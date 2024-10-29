Thermogenic Fat Burners: What Is All the Hype About in 2024?

From the ancient alchemists turning lead into gold to the modern science of shooting a rocket into space, fire has been an antidote to weight and matter. Heat things enough, and the mass of any matter can be lightened, which brings us to thermogenic fat burners.

Natural accelerants like the thermogenic fat burners we’ll review in this article raise your metabolism by burning fat as fuel to help you lose your unwanted weight. If you’ve got a substantial amount of pounds to lose, we’ll show you how to burn them off, starting with our top pick of the best fat shredders, Hunter Burn.

Our Top Picks of the Best Thermogenic Fat Burners

What Are Thermogenic Fat Burners?

According to Webster’s online dictionary, the word “thermogenic” literally means “to produce heat.” Thermogenic fat burners or thermogenic supplements for weight loss work by raising your body’s metabolism and overall temperature to burn more calories. Manufacturers of these supplements claim they can also help you burn fat, which can then lead to weight loss.

How Do Thermogenic Fat Burners Work?

If you’re wondering how thermogenic fat burners work, the concept is simple. They stimulate your central nervous system, which then raises your heart rate and blood pressure. This leads to an increase in body temperature and energy for more physical activity and physiological functions, which subsequently helps to break down the tissue that stores fat in your body.

Best Thermogenic Fat Burners in 2024 Reviewed

Losing weight and building muscle isn’t easy. That’s where thermogenic fat burners come in. They claim to help suppress your appetite, burn fat, and give you the energy needed to do that extra half-hour in the gym.

Sounds good? Now, the question is, which are the most effective fat burners for weight loss? Keep reading to find out.

1. Hunter Burn - Best Thermogenic Fat Burner Overall

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Pros

All-natural Ingredients

Science-backed formula

Larger doses for a better burn

No added caffeine

Follows strict GMP & FDA rules

Cons

No Free shipping on single purchases

Overview

If you’re looking for fat-burning thermogenic pills that won’t burn you out with stimulants like caffeine and yohimbine, then Hunter Burn offers you a clean path to thermogenic supplement support. Combined with Boss workout guides and nutrition advice, Hunter Burn is the complete thermogenic fat burner program.

Dosage

6 capsules each day

Pricing

1 bottle (180 capsules) is $90.00

2 bottles at $180.00 + video programs, E-books, and free U.S & U.K. delivery

3 bottles + 1 free at $270.00 + video programs, E-books, and free worldwide delivery

User Reviews

Hunter Burn reviews on the official website are generally positive, with users noticing visible changes and improvements after use. Some buyers feel that the product is effective but mention that it comes at a high price [1].

2. PhenGold - Highly Customer Approved Fat Burner Pills

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Pros

FDA Registered GMP Certified

All-natural formula

Curbs cravings

Boosts Metabolism to burn fat

100-day money-back guarantee

Cons

825 mg of caffeine-based stimulants per dose

Overview

Do you simply want the best fat-burning thermogenic pills you can get that are scientifically proven, safely manufactured, and guaranteed, or your money back? Then Phengold represents the gold standard of everything you’re looking for when it comes to thermogenic fat burners.

Dosage

3 capsules, 20 minutes before your breakfast or workout every morning

Pricing

A one-time purchase of 1 bottle (90 capsules) is $59.99

Subscribers save 20%, 30%, and 40% with successive orders + 3 free gifts and free shipping

User Reviews

PhenGold has a strong 98% approval rating on its official site, with many users reporting positive experiences. Some users on Amazon have noted improvements when following the directions carefully, while others expressed disappointment, claiming they saw no results after several months of use [2][3].

3. PrimeShred - #1 Shredder Among Top Thermogenic Fat Burners

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Pros

Boosts metabolism for maximum fat-burning

Triggers fat-burning hormones

Revs up energy and mental focus

100-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping for subscribers

Cons

Not for the stimulant-sensitive

Overview

PrimeShred is a high-octane, well-researched fat slayer. If you want to do more than just lose some extra pounds, PrimeShred can jump-start your body into fat destruction mode and shred you into a lean, mean muscle machine in weeks. All you need to do is keep it pumping, and the results will follow.

Dosage

3 capsules 20 minutes before breakfast

Take the capsules on both training days and off days

Pricing

1 time purchase of a single bottle is $59.99

Subscribers save 20%, 30%, and 40% off on successive purchases + 3 free gifts and free shipping

User Reviews

One user on Amazon appreciates the noticeable boost in energy and focus it provides, making it easier to stay active and engaged [4]. However, another user mentioned that while it offers increased energy, it doesn't effectively suppress appetite [5].

4. Capsiplex Burn – Best Thermogenic Fat Burner for Cutting

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Pros

Aggressive fat burning

Overcomes cravings

Accelerates metabolism

60-day money-back guarantee

Offers free shipping

Cons

High caffeine content

Overview

If you’re looking to lose weight and sculpt your body, then Capsiplex Burn is the hammer and chisel you need to create your statue. Its natural ingredients will keep your metabolism pumping.

Dosage

3 capsules a day, 30 minutes before you work out

Pricing

1 bottle (90 caps) at $64.99

2 bottles + 1 free bottle at $129.99

3 bottles + 2 free bottles at $194.99

User Reviews

Capsiplex Burn has received mixed reviews online. Some users on Amazon appreciate its appetite-suppressing effects, noting that it helps them eat less, while others have reported increased energy but experienced side effects like heightened anxiety [6][7]. As with many supplements, individual reactions seem to vary.

5. PhenQ – Top Among the Best Natural Thermogenic Fat Burners

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Pros

Aggressively burns fat

Reduces food cravings

Increases energy

Offers money-back guarantee

Free shipping in the US

Cons

Only available from the official website

Overview

If you’re looking for an all-natural, scientifically-backed supplement to help you shed those extra pounds, PhenQ is one of the best thermogenic supplements for weight loss. Containing 7 powerful ingredients and a pinch of caffeine, it’s all about providing energy for exercise and weight loss support, and it has virtually no side effects.

Dosage

1 pill at breakfast and 1 at lunch

Pricing

1 bottle (60 pills) at $69.99

2 bottles + 1 free bottle at $139.99

3 bottles + 2 free bottle at $209.99

Subscribers get 15% off

User Reviews

PhenQ generally receives positive feedback, with users on the official website praising its effectiveness in helping them lose weight, often within just a few weeks of use [8]. However, there are mixed reviews on TrustPilot, with some users mentioning that the weight loss process can take longer than advertised [9].

6. Instant Knockout Cut – The Fighter’s Choice of Thermogenic Fat Burners

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Pros

Used by professional athletes

Increases metabolism and energy

Reduces hunger

For both men and women

Cons

Should not be mixed with other stimulants

Overview

If you’ve tried losing weight, you know it’s a battle. That’s why Instant Knockout Cut is recommended by professional mixed martial artists who know something about battles. In addition, it contains natural ingredients that are manufactured following GMCA standards in FDA-approved facilities.

Dosage

4 capsules throughout the day as recommended

Pricing

1 bottle (120 capsules) at $65.00

2 bottles at $130.00 + Boss Shred Video Program and Free shipping in the U.S. & the U.K.

3 bottles + Boss Shred Video Program, 14 meals free, and Free shipping in the U.S. & the U.K. at $195.00

3 bottles + 1 bottle free, Boss Shred video Program, and free worldwide shipping

User Reviews

Instant Knockout Cut has garnered mixed feedback from users. One satisfied customer on Amazon reported significant weight loss after incorporating the supplement into their fitness routine [10]. On the other hand, another customer said the product didn’t work for them [11].

7. CalmLean – Top Among Safe Thermogenic Supplements

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Pros

100% Stimulant free

Can burn 1lb per week with a little lifestyle change

Backed by published research

Offers money-back guarantee

Cons

A bit pricey

Overview

If you want to raise your metabolism and lose weight without killing yourself in the gym or taking potentially harmful stimulants, look up CalmLean. It’s clinically tested, and some doctors recommend it, and you can lose at least 1lb per week or get your money back.

Dosage

2 capsules daily with water

Pricing

1 bottle (60 caps) at $59.00

3 bottles at $169.00 + free U.S.A. shipping

6 bottles at $319.00 + free U.S.A. shipping

User Reviews

CalmLean has received mixed feedback from Amazon users. Some have praised its energy-boosting effects without negative side effects, appreciating the natural ingredients [12]. However, others have found minor issues, such as not enjoying the taste, but didn't consider it a major drawback [13].

8. Burn Lab Pro – Stimulant-Free Fat Burner Pills

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Pros

Stimulant-free

All-natural ingredients

Enhanced workout performance

Aids in post-workout recovery

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Available only on the official website

Overview

If you’re looking for a stimulant-free fat burner to boost your workout performance, you might want to try Burn Lab Pro. Containing clinically proven ingredients like ForsLean, it helps you grow and sustain muscle mass while burning off unwanted fat and providing the energy you need for extra reps.

Dosage

3 capsules daily

Pricing

1 box (90 capsules) at $29.50

2 boxes at $59.00

3 boxes plus 1 box free at $88.50

User Reviews

Burn Lab Pro has received varied feedback online. One user on the official website reported that it delivers noticeable results, such as enhanced fat-burning and energy levels. However, other users feel that while it provides a boost of energy, it falls short of their expectations in terms of overall effectiveness [14].

9. Sculpt Nation Burn Evolved – Best Thermogenic Fat Burner for TRPV1

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Pros

Activates TRPV1 receptors to raise metabolism

Powerful research-backed ingredients

Balances hunger hormones to curb appetite

Converts fat into energy

Lifetime money-back guarantee

Cons

No free shipping

Overview

Considered a full-spectrum fat loss formula, Sculpt Nation’s Evolved uses natural ingredients and patented formulas to synergistically raise your metabolism and burn fat. Activating key switches called TRPV1 receptors located in all your fat cells, Burn Evolved detonates the links that keep fat cells stored in your body.

Dosage

2 vegetarian capsules daily

Pricing

The one-time price of 1 bottle (60 vegetarian capsules) is $49.00

3 bottles are $44.00 per bottle

6 bottles are $32.50 per bottle

User Reviews

Sculpt Nation Burn Evolved receives mixed reviews on Amazon. One user praises its energy-boosting effects and long-term benefits, while another feels it falls short of delivering significant weight loss, even with consistent use [15][16].

10. Sculpt Nation Burn PM – Best Thermogenic Fat Burner for Restful Sleep

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Pros

Works while you sleep

Uses powerful fat burners and sleep aids

Promotes healthy leptin levels

No stimulants

100% lifetime money-back guarantee

Cons

No free shipping

Overview

Most stimulant-free fat burners are about keeping you up and burning fat, but not Burn PM.

This unique form of thermogenic supplement ensures restful sleep so your leptin levels (the body’s fat-burning warrior) can burn fat for you while asleep.

Additionally, Burn PM doesn’t contain any stimulants; it only has sleep enhancers to work with the fat-burning ingredients.

Dosage

2 capsules daily

Pricing

One time price of 1 bottle (60 vegetarian capsules) is $49.00

3 bottles are $44.00 per bottle

6 bottles are $32.50 per bottle

User Reviews

Sculpt Nation Burn PM has generally positive feedback on Amazon, with one user praising its ability to help them fall asleep faster and wake up feeling refreshed [17]. However, another user feels that while it may aid in weight loss, it's still necessary to change eating habits to see significant results [18].

11. Sculpt Nation Turmeric Black - Best Thermogenic Fat Burner for Optimum Digestion

(credit: FitLiving graphics team)

Pros

Burns stubborn belly fat

Promotes joint health

Increases energy levels

Helps digestion

100% lifetime money-back guarantee

Cons

No free shipping

Overview

One of nature's true miracles, turmeric is a spice that helps with a range of things, including digestive difficulties, joint health, burning fat, and mental clarity. A mainstay in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries, this herb’s unique weight loss powers can now be accessed by you with Sculpt Nation's potent Turmeric Black supplement.

Dosage

2 capsules daily

Pricing

One time price of 1 bottle (60 vegetarian capsules) is $49.00

3 bottles are $44.00 per bottle

6 bottles are $32.50 per bottle

User Reviews

Sculpt Nation’s Turmeric Black has received mixed feedback from customers on Amazon. One user praised its benefits for weight loss and digestive health, while another customer felt its high price didn't justify the results [19][20].

Factors to Consider When Choosing Thermogenic Fat Burners

When selecting a thermogenic fat burner, it's important to evaluate several key factors to ensure you choose the most effective and safe option for your needs. Here are the essential factors to consider when choosing a thermogenic fat burner.

Ingredient Analysis

Because some thermogenic energy-boosting fat burners may include ingredients that could cause unwanted side effects over time, like caffeine, it is important to consult with your doctor beforehand. Make sure the ingredients of any supplement you’re considering are backed up by research.

User Reviews and Ratings

Before making your choice, be sure to read some thermogenic fat burner reviews, paying special attention to what customers have to say. It’s important to be aware of what users are saying about the results, or lack thereof, that they’ve attained.

Third-Party Testing

Third-party testing of the ingredients contained in thermogenic energy-boosting fat burners is very important when it comes to determining the overall quality of a supplement. An objective and unbiased Third-Party examination of each ingredient will give you an accurate assessment of the quality and safety of what you’ll be putting into your body.

Safety and Side Effects

It’s important to know ahead of time the potential thermogenic fat burner side effects of what’s contained in different thermogenic fat burners. That’s because many people have sensitivities or allergies to certain ingredients, like caffeine and other stimulants, which could affect them adversely and require medical intervention.

Common Ingredients in Thermogenic Fat Burners

Below are some of the most common ingredients found in thermogenic fat burners and how they contribute to weight loss.

Green Coffee Bean Extract

Green coffee beans are unroasted ones containing chlorogenic acid, an antioxidant that reduces inflammation and lowers blood pressure. Some believe it also affects blood sugar (and weight loss) by lowering carbohydrates absorbed in the GI tract.

L-carnitine

Carnitine is a chemical made in the human body that may help turn fat into energy. L-carnitine thermogenic fat loss supplements help transport fatty acids to the mitochondria, where they’re oxidized to help produce ATP for extra energy.

Capsaicin

This is a chemical found in chili peppers that makes them spicy. Capsaicin has been found to play an important role in metabolic health, particularly regarding weight loss in obese people [21].

Green Tea Extract

Green tea is a beverage loaded with antioxidants and plant nutrients that may help boost energy and aid health. It also contains caffeine, which can increase metabolism and help break down fat cells.

Caffeine

Caffeine is a stimulant found in coffee and tea that may help raise metabolism and curb appetite. It is a common ingredient in many thermogenic fat burners. Excess caffeine consumption can also negatively affect healthy sleep patterns.

Cayenne Pepper Extract

This ingredient is found in many top thermogenic fat burners because cayenne peppers contain capsaicin, which may help improve metabolism and aid weight loss.

Conjugated Linoleic Acid

CLA is an omega-6 fatty acid found in beef and dairy that researchers have determined could help reduce body fat levels [22].

Potential Benefits of Thermogenic Fat Burners

Understanding the potential benefits of thermogenic fat burners can help you decide if they are a good fit for your fitness and weight management goals.

Enhanced Calorie Burning and Fat Loss

Certain thermogenic foods, like caffeine and green tea, stimulate the body to create more heat by boosting your metabolism. A higher metabolism rate will then give you more energy to burn more calories.

In theory, when you run out of calories to burn, your body will then turn to its fat stores, and that’s how you start to lose weight.

Increased Energy Levels During Workouts

Thermogenic fat burners essentially rev up your “engine” by increasing your heart rate and blood flow, giving your muscles more fuel for action.

Appetite Suppression

Some thermogenic fat burners contain substances like chromium picolinate, which are known to be appetite suppressants. Others, like caffeine, connect with adenosine receptors to stimulate the sympathetic nervous system to suppress your appetite.

Improved Workout Performance and Endurance

Once again, by increasing the body’s metabolic rate, thermogenic fat burners also increase the heart rate, pumping more blood to the muscles for more ready energy for extended exercises.

Mental Clarity and Focus

By increasing heart rate, thermogenic fat burners help increase blood flow to muscles and the brain, enhancing clear thinking and concentration.

Who Should Avoid Thermogenic Fat Burners?

People with heart problems, high blood pressure, G.I. tract issues, or sensitivity to stimulants like caffeine should consult with their doctor before using thermogenic fat burners. Likewise, anyone who is pregnant, nursing, or on prescription meds should also speak first with a doctor.

Potential Side Effects of Thermogenic Fat Burners

While many can take thermogenic fat burners with no problem, others have experienced various thermogenic fat burner side effects. These can include constipation, nausea, headaches, and even increased blood pressure.

How We Ranked the Best Thermogenic Fat Burners

Here’s how we tested and ranked these top thermogenic fat burners to help you choose the best one for your needs.

Ingredient Quality and Efficacy

All the best thermogenic fat loss supplements we reviewed were made from all-natural, non-GMO ingredients in FDA-registered facilities. They were third-party tested to ensure their quality and potency.

Clinical Research Backing

All the sites for the products reviewed included research citations verifying all claims attributed to the ingredients used in the various formulas.

User Reviews and Feedback

Positive and critical customer feedback was included and documented in each thermogenic fat burner review in this article.

FAQs on the Best Thermogenic Fat Burners

These are some questions that consumers are asking regarding thermogenic fat burners.

Do Thermogenic Fat Burners Actually Work?

Some evidence shows that thermogenic fat burners may help with weight loss. However, the results are often less effective than focusing on diet and exercise.

Does Thermogenesis Cause Weight Loss?

Yes. Thermogenesis occurs when our bodies burn calories to produce heat and keep us warm.Activities like high-impact, anaerobic exercise increase the amount of calories we use, raising body heat and causing weight loss.

What Is the Difference Between a Fat Burner and a Thermogenic?

Though both attempt to do the same thing (help you lose weight), stimulant-free fat burners try to specifically target fat cells directly. At the same time, thermogenics work by raising metabolism to burn calories.

Do Thermogenics Make You Feel Hot?

Yes. Thermogenic supplements can raise your metabolic rate and, therefore, your body temperature. Certain thermogenic supplements used excessively can produce an increase in body temperature that can cause hyperthermia or death from excessive body heat.

Final Thoughts: Are Thermogenic Fat Burners Worth It?

While evidence exists that thermogenics can boost metabolism, increase the body’s ability to burn fat, and reduce appetite, actual weight loss results are inconsistent and minimal.

For the best weight loss outcome, it would be more effective to use top thermogenic fat burners, such as Hunter Burn, in tandem with a healthy diet and regular exercise. It should also be noted that thermogenic fat burner side effects may include nausea, constipation, anxiety, and high blood pressure.

To determine if a thermogenic fat burner is right for you, you should first consult with your doctor even after gathering all the information we had to offer in this roundup review.

