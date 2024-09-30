Oura Ring Review (2024): A Look at Its Features and Accuracy

In the ever-expanding and innovative health and wellness industry, the Oura Ring has set the pace with its impressive features; the smart ring now competes against the best wearables and holds its own.

It's a small yet seemingly mighty gadget focusing on sleep tracking and advanced health monitoring. This Oura Ring review examines its key features to see how well the device can help you optimize your sleep and overall health.

What Is the Oura Ring?

The Oura Ring is a smart health-monitoring wearable device that focuses on sleep, activity, and recovery. It is more discreet than many other fitness trackers but features sensors to measure heart rate and its variability (HRV), body temperature, movement, and more.

The Oura Ring then provides users with detailed insights into their sleep patterns and physical activity through the app, but its holistic approach sets it apart. From in-depth analysis of sleep stages to details on your HRV, it’s geared toward recovery and well-being rather than solely tracking calorie burning.

The Oura Ring is available in different sizes and finishes, is compatible with iOS and Android devices, and comes with an app to provide a user-friendly data overview. This elegant design, with numerous features, set the smart ring in the spotlight in 2018.

The Historical Background of the Oura Ring

Oura Health Ltd is a Finnish startup founded in 2013. Its mission is to create a device that can provide meaningful insights into many aspects of health. The first-generation Oura Ring was launched in 2015, but it was only the second-generation Oura Ring that put the device and the company on the map.

Indeed, most Oura Ring 2 reviews show and agree that the company introduced significant improvements in design, battery life, and sensor accuracy. It was more attractive and precise than its predecessor, so the ring quickly gained popularity, mainly for its detailed insights into one’s sleep and recovery.

Since 2021, Oura Health has launched the third-generation Oura Ring and added a range of new features. You can now monitor blood oxygen levels, track heart rate changes, and analyze sleep stages, making it one of the most advanced wearables on the market.

Oura Ring Review: The Smart Ring at a Glance

The device has a comprehensive suite of health-tracking features and focuses on sleep and recovery. The sensors track your heart rate, HRV, body temperature, and activity levels, analyzing them to give you a holistic view.

It is a stylish device and versatile option that competes with traditional wrist-worn fitness trackers. With an impressive battery life, you can run on a single charge for almost 7 days. The Oura app is available on iOS and Android and completes the device as a place to access your data with clear visuals.

However, the Oura Ring has its drawbacks. The first thing you may notice is that it lacks some of the features found in more fitness-oriented wearables. It lags with its workout metrics and has no GPS tracking. Still, it makes for a powerful tool with solid capabilities prioritizing wellness.

What We Like About Oura Ring

Here's a breakdown of the features users particularly appreciate about the smart device:

Health Tracking

It’s impossible to review Oura Ring without first focusing on its health benefits. Its health-tracking capabilities are among the best, and the ring continuously monitors your heart rate, HRV, body temperature, and movement.

Through 24/7 tracking and metrics, Oura Ring gives a relatively accurate picture of the user’s health. Sensors detect even subtle changes, making Oura Ring a valuable tool for improving sleep, managing stress, or optimizing recovery.

Sleep Tracking

Our Oura sleep ring review shows that this is where it truly shines, with a detailed look into patterns, stages, and quality. Through heart rate, HRV, and body temperature insights, it’s easy to analyze your sleep and get suggestions on how to improve it.

Automatic Workout Detection

While not a fitness tracker per se, Oura Ring does offer workout detection and can automatically detect various forms of exercise. It logs activities in the Oura app and lets you track your workouts. It does not provide detailed workout metrics, so you may want to look at other wearables if you have an exceptionally active lifestyle you want to track.

Drawbacks of Oura Ring

This brings us to the things we didn’t like as much, and we discuss these downsides in more detail below:

No Live Fitness Stats

Unlike many other wearables, the Oura Ring does not have live fitness stats you can use during workouts, and its data is not displayed in real time. This is its primary downside in an Oura Ring vs. Apple Watch comparison, for example, as the latter offers more instant feedback to optimize your training routine at the gym.

Inconsistent GPS Data

Oura Ring has no built-in GPS and will rely on your smartphone's GPS for location-based data. This can lead to inconsistencies in tracking your outdoor activities, from logging your routes to measuring distances. A Garmin watch might be better if you’re looking for a gadget to help track such exercises.

No Half Sizing

The Oura Ring's sizing options can be a sign of trouble, as it does not offer half sizes. If you fall between sizes, you may get a fit that’s either too loose or tight, affecting comfort and accuracy. Oura does provide a sizing kit to help you determine the best fit and if you’re a half size.

Key Features of the Oura Ring

Let’s go through a more detailed review of Oura Ring and its critical features that have it standing out in the market: (credit: FitLiving graphics team)

1. Sleep Tracking

Oura Ring’s exceptional sleep-tracking capabilities provide in-depth insights into your sleep patterns. It monitors your sleep stages (light, deep, and REM) to offer a comprehensive view of sleep quality.

It also tracks how long you fall asleep, your sleep efficiency, and any disturbances. Based on these factors, the app's sleep score ultimately aims to help you identify your sleep trends and make adjustments. The app also provides more personalized tips to enhance sleep quality.

2. Heart Rate and HRV Monitoring

Oura Ring is often praised for its precise ability to monitor heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV). HRV is a key indicator of the body’s autonomic nervous system, and it can provide insights into stress levels, recovery, and overall health.

The Oura Ring tracks your resting heart rate and HRV throughout the day and night, offering data you can use to conclude your readiness for physical activity. This feature is particularly valuable for athletes who want to optimize their training and recovery routines.

3. Temperature Monitoring

Oura Ring offers continuous body temperature monitoring, tracking deviations from your baseline and detecting early signs of illness. Women can also use it to monitor menstrual cycles and understand how other factors affect their temperature.

4. Activity Tracking

The Oura Ring tracks your daily movement, including steps taken, calories burned, and total active time. While it cannot compare to fitness-oriented trackers, it provides a good view of your activity level and helps maintain balance. This aims to promote better overall wellness and fitness.

5. Readiness Score

The Readiness Score is a signature feature of the Oura Ring, and it offers a daily assessment of your body’s preparedness for physical and mental challenges. It’s based on sleep quality, HRV, resting heart rate, and activity levels. A high Readiness Score suggests that your body is well-rested, while a lower score shows a need for rest and recovery.

Oura Ring Accuracy

Overall, the Oura Ring is highly accurate in the areas that matter most to users, with sleep tracking, HRV monitoring, and long-term health metrics in mind. It offers a different level of accuracy or real-time fitness tracking, though, and fitness enthusiasts will consider it a downside.

The ring uses algorithms to analyze the data collected and provides a detailed breakdown of your sleep and heart rate data, with a greater focus on long-term conclusions.

Oura Ring Comfort

Oura Ring is designed to be worn 24/7 without causing discomfort and is made from lightweight materials that are also durable and hypoallergenic. You needn’t worry if you have sensitive skin or metal allergies with no Oura Ring side effects reported so far.

Its interior is smooth and rounded, so it does not dig into your finger or cause irritation. We already mentioned the discreet design, which makes it even easier to wear around the clock. This makes it an excellent choice for people who prefer to avoid wearing a noticeable device on their wrist or who find traditional fitness trackers uncomfortable.

Oura Ring Pricing

While Oura Ring 4 is on the horizon, the company offers 2 options: Heritage and Horizon. Your Oura Ring cost will also depend on the finish you choose, where:

Heritage can be ordered with:

Silver finish for $299



Black finish for $299



Stealth finish for $399



Gold finish for $449

Horizon can be ordered with:

Silver finish for $349



Black finish for $349



Stealth finish for $449



Brushed titanium finish for $449



Gold finish for $499



Rose gold finish for $549

It’s important to note that users must subscribe to the Oura app to access the full range of features. The monthly subscription fee is $5.99; you can access it for free after the first month. If you do not know your size, you can get a free sizing kit on the official website.

Oura Ring App Experience

This brings us to the all-important Oura app, which is central to the overall experience and acts as the primary user interface to analyze their data. It’s available on iOS and Android, offering a user-friendly design with easy navigation.

The app offers a streamlined view of the most critical metrics: readiness, sleep, and activity. These core metrics are presented in a visually appealing manner, with color-coded rings that fill up as you progress toward your goals for the day. You can personalize most of the things you see in the app and get daily recommendations based on the data you specify.

Who Should Buy the Oura Ring?

The Oura Ring is ideal for health-conscious people who want to track their sleep, activity, and overall well-being. It’s a great pick if you value sleek, discreet design and don’t mind spending money on a monthly subscription. However, it may not be your best choice if you’re an athlete and need detailed workout tracking.

Factors to Consider Before Buying the Oura Ring

Firstly, consider your health tracking needs. This is a solid option if you’re looking for a well-rounded product for everyday use. You also want to consider your budget and whether you can afford an initial purchase of $299 to $549 and a monthly fee of $5.99.

Lastly, consider the fit. You can order a sizing kit on the official site, and don’t accept anything less than a perfect fit, as this will affect both comfort and precision.

How Does the Oura Ring Compare to Other Wearables?

Compared to other wearables, the Oura Ring stands out for its focus on sleep and health monitoring. It does not offer extensive fitness tracking features like those on the Apple Watch, but Oura Ring excels in sleep analysis and heart rate variability monitoring.

The Oura Ring is a solid contender for users who prioritize these metrics. However, people looking for a fitness tracker alone might find other options more suitable.

Oura Ring Review: What Are Real Users Saying?

If you search for an Oura Ring review on Reddit, you can see many users praise its qualities regarding sleep tracking and improvements. However, some users object to its pricing and dislike the subscription model [1].

Most user reviews highlight the holistic approach discussed above and rate it highly against the big guns like the Apple Watch. However, it does not match the fitness tracking capabilities [2]. Many people choose to use both for different purposes.

FAQs About Oura Ring

Below, we address some of the most commonly asked questions about Oura Ring.

Do Oura Rings Actually Work?

Yes, Oura Rings are highly effective at tracking sleep and health metrics. Many users consistently report improved sleep and better health insights after using the smart ring. However, it’s fair to note fitness enthusiasts have less to be excited about with no live data tracking.

Which Smart Ring Is Better Than Oura Ring?

For those seeking more robust fitness tracking, devices like the Apple Watch or Fitbit might be better options. They offer more comprehensive fitness features but lack the in-depth sleep analysis you get with the Oura Ring.

How Long Will Oura Ring Last?

The Oura Ring is designed to last several years with proper care. Its durability and water resistance capability make it a reliable choice for long-term use. A charge of about 20 to 80 minutes gives you about a week of battery life.

Does Jennifer Aniston Wear an Oura Ring?

Yes, Jennifer Aniston wears an Oura Ring, and paparazzi have spotted it. She has also previously mentioned the device in a couple of interviews and highlighted how it helps her track her sleep patterns and overall health.

Final Thoughts: Is the Oura Ring Worth It?

The Oura Ring is great for sleep and overall health monitoring, and you’ll especially appreciate it if you’re looking for a compact and stylish design. It offers excellent accuracy with many key health metrics but is hardly the best choice for hardcore fitness enthusiasts needing real-time tracking capabilities.

Nevertheless, Oura Health excels in areas where others must catch up; many find the ongoing subscription cost worth it. This Oura Ring review has shown that the device remains a strong option for many users and a non-intrusive device that makes it easy to optimize one’s health.

