What Is Bovine Colostrum? Benefits, Side Effects & More

The term bovine colostrum might sound like a mouthful term, but don’t let the name intimidate you — this golden liquid is full of impressive benefits. Sourced from cows, it’s the nutrient-packed first milk that supports newborn calves.

But it’s not just for animals; humans can also benefit from it. If you’re wondering, “What is bovine colostrum?” then we’re here to break everything down.

We’ll also review three top supplements containing bovine colostrum, with our number one pick being Elm & Rye. We’ll explain what makes this supplement so special and how it might change your wellness game.

What Is Bovine Colostrum?

Simply put, bovine colostrum is the first milk that cows produce after giving birth. Think of it as nature’s original superfood, packed with everything a newborn calf needs to get a healthy start in its development. What makes it different from your average milk? It contains antibodies, vitamins, and growth factors that help boost the immune system and promote cell repair.

Can humans drink cow colostrum? It turns out that humans can benefit from it, too! The same nutrients that support a calf can offer some surprising health perks for human beings — everything from improving gut health to improving post-workout recovery.

How Does Bovine Colostrum Work in the Body?

The nutrient-rich colostrum is full of bioactive compounds — such as antibodies, growth factors, and proteins — that your body can absorb and put to good use [1]. These components help repair cells, reduce inflammation, and boost immune function. It’s like giving your body a toolkit for self-repair and protection.

When you consume bovine colostrum, its active ingredients jump into action. From promoting tissue repair to encouraging the growth of healthy gut bacteria, colostrum works behind the scenes to keep your body running smoothly. And with the high concentration of immunoglobulins in bovine colostrum, it’s especially valuable for giving your immune system a strong boost.

How Does Bovine Colostrum Support Immunity?

Bovine colostrum acts like your personal bodyguard thanks to its high levels of immunoglobulins (aka antibodies). The antibodies help your body fight off pathogens like bacteria and viruses — almost like you're borrowing an extra layer of defense from nature itself.

What makes it so effective? Colostrum helps to bolster your body’s first line of defense — your mucous membranes. These membranes are like a barrier, blocking harmful invaders from entering your system. Lactoferrin, a type of whey protein found in bovine milk, helps starve bacteria of the iron they need to thrive [2].

Naturally Collected Colostrum vs. Colostrum Supplements

There are two main options for bovine colostrum: naturally collected colostrum straight from the source or colostrum supplements.

But what’s the difference?

Naturally collected colostrum is just that — the raw, unprocessed version of the milk taken directly from cows after they’ve given birth. You’ll get amazing colostrum benefits when in its purest form because it’s full of nutrients and immune-boosting capacity. However, getting your hands on this type of natural colostrum straight from the source isn’t easy or practical unless you live on a farm.

That’s where colostrum supplements come in. They’re a more convenient option for most of us, offering a concentrated form of colostrum in powders, capsules, or even liquids. But don’t worry — you’re not missing out on the benefits. These supplements still pack the same nutrients you’d find in natural colostrum.

The major perk? They’re processed in a way that makes them safe for human consumption while preserving all those powerful components. Plus, they come in convenient forms like powders for shakes or capsules.

Who Is Bovine Colostrum Best For?

One of the aspects that makes bovine colostrum unique is that it’s useful in many groups. Athletes, in particular, love it because it contains tons of growth factors — an important ingredient that helps repair muscles and reduce recovery time.

Bovine colostrum is also popular as an overall wellness supplement if you’re looking to strengthen your immune system and improve your overall health. But it’s not just for fitness and immunity — it is clear that it also has a reputation for promoting healthy digestion. If you have gut-related issues, this may help alleviate your pain.

Who Should Not Take Bovine Colostrum?

If you’re allergic to dairy, bovine colostrum is not a good option for you. Since colostrum comes from cow’s milk, those with lactose intolerance will probably experience digestive discomfort or allergic responses.

The other question we often see is, “Is it safe to take cow colostrum during pregnancy?” Very limited research exists on its safety during pregnancy or breastfeeding. With that in mind, it’s a good idea to be cautious and get the green light from your doctor before starting to use bovine colostrum.

Health Benefits of Bovine Colostrum

Enhances Gut Health

One of the standout bovine colostrum benefits for adults is its ability to support gut health. If you’ve ever struggled with digestive issues like leaky gut, colostrum and gut permeability are linked. This is especially the case in professional athletes, who may suffer poorer gut health than your average person because of the environments that they exercise in [3].

Enhances Athletic Performance, Muscle Growth, and Recovery

Athletes are always on the hunt for that extra edge — and bovine colostrum shows some real promise. Scientists have linked supplementing bovine colostrum to helping build muscle, shedding fat, and improving body composition when mixed with resistance training [4]. Plus, it could speed up recovery by reducing inflammation and muscle soreness.

Skin Health and Anti-Aging Effects

Want glowing skin and fewer wrinkles? Bovine colostrum has all kinds of nutrients that promote cellular repair and, in turn, can improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles [5]. On top of this, since colostrum stimulates collagen production, it may also give your skin that youthful, firm look we all crave.

Boost Immunity

We’ve said it before, but it’s worth mentioning again the immune-boosting powers of bovine colostrum. Its immunoglobulins help your body fight off bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens. Plus, it strengthens your immune system’s response to harmful invaders, making you more resilient to illnesses.

What Are the Side Effects of Bovine Colostrum?

Like any supplement, bovine colostrum comes with some potential side effects to watch out for.

Drug Interactions

If you’re taking any medications, you should check with your doctor before starting bovine colostrum. Why? Some of the compounds in colostrum — like growth factors and proteins — may interfere with how your body absorbs or processes certain drugs.

Hormonal Effects

Growth factors may help promote muscle growth and cell repair, but there’s a catch — these growth factors can also affect hormone levels in your body. While this may not be an issue for most, those with hormone-sensitive conditions or anyone taking hormone-related medications should be cautious. It’s possible the supplementation could disrupt your hormonal balance.

Digestive Issues

Though it seems counterintuitive, bovine colostrum for digestive health might cause some discomfort, especially if you’re lactose intolerant. If your system tends to be a little sensitive to dairy products, you might want to try starting with a smaller dose to see how your body reacts. It’s all about listening to your gut — literally.

How to Take Colostrum Supplements

So, you’ve decided to try bovine colostrum — now the question is, how should you take it? Colostrum supplements are incredibly versatile, coming in forms like capsules, powders, and even liquids. The good news? It’s pretty easy to fit into your daily routine. Below are some things you should keep in mind when taking colostrum supplements.

Recommended Dosage

Because of the many forms it comes in, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer to the dosage of bovine colostrum. Most supplements are recommended to be between 500 mg and 2,000 mg daily, depending on the product and your specific health goals.

What Is the Best Time to Take Bovine Colostrum?

The best time to take colostrum is typically when you’re on an empty stomach — first thing in the morning or about 30 minutes before a meal. Why? Taking it on an empty stomach helps ensure your body absorbs those bioactive nutrients without competing with other foods.

If you’re using colostrum to support your workout routine, taking it either before or after a workout can also be effective, as it may help boost recovery and muscle repair. However, consistency is key, so find a routine that works for you and stick with it.

Bovine Colostrum Product Forms

From powders to capsules to lozenges, there’s a delivery method to fit every lifestyle. Here’s a breakdown of the most popular bovine colostrum-based products:

Colostrum Lozenges

Looking for a quick and convenient way to boost your immunity or soothe a sore throat? Colostrum lozenges are small tablets that dissolve slowly in your mouth, releasing the nutrients directly into your system. They’re also great because they’re easy to carry around, and they taste good!

Powder

Bovine colostrum powder is one of the most versatile options out there. You can mix it with just about anything — smoothies, shakes, or even your morning coffee. Powders are typically more concentrated, meaning that you can control the dosage to match your specific health needs. Like lozenges, they're easy to throw into your routine.

Concentrate

Colostrum concentrate is the way to go if you're after maximum potency. These are often found in liquid form, offering a super-concentrated dose of all those immune-boosting ingredients.

It’s a great option for anyone who wants a stronger, more targeted approach, especially for recovery or serious gut health support. Just add a drop or two to your water or drink, and you’re set.

Capsules

Capsules are a simple, pre-measured, easy-to-swallow option for getting your daily dose of colostrum. They’re especially convenient if you’re always on the move and need a no-fuss, no-flavor, no-texture way to take your supplements.

Chewing Gums

Looking for a fun twist? Colostrum chewing gums can give you an immune boost while refreshing your breath at the same time. This form also helps slowly release the colostrum’s active ingredients, giving your body time to absorb them.

Colostrum Supplemented Milk

If you’re a fan of dairy, colostrum-supplemented milk could be the easiest way to get your daily dose. This enriched milk comes with an extra hit of colostrum, making it super nutrient-packed. It’s perfect to add to your coffee, cereal, or drink straight up.

Beverages

Colostrum-infused beverages, such as protein shakes, energy drinks, and even hydration formulas, are another great option. These beverages are great for pre- or post-workout boosts or if you just need a quick pick-me-up during the day.

How Is Bovine Colostrum Produced?

Bovine colostrum products undergo a few processes to ensure they’re safe, effective, and easy to consume. The process starts with collecting the colostrum from the cow. Let’s look at two of the most common methods used to transform raw colostrum into the powders and capsules you see on the shelves:

Freeze-Drying

In this process, the colostrum is frozen and placed in a vacuum, so the ice becomes vapor instantly, leaving behind a dry, nutrient-rich powder.

This method preserves all the bioactive compounds, like antibodies and growth factors, without exposing them to high heat, which could break them down. The result? A pure, potent form of colostrum that’s easy to mix into your daily routine. As an added perk, freeze-drying also gives colostrum a longer shelf life.

Spray-Drying (Lyophilization)

Spray drying, also known as lyophilization, is another way to preserve colostrum. Instead of freezing it, the liquid form of colostrum is sprayed into a chamber where hot air quickly evaporates the moisture. This process creates a fine powder that’s light and easy to dissolve.

While spray-drying uses higher temperatures than freeze-drying, modern techniques keep the heat exposure brief enough to maintain most of the colostrum’s active ingredients. So, you’ll still have colostrum powder that is full of benefits similar to freeze-drying products.

Best Bovine Colostrum Supplements

Looking for the best bovine colostrum products on the market? Here are our top picks to easily incorporate this supplement into your daily routine:

Elm & Rye is a wellness brand that offers clean, no-nonsense supplements. Their colostrum product is just another example of their commitment to high-quality, ethically obtained ingredients.

The colostrum formula is simple yet effective — no fillers or sketchy additives, just 100% pure bovine colostrum. This means you’re getting all the natural benefits it offers: proteins, antibodies, and growth factors that can give your immune system a boost, support gut health, and aid in muscle recovery.

Pricing

One-time purchase $69.99

Subscribe and save 25%

User Reviews

Third-party reviews of this specific colostrum are a bit thin. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth considering! If you're on the fence about it, mention the product and its ingredients to your doctor or ask around among friends, family, or colleagues who might have tried it.

With an emphasis on promoting gut and immune health, Symbiotics has built a strong reputation behind bovine colostrum products. The Colostrum Plus powder is one of their flagship products, designed to give your body that extra bit of care.

What sets the Colostrum Plus apart is that it’s not just colostrum — although it’s rich in that nutrient. It also has Proline-Rich Polypeptides (PRPs), which are known to help regulate the immune system. Plus, they’ve removed much of the lactose, so this powder could still work for you even if dairy’s not your best friend.

Pricing

$34.99

Or four interest-free payments of $8.75

User Review

Symbiotics Colostrum Plus has its fair share of fans. On Amazon, the product has a 4.6 out of 5 stars. Some users are highly satisfied, particularly praising its effectiveness in addressing issues like leaky gut and respiratory concerns [6].

Another customer, however, advised potential buyers to carefully check product sizes to avoid order mistakes [7]. Overall, while some users report noticeable health improvements, it’s essential to review product details and expectations before purchasing.

Now Foods Colostrum Powder continues the company’s tradition of delivering simple, effective, and affordable supplements for anyone wanting to improve their health. So, what’s inside this product? It’s pretty straightforward; it’s made from 100% bovine colostrum.

The product is known for its immune-boosting and gut-supporting properties thanks to its immunoglobulins and growth factors. It’s also unflavored, so you can toss it into just about anything — smoothies, water, or even juice.

Pricing

$14.98

Or four interest-free payments of $3.75

User Review

People have plenty of good things to say about Now Foods’ colostrum powder. On Amazon, satisfied users appreciate it for its effectiveness, particularly in improving gut health. Many highlight its easy dissolvability and noticeable benefits within a short time [8].

The product is also praised for its quality and affordability, though some buyers mention availability issues as a downside [9]. Overall, it seems well-received for both health benefits and value for money.

How to Store Colostrum

Proper storage will ensure your bovine colostrum product stays fresh and effective. For powders and capsules, storing them in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight is usually all you need to do. Find a pantry, cupboard, or kitchen drawer — just make sure it’s sealed tightly to avoid moisture from creeping in.

If you have liquid colostrum, refrigeration is your best bet. Liquid forms are more perishable, so keeping them chilled will extend their freshness. Always make sure to reseal the container after each use, and for long-term storage, some people even opt to freeze colostrum for later use.

Bovine Colostrum Supplements vs. Other Similar Supplements

Let’s look at how bovine colostrum supplement measures up to other similar supplements.

Bovine Colostrum vs. Whey Protein

At first glance, bovine colostrum and whey protein might seem similar — both come from cow’s milk and are popular among athletes but serve different purposes.

Whey protein is primarily used for muscle building and recovery thanks to its high protein content. It’s great for post-workout shakes or adding an extra dose of protein to your diet. The main downside? It doesn’t offer the same immune-boosting benefits that colostrum does.

Bovine colostrum is less about raw protein and more about overall health support. While bovine colostrum is one of the best high-protein foods for muscle building, its standout components are the antibodies, growth factors, and immune-boosting compounds that help your body fend off infections and repair tissues.

So, if your goal is muscle growth, whey protein may be the better choice — but if you’re looking for a broader range of health benefits, colostrum takes the lead.

Bovine Colostrum vs. Probiotics

Probiotics are popular gut health supplements that help balance your digestive system. Probiotics are the way to go if you’ve got issues with your digestion or want to keep your gut flora happy.

Interestingly, colostrum can also support gut health, but in a different way. It doesn’t supply live bacteria like probiotics do, but it helps strengthen the gut lining, reduce inflammation, and promote the growth of healthy gut bacteria.

In terms of immune support, bovine colostrum has an edge. Probiotics work primarily with the digestive system, while colostrum’s immune-boosting benefits go beyond the gut, helping to strengthen your overall immune response with antibodies and bioactive compounds.

FAQs About Bovine Colostrum

Beyond the original question of what bovine colostrum is, let’s take a look at other frequently asked questions about the high-protein food.

Is It Safe to Take Colostrum Every Day?

Yes, taking colostrum daily is safe for most people. Just be sure to follow the recommended dosage, and if you have any medical conditions or allergies, check with your doctor first.

Does Bovine Colostrum Affect Hormones?

Yes. This is because it has growth factors that may influence hormone levels. If you have hormone-related conditions, it’s important to consult a doctor before starting.

Is Bovine Colostrum Better Than Collagen?

It’s an unfair comparison to say that one is better than the other because they’re different! Collagen supplements mainly support skin, joints, and hair, while colostrum offers immune-boosting benefits and supports gut health. It really depends on what you’re looking to improve.

What Happens When You Start Taking Colostrum?

You might notice improved digestion, more energy, or faster recovery after workouts. It also helps boost your immune system — so you may be more resilient to illnesses.

What Does Bovine Colostrum Do for Humans?

Bovine colostrum supports the immune system, promotes gut health, aids muscle recovery, and can even help improve skin elasticity. It’s a multi-purpose health booster.

Is Bovine Colostrum Ethical?

It depends on the source. Ethical colostrum comes from well-treated cows, and the collection process ensures the calves get their fair share first. Always check the brand — look for ethical and sustainable farming practices to ensure you choose responsibly.

Is Bovine Colostrum Safe?

For most people, bovine colostrum is considered safe. But, as with any supplement, it’s important to consider allergies and any interactions the supplement may have with your medications.

For the average person, colostrum is a gentle, natural way to support immunity, gut health, and overall wellness. Just be sure to stick to the recommended dosages.

How Long Does Colostrum Last?

The good news is that colostrum, whether in powder, capsule, or liquid form, tends to have a pretty long shelf life, especially when stored properly. For example, freeze-dried colostrum can last up to two years without losing its potency.

Colostrum, of course, has an expiration date, so it’s important to check the label. If you’re using liquid or fresh colostrum, you’ll want to consume it much sooner, typically within a few days if unrefrigerated. Keep an eye on the color and smell—if anything seems off, it’s probably best to toss it.

Final Thoughts: Is Bovine Colostrum Worth It?

Bovine Colostrum is a great supplement for boosting immunity, supporting gut health, and aiding recovery. Its versatile benefits meet the criteria of many different people, including professional athletes, people with active lifestyles, and anyone looking for a wellness boost.

You can choose the best supplement for your needs, such as Elm & Rye, but ultimately, the supplement you choose should fit your needs and fitness goals.

