extra kick when it comes to antioxidant and neuroprotective power [12]. Although research is still unfolding, early signs suggest it’s a promising player in supporting cognitive function.

Who Is NooCube Best For?

NooCube is a great pick for almost anyone ready to upgrade their brain game. Are you a student wanting to ace your exams, a professional trying to stay ahead of the curve, or someone who’s keen on keeping your brain in top shape as you age? As an all-around nootropic supplement, NooCube can be a solid addition to your daily routine.

Potential NooCube Benefits

NooCube claims to have a ton of cognitive benefits. In this NooCube review section, let’s take a brief look at each one. (credit: FitLiving graphics team)

1. Mental Clarity and Focus

Struggling with concentration? Are there too many distractions for you to stay on task? One of NooCube’s key benefits is its ability to improve your cognitive clarity. As one of the top Adderall alternatives, this supplement could help you sharpen your focus.

It does this through its unique blend of ingredients. For example, l-theanine makes it easier for you to concentrate better, so you can think clearly and work longer [1].

2. Enhanced Cognitive Function

NooCube is also great if you work in a field that has lots of cognitive demands—like those that require a great memory and mental acuity. Thanks to memory-boosting ingredients like bacopa monnieri, it could make your recall stronger and faster [2].

3. Reduce Fatigue-Related Brain Fog

Your body and mind aren’t designed for a lifestyle where you stare at a computer all day. Because of your technology-driven world, you’re likely to suffer from mental fatigue and brain fog.

NooCube includes ingredients like Panax ginseng, which fights fatigue caused by mental stress [3].

4. Improve Problem-Solving Skills

So many fields require problem-solving skills—like strategic thinking, creativity, and the ability to find innovative solutions. The good news is that NooCube showcases components like bacopa monnieri, which boosts cognitive processing [2].

In short, the supplement may heighten your mental alertness to make complex challenges easier to accomplish.

5. Stress and Anxiety Reduction

Stress and anxiety can seriously mess with your brainpower. That’s why NooCube adds elements like l-theanine, which is known for its calming effects [1].

The possible result? A clearer mind, better focus, and sharper decision-making—without the mental clutter.

6. Reduced Screen Fatigue

Are you glued to your laptop or smartphone screen all day? This can take a toll on your eyes and brain.

NooCube steps in with lutein and zeaxanthin—key components of LuteMax 2020—to help combat the effects of blue light and reduce the strain that comes with too much screen time [4].

Who Should Avoid NooCube and Potential Side Effects

While most people do just fine with NooCube, it’s not for everyone. If you have any existing health issues—especially problems with your heart or nervous system—it’s smart to check in with your doctor before giving it a try.

And if you’re pregnant, nursing, or under the age of 18, it’s advisable to steer clear of NooCube unless a healthcare professional gives you the green light.

Though side effects are generally rare with NooCube, there are some mild issues that some users reported. These include gastrointestinal discomfort, sleep disturbances, or headaches. However, the risks of experiencing major effects are low.

People with pre-existing conditions or taking other medications should check with their doctor before adding NooCube just to be on the safe side. You’ll want to make sure the supplement is compatible with your specific health needs.

What Do Real Users Say About NooCube?

Overall, NooCube does have overwhelmingly positive reviews, especially on the company’s platform. Though there aren’t many reviews from outside the company’s site, some commenters on third-party platforms have had good things to say about the product.

For instance, Reddit user u/Spritual_Concern92 wrote that she was quite happy with NooCube’s results. According to her post on r/adhdwomen, it gave her a subtle boost in focus and mental clarity but without the jitteriness she sometimes gets from stimulants [13].

Nevertheless, she realistically adds that NooCube isn’t a “magic pill.” In the same r/adhdwomen thread, another Redditor named u/purpleforestfairy is considering trying NooCube, yet she’s also interested in another nootropic brand [13].

NooCube Reviews: Bonus Section

Here we listed all the additional questions about NooCube that you may have.

How Long Does It Take for NooCube to Start Working?

Wondering when NooCube will start working its magic? Well, the timeline can be different for every user; it depends on things like your current brainpower, age, and how your body processes the ingredients.

But generally, most people begin to notice a sharper focus, clearer thinking, and an energy boost within a few days of consistent use.

Now, if you’re aiming for a full brain boost—with a better memory and ability to solve tough problems—it will probably take a bit longer. Usually, people start feeling the full-on benefits of NooCube after two to four weeks of regular use.

How to Use NooCube for Best Results?

The manufacturer suggests taking two pills early in the day. The more consistent you are at timing the supplements, the better your results will be.

How Long Does NooCube Stay in Your System?

Like the time it takes for NooCube to start working, the answer to this question is a mixed bag. It’s all about the specific ingredients and how quickly your body breaks them down; each has its own timeline.

Let’s take l-theanine and l-tyrosine as an example. These amino acids get cycled out of your body pretty fast, with effects that usually last just a few hours.

On the other hand, ingredients like bacopa monnieri and huperzine A tend to stick around longer—offering benefits that could last for several hours or even days.

Of course, how long you feel the effects can also hinge on your metabolism, how much of the supplement you take, and how consistently you take it.

Where to Buy NooCube?

If you’re Googling, “NooCube near me” or “NooCube where to buy,” you may not find the results you’re looking for. This supplement is primarily available online, and the only way to ensure you’re getting the legit product is to buy it from the NooCube website.

The website has tons of convenient options for purchasing. Whether you want to try it out for a month to see how your body reacts or you’re looking for bulk discounts, you’ll have options there. Plus, there’s fast and discreet shipping for most locations.

If you try NooCube Amazon, you may be purchasing a completely different product, so be careful.

NooCube Alternatives

Interested in other options aside from NooCube? Let’s take a look at some of the other nootropics supplements on the market.

FOCL Day shines by blending cutting-edge, functional medicine with plant-power nutrition. It only contains organic and non-habit-forming ingredients—like lion’s mane mushroom, rhodiola rosea, and l-theanine.

This supplement aims to enhance your mental clarity and uplift your mood throughout the day, without the jittery side effects of caffeine-centered nootropics.

The regular price for a 3-pack is $117, but it’s currently being offered at the discounted cost of $93.60.

Many customers have a great impression of FOCL, including a Redditor on r/CBD_review who thinks it’s a pretty good brand [14]. Another Reddit user is still wondering if it’s worth it but is open to listening to feedback about it on r/Nootropics [15].

Whether you’re at work, playing, or just tackling daily life, Mind Lab Pro is fine-tuned for peak mental performance. What makes it stand out? A team of neuroscientists worked on loads of research, ensuring that each ingredient may boost brain power; these include citicoline, maritime pine bark extract, and B vitamins.

You’ll be paying $69 for a month’s supply, and double that at $138 for a 2-month supply. Yet, you can get a better deal by ordering the 4-month supply for $207.

A lot of consumers gave a virtual thumbs up to Mind Lab Pro on the internet. As an example, one longtime user on TrustPilot wrote it’s a game change for him, saying it absolutely helps with focus and concentration and is perfect for studying or working [16].

Like any supplement, some people thought Mind Lab Pro made them too relaxed. In r/StackAdvice, one reviewer on Reddit shared that though he started off locked in and focused with the supplement at first, he has been feeling really tired and exhausted all through the day [17].

Hunter Focus takes the company Hunter Evolve’s mindset into the nootropic world: bigger is better. Each capsule is packed with a hefty dose of scientifically supported ingredients—such as l-tyrosine, lion’s mane mushroom, and ashwagandha root extract—to sharpen your concentration and cognitive functions.

At $90 for a 1-month supply and $180 for a 2-month supply, this supplement is pricier than most of its competitors. Nevertheless, you can lower the cost by going for the 4-month supply that’s priced at $270.

Some customers are big fans of Hunter Focus, including a reviewer on Trustpilot who likes it and other Hunter Evolve products [18]. However, a few users are not, like one Redditor who said on r/EffectiveNootropics that it makes him feel like a zombie [19].

Thesis has a unique take on nootropics that highlights a personalized cognitive boost. It offers six different types of Thesis supplements, each named after its key benefit: Energy, Clarity, Logic, Motivation, Creativity, and Confidence. You’ll take a quick quiz on the company’s platform to find the right products for you.

A Starter Kit (a combination of nootropics which comes with 4 blends) costs $119 if you make a one-time purchase. If you subscribe, the price goes down to $79.

Reddit user u/ParsnipExtreme2502 wrote in r/adhdwomen that she used a customized 50% Creativity and 50% Logic package for about six months. When she took the supplements consistently, she reported that minor tasks and chores no longer seem as daunting. She also gets this underlying kick to complete her work well [20].

However, in another r/adhdwomen thread, Redditor u/spacestation456 feels that the price was not sustainable despite the supplement working well [21].

FAQs About NooCube

Looking for a bit more information about NooCube? Check out these popular questions (plus their answers) below.

Does the NooCube Really Work?

NooCube is backed by both positive user reviews and extensive scientific research—showing it has the potential to work. Like most supplements, it might be more effective for some than for others. Thankfully, many users reported they’ve experienced tangible improvements in focus, memory, productivity, and mental performance.

What Is the Most Powerful Nootropic in the World?

Technically, there isn’t a “most powerful” nootropic. People react to supplements differently. So, certain products can work really well for one person, while another nootropic can be best for someone else.

Is NooCube Legitimate?

Yes, NooCube is a legitimate and reputable nootropic supplement. Wolfson Brands has a strong track record of producing high-quality health and wellness products. Plus, the supplement is made in GMP-certified facilities and goes through third-party testing for purity and potency.

How Should NooCube Be Stored?

NooCube should be stored, like all supplements, in a cool, dry spot away from moisture and direct sunlight. Make sure you close the bottle tightly, too.

Can I Take NooCube With Other Supplements or Medications?

Before you use this supplement, check with your doctor to see if it’s alright to take it along with other meds or supplements. While it is well-tolerated by most, certain ingredients might interact with some medications or worsen serious medical conditions.

Is NooCube Safe to Use?

Yes, when taken as directed, NooCube is considered safe for the majority of healthy adults. The ingredients are clinically studied for effectiveness, while the brand has strict manufacturing standards. Although dietary supplements like NooCube aren’t approved by the FDA, they are regulated by this organization.

NooCube vs Alpha Brain: Which Is Better?

NooCube and Alpha Brain are both well-known nootropic supplements that take unique approaches to brain health. The “better” option depends on exactly what you need.

What Is the Strongest Stimulant Nootropic?

There’s no one answer to the strongest stimulant nootropic. But, supplements with potent ingredients—like caffeine, oat straw, and l-tyrosine—have shown they work well in boosting mental energy, focus, and alertness [9] [10] [22].

NooCube Reviews: Final Thoughts

Looking for a multi-faceted brain booster supplement? NooCube targets several areas of cognitive function—from focus and memory to problem solving and stress management.

But is it the best nootropic for you? We hope our NooCube review has helped you make up your mind either way.

