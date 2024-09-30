Psychic Medium: Where to Find Mediumship Readings in 2024

Wishing you could reach out to your departed loved ones? We know just the people who can help you explore this mysterious realm further: psychic mediums.

Our guide features the best psychic sites, like Purple Garden, which help you connect with a psychic medium who can give accurate readings.

Get ready to dive into the world of spirits with us!

Best Psychic Medium Online Platforms of 2024

Purple Garden - Overall best psychic medium site Keen - Top on-the-go medium sessions Kasamba - Best for love consultations Everclear - Best for personalized medium sessions Sanctuary - Best for on-demand medium sessions California Psychics - Best for career and life guidance Psychic Source - Top dedicated medium section AskNow - Top for spiritual guidance Oranum - Best for live medium sessions

1. Purple Garden - Overall Best Psychic Medium Site

(credit: PR)

Pros

$20 free credit for a $10 deposit

Easy to search for “psychic medium near me”

Almost 1,000 psychics in the network

Request transcripts for text and voice readings

Live video chat option

Cons

Varying rates for different reading types

What We Like About Purple Garden

Compassionate Mediums

The mediums at Purple Garden are warm, friendly, and genuinely sympathetic. They understand that loss can be a painful experience for many; that’s why they strive to make you feel comfortable while also being supportive.

Privacy and Confidentiality

Purple Garden’s psychics keep all client information confidential. Plus, the mediums work within ethical and professional boundaries.

Comprehensive Services

Psychic mediums offer a wide range of services for different needs—from connecting with spirits to conveying messages from departed loved ones. You can get closure and peace of mind with the help of the advisors’ abilities.

Purple Garden App

The Purple Garden app makes it easy to connect with psychic mediums anytime, anywhere.

Cost

If you’re a newbie, you’ll get $20 off on your first reading! While rates begin as low as $0.99 every minute, the prices may change based on which psychic you choose and which type of reading you select—whether phone, chat, or video.

User Reviews

One Reddit user praises Purple Garden, counting it among the noteworthy online psychic platforms listed in r/psychicsonline [1]. Even if a different Reddit commenter isn’t fully convinced yet if it’s worth it, he expresses interest in the platform by asking others for feedback on r/Psychic [2].

2. Keen - Top On-the-Go Medium Sessions

(credit: PR)

Pros

Handy mobile app

5-minute reading for $1

2,000+ psychics

3 complimentary minutes

More than 2 decades of experience

Cons

Promos aren’t covered by the guarantee

What We Like About Keen

Mediums for the Past and Future

Are you hoping to check on a departed loved one? Or, maybe you need the advice of your spirit guides about a challenging future. No matter what it is, Keen has a medium that can speak to your needs.

Readings 101

If you’re wondering how to find the best psychic to meet your needs or how dependable readings really are, this guide may come in handy.

It covers how to choose the right type of reading; this guide will also teach you how to prepare for a psychic medium reading and formulate questions about your career or relationship.

Get Matched Filter

All you have to do is answer some quick multiple-choice questions, such as how you’re feeling, your topic, the type of reading, and if you want your info straight or with a chaser. After that, you’ll be presented with 3 top psychics to choose from.

Dependable Phone App

When life improvises on you, your favorite Keen psychic medium is a click away if you’ve downloaded the site’s top-rated phone app. It’s free for iOS and Android—letting you make automatic advisor searches, callbacks, and more.

Cost

You can look forward to 3 minutes free on your first ever reading! On top of this, you only have to shell out $1 for the next 5 minutes.

User Reviews

In a Trustpilot post, one customer is happy that her experience with Keen is good [3]. On the other hand, a different Trustpilot commenter thinks the site has its own pros and cons [4].

3. Kasamba - Top Love Consultations

(credit: PR)

Pros

Good for love-related questions in this life and beyond

$20 credit for newbies

3 minutes free with 3 psychic mediums

More than 2 decades of experience

Refunds worth as much as $50

Cons

Some readings via email are available only after a day

What We Like About Kasamba

Mediums Specializing in Love

Kasamba is the number one site for love readings, but that’s not just limited to the living. When a loved one passes on, a bit of your heart goes with them,

With a lot of psychic mediums ready to help you find evidence that love survives death, you can experience whatever inspiration and healing the afterlife holds.

Widest Variety of Online Readings

Kasamba’s expert psychics are masters in every type of reading—from medium sessions to aura readings and astrology to pet psychics, tarot, and runes.

Best Satisfaction Guarantee

If it turns out that you’re unhappy with your reading for any reason, Kasamba guarantees up to $50 in refunds. Of course, you need to make your request within 7 days.

All About Psychics

From the various kinds of readings available to the do’s and don’ts of the etiquette of readings, plus how to ask the best questions, Kasamba's “All About Psychics” feature will explain it all.

Cost

Ready to chat with 3 psychic mediums? You’ll get 3 chat minutes free with 3 advisors from Kasamba. Additionally, a $20 free credit will apply to your first psychic medium session; just be prepared to make a $10 deposit.

User Reviews

One Reddit user on r/psychics was impressed by how spot-on the Kasamba psychic readings are [5]. Although a Trustpilot user feels the platform concentrates on love too much [6], she does think some Kasamba advisors are pleasant and very insightful.

4. Everclear - Best for Personalized Medium Sessions

(credit: PR)

Pros

Customized readings

Well-screened psychic mediums

No charge for the initial 3 minutes

Real-time tarot readings

Call and chat options

Cons

Video readings are not available

What We Like About Everclear

Personalized Matches

Everclear stands out in the psychic reading industry for its highly personalized approach to providing insights and guidance about this life or even the afterlife. It matches clients with psychics who best meet their needs and preferences.

Experienced and Vetted Psychics

The psychic mediums on Everclear are thoroughly vetted and possess extensive experience in their respective fields. Thanks to this rigorous selection process, you can expect to receive high-quality readings from knowledgeable and trustworthy professionals.

User-Friendly Platform

Everclear's platform is designed with user convenience in mind. Since it’s simple to navigate, you can quickly find psychics who specialize in your interests—such as love, career, or personal growth.

Everclear Mobile App

The Everclear mobile app allows you to connect with a psychic medium no matter where you are. It provides a seamless, simple way to access personalized medium readings.

Cost

You will be given 3 minutes for free when you start your very first session. Afterward, the prices may change depending on the rates of your psychic medium (usually $3 per minute or higher).

User Reviews

In a Trustpilot review, one client appreciates how psychics on Everclear gave him helpful advice when it comes to business and relationships [7].

Yet, in a r/tarot thread, a Redditor found it challenging to apply as a psychic on Everclear since it required a trail of her tarot practice [8]. Still, this shows the platform vets its applicants to verify their legitimacy.

5. Sanctuary - Best for On-Demand Medium Sessions

(credit: PR)

Pros

Immediately accessible psychic guidance

Just pay $4.99 for the first 5 minutes

100+ psychics available

Call or chat options

No-cost access to horoscopes

Cons

Lacks video readings

What We Like About Sanctuary Psychic

On-Demand Access

Sanctuary excels in providing on-demand psychic readings. You can quickly connect with available mediums without making an appointment in advance; that’s why it’s ideal if you’re seeking spontaneous insights from the spiritual dimension.

Diverse Range of Psychics

The platform boasts a diverse roster of psychics with various specialties—including mediumship, tarot reading, and astrology.

User-Friendly Mobile App

Sanctuary's mobile app is highly intuitive and easy to use. With just a few taps, you can browse available psychics, view their profiles, and initiate readings. Other interesting features include an AI tarot card reading, monthly or daily horoscopes, and a planetary profile.

Flexible Registration Options

It’s easy to sign up for Sanctuary: just use your Facebook, Apple, or email account. Once you’re done, the FAQs will teach you how to connect with a psychic medium and make the most of the app’s features.

Cost

Sanctuary offers competitive pricing for its services. For starters, if you’re a new client, you’ll be given the chance to consult your medium for 5 minutes for only $4.99.

User Reviews

One Reddit user on r/astrology is happy since she found a decent astrology app like Sanctuary [9]. Yet, one more Reddit participant in the same subreddit likes another platform better—which is totally understandable as different folks have different tastes.

6. California Psychics - Top for Career and Life Guidance

(credit: PR)

Pros

Get work advice

Pay $1 every minute

Loyalty program perks

Phone or chat medium sessions

Almost 3 decades in the industry

Cons

Video readings aren’t possible

What We Like About California Psychics

Career and Life Guidance Focus

California Psychics provides readings that zone in on career advancement and life decisions. The psychics offer practical and actionable advice, helping you make smart choices and achieve your goals.

Psychic Medium Readings

The mediums on California Psychics don’t just aim to connect you with beloved departed ones but also give you the chance to ask them for guidance about specific topics. Aside from getting answers to work-related questions, you can also discuss love, destiny, and life paths.

Detailed Psychic Profiles

The platform features detailed profiles for each psychic—highlighting their specialties, experience, tools, ratings, and client reviews. This transparency helps you choose the right medium for your needs.

Special Offers and Loyalty Program

California Psychics offers special discounts for new clients and a loyalty program for returning clients (a.k.a. Karma Rewards). In addition to the $20 credit you’ll receive when you sign up, you also have the chance to earn points with every reading you buy.

Cost

You only need to spend $1 each minute for your first psychic medium reading; what you must pay during your next sessions will depend on your advisor’s regular rate.

User Reviews

One Trustpilot user is impressed by the spot on readings by advisors from California Psychics [10]. Another Trustpilot reviewer, however, thinks it’s a little pricey… while also saying that it’s worth the experience anyway since the psychics are helpful [11].

7. Psychic Source - Top Dedicated Medium Section

(credit: PR)

Pros

200+ psychics and mediums

As low as $1 every minute

More than 35 years in the field

3 additional free minutes for beginners

Video, phone, and chat sessions

Cons

You can only use 1 promo at a time

What We Like About Psychic Source

Dedicated Medium Section

As one of the oldest online psychic sites, its expert psychic mediums have helped people send and receive messages from loved ones on the other side. The dedicated guide prepares you for your reading—explaining what mediums are, what they do, and the right questions to ask.

Revealing Profiles

Psychic Source showcases medium profiles that explain their specialties, tools, reading style, and schedule availability. You can also see their customer reviews to determine who’s the right match for you.

Kindness Initiative

With a better world in mind, Psychic Source’s Kindness Initiative will donate 1% of all your purchases to one of its pre-selected charities. It’s at no additional cost to you, so if you want to contribute toward positive change, here’s your chance.

Easy Psychic Search

Psychic Source boasts an interactive “Find a Psychic search” tool. The 4-step process asks you for your preferred topic, type of psychic reading, tools, and formats.

Cost

The rates begin at $1 a minute (with 3 minutes thrown in for free!), but the regular prices can be higher. Still, there’s a guarantee that makes it possible to get your money back in case your reading falls short of your expectations.

User Reviews

There’s a client who posts on Trustpilot that she appreciates how her Psychic Source advisor’s intuition was right [12]. Nevertheless, another Trustpilot user claims he experienced miscommunication with customer support [13]. Still, he does have a positive opinion of his advisor and wishes he could’ve carried on consulting her.

8. AskNow - Top for Spiritual Guidance

(credit: PR)

Pros

Some medium psychics specialize in the spiritual realm

5-minute credit

$1 each minute onwards

Nearly 20 years in the business

Tarot readings are available

Cons

Doesn’t offer video readings

What We Like About AskNow

Spiritual Readings

On top of talking to the spirits of those who’ve passed, many psychic mediums on AskNow collaborate with your spirit guides as well. There are more than 45 psychic mediums ready for past life sessions, plus spiritual readings.

Psychic Spotlight

If you don’t have time to browse, the Psychic Spotlight feature showcases the site’s best psychics and mediums on the same page. It’s all there at your fingertips—from experience and expertise to talent and savings.

Free Intro Videos

Are you about to get your first psychic reading? If so, AskNow has some special intro videos designed for newbies. They’re not sophisticated or flashy, but they‘ll help you avoid unnecessary embarrassment during your first medium reading.

3 Types of Mediums

If you’re budget-conscious, AskNow has your back with three different categories of advisors: Top Rated, Elite, and Master Advisors.

Cost

The rates of psychic mediums range from $4.99 to $14 per minute—meaning there’s a psychic or medium available for you, regardless of your preferred price point. Of course, if you’re a first-timer, you can take advantage of the $1-for-a-minute trial sessions.

User Reviews

A Trustpilot user is glad that she experienced an extremely accurate reading when she used AskNow [14]. In another Trustpilot comment, another user feels frustrated about the registration requirements [15], even if many other customers don’t seem to find signing up a problem.

9. Oranum - Top Live Medium Sessions

(credit: PR)

Pros

Some psychics focus on mediumship

Live video readings

9.99 free coins for newbies

Be a basic or premium member

Available in 5 languages

Cons

Might not be ideal for clients who prefer the anonymity of chat readings

What We Like About Oranum

Live Chat Sessions

Do you crave the immediacy and energy of a face-to-face, old-school style mediumship session? The whole site is wired for video calls. Whatever type of reading you want, you can get it live and in person at Oranum.

Plenty of Live Mediums

With a score of live mediums on the site ready to act as your private guides into the spirit world, Oranum is the perfect way to reconnect with a departed loved one.

Oranum Blog

Oranum’s blog is a veritable learning center for everything psychic and spiritual. There are articles and videos on spiritual and psychic topics—from shadow work and feng shui tips to preparing for your next reading.

24/7 Live Customer Support

Oranum has a round-the-clock customer chat line to solve any problems you may have with the site, your account, or even a reader. Simply scroll down to the bottom of the home page, then click “Online Support.”

Cost

Imagine going into a psychic fair with a room full of readers, and you could have 1 free question with each of them: that’s Oranum’s free live chat experience. Plus, if you’re new to Oranum, you could get a $9.99 credit when you sign up.

User Reviews

One Trustpilot user gives a thumbs up to the kindness and compassion of her Oranum psychic [16]. Even though there’s also a Trustpilot reviewer who doesn’t feel her advisor is the best, she does admit that the psychic does read certain things accurately [17].

What You Should Know About Psychic Mediums

Before you get in touch with the best psychics offering mediumship services, find out everything you should know about psychic mediums.

What Is a Psychic Medium?

In a nutshell: a psychic medium is someone with extrasensory perceptions and psychic abilities that allow him or her to interact with the energies of departed persons or disembodied spirits.

Angels, demons, spirit guides, and societal archetypes—like gods and goddesses—are all examples of disembodied spirits.

How Do Psychic Mediums Talk to the Dead?

Mediums talk to the dead through various types of extrasensory abilities—like clairvoyance (psychic seeing), clairaudience (psychic hearing), and clairsentience (psychic feeling).

That’s because a spirit operates on a different reality than normal human beings.

How Do Psychic Mediums Help People?

Mediums can help people’s lives in two main ways.

The first is by assisting them to connect and share messages with their deceased family and friends whom they still miss and worry about.

The second is by helping reveal the dynamics and structure of the afterlife and the spirit world.

What Is the Difference Between a Psychic and a Medium?

While psychic mediums and psychics are very similar, there is a distinct difference between them.

A psychic ability is a broad term that describes things like clairvoyant ability, heightened inner intuition, empathy, and precognitive ability. Some research suggests that certain folks could have psychic abilities and extrasensory perceptions.

In contrast, mediumship is a more specific term with a definition that describes the unique ability to contact the disembodied spirits of those who have passed.

With this in mind, it would be accurate to say that all mediums possess psychic ability, yet not all psychics are also mediums.

What Are the Abilities of a Medium?

What makes someone a psychic medium is the power to have communication with beloved spirits of those who’ve passed and ethereal beings, like spirit guides and religious archetypes.

How to Tell If a Psychic Medium Is Genuine

Here are some tips to help you figure out whether a medium psychic is legit or not.

Check Out the Medium’s Online Reviews

Ready to search for a medium psychic near you to help you get some answers to questions you may have? Psychic medium reviews online are the best place to start researching because the best ones have earned widespread, documented reputations for delivering accurate messages, spiritual knowledge, and healing from the other side.

We highly recommend exploring subreddits like r/psychics, where people ask genuine questions and share their personal experiences.

Consider How Long It Takes the Medium to Connect With You

The best psychic mediums usually pick up very quickly on the spiritual energies surrounding a person, whether positive or negative.

Observe How Much Unsolicited Information They Give

A genuine psychic medium is not only an open conduit to the spiritual universe but also dedicated to service and healing.

As soon as they connect with a spirit that has something for you, they’ll usually share it without being asked or needing to know anything about you or your situation. In contrast, fake mediums will often try to pump you with prying questions.

Consider What the Session Was Like

A sterling psychic medium doesn’t only convey spoken messages but can also make you feel a sense of your loved one being near.

This can include sounding or phrasing things like your beloved one; it may also involve creating an ambiance where you can smell things you might associate with that person.

How We Chose the Best Psychic Mediums

While selecting the best psychic mediums online, we considered several factors to test their mettle.

Are There Legitimate Mediums?

We made sure that every site we included in our review had actual mediums on board, not just psychics claiming mediumship.

Does the Site Offer Spiritual Readings?

We looked for platforms with mediums offering spiritual readings and communication sessions with the spirits of those who’ve passed.

Are There Substantial Special Deals?

Many of the sites we picked offer 3 free psychic reading minutes or even more. Some platforms also generously give free credits to new customers.

Is There a Recognizable Strong Suit?

We looked for sites that handled one thing better than anyone else. Whether it was a type of mediumship reading (like love or career) or a specific format (like a superior mobile app), we wanted the best in each particular category.

Does the Site Offer Multiple Reading Formats?

All the sites we’ve recommended offer at least phone, chat, and email sessions. Some even went as far as video and SMS readings.

FAQs About the Best Psychic Mediums Online

Do you have some more questions about psychic mediums and what they do? Check out some of the most frequently asked questions online and their corresponding responses.

What Kind of Questions Can a Client Ask During a Mediumship Session on the Phone?

You may ask various types of questions during a mediumship session. Some examples include;

Is the spirit of (the name of a departed loved one) ever around me?

What is the difference between a dead spirit and the spirit of a non-physical being?

Is it ever possible for someone who isn’t a medium to hear the voice of a spirit?

When I pray for them, can my deceased friends and family members hear my voice talking to God?

Why can ghosts and living humans sometimes be in the same place and unaware of each other?

What kind of evidence should I look for to find out if a spirit is haunting me?

Is there any difference between a spirit and a ghost?

Does a spirit have to be psychic in its own way to sense human energies around it?

If ghosts are haunting the place I’m in, can they hear my voice if I try to speak to them?

What is the difference between my soul's essence and a ghost's spirit?

Can I Speak to a Psychic Medium for Free?

Yes, it is possible to get a free psychic reading from a legit medium. Sites like Keen, Kasamba, and Everclear offer deals that allow you to talk to a psychic or medium for free for a few minutes when you create your account. Other sites like Oranum have features—like a free live chat room—where you could ask a free question of a live psychic reader or medium.

Can Psychic Mediums Communicate With People Who Are Cremated?

Yes, psychic mediums can communicate with people who are cremated. That’s because cremation only affects the physical body and not the spirit.

Who Can See a Ghost, a Psychic, or a Medium?

Both a psychic and a medium are capable of seeing a ghost, particularly if they have clairvoyant abilities. However, a medium is not only someone who can see a ghost but also communicate back and forth with it.

Which Is More Accurate, the Perceptions of a Medium or the Instruments Used by a Ghost Hunter?

When proving the existence of spirits, the impressions of a medium and the scientific instruments used by a ghost hunter can both be accurate, just in different ways. The scientific instruments ghost hunters use are only capable of measuring physical evidence. In contrast, a medium seeks to connect with the sentience of the non-physical energies around them.

How Can Someone Train to Be a Psychic Medium?

Have you discovered you have mediumship abilities? Wondering how to become a psychic medium? Then, connect with those of like minds by joining a metaphysical learning center or a spiritual group. Also, keep training and performing activities that could help you focus and develop your psychic and spiritual muscles as you experience mediumship encounters.

Are Older Psychic Mediums Wiser or More Accurate Than Younger Mediums?

No, older mediums are not necessarily wiser or more accurate than someone younger; age isn't really a factor when it comes to pure mediumship. For example, you can have a powerful clairvoyant talent when you’re younger, but it may diminish with age through neglect. Yet, it’s also possible to develop your psychic ability over the years through hard work and learning.

Does a Medium Have to Be Clairvoyant or Clairaudient to Know a Spirit Is Present?

Yes, when mediums claim that a spirit is present, they are usually aware of it by being clairvoyant, clairaudient, or clairsentient. However, once they get in tune with a spirit, a whole new level of psychic power will kick in. Then, mediums will become aware of the thoughts the spirit wants to project through their ESP abilities.

Can Mediums Predict the Future?

Yes, sometimes a medium can predict the future. Keep in mind, though, that it’s likely because the spirits or angels they’re in touch with have told them what will happen. Of course, it amounts to the same thing if a medium has made you aware of the future. Yet, technically, mediums don’t usually predict the future on their own.

What Is a Medium in Physics?

In the science of psychics, a medium is something that moves light or energy from one thing to another. This is a great way to illustrate how a psychic medium relays a message from the spiritual dimension to this worldly dimension.

What Does the Bible Say About Mediums?

Based on Leviticus 19:31 and other verses, the Bible does not recommend consulting mediums. Nevertheless, it’s up to each person’s discretion whether they wish to reach out to psychic mediums or not.

Psychic Medium: Wrapping Up

Missing your departed loved ones? A psychic medium could help you connect with them.

Our top choice among the platforms that match you with the best psychic mediums is Purple Garden. It has a wide network of expert mediums and a generous $20 credit for first-timers.

Next on our list is Keen—with the most psychics and 5 minutes for $1. Kasamba is another solid runner-up, offering 3 free minutes with 3 mediums and $20 credit.

Simply pick one of these sites and have a professional medium explain that light at the end of the tunnel where your loved ones go.

