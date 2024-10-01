Purple Garden Review 2024: Readings, Deals & User Reviews

Wondering if an online psychic reading is your path to spiritual enlightenment? Customers say Purple Garden is one of the best psychic sites that give the most accurate psychic readings online, and our review of the platform takes a closer look at the site to see how true the claims are.

Purple Garden offers different types of readings, low prices, multiple contact methods, transparent customer reviews, and a bilingual Spanish/English platform. It certainly sounds like a comprehensive and accessible hub if you’re seeking guidance and insights into their spiritual journey.

Let’s dive into this comprehensive Purple Garden review and find out if it’s the right psychic platform for you or whether you’ll need to turn to the alternatives cited in this guide!

Purple Garden Review: A Quick Overview

If you’re new to psychic readings or unfamiliar with the site, we’ll start this review with a quick look at Purple Garden's pros and cons that might pique your interest.

Positive Aspects

More than 1,000 available psychics

All readers are highly screened beforehand

Multiple reading formats are available

Easy to search for psychics

Bilingual English/Spanish platform

Customer-voted most accurate readings

Transparent customer reviews (both good & bad)

Free transcripts for live chat and voice readings

An informative blog on everything psychic and spiritual

Areas of Improvement

Chat, voice, and video calls are all priced differently

Customer service is only available via email request

Deals Available

All new customers receive a $30 credit on their first purchase

Purple Garden promo codes are sent out regularly to site users for discounts on readings with Purple Garden psychics

VIP clients on the site can earn “tryout credits” for an occasional free reading with a new psychic they haven’t tried yet

The referral program gives you credits toward future readings when the person you refer makes a purchase

Their cashback program gives you a percentage back on all your purchases

Exploring the Purple Garden Platform

The first step in this Purple Garden review is to familiarize you with the nuts and bolts of how the site works so you can find the perfect psychic and get a great reading.

How to Sign Up and Get Started

If you’re a non-English speaker, go to the menu icon on the upper left of the homepage and click on the language option. There, you can choose to experience the site in either English or Spanish.

After that, the “join” button on the upper right of the homepage will lead you to a sign-in window that will let you register with your email or an existing Google or Facebook account. When you’re signed in, you can begin searching for a reader.

Once you’ve selected a reader, you’ll then get to choose the length of your reading, provide a form of payment, and deposit funds in your account. All major credit and debit cards, as well as PayPal, are accepted.

Psychic Profiles

When it comes to searching for a reader, the Purple Garden psychics view gives you a pair of effective options. The first involves scrolling down the homepage to where there are different lists of readers such as “Most Accurate,” “Trending,” “Top Rated,” and even a daily “Staff Pick” to choose from.

Another option is to use the site's search engine. You can create a view that will fit your needs. For instance, you can choose readers based on reading type, specialties, format, number of reviews, and price.

Each psychic on the site also has a personal profile, which allows you to find everything you need to know about them. Included are descriptions of their training, how they do their readings, the formats they prefer, and their good and bad customer reviews.

Is There a Guarantee?

Yes, even though the site doesn’t advertise a satisfaction guarantee, our research for this Purple Garden review revealed a refund policy on their terms of service page. Refunds aren’t offered, but refund requests can be made via email to customer support within three days of a reading.

This request must include the date and time of the service and the reader’s name. Refunds are be issued in the form of either time or cash up to the equivalent of what was paid for the reading. Purple Garden then reserves the right to refund you partially, in full, or not at all.

Psychic Readings Available on Purple Garden

This Purple Garden review wouldn’t be complete without informing you of the different types of psychic readings available on the site. Here’s a selection of some of the top readings available.

Love Readings

The most popular topic psychics are asked about is love, and many advisors have love as a specialty. Whether you’re looking for new love, in a serious relationship, are married, or going through the pain of a breakup, Purple Garden has experts ready to guide you in making an informed choice.

General Psychic Readings

If you’re looking for a pure psychic who doesn’t use tools, Purple Garden has plenty of clairvoyants, mediums, and channelers available. Learn what your spiritual guides or guardian angels want you to know from a top psychic.

Tarot Readings

The Tarot is the most popular oracle used by modern psychics. If you need to know what can be anticipated in the coming days and weeks, perhaps an accurate tarot reading with one of the many tarot experts can help.

Palm Readings

For centuries, palm readers have been predicting the future by reading the lines on the skin of people’s hands. If you want to know what destiny awaits you regarding love, career, life path questions, and more, a palm reader may point you in the right direction.

Angel Insights

We all have guardian angels, but have you ever met yours? If you could use a little divine inspiration in your life, maybe you should look up an Angel medium to share the wisdom and love with them.

Astrology & Horoscope Readings

If love or money are ongoing issues for you, perhaps one of the astrologers can reveal to you what the planets have in store. As the late American Financier J.P Morgan once said, “Millionaires don’t use astrology; billionaires do.”

Dream Analysis

The ancient Qabalah teaches that the world of dreams is the foundation of the material world. If your dreams have been puzzling you as to what they mean, maybe a dream expert can help you harness the power of your subconscious.

Oracle Guidance

Oracles are esoteric tools psychics use to see the future and discover what challenges or lucky breaks await us. If you’d like to tune into the wisdom of the universe, use the Purple Garden search engine to connect with an experienced oracle reader.

>>Check out Purple Garden’s types of readings

Purple Garden Psychic Communication Methods

In this section of our Purple Garden review, we will look at the site's various contact methods for psychic readings. All the formats offered on Purple Garden operate through the mobile app, which allows you to choose between online chats, live video calls, and voice calls via your phone, tablet, or laptop.

The Purple Garden app is available for free download in iOS and Android and can be found on the Apple Store and Google Play. Free transcripts and voice recordings are also available for all chat and voice readings. That way, you’ll never have to worry again about taking notes while trying to listen to the psychic at the same time.

Cost of Psychic Sessions

Readings on Purple Garden start as low as $0.99 per minute, with many readers charging anywhere between $0.99 and $5.99 per minute. There’s also a cashback program for loyal customers. That means you’re refunded a percentage of your purchase with each reading that can be used toward future readings.

What Do Customers Say About Purple Garden?

We came across both positive and negative feedback on many Purple Garden reviews on Trustpilot. Some users feel it helped them a lot and rate it as the best platform online, but some also feel that the platform has no genuine psychics to offer [1][2][3].

On the other hand, Purple Garden reviews on Reddit are not many, but there are reports on its sister sites where Redditors praise specific psychics [4]. Some psychics from Purple Garden on Reddit also claim customers get a clean profile with each new psychic, which is a relief for many [5].

>>Check out Purple Garden’s 1000+ gifted psychics

What Are the Best Alternatives to Purple Garden?

This Purple Garden review probably sounds pretty good if you're new to psychic websites, but you may also want to know what other sites are out there and how they compare. Here are some sites we think are good alternatives:

1. Keen - Most Extensive Network of Psychics

In this Purple Garden review, we pointed out that they have a great range of advisors available, but Keen is possibly the largest site you can find, with over 1,700 psychics online. Keen also brings a lot of experience to the table with over 20 years online. Add a new customer offer of 5 minutes for just $1, and you will clearly get a solid competitor you want to check out.

2. Kasamba - Best Love Psychics

Kasamba is a site known for its superior love readings. No matter what aspect of love has your attention, from new love to breakups, Kasamba has an expert who can help. New users get 3 free minutes with 3 different psychics, so you can try a few before committing. You can also get $20 free credit when you add your credit card.

3. Everclear - Top-Notch Tarot Readings

Known for their intuitive guidance, Everclear’s tarot psychics excel in providing clarity and insight. With many experienced tarot readers available, you can expect readings tailored to your needs. Everclear also offers 3 free minutes to start with and see how it works without committing, which makes it an easy choice for most beginners.

FAQs on Purple Garden Psychics

Below, we share and address some of the questions most frequently asked by customers online.

How Do I Block or Unblock a Reader on Purple Garden?

In researching this Purple Garden review, we found no information on blocking a reader. However, if you want to ensure a reader can’t contact you, there are other options. You can leave a negative review in the advisor’s customer feedback section or file a complaint via email with Purple Garden customer service and ask for a refund.

How Is Customer Support on Purple Garden?

Contacting customer support is not as easy as it should be. We came to that conclusion after discovering that the only way to contact customer support is to submit a written request via email. After that, a response usually takes about 24 hours.

There is also a site bot that can offer help, but if what you need is beyond the bot’s capabilities, you’ll still have to send a message and wait for a reply. If you send an email request to Purple Garden and don’t hear back within 24 hours, we’d suggest checking your spam folder before trying again.

How Does the Purple Garden App Work?

Purple Garden is part of the Bitwine network along with Purple Ocean and Purple Tides. All three platforms work off the Purple Garden mobile app to provide readings via online chat, video calls, and voice calls via your smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

The app is available for iOS and Android and is downloadable for free from the Apple Store or Google Play. Our findings for this Purple Garden review revealed that the app not only works flawlessly but also ensures your data safety—all data is encrypted in transit, so your readings are always private and safe.

How Do I Request a Refund on Purple Garden?

We found that refund requests must be emailed to customer support within three days of the reading and include the date, time of service, and the reader’s name. Refunds will be issued in the form of either time or cash up to the equivalent of what was paid for the reading.

What Payment Methods Does Purple Garden Accept?

Purple Garden accepts all major credit cards (Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover), debit cards, and PayPal.

Is There a Promo for Referring a Friend to Purple Garden?

Yes, when you refer a friend for a reading, you will be rewarded with a credit toward a psychic reading for yourself. The catch is that your friend must first make a purchase, and you’ll receive yours once they’ve bought credits.

Do You Have to Deposit Funds Before Choosing a Reader?

No, you don’t have to deposit money before choosing a reader. Only when you’ve scheduled a reading, and it’s about to start, will you be required to deposit funds in 5-minute increments up to a 60-minute maximum. The minimum amount you can deposit is $15.

Are Purple Garden Live Text Chats Saved?

Yes, our Purple Garden review online scouring found that you can access transcripts of your live chat and voice readings through your account. A copy of each live chat or voice order is saved in a section called “My Orders.”

Purple Garden Review: Final Thoughts

Our Purple Garden review revealed handy features on the sites, from free transcripts and recordings to discounts for both new and repeat customers in the form of introductory credits and a cashback program. Additionally, we provided 3 top psychic reading sites if you feel that Purple Garden is not your cup of tea.

However, we strongly suggest you check the platform for yourself before making your pick so you can make an informed choice.

