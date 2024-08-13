Thesis Supplements: 2024 Review of These Cognitive Enhancers

Anyone suffering from a short attention span knows the drill—moments of productivity followed by (often longer) moments of distraction. Here’s the good news: Thesis offers personalized nootropics that claim to boost your brain power. But do these “smart pills” actually work?

In our Thesis supplements review, we’ll explore the various products. Learn all about the Thesis supplements ingredients, cognitive benefits, and potential side effects. Discover if these brain boosters are a good match for you!

Thesis Supplements Overview

So, what kind of supplements does Thesis offer? The simple answer is nootropics—substances that aim to improve your brain function, like memory and focus.

To be specific, each one of the Thesis supplements focuses on a key aspect of your cognitive function. Every product combines ingredients to provide a unique mental advantage, like boosting motivation, clarity, creativity, or energy.

About Thesis

Thesis was founded by Dan Freed in 2017. Frustrated with his own challenges with focus and concentration, he wanted to create an over-the-counter solution.

His personal journey helped him establish the company; the team’s mission is to empower others to find the right combination of cognitive-enhancing ingredients. It’s all about customization, giving you the exact support your brain needs.

Better yet, the company also highlights customer education. It shares detailed information on the ingredients and their benefits—so you’ll understand exactly what you’re putting in your body.

Key Features

Now that we know about the company, let’s take a look at some perks that sets it apart from the competition:

Personalized Recommendations: There are two ways that Thesis customizes your nootropic supplements. First, it provides a quiz that will help you pinpoint the right product for you. Then, it offers one-on-one coaching to help you optimize your blend even further.

High-Quality Ingredients: Thesis takes a “seed to shelf” approach to its products. It takes care in choosing its suppliers, testing its ingredients in all product states, and packaging in clean environments using pharmaceutical-grade equipment.

Excellent Customer Service: You can contact Thesis’ customer service in two ways: phone or email. Whatever you’re requesting or asking, their team is bound to answer you quickly.

Quick Verdict

Thesis Nootropics is an intriguing option for folks who wish to boost their brain power in a tailored way. Does the promise of customization lean a bit on the marketing side? Maybe. Yet, the one-on-one coaching, variety of blends, and top-notch ingredients make Thesis a solid choice for those aiming to enhance their mental performance.

How Do Thesis Supplements Work?

Are Thesis supplements legit? Thesis nootropics are all about giving you brain-boosting solutions that fit your unique needs. Each specialized blend—designed to tackle different cognitive challenges—blends a different set of ingredients.

Customers like you will start by taking a quiz that dives into your brain chemistry, lifestyle, and what you hope to achieve. Based on the results, Thesis suggests a blend for you. Then, you can decide whether to subscribe or make a one-time purchase.

Thesis Supplements Reviews: Breakdown

Thesis offers six distinct nootropic blends designed to target specific aspects of cognitive function. Now, let’s start our reviews on Thesis supplements.

Thesis Clarity is packed with alpha GPC—a chemical your body usually naturally produces—that may play a role in memory and learning [1]. That’s why Thesis paired its proprietary blend with lion’s mane mushrooms, which could help maintain your brain function and support memory [2].

Who Is Thesis Clarity Best For?

Do you suffer from brain fog, especially after lunch or a demanding work day? Clarity could be a great choice among Thesis nootropics. After all, it can help you concentrate better on your tasks throughout the day.

Who Should Avoid Thesis Clarity?

One of the ingredients in Thesis Clarity is caffeine. If you’re sensitive to stimulants, then you can try gentler Thesis blends instead.

User Reviews

If you’re curious about the effectiveness of Thesis supplements Reddit user r/myles92 said Clarity was the best Thesis supplement for ADHD in his opinion. According to him, this makes it much easier for him to take action and do things, instead of being stuck thinking about them [3].

On the other hand, r/empathic-researcher relayed that it made him a bit too energetic and reactive to stressful situations [4].

Thesis Logic combines eight ingredients to help support memory and promote deep thinking all day long. These include synapsa (a.k.a. bacopa monnieri) and ginkgo biloba—which may reduce stress, boost dopamine, and improve your memory [5][6].

Who Is Thesis Logic Best For?

Logic from Thesis is designed for people who require analytical skills. So, if you’re in fields like finance, engineering, or scientific research, it might come in handy. The supplement could help improve your problem-solving and decision-making skills.

Who Should Avoid Thesis Logic?

Just in case you’re easily affected by caffeine, look for another Thesis alternative to Logic since it features this stimulant.

User Reviews

R/crafty_fox9 thought Logic worked well, helping her do some of her complicated work [7]. She reported that her brain was on hyperdrive, although it did make her a bit moody and drained by the end of the day [7].

Thesis Energy is built to give you sustained energy—a buildup that’s meant to last over six hours to keep your motivation and concentration levels elevated. It showcases theacrine that could energize you while sharpening your mental performance but with a lower risk of crashing than caffeine alone [8].

Who Is Thesis Energy Best For?

Feeling tired at midday and tired of drinking cup after cup of coffee? Afternoon slumps, fatigue, brain fog by the end of the day—if you suffer from any of these issues, Thesis Energy may be a good option for you.

Who Should Avoid Thesis Energy?

Some reviewers said Thesis Energy causes more anxiety than they usually experience. Plus, if stimulants make you feel jittery, you could try the caffeine-free version instead.

User Reviews

Redditor r/leftylucy88 wrote that Energy is especially useful for days when she hasn't gotten enough sleep the night before. She also said it didn’t feel like Adderall or Modafinil, as the supplement is much more subtle and sustained [9].

However, others wrote that the ingredients were a bit strong. For instance, Reddit user r/missycritter said that she felt anxious, nauseous, and dizzy after taking Energy [10].

The Motivation supplement is designed to level up your drive, focus, and productivity. One of the ingredients, l-theanine, could encourage you to stay on track by improving your attention and memory skills [11]. This might make you feel more motivated and mentally empowered throughout your work day.

Who Is Thesis Motivation Best For?

Do you struggle with procrastination and a lack of motivation? Thesis Motivation could spur you on to push through those tasks during demanding work or study sessions, so you can reach your goals.

Who Should Avoid Thesis Motivation?

Some l-phenylalanine users have experienced side effects like heartburn, nausea, and constipation. You may want to try a different supplement if you have a sensitive stomach.

User Reviews

Motivation was r/crafty_fox9’s favorite product from Thesis because it helped him manage his ADHD. Based on his review, It helped him overcome procrastination, low energy, and a lack of focus [7]. On the company’s website, Samuel S. wrote that he felt that it helped him cognitively, but he experienced some gut issues as well.

Need a spark in your innovative thinking? Thesis Creativity blends ashwagandha and alpha GPC for their cognitive-boosting effects [12][1]. Together, they could assist you in boosting your brain’s neuroplasticity, cutting down stress, and stimulating your imagination.

Who Is Thesis Creativity Best For?

Artists, writers, or designers who need a boost in creative problem-solving would probably appreciate this supplement. Folks who are neurodivergent may also like Thesis Creativity because it can help them approach tasks from a new perspective.

Who Should Avoid Thesis Creativity?

Given that it comes with caffeine, it might be better to find another alternative to Thesis Creativity if stimulants give you the jitters.

User Reviews

On the company’s website, a lot of customers were genuinely happy with the supplement. Cate P., for example, wrote that it helped organize her thought-process. She explains that she’s already neurodivergent, so she’s creative to begin with. Yet, the supplement helped her regulate that creativity even further.

Some users, like Shannon P., said that, while she appreciated the calm feeling it gave her, she felt quite tired when taking the supplement.

Encouraging you to feel self-assured and more assertive in social and professional settings is the goal of Thesis Confidence. Perhaps that’s why its main ingredient is magnesium; this mineral is known to bolster your mental health while reducing your anxiety, preparing you to confidently face challenges in the office or school [13].

Who Is Thesis Confidence Best For?

Let’s say you have a big presentation or project with a tight deadline and you’re starting to feel butterflies in your stomach. Or, maybe you struggle with social anxiety or often find yourself second-guessing your abilities. Thesis Confidence is ideal for you—ready to boost your self-esteem and help you perform better in high-pressure situations.

Who Should Avoid Thesis Confidence?

Like Creativity, some users wrote that the ingredients in Thesis Confidence made them feel tired rather than made them sharper. You may need a caffeine or energy-booster instead if this is the case.

User Reviews

r/PlateofCreamedCorn wrote that he loved the blend because it made him feel like a cocky version of his normal self [14]. On the other hand, some users on the company’s website claimed that it made them feel drowsy.

Caffeine and L-Theanine

These two ingredients team up to boost your energy and focus. Caffeine and l-theanine perfectly balance each other out: the former for its stimulating effects and the latter for its relaxation [15]. By combining these two components, you have a better chance of being more productive without caffeine jitters.

Who Are Caffeine and L-Theanine Best For?

Do you need a reliable pick-me-up that won’t lead to jitters or an energy crash? This blend can help you stay alert and focused, no matter what project you’re working on.

Who Should Avoid Thesis Caffeine and L-Theanine?

Skip the add-on caffeine if you are sensitive to stimulants or are already suffering from anxiety.

User Reviews

Caffeine and l-theanine are two optional ingredients you can add to your supplements. That’s why they don’t have any specific reviews.

Key Ingredients in Thesis Nootropics

The company makes it a point to include high-quality, research-backed ingredients in all Thesis supplements. Let’s take a look at some of what they use in their blends:

Lion’s Mane

Lion’s mane is a mushroom that’s getting a lot of buzz for its potential to protect and boost your brain. It does this by kickstarting the production of nerve growth factor (NGF), which is key for keeping your neurons—the cells that your brain uses to send messages to the rest of your body—in tip-top shape [2].

Alpha-GPC

Alpha-GPC is packed with choline and is known to give your brain power a lift. It’s believed to do this by increasing your acetylcholine levels, which has been linked to improving motivation [1].

L-Theanine

An amino acid from green tea, l-theanine is known for creating a calm, focused state of mind [11]. When you mix it with caffeine, you may get a perfect combination that can amp up your cognitive performance and mental energy.

Ashwagandha

This adaptogenic herb was used in traditional medicine to help people handle stress and boost brain function. Recent research suggests this herbal ingredient has neuroprotective benefits—meaning it may improve your memory and attention [12].

DHA (Omega-3)

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is an essential omega-3 fatty acid that’s crucial for brain health. Studies have shown it can boost cognitive abilities, particularly in older adults and those with some type of cognitive impairment [16].

Synapsa (Bacopa Monnieri)

This herb is often used in Ayurvedic medicine—one of the oldest medical systems in the world—to improve cognitive function, memory, and learning. One study shows that taking a synapsa supplement improved volunteers’ cognitive abilities when completing a multitasking framework test and reduced cortisol levels [5]. This suggests synapsa can reduce stress, too.

Ginkgo Biloba

Ginkgo biloba is a plant extract known for its potential to improve blood flow and brain function. It’s thought to enhance memory, attention, and processing speed as well [6].

Theacrine

Theacrine is a purine alkaloid similar to caffeine. It’s been studied for boosting energy, focus, and cognitive performance without the crash you often get from caffeine alone [8].

Benefits of Using Thesis Supplements

Here are some of the perks you might experience if you take Thesis nootropics:

Customized Cognitive Improvement

Customers can choose specific blends that cater to their unique cognitive needs and brain chemistry. Not getting the results you want? You can also mix and match dosages—like 50% Creativity and 50% Clarity— so you can make the most of two products.

Improved Focus and Concentration

Many of the blends from Thesis are designed to improve your concentration, attention and mental clarity. On top of this, the helpful effects are meant to last a long time—up to 8 hours for some users.

Enhanced Creativity and Problem-Solving

Some Thesis supplements ingredients target areas like creative thinking, analytical abilities, and brainstorming. If you’re in problem-solving fields of work or need to think through some issues, these supplements can be a great help.

Increased Motivation and Productivity

Lots of over-the-counter nootropics are designed as an alternative to ADHD supporting drugs. If you need a boost in drive, focus, and just productivity overall, some formulas can help you overcome procrastination and stay on task.

Improved Mood and Emotional Well-Being

Need a boost in confidence? Wishing you’d feel less anxious? Some blends from Thesis can support your mental health so you can tackle your day with peace of mind.

Possible Thesis Supplements Side Effects and Contraindications

Thesis nootropics are well-tolerated by most healthy adult users. However, some users reported minor side effects, like:

Jitteriness or restlessness

Mild gastrointestinal discomfort

Headaches

Drowsiness

How and When to Use Thesis Supplements

Thesis supplements are quite easy to use. Take a look at these dosage requirements.

Thesis Nootropics Dosage

When it comes to dosing Thesis supplements, it really depends on the blend you’re using and your own personal needs. Generally, it’s best to start with the serving size listed on the product label and tweak it based on how you feel—like taking less if the effects are too strong.

More importantly, you should take the pills consistently since the benefits often build up gradually. Thesis suggests taking these supplements that enhance brain function for at least two to four weeks to see if it’s working for you. Using Thesis supplements regularly at the same time of day helps, too.

Thesis Nootropics Cost

Wondering about the Thesis supplements cost? Well, you’ll have two purchasing options for the Thesis nootropics starter kit:

One-time purchase: $119

Subscription: $79 per month

Shipping, Returns, and Refund Policy

Interested in how much the shipping costs will be? If you’re in the US, shipping is free. However, the company currently doesn’t ship to international customers due to challenges with customs regulations.

Thesis also has a 30-day money-back guarantee on all purchases. If you aren’t happy with the Thesis supplements, you can return the unused portion of the product for a full refund, minus any shipping costs.

Where Can You Buy Thesis Supplements?

Thesis supplements are only available on the company’s official website. The brand doesn’t sell its products through third-party retailers or e-commerce platforms.

That way, Thesis can control the quality and authenticity of its supplements. Plus, the company can give personalized recommendations and support to its customers through its one-on-one coaching sessions and quiz-based product recommendations.

Alternatives to Thesis Supplements

While Thesis nootropics offers a unique personalized approach to cognitive enhancement, you might be curious about the other products on the market as well. Check out some of the top competitors in the world of nootropics.

FOCL’s Daystack promises to help you get “in the zone” every day. The supplements’ main ingredients are lion’s mane, vitamin B6, and l-theanine, which combine to promote focus, energy, and memory.

For many, FOCL’s Daystack has helped them feel balanced and focused. The product has a 4.7 out of 5 stars on its website; most reviewers shared that the supplements provided sharper focus and gave them the energy in the morning that lasted through the day.

Some reviewers said they had trouble swallowing the pills though (they are apparently quite large). Plus, certain users complained that their taste was pungent and grassy… but not in a good way. Thankfully, the company offers a variety of products, including gummies and drops.

Mind Lab Pro combines 11 vegan-friendly ingredients—including lion’s mane mushroom, bacopa monnieri, and B vitamins—that are scientifically supported to help optimize your brain power. From focus, clarity, recall, and overall brain health, these nootropic supplements claim to work in around 30 minutes.

After taking two capsules a day, Reddit user u/acamponea loved how Mind Lab Pro’s supplements helped her get through a long, draining day. She was often surprised at how sharp she felt [17].

Some reviewers, though, said that Mind Lab Pro made them feel drowsy. A Reddit user on r/StackAdvice explained that the supplements helped him get into a good focus zone, but after a few weeks, he started feeling really tired throughout the day [18].

Hunter Focus concentrates on improving cognitive performance, mental clarity, and overall brain health. The formula—which leans heavily on citicoline, lion’s mane mushroom, and bacopa monnieri—works together to enhance concentration, memory, and mood.

A Trustpilot reviewer said he is a big fan of Hunter Focus and other Hunter Evolve products. Nevertheless, he mentioned that the delivery was delayed, although the customer support team did a great job in following up the shipping [19].

Noocube’s Brain Productivity supplement only contains scientifically-backed ingredients—like l-theanine, bacopa monnieri, and B vitamins— to help you multitask and sharpen your memory. Plus, the supplement is completely caffeine-free.

One Redditor, r/Spritual_concern932, really appreciates that Noocube’s supplements didn’t make her jittery like stimulants do. She also reported a subtle boost in her focus and mental clarity. However, she did clarify that it wasn’t a magic pill [20].

Addall XR is an over-the-counter substitute for the popular ADHD drug Adderall. The company claims the convenient travel pack includes nutrients to balance dopamine and serotonin creation in your brain, so you can have longer periods of focus and memory.

This supplement showcases a proprietary blend, along with GABA, 1-amino-2-phenylethane, and 2-amino-6-methylheptane. Plus, it’s 100% caffeine free, so it’s not likely to give you jitters or upset your stomach.

Overall, most reviewers were happy with Addall XR. On the company’s website, James L. said that the supplements were great on days when he lacked motivation. The concerns some reviewers had, though, was that they either never got the product after ordering or they got the wrong product.

FAQs on Thesis Supplements

Still got more questions about these nootropics after reading our Thesis reviews? Let’s take a look at the most popular questions and their answers.

Are Thesis Nootropics Worth It?

Yes, Thesis’ personalized approach to cognitive enhancement can be really helpful for people who aren’t sure what nootropics they should take. The quiz and one-on-one coaching—plus customizable supplements—make the company a reliable source of nootropics.

Is Thesis FDA Approved?

Nootropic supplements, such as Thesis nootropics, aren’t subject to the same strict FDA regulation as pharmaceutical drugs. Actually, the FDA doesn’t approve dietary supplements at all, including natural pills for weight loss. However, the FDA does monitor the safety and labeling of these products.

Are Thesis Nootropics Safe?

Yes, Thesis nootropics are generally safe for the majority of healthy users. The company uses natural ingredients that are commonly considered safe—as long as you don’t have an allergy! It’s always a good idea to check the ingredient list and check with your healthcare provider, especially if you take other medications or have health conditions.

How Do Thesis Nootropics Affect the Brain?

When it comes to enhancing mental performance, do Thesis nootropics really work? Yes, Thesis supplements work by combining select natural ingredients that are known to support different brain health and cognitive functions. These nootropics aim to improve your neurotransmitters, increase blood flow to your brain, and reduce oxidative stress.

What Are the Side Effects of Thesis Nootropics?

Though Thesis nootropics are generally well-tolerated, some may have mild side effects. Headaches, digestive issues, or sleep disturbances—especially when first starting out—are the most commonly reported side effects.

How Much Does Thesis Cost per Month?

A subscription to Thesis supplements costs $79 per month.

Does Thesis Work Like Adderall?

Not exactly. While both Thesis and Adderall are designed to boost focus and cognitive function, they do so in different ways. Adderall is a prescription medication with strong stimulants that can have intense effects. Thesis supplements for ADHD use a combination of natural ingredients selected to enhance brain function more gently and sustainably.

Is Thesis Better Than Adderall?

When choosing between Thesis nootropics vs Adderall, it really depends on what you’re looking for. Adderall is a prescription medication typically used for ADHD. While it strongly boosts focus and energy, it can have major side effects. Thesis nootropics are made from natural ingredients, so its benefits are subtler than Adderall yet it has a lower risk of adverse effects, too.

Final Note on Thesis Supplements

Have you tried nootropic supplements that just haven’t lived up to the promises on their label? You may need a more personalized approach to your brain health.

Thesis supplements are customized to meet your cognitive needs—whether you’re hoping to optimize your mental health or just want a boost for those unmotivated days. Take Thesis’s quiz and see what products fit your goals.

Disclaimer: Content quality approved by JPost.

JPost oversees the native, paid, and sponsored content on this website and guarantees quality, relevance, and value for the audience. However, articles attributed to this byline are provided by paying advertisers and the opinions expressed in the content do not necessarily express the opinions of JPost.

The sponsor retains the responsibility of this content and has the copyright of the material. For all health concerns, it is best to seek the advice of your doctor or a legal practitioner.

