Vedic Astrology: All the Facts From a Professional Astrologer

Since antiquity, mystics have looked to the heavens and contemplated the mysteries of the stars. Over time, they figured out that our solar system is a vast clock where the movements of the planets can be used to predict the seasons, births, and even destiny.

As you might expect, each civilization eventually developed its unique approach to stargazing.

In this article, our professional astrologer Thomas will examine ancient India's Hindu or Vedic astrology system and the wisdom it can offer to help improve your life.

What Is Vedic Astrology?

Before we discuss Vedic astrology, let’s quickly answer the question, ‘What is astrology?’ Astrology is a belief system that claims the positions of celestial objects like planets, moons, and stars hold meaning for human affairs and terrestrial events.

Hindu or Vedic astrology is a method for determining how the movements of the planets affect life on Earth. The foundation of Hindu astrology is the idea of a metaphysical connection or “bandu” that links the destinies of the microcosm and the macrocosm or the individual and the universe.

In modern India, Vedic astrology is not only a widespread belief among people who routinely consult the stars for such things as marriages or starting a business, but it also has a place in science.

India’s University Grants Commission has introduced Vedic astrology as a subject in Indian colleges due to its importance as a form of classical and cultural knowledge.

Origins of Vedic Astrology

Indian astrology, or Jyotisha in Sanskrit, is one of the Vedāńgas, or six auxiliary disciplines used to study the Hindu sacred texts known as the Vedas. The early forms of this astrology practice were used solely for keeping time, maintaining a calendar, and selecting proper times for Vedic rituals.

Greek Influence

It wasn’t until the influence of Hellenistic astrology arrived from ancient Greece that the planets became a fixed part of Vedic astrology, although Indian astrologers still hotly dispute this point.

The first astrological text in Sanskrit was the Yavanajataka, which translates as “Sayings of the Greeks.”

Vedic Texts

The two primary texts that form the philosophical basis of Vedic astrology are the Sārāvali, written around 800 CE, and the Horāshatra, dating from the 7th and 8th centuries. These texts were finally translated into English between 1961 and 1963.

Features of Vedic Astrology

1. Natal Chart (Kundali or Horoscope)

The Kundali, or Vedic astrology horoscope, is a picture of the heavens when someone is born. Vedic astrology horoscopes are believed to be an outline describing the person's essential characteristics and the blessings and challenges that await them on the path to their destiny.

2. Navagrahas (The Nine Planets)

The Navagrahas are the 7 planetary bodies plus the North and South Nodes of the Moon that revolve around the sun in our solar system. These bodies are believed to have the power to direct the minds of humans and manipulate events and their affairs.

Here are the names of the 7 planets and the 2 Nodes of the Moon in Sanskrit.

Surya (The Sun) Chandra (The Moon) Budha (Mercury) Shukra (Venus) Mangala (Mars) Brihaspati or Guru (Jupiter) Shani (Saturn) Rahu (North Node of the Moon) Ketu (South Node of the Moon)

3. Zodiac Signs (Rashi)

The Rashi, or Moon sign, are the 12 heavenly constellations corresponding to what we in the West know as the 12 zodiac signs. The symbolism of both is essentially the same, with one exception. Capricorn is the mountain goat in Western astrology, yet it is the crocodile in Vedic astrology signs.

Mesha (Aries the ram) Vrishabha (Taurus the bull) Mithuna (Gemini the twins) Karka (Cancer the crab) Simha (Leo the lion) Kanyā (Virgo the virgin) Tulā (Libra the scales or balance) Vrischika (Scorpio the scorpion) Dhanu (Sagittarius the archer) Makara (The crocodile or Capricorn, the mountain goat) Kumbha (Aquarius the water-bearer) Mīna (Pisces the fishes)

4. Houses (Bhavas)

The Bhavas are the equivalent of the Houses in Western astrology. In each case, the 360-degree wheel representing the total zodiac is divided into 12 equal sections of 30 degrees.

Each Bhava has a specific planetary significator or ruler and, as an environment, serves to personalize each Rashi or sign uniquely to each individual.

5. Dasha System

The word Dasha, in Sanskrit, means “state of being” and describes planets that are in an active aspect with one another during a specific period. It is believed that the ruling planet of a Dasha takes over a person's mind, so they act like that planet. There are Dashas for both planets and signs in the Vedic astrology chart.

6. Yogas and Doshas

In Vedic astrology, yogas and doshas are critical concepts describing planetary combinations' influences on an individual's life. These combinations can significantly impact various aspects of life, such as health, career, relationships, and overall well-being. Let’s take a closer look at these concepts.

Yogas

Yogas in the Vedic astrology chart are interactions between planets that correspond to aspects of Western astrology. There are 3 different types of yogas in a Vedic astrology reading.

Rāja Yogas

These yogas give fame, status, and authority and generally correspond to a 120-degree aspect called a trine that connects signs governed by the same element.

Dhana Yogas

These yogas represent the association of wealth-giving planets, the Lords of either house's lunar mansions governing wealth.

Sanyāsa Yogas

These represent the placement of 4 or more planets in the 4 angular houses (1, 4, 7, and 10) from the Ascendant or the rising sign in your birth chart.

Doshas

In Vedic astrology, doshas represent imbalances in a person’s birth chart when planets are placed in signs that represent unfavorable environments for that planetary energy.

Doshas are combinations of the 5 universal energies: ether (or spirit), earth, water, fire, and air. Some examples of doshas are Vata dosha (ether and air), which is linked to change and movement, and Pitta dosha (fire and water) for athleticism, focus, or aggression.

7. Remedial Measures (Upayas)

Upayas are measures that Vedic astrologers take to rebalance bad alignments that may be going on in someone’s chart. Some common upayas are mantras (prayers), yantras (talismans), and objects with metaphysical properties, like gemstones.

Speaking of gemstones in Vedic astrology, sapphire gemstones are associated with different planets, and each color of sapphire corresponds to a specific celestial body. The two most commonly referenced sapphires in Vedic astrology are blue sapphire (Neelam) and yellow sapphire (Pukhraj).

How Do You Know Your Vedic Sign?

The Vedic astrology dates for the 12 zodiac signs differ somewhat from the dates applied to the signs of Western astrology.

Vedic Zodiac Signs and Dates

Mesa (Aries) April 13 to May 14

Vrishabha (Taurus) May 15 to June 14

Mithuna (Gemini) June 15 to July 14

Karka (Cancer) July 15 to August 14

Simha (Leo) August 15 to September 15

Kanyā (Virgo) September 16 to October 15

Tulā (Libra) October 16 to November 14

Vrishchika (Scorpio) November 15 to December 14

Dhanu (Sagittarius) December 15 to January 13

Makara (Capricorn) January 14 to February 11

Kumbha (Aquarius) February 12 to March 12

Mīna (Pisces) March 13 to April 12

How Does Vedic Astrology Differ From Western Astrology?

Vedic astrology and Western astrology are two distinct systems of astrology with some key differences:

Vedic Astrology Uses a Different Calendar

Western astrology uses a solar calendar based on the relationship of the seasons to fixed zodiac positions in the sky.

Meanwhile, Vedic astrology uses a lunar calendar that adjusts the moon cycles to the start of the seasons. This means that each month in the Vedic calendar starts the day after a full moon and lasts until the next full moon.

Twelve lunar months, therefore, contain 354 days, 11 days less than the 365 days in a solar calendar. That means each subsequent lunar new year begins 11 days earlier than each solar new year.

Vedic Astrology Speaks More to Your Karma and Dharma

Western astrology takes a more psychological approach to interpreting how the planets affect human existence, operating on the premise that the planets symbolize human archetypes.

On the other hand, Vedic astrology tends to operate more on the concepts of karma and dharma. Karma is the idea that your actions in past and present lives will determine what happens in your future. Meanwhile, dharma represents cosmic law and truth regarding behavior and society.

Vedic Astrology Has a Different Approach to Retrogrades, Sun Signs, and Rising Signs

Western astrology considers Retrograde planets less powerful because they appear backward when viewed from Earth (like an express train passing a local). Vedic astrology interprets that passing effect as the planet being stronger because it appears closer to the Earth.

What Does the Ascendant Mean in Vedic Astrology?

In a Vedic astrology chart, the Ascendant is called the Lagna and represents the sign rising in the east at the time of birth. The Lagna symbolizes the circumstances a person will face in life that will determine the evolution of their personality.

Is Vedic Astrology More Accurate Than Western Astrology?

Regarding the topic of Vedic vs. Western astrology, partisan fans of each will no doubt claim their approach is more accurate than the other. The truth is that both systems have the same goal: to make sense out of a mysterious universe, with each prioritizing its cultural considerations.

The bottom line is that in the hands of a knowledgeable, well-trained, and intuitive astrology practitioner, either Western or Vedic astrology can be an effective tool for guidance and enlightenment.

Where Can I Find an Accurate Vedic Astrologer?

Finding an accurate Vedic astrologer involves some research and consideration. But we’ve done the hard work for you. Here are the top psychic platforms to find reliable Vedic astrologers:

There are also Vedic astrology calculators available online that can generate a free Vedic astrology chart with interpretation based on your birth details. These Vedic astrology chart calculators typically require your date of birth, time of birth, and place of birth to accurately calculate the positions of the planets and other astrological elements.

How Vedic Astrology Predictions Work

Vedic astrology predictions are based on a complex system that involves analyzing the positions of celestial bodies at the time of a person's birth, as well as their ongoing movements. Here's an overview of how Vedic astrology predictions work:

Birth Chart Analysis

Much like in Western astrology, the Vedic astrology birth chart is used to help a person better understand their nature and destiny. While Western astrology first looks at a person’s sun sign, Vedic astrology considers the rising sign or Ascendant more critical in understanding who a person is.

Vedic astrologers also emphasize the moon's position at birth, believing it to be the inception point of that person’s karma for their current life. To generate a Vedic astrology birth chart (Kundali) and receive an interpretation, you can use various online birth chart calculators or astrology software applications.

Planetary Movements and Transits

Planetary transits operate somewhat differently in Vedic astrology than in Western astrology. In Western astrology, when a transiting planet aligns with a natal planet, energy is believed to move.

In Vedic astrology, it is believed that a transiting planet cannot produce much without the assistance of the mahadasha planet, or the lord of the sign where the moon was at birth. That means a transiting planet must aspect the mahadasha and another planet in the chart to produce a powerful effect.

Planetary Aspects

In Western and Vedic astrology, planetary aspects occur when 2 or more planets are in one of the 5 major aspect types. The relative speed of the planets involved and their distance from each other will determine how long the period of their aspect will last.

Planets closer to the sun move through their aspects faster, while planets in the outer parts of the solar system move slower and will remain in aspect longer.

Dasha System (Planetary Periods)

In Vedic astrology, the period that transiting planets are involved in an active aspect is known as a Dasha, and it refers to how long these planets will affect someone.

During a dasha period, it is believed that the more powerful planet will take over a person's mind and cause them to behave like that planetary archetype.

Houses in the Birth Chart

The 12 houses or Bhavas in Vedic astrology represent specific events and areas in a person’s life. Unlike Western astrology, where a house can be occupied by more than one sign, Vedic astrology consists of houses usually occupied by a single sign.

Vedic astrology is also similar to its Western counterpart in that each house or bhavas is attributed with specific meanings and governs certain areas in a person’s life.

Strength of Planets

Much like in Western astrology, the relative strength of a planet in Vedic astrology is determined by several essential factors.

Vedic astrology has 4 factors: exalted, moolatrikona, own house, and debilitated.

Exalted is a sign that the planet is strong, but it is not that planet’s own house.

Moolatrikona is the middle ground between where a planet is exalted and its own house.

Own house is where the planet would “rule” in the language of Western astrology.

Debilitated represents where a planet is weakened, usually in the chart's opposing sign 180 degrees away.

Yogas and Doshas

In Vedic astrology, yogas and doshas are circumstances that exist in the Kundali, or birth chart, which shows the positions of the planets in the heavens at the time of someone’s birth.

Yogas are planetary positions that indicate likely situations in a person’s life, such as success or obstacles. Doshas represent challenges the individual will likely encounter, yet they can be remedied through their power and effort.

Cultural and Spiritual Context

While Western astrology focuses on the immediate circumstances facing an individual in the material world, Vedic astrology also considers karma, dharma, and spiritual growth.

FAQs About Vedic Astrology

Let’s explore popular questions people ask about Vedic astrology.

Is Vedic Astrology Accurate?

Sometimes, Vedic or Hindu astrology can accurately assess a person’s character and the challenges or benefits they will likely encounter. Regarding predictions, Vedic astrology is no more or less accurate than any other form of astrology.

What Are the Most Important Aspects of Vedic Astrology?

According to Vedic astrologers, the Moon holds precedence over the Sun in its ability to influence earthly life, as it is believed to possess the most potent energy. Additionally, the Nakshatras influence an individual's life based on the moon's position in the sky at the time of their birth. Moreover, the Kundali, also known as the birth chart, serves as a map delineating the course of an individual's karma and destiny throughout their lifetime.

What Does Vedic Astrology Focus On?

Vedic astrology primarily focuses on karma, or how past and present behavior will affect the future, and dharma, or how cosmic law requires truth and enlightened behavior.

Is Vedic Astrology a Science?

Yes, in India, Vedic astrology has a place among other well-known sciences and is taught at Indian Universities as an essential form of classical and cultural knowledge.

What Are the Five Elements in Vedic Astrology?

In Vedic astrology, the five elements are ether or Akasha (spirit), air or Vayu, fire or Agni, earth or Prithvi, and water or Apas.

Final Note on Vedic Astrology

In the United States, astrology is a form of entertainment for some and a way of better understanding the meaning of life for others. In India, astrology, or Jyotisha, is a part of the country’s classical and philosophical history.

