What Does a Medium Do? How They Contact the Spirits for You

Throughout history, many claim they’ve encountered spirits, yet are ghosts real? While science is skeptical, an overwhelming amount of anecdotal evidence would suggest that spirits are real. For many, the problem of spiritism exists because not everyone can see or experience spirits.

Those who can are called mediums and their talents are sought by many who need help communicating with the deceased or lost loved ones. If you’re wondering what does a medium do and how one might help you, we can provide some answers and where to find a quality medium reading online, like Purple Garden.

What Is a Psychic Medium?

A psychic medium is someone who possesses extrasensory powers that allows them to act as an intermediary between the world of the spirits and the world of the living.

What Does a Medium Do?

Understanding mediumship or realizing the mystery of how mediums work, it's important to know that mediumship can take several forms. So, what are 3 examples of a medium?

Possession or afterlife communication occurs when the medium allows a spirit to take control of them and use their voice and body to communicate whatever that spirit wants to say. Channeling spirits occurs when the medium acts as a translator and tells the spirit’s loved ones what the spirit is saying. Materialization occurs when the medium is able to witness the spirits' appearance and converse with them as they would with a normal person.

What Are the Different Types of Mediums?

When it comes to what does a medium do, the spirit world works with each medium differently, depending on what the individual’s clairvoyant abilities are. Here are a few of the different ways that a medium can interact with the spirit world. (credit: AuraPsychics graphics team)

Mental Mediums

Mental mediumship is when a spirit communicates with a medium telepathically and sends them messages they can hear, see, or feel depending on the psychic’s particular ability. The medium will then pass these messages on to the person or “sitter" who wants to know what the spirit is trying to communicate.

Direct Voice Mediumship

A direct voice medium conjures the appearance of a spirit so that the spirit can speak directly to a sitter using its own voice rather than the medium's vocal cords. These types of mediums were known as trumpet mediums because many of them used a trumpet to help amplify the strength of the spirit's voice so that it could be heard.

Physical Mediums

Physical mediumship occurs when the spirits use the medium’s energy to produce physical effects like noises and ghostly images of body parts, people, or objects. This type of mediumship is usually done in a darkened room and may use tools like levitation tables or candles.

Psychic Mediumship

Psychic mediumship is when a medium uses a psychic ability, such as clairvoyance (clear seeing), clairaudience (clear hearing), or clairsentience (clear feeling), to convey a spirit’s message.

Spiritual Healing Mediumship

A spiritual healing medium is someone who can move psychic energy and heal various emotional, spiritual, and even physical conditions in others. Some famous spiritual healing mediums throughout history have been Germany’s Franz Mesmer (1734-1815), America’s Edgar Cayce (1877-1945), and Zé Arigó (1921-1971) in Brazil.

Trance Mediums

Trance mediums like the late Edgar Cayce, known as the Sleeping Prophet, put themselves into a sleep state and channel spiritual entities that speak through them.

Channeling

Channeling is a New Age term describing the act of receiving messages from higher beings, such as ascended masters, angelic entities, or one’s own higher self, for healing and teaching purposes.

What Kind of Messages Do Mediums Bring?

The type of message you receive from a medium will depend on the questions you ask, so when it comes to what does a medium do, here are some things you should know.

Communication With the Deceased

When we’re analyzing what does a medium do, they’re probably best known for communicating and connecting with the spirits of departed loved ones at a séance, which is their most requested service.

Many who have consulted with mediums for this reason have found that afterward, they are often better able to deal with their grief, as well as find energy healing and closure.

Providing Guidance and Insight

So, what does a medium do other than speak with the spirits of the departed? In some cases, people contact mediums to provide spiritual guidance from higher sources like spirit guides or ascended masters to help them with difficult life questions. Mediums can also be effective spiritual counselors if you’re experiencing an existential or emotional crisis by providing insights into how you can transform and heal negative energy.

Common Misconceptions About Mediums

If you were to ask an average person what does a medium do, these are some common misconceptions you might hear. Mediums can predict the future. Well, yes and no. Mediums can give you insights into future probabilities, yet your free will, choices, and a bit of fate are what determines the future.

Mediums and psychics are the same. All mediums have psychic abilities, yet not all psychics can communicate with spirits like mediums. Medium readings are always positive. Not true. Some are, and some aren’t. That’s because occasionally, the spirits need to deliver challenging messages for us to face our difficulties and grow spiritually.

Benefits of Consulting a Medium

If you’re wondering what does a medium do for you that’s beneficial, you need look no further than how their messages can help you to get more in touch with your spirituality. This is because the messages mediums deliver are often from loved ones on the other side who are telling you there is something beyond the physical world and you should not fear death.

How To Prepare for a Medium Spirit Reading

The most important thing you can do to prepare for a reading with a psychic medium is to come to the session with an open mind. That means trying to keep your expectations at a minimum as to what you hope or want the process to be.

When you come to a psychic reading desiring specific information or proof that your loved one is really there, you may end up closing yourself off to what the spirit truly wants you to know.

Mediumship is not a perfect communication, and remaining open and flexible can help a great deal in assisting the spirits with what they want to tell you.

Where To Get a Reliable Medium Reading

If you’ve recently lost a loved one and find it hard to let go, maybe a medium reading by a screened professional could help. Here are some platforms that offer free deals we recommend:

1. Purple Garden

(credit: AuraPsychics graphics team)

With 1,000+ psychics that their customers have voted as giving the most accurate readings online, Purple Garden has top-notch mediums that can connect you to the other side. Whether you’re looking for wisdom from a spirit guide or to communicate with a departed loved one, Purple Garden has highly screened readers available by chat, voice, or video call.

Readings are also available in either English or Spanish by going to the language option on the main menu and choosing your preference. Plus, all new customers will receive a $30 free credit to start after you make a $10 deposit.

Customer Feedback

Purple Garden has received varied feedback on Trustpilot. One user praised it as “the most professional out of all the psychic apps,” while another was thrilled with their reading about a soulmate [2] [3]. However, some weren’t as impressed, with one customer feeling that the psychic gave responses based on common sense rather than psychic abilities [4].

2. Keen

(credit: AuraPsychics graphics team)

For over 25 years, Keen has been showing what does a medium do with over 65 of the top psychic mediums online. Whether you want to connect with a deceased relative or get insights into your relationship or career, connecting with the right medium on Keen is easy. The simple-to-use filter will let you set the parameters for the kind of medium you want and help you find them in seconds.

If you’re on the go and need some deep medium insights, Keen’s dependable mobile app will keep you in touch with your favorite psychics 24/7. You can even get a callback if your favorite psychic is busy. In addition, first-time customers will get to talk to whatever psychic medium they choose for the first 5 minutes for the low price of only $1.

Customer Feedback

Keen has garnered positive feedback on Trustpilot, with many customers praising the accuracy of their readings. One customer mentioned, “The reading be on point,” while another commended their advisor for being trustworthy [5] [6]. On the downside, not all feedback is glowing, as one user felt that while the service is convenient, it’s also overpriced [7].

3. Kasamba

(credit: AuraPsychics graphics team)

For over a generation, Kasamba has specialized in readings about those we love, whether it’s a romantic relationship or a beloved member of your family. Kasamba can also help you connect with a loved one who has passed, with over 80 highly screened mediums available to give you all the mystic news you need to hear.

Are they okay? What’s it like where they are? Is their spirit still around you, and more? There’s also a quick guide to psychic medium readings to get you up to speed. That way, you’ll quickly study what a medium does and how to get the most out of your reading. In addition, new customers get 3 free minutes with the first 3 psychics they talk to, and average prices start as low as $1.99/minute.

Customer Feedback

Kasamba has a strong 4.3 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot, backed by over 1,400 customer reviews. Many users appreciate their intuitive readings, stating, “Kasamba gave me hope [8] [9].” Meanwhile, some customers offer a more mixed perspective, commenting that “It’s really a hit or miss [10].”

How Do You Become a Medium?

All human beings have some form of intuition, yet some may have it stronger than others. To become a medium requires a high level of natural intuitive and psychic abilities, which can be increased further with proper spiritual teaching and mentorship. For those who exhibit certain psychic abilities, places like the Lily Dale Assembly in New York State train talented psychics as healers and counselors.

Signs You May Have Medium Skills

If your intuition or “Spidey Sense” has ever helped you avoid a bad situation or given you a lucky break by just “knowing” something, you might have some natural psychic abilities. Likewise, if you have symptoms of “synesthesia” or a switching of your senses that makes you see people with colors around them or as different caricatures, you’re probably also psychic.

Science Behind Mediumship

Science’s view of what does a medium do is generally dismissive. According to most mainstream scientific research, mediumship is usually either fraudulent or plagued by some sort of psychological delusion by either the reader or sitter.

This is a rather close-minded view since studies have shown medium readings to be accurate. It’s just that the researchers haven’t figured out how [1].

As a result, the general scientific condemnation of mediumship may be seen as suspect. Why does science accept and speculate on things like black holes and other phenomena they can’t explain, yet then turn around and dismiss psychic abilities as an illusion?

FAQs on Mediums and Medium Readings

Here are some of the questions most commonly asked by customers regarding what does a medium do and what does a psychic do?

Are Mediums Real or Fake?

Whether mediumship practices are real or fake largely depends on personal beliefs and experiences. Some people swear by their abilities, sharing stories of accurate spiritual readings and connections. Others remain skeptical, believing that mediums use psychological tricks or cold reading techniques. Ultimately, it’s a question of faith and perspective—what resonates with one person might not with another.

What Is the Role of a Medium?

When it comes to what does a medium do, their role can best be described by the word “medium” itself. Psychic mediums act as intermediaries between the physical world and the world of the spirits so that the two can communicate through the veil of death.

How Much Does a Reading From a Psychic Medium Usually Cost?

The psychic medium salary for a reading at a reputable online psychic site can cost anywhere from $0.99/minute or less to as much as $20/minute and more.

What Questions Should I Ask a Psychic Medium During a Reading?

Keep your questions basic and heartfelt during a medium reading. Try to come up with things that will elicit what you need to know from the spirit you’re calling. It’s also important in a medium reading to be willing to take a backseat and be open to letting the spirit ask you something or volunteer some unsolicited information.

Can I Bring a Friend, Family Member, or Pet to a Reading?

Anyone open or curious to what does a medium do is welcome to a reading. In fact, you might be surprised at how sensitive your pet may be to the presence of a spirit. The only downside to bringing someone close to you to a medium reading is if they are skeptical or negative toward the process because that kind of energy will repel a spirit.

What Should I Do Before Seeing a Psychic Medium for a Reading?

We’ve been talking a lot about what does a medium do, but it’s also important what you do before having your medium reading. You should definitely do some type of meditation to calm yourself and open your receptors to receive the subtle vibration of the spirit. In short, make sure you are at your highest and most loving vibration to attract the spirit and make it feel comfortable.

Can I Record My Session With a Psychic Medium?

Many advisors are open to having their mediumship sessions recorded, but when it comes to what does a medium do, it is best to be respectful and ask first. One upside to recording a session is that you could end up getting a record of any spirits that may show up and communicate.

Our Verdict on What Does a Medium Do

Many of us have sensed or even experienced the presence of a spirit or sentient force at some point. Most of us don't know what to do when this happens, so we feel either spooked or at a loss. This is where a psychic medium comes in.

Whether you’re curious about the spirit world or have a departed loved one you feel a strong need to contact, working with a medium can open you up spiritually and emotionally, with platforms like Purple Garden making that process easy and affordable for you. So, to answer the question, what does a medium do? They help us bridge the gap between the living and departed so we can see the full spectrum of love. Namaste.

