Looking for a Psychic Near Me? Best Readings & Deals in 2024

Back in the day, psychics weren’t easy to find. Depending on where you lived, maybe there was a witch at the edge of the town or a gypsy in a sketchy area of the city.

Nowadays, for someone looking for a reading, it is as simple as going online and searching for a “psychic near me.”

So, we’ve put together a list of the best psychic platforms online—starting with Purple Garden—where you can find a psychic near you and get an accurate reading.

Top Platforms to Search for a “Psychic Near Me” in 2024

Purple Garden - Best psychic readings overall Keen - Best mobile app readings Kasamba - Best love readings Everclear - Most personalized readings California Psychics - Best-screened psychic readers Sanctuary Psychic Reading - Best chat psychic readings Psychic Source - Best psychic mediums AskNow - Top tarot reading near me Oranum - Best live video readings PsychicOz - Most flexible psychic readings near me

Finding a “psychic near me” may be as easy as a Google search, but how do you know if the sites and readers being promoted are any good? What should you look for in a psychic reader? What are the top sites and the best deals for a professional psychic reading? We’ve done the research for you, so keep reading to see what our favorite picks offer.

1. Purple Garden - Overall Best Psychic Readers Near Me

Pros

Customer-voted most accurate readings

Multiple formats available

Bilingual platform offering English and Spanish

$20 credit on your first purchase

Cons

Video, phone, and chat sessions are priced differently

Overview

Are you looking for a dependable “psychic reader near me”? For variety, accuracy, choice of format, and everyday low prices, Purple Garden is a psychic site for all seasons if you need guidance for an issue that’s vexing you.

Plus, there are over 1,000 readers to choose from, so no matter the question or what type of reading you prefer, Purple Garden probably has it.

How to Get a Reading on Purple Garden

The easy-to-use filter lets you search for the type of reading, format, price, and number of reviews you want to see from a psychic.

There are also lists of the most accurate, trending, and top-rated psychics to choose from, as well as a weekly psychic star.

Deals

Normal prices start at $0.99 per minute. In addition, new customers get a $20 credit with their first reading when they make a $10 deposit.

User Reviews

Many users have great things to say about Purple Garden. One example is a Redditor on r/psychicsonline, who lists that this site is one of the best psychic reading sites online [1].

While another Reddit user on r/Psychic is not yet fully convinced if it’s suitable for him, he is open enough to give fellow Redditors the chance to give him feedback about this platform [2].

>>Get a $20 credit at Purple Garden

2. Keen - Best Psychic Near Me Mobile App

Pros

Around 25 years online

Over 2,000 available psychics

5 minutes for $1

Rewards program

Cons

Guarantee doesn’t cover promos

Overview

With the largest number of psychics and a mobile app that will help you access readings 24/7 (and get callbacks if a reader is busy), Keen is there for you around the clock.

No matter where you are, Keen can provide a trusted psychic to help you through those rough times you may occasionally encounter.

How to Get a Reading on Keen

If you’re new to the psychic site, Keen’s “Ultimate Guide to Psychic Readings” will show you the ropes and help you navigate the site as a beginner.

From the right kind of reading tailored to your needs to the best questions to ask, it’s all there so you can browse the profiles of more than 2,000 psychics.

Deals

New customers on Keen get the first 5 minutes of their first reading for just $1. There’s also a rewards program where repeat customers can earn loyalty points toward credits, special offers, and rewards.

User Reviews

Many customers have shared positive feedback about Keen on the internet. For instance, a Trustpilot reviewer says that her advisor was amazingly accurate when she did a reading about her family [3].

Another Trustpilot user, however, thinks that the psychic service has its share of ups and downs [4].

>>Get 5 minutes for $1 at Keen

3. Kasamba - Best Love Readings by a Psychic Near Me

Pros

25 years in the industry and counting

3 free minutes with 3 psychics

$20 credit for first-timers

Satisfaction guarantee up to $50

Cons

Email readings take 24 hours

Overview

When it comes to matters of the heart, Kasamba are the unrivaled love experts. Plus, the 3 free minutes come in handy for new users.

Whether you’ve just met someone or you’re experiencing a breakup or divorce, a Kasamba psychic can provide helpful advice.

How to Get a Reading on Kasamba

Just click the drop-down menu on the right side of the homepage, and an impressive list of categories is revealed where you can access hundreds of psychics.

From 21 different types of readings to free horoscopes and more, Kasamba has a tool to use for whatever is broken in your life.

Deals

Kasamba gives new customers 3 free minutes with 3 different psychics to shop around, and you also receive a $20 credit on your first reading.

User Reviews

Users provide a lot of good feedback about Kasamba. To illustrate, a Trustpilot reviewer confirms that the majority of psychics on this platform are consistent when it comes to readings [5].

On the other hand, a different Trustpilot participant thinks the site concentrates too much on love and relationships; however, he still finds the advisors very insightful and pleasant [6].

>>Get 3 free minutes at Kasamba

4. Everclear - Most Personalized Psychic Reading Site

Pros

Personalized psychic matches

Advisors are double-vetted

First 3 minutes are free

Satisfaction guarantee up to $25

Cons

No video option available

Overview

Shopping for a psychic can be hit-or-miss, so Everclear’s profile questionnaire can help you cut to the chase. If you’re searching for a “psychic near me,” all you have to do is go to Everclear’s website and start your problem-solving journey with a reliable reading.

Whether you prefer phone readings or psychic chat, every Everclear advisor is double-vetted in seven categories.

How to Get a Reading on Everclear

Everclear will help you find that well-matched psychic with a simple, detailed questionnaire that will pinpoint the exact kind of guidance you need.

Plus, if you need a reading on the go, you can download Everclear’s mobile app on your Android smartphone or Apple iPhone.

Deals

Normal reading prices start at over $2 per minute. Even better, every new customer on Everclear gets 3 minutes free on the very first reading and $20 worth of credits.

User Reviews

Everclear has more than its fair share of uplifting reviews online. As an example, one Trustpilot user shares that he received stellar information from psychics that was helpful to his company and marriage [7]. Nevertheless, some users have criticized the brand for sometimes having inconsistent readers.

Away from direct users, one Reddit participant on r/tarot says she had a challenging time applying to Everclear since the platform required her to have an online presence and a tarot practice trail [8]. Still, this clearly shows that the company makes sure applicants are legit psychics for the sake of its customers.

>>Get 3 free minutes on Everclear

5. California Psychics - Best Screened Psychics Near Me

Pros

More than 25 years in the business

Meticulous screening to validate psychic abilities

Karma rewards program

$1 per minute packages

Cons

No video readings

Overview

If you’re looking for a “psychic near me,” with experience to back it up, then you should know that California Psychics only accepts professionals with at least 3 to 5 years of experience; some of the veteran advisors even have over a decade of experience.

Do you need answers to the most important questions in life—like questions around career, love, or relationships? This platform features some of the most highly screened psychics online at fair prices, so you can easily get good advice.

How to Get a Reading on California Psychics

The detailed search filter lets you access psychics by abilities, topics, tools, and style.

There are also lists of new psychics, staff picks, and rising stars.

Deals

Every new customer gets to choose between 3 different 20-minute intro packages starting at $1 per minute.

There’s also a Karma rewards program that gives you a $20 credit just for signing up and a free detailed birth chart.

User Reviews

Some customers give California Psychics a virtual thumbs up through their reviews. A Trustpilot user, for example, is glad that her readings bring her the positive reinforcement and clarity she is seeking [9].

A different Trustpilot reviewer thinks the service is slightly pricey, although he admits it’s worth the experience since the psychics are helpful and provide clarity [10].

>>Get readings at $1 per minute on California Psychics

6. Sanctuary Psychic Reading - Best Chat Psychic Readings Near Me

Pros

Specializes in online chat

5 minutes for $4.99

Free tarot and horoscope features

Mobile app for on-the-go chats

Cons

No phone or video options

Overview

If you favor the privacy and anonymity that chat readings provide, then the Sanctuary Psychic Reading site is one you should explore.

Besides the chat format, various experts are adept at using astrology, tarot, or energy healing and sometimes don’t need to use any tools to provide accurate and affordable readings 24/7.

How to Get a Reading on Sanctuary Psychic Reading

With a filter that lets you search based on the type of reading you want, the price you prefer, and the number of previous readings by that psychic, finding an experienced reader is pretty easy.

Deals

Every new customer on Sanctuary gets the first 5 minutes of the initial reading for just $4.99.

User Reviews

Certain customers recommend Sanctuary. One of them is a Reddit reviewer on r/astrology who is excited that she found a decent astrology app like Sanctuary [11].

In the same thread, another Redditor likes another app better, but she still appreciates the Sanctuary suggestion.

>>Get 5 minutes for $4.99 at Sanctuary

7. Psychic Source - Best Psychic Medium Near Me

Pros

35 years of psychic reading experience

Best medium readings online

Intro deals start at $0.99 per minute

3 minutes free

Cons

Discounts only for new customers

Overview

If you’ve lost a loved one and need the special powers of a medium psychic, then you should know that Psychic Source has been helping people communicate with the spirits for 35 years and counting.

How to Get a Reading on Psychic Source

The advanced filter lets you search for a “psychic medium near me” based on specialties, subjects, tools, and reading style.

There are also multiple formats—like phone, chat, and live video readings—which allow you to communicate with the best psychic mediums.

Deals

New customers can choose from 3 different intro deals starting as low as $0.99 per minute. Plus, there are an additional 3 free minutes in your first session.

User Reviews

Psychic Source gets a virtual nod of approval from many of its customers. For instance, a Trustpilot reviewer feels that her psychic advisor quickly understood her [12].

A different Trustpilot user says she encountered miscommunication with the customer service team. Still, she does think her advisor was positive and wishes she could have continued with her [13].

>>Get 3 minutes free at Psychic Source

8. AskNow - Best Tarot Reading Near Me

Pros

Big on tarot readings

$1/minute deals

5 free minutes

19 years online

Cons

Some customers report being unsatisfied with the readings

Overview

If you’re fascinated with the symbolism of tarot, then AskNow is the site that can help you find out what the wheel of fortune has in store for you.

Even better, with a 3-tiered system of psychics to fit almost any budget, the platform is also pretty good when it comes to the suit of coins.

How to Get a Reading on AskNow

You can filter for a “psychic reader near me” by availability, reading type, price, and category.

If that’s too techy, just visit the Psychic Spotlight feature that lists the site’s 12 top psychics and pick one.

Deals

AskNow gives you the chance to get a 15-minute tarot reading for just $10. There are also $1 per minute deals on the site.

User Reviews

Some customers report having a great experience on AskNow. One example is a Trustpilot participant who appreciates that her first reading was extremely accurate [14].

A different Trustpilot user, however, isn’t willing to complete the sign-up requirements because she thinks it’s a big hassle [15].

>>Get 5 free minutes at AskNow

9. Oranum - Best Live Video Readings

Pros

Free live video chat room

New customers receive a $9.99 credit

Readings start at $0.98 per minute

Customers voted it as having one of the best online psychics

Cons

Premium membership is needed for private interactions with experts

Overview

With its free live chat room, Oranum offers you the opportunity to try video readings with a top psychic. The platform offers not only insightful readings but a lot of free spiritual content as well.

How to Get a Reading on Oranum

The simple interactive search functionality asks 4 simple questions and then matches you with 6 top advisors.

You can also browse through psychics on your own based on their skills—whether they be in the domain of astrology, clairvoyance, or dream interpretation—and what topic you’re interested in.

Deals

New customers get a $9.99 free credit on their first reading when they register. Plus, the free video chat room lets you ask 1 free question of as many live psychics as you want, making it a great way to test readers out before you commit to a psychic.

User Reviews

Oranum got more than its fair share of positive feedback online. For instance, a Trustpilot reviewer highly recommends her reader as a compassionate and kind reader [16].

In contrast, another Trustpilot commenter says he probably won’t go back for a full reading. He still thinks his psychic was okay but not exactly what he expected [17].

>>Get a $9.99 credit at Oranum

10. PsychicOz - Most Flexible Psychic Readings Near Me

Pros

Phone, email, chat, and video options

3 free minutes

Rates start as low as $0.99

1 free minute with each phone reading

Cons

Only 1 question per email

Overview

With a wide choice of readings via phone, online chat, video call, and email, PsychicOz grants you the flexibility to reach out to a psychic in more ways than one.

Featuring highly screened readers, low prices, and free minutes, it offers a peaceful solution for both your questions and your budget.

How to Get a Reading on PsychicOz

The comprehensive filter lets you search for readers by subjects, tools, and abilities. There are also menu options to browse customer favorites, staff picks, and rising stars.

Deals

First-timers get 3 free minutes, and then you’ll always get the first minute free on every phone reading afterward.

If you’re a newbie, you only need to shell out $0.99 per minute for phone or chat readings or $4.99 per email.

User Reviews

PsychicOz has favorable reviews when it comes to online feedback. To illustrate, a Redditor on r/reviewsofreddit believes that PsychicOz deserves a place among the best psychic reading sites of 2024 [18].

However, some users aren’t big fans of the site. For example, one Trustpilot user is less than thrilled with the quality of the company’s customer service [19].

>>Get 3 minutes free on PsychicOz

What Is a Psychic Reading?

A psychic reading is a consultation with someone who possesses extrasensory abilities—such as clairvoyance (clear seeing) or clairaudience (clear hearing) of psychic phenomena.

These consultations are usually sought to answer questions whose accurate answers are often inaccessible by other means of inquiry.

How Does a Psychic Reading Work?

A psychic reading starts with a customer asking the reader a question about something important to them.

Very often, the response you’ll receive reveals the spiritual or subtle energies at work in the situation that most people cannot perceive with their normal level of awareness.

Psychics rarely tell you what to do, though; instead, they offer perspectives on how to better understand a situation so you can evolve with it and ultimately improve your situation.

You can search for a “psychic store near me” if you prefer face-to-face interactions. If convenience is vital to you, though, psychic sites eliminate the need to go to fairs, events, or psychic stores to consult a reader.

>>Get a $20 credit at Purple Garden

Types of Psychic Readings

Discover the different kinds of psychic readings you can select from based on your needs.

Aura Readings

An aura reading is the ability to see the aura or energy surrounding the human body. The wavelengths of these auras appear as different colors—which will correspond to certain emotional and psychic states in the eyes of someone with psychic abilities.

Medium Readings

A medium is a psychic with the ability to communicate with the spirits of the dead and other non-physical entities. People who want to communicate with a deceased loved one will often seek the counsel of a psychic medium.

Astrology Readings

Astrology is the study of the movements of the planets and how they affect human life on Earth.

Working from a map of the heavens on the day you were born (a birth chart), astrologers mark the current planetary positions to see what celestial cycles are influencing you.

Tarot Readings

The tarot is an ancient deck of 78 picture cards used for fortune-telling. It is perhaps the most popular oracle used by psychics around the world because it incorporates symbolism from other spiritual systems, such as astrology, Qabalah, and Christianity.

Past Life Readings

Closely tied to the concepts of karma and reincarnation, past life readings delve into the energies your spirit carries from other incarnations as the soul journeys through this life.

>>Get a $20 credit at Purple Garden

How to Choose the Right Psychic Near Me

Wondering what metrics to use to figure out which is the ideal psychic for your unique needs? Below are the most important ones.

Type of Reading You Want

Much like doctors, many psychics specialize in a particular type of reading (such as astrology, tarot, or mediumship).

Deciding which psychic technique seems most interesting and relevant to you will probably lead to receiving the most insightful advice for your unique needs.

Subject

In addition to the techniques they use, many psychics specialize in certain subjects, such as love, career, or family matters.

To get the most useful and relevant advice, try to find a psychic whose expertise aligns with what you want to talk about.

Years of Experience

Like any other profession, the longer a psychic has been practicing their craft, the more experience he or she demonstrates during a reading.

Number of Readings

The more readings a psychic has done, the better. A professional has probably only gotten that far by being very good. He or she may not have that many years of experience, but many readings indicate a level of trustworthiness and credibility of the reader.

Customer Feedback

Nothing suggests great service like positive customer feedback. Make sure to research the reviews for any psychic you’re interested in.

How We Selected the Best Psychics

Curious to know how our top picks made it to our list? Here are the things we kept in mind while reviewing sites that can help you find a psychic.

Platform Reputation

What most people think about a psychic site speaks to what type of psychic you can expect to encounter because reputations are earned through quality and consistency.

New Customer Deals

Every platform in this review offers discounts to first-time customers in the form of free or discounted minutes to help you save on your initial psychic reading session.

Psychic Screening and Testing

Testing and screening of psychics was high on our list because scam psychics are an unfortunate phenomenon. All the sites we’ve reviewed test their psychics ahead of time.

Customer Reviews

To ensure that you’re getting the best psychic for a reading, we made sure that every site in this round-up featured transparent and easily accessible customer reviews.

>>Get a $20 credit at Purple Garden

Frequently Asked Questions About Psychics

Got other questions related to your search for “psychic near me”? Check out the answers to popular questions below.

What Are the Different Types of Psychic Powers?

Some of the different types of psychic powers include the following:

Clairvoyance is the ability to see different dimensions of existence with your mind’s eye.

Clairaudience is hearing spirits and perceiving things through your auditory faculty.

Telepathy is the skill of reading minds and projecting your thoughts into another’s mind.

Astral projection is an out-of-body experience where your consciousness travels on its own.

Mediumship is the ability to see the spirits of dead and disembodied entities.

What Questions Should You Ask In a Psychic Reading?

The most effective questions you can ask in a reading should involve important matters in your life. Here are some examples:

Is my relationship ready to go to the next level?

Will my job offer fall within the type of career opportunities I need?

Is the spirit of a recently deceased loved one around me?

I have a choice of 3 colleges; which will be the best environment for me?

What Is Psychic Healing?

Psychic healing is when a psychic is able to rebalance and realign the spiritual energy in your body to assist with your spiritual, emotional, and even physical health.

Are There Different Names for Psychic Energy?

Yes. Depending on where you go in the world and what spiritual tradition is practiced there, psychic or spiritual energy has different names. In Asia, this energy is known as “chi” and “prana,” while to the Native Americans of the northeast United States, it is referred to as “orenda.”

What Is the Best Way to Find a Psychic Near Me?

Searching on the internet is the best way to find a psychic near you. Here are some of the advantages of finding a psychic online:

Psychics are screened, so you know they’re legit.

Convenient formats let you have your reading anywhere.

There are safe payment options.

Readers are available 24/7, so you can find a “psychic near me open now” anytime.

How Can I Tap into Psychic Ability?

Here are some interesting ways to tap into your psychic ability:

Meditate regularly to develop your intuition.

Work with a psychic or spiritual mentor.

Practice with divination tools like the tarot or the runes.

Is It Easy to Find a Psychic Reading Near Me?

Yes. If you have an internet connection, finding a psychic is easy, as there are many online platforms with gifted psychics. Where it gets tricky is finding the right psychic for you, which is why we presented you with our carefully curated list of top psychic sites.

Final Thoughts on Psychic Near Me

A psychic reading can be an interesting way to change your perspective on life by helping you see things as they are, rather than the way they seem to be.

Finding the right psychic can be challenging, especially since there seems to be so many out there, and fake psychics are a common problem.

Hopefully, this review will make things easier for you with our list of trustworthy sites—including Purple Garden—where you can safely search for a “psychic near me” and find the healing you’re hoping for.

>>Get a $20 credit at Purple Garden

Disclaimer: Content quality approved by JPost.

JPost oversees the native, paid, and sponsored content on this website and guarantees quality, relevance, and value for the audience. However, articles attributed to this byline are provided by paying advertisers and the opinions expressed in the content do not necessarily express the opinions of JPost.

The sponsor retains the responsibility of this content and has the copyright of the material. For all health concerns, it is best to seek the advice of your doctor or a legal practitioner.

