What Is the Best Injection for Weight Loss in 2024? Supported with Facts

For some people, shedding pounds isn’t as easy as dieting and exercising. Sometimes, one needs some sort of help to push through the weight loss process.

Weight loss injections might be what you’re looking for as a non-surgical weight loss solution to get rid of that stubborn fat. But are they the right choice for you? And with so many products on the market, what is the best injection for weight loss?

In this guide we give you all the details you need to know and we review the top options from brands like ReflexMd and the science behind them. We’ll even explore some alternative over-the-counter options, such as PhenQ so you can be sure, you’ll make an informed decision.

What Are Weight Loss Injections?

Weight loss injections are exactly what they sound like—shots designed to help you shed unwanted pounds. But how do they work, and why are they becoming so popular?

These injections often contain medications designed to help control your appetite, regulate blood sugar, and boost your metabolism—all to support weight loss. But like any weight loss tool, they work best when combined with a healthy lifestyle.

These injections aren’t magic fixes; they offer an extra boost if you struggle to see results with diet and exercise alone. They’re also convenient and easy to administer, so they’ve become popular for people seeking an extra edge on the weight loss journey.

How Do Weight Loss Injections Work to Support Weight Loss?

Most weight loss shots target the hormones that play a role in hunger and fullness. Take semaglutide, for example—it mimics a hormone called GLP-1, which helps regulate your appetite by making you feel full faster. The result? You’re less likely to overeat, and in turn, you can lose weight more quickly.

Other hormone injections for weight loss, like liraglutide (Saxenda), help stabilize your blood sugar levels. Why is that important? Steady blood sugar can curb cravings and prevent midday crashes that often lead to unhealthy snacking. Sometimes, these fat-burning injections boost metabolism, helping your body burn calories more efficiently.

The key to their success lies in consistency—they work over time, gradually helping you control your eating habits. And while they might seem like a simple solution, you must combine them with lifestyle changes like a balanced diet and exercise. That’s when you’ll see actual results.

Are Weight Loss Injections Safe?

Safety is always a big question—the good news is that these treatments are generally safe when prescribed and monitored by a healthcare professional.

Injectable medications for weight loss approved by the FDA, like semaglutide and liraglutide, do come with potential side effects. Though most people react well to these injections, some common side effects include nausea, vomiting, or digestive discomfort, especially when first starting.

Some injections might not be suitable if you have certain health conditions, like thyroid issues or kidney problems. A telehealth consultation with a healthcare provider can help narrow down your options. Together, you’ll review your health profile and identify any potential risks or side effects.

Who Should Consider Weight Loss Injections?

Have you been working hard in training and dieting well, but the scale just won’t budge? Injections like semaglutide or liraglutide might be worth considering. These medications are typically recommended for people with a BMI of 30 or higher or for those with a BMI of 27 or more who also have weight-related health conditions, like type 2 diabetes or high blood pressure.

Weight loss injections are ideal if you’ve already tried a variety of weight loss methods—meal plans, fitness routines, even over-the-counter medications—and still aren’t hitting your goals.

However, they’re not a quick fix. These weight loss medication injections are best suited for people committed to long-term lifestyle changes, like healthier eating and regular exercise.

What to Expect During Weight Loss Injection Treatment

Starting weight loss injections might feel daunting at first, but knowing what to expect can ease any worries. Once you begin treatment, results won’t happen overnight. You’ll likely start to notice gradual changes within the first few weeks.

In the first few days, however, you may experience mild side effects like nausea or digestive discomforts. These usually fade as your body adjusts. Your doctor will start you off with a lower dose and gradually increase it over time so your body tolerates and adapts to the medication well.

Throughout treatment, you can expect steady weight loss–often 1 to 2 pounds per week—depending on your starting point and how closely you follow your personalized plan.

It’s essential to stay consistent with your injections—weekly or daily, depending on the treatment—and keep up with any follow-up appointments to track progress and tweak your plan if necessary.

What Do Weight Loss Shots Cost?

You’re probably wondering, “How much do weight loss injections cost? " They can range from a few hundred to over a thousand dollars per month, depending on the provider, medication, and services included. For example, Henry Meds offers compounded semaglutide starting at $297 per month, making it one of the more affordable options for medically supported weight loss injections.

On the other hand, G Plans offers a comprehensive package—including the prescription, personalized diet plans, and telehealth support—starting at $99 a month. Keep in mind, though, that this doesn’t include the cost of weight loss injections.

You should also consider whether your insurance covers any portion of the costs. This can really lower the price you’ll pay out-of-pocket for this type of medication.

What Are the Best Weight Loss Injections Available?

There are tons of prescription weight loss injections today. Let’s take a look at some of the best injections for weight loss on the market.

1. ReflexMD

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Are you wondering, “What is the best injection for weight loss at home?” ReflexMD, with a focus on affordability and convenience, makes getting a prescription easier without visiting a doctor in person.

How It Works

The ReflexMD process is 3 easy steps: virtual consultation, personalized prescription, and direct medication delivery. You'll get a prescription after a quick evaluation with a licensed medical professional. Then, your medication ships right to your home.

Approval Process

Patients are approved after a virtual consultation with a licensed healthcare professional. During this meeting, the doctor will review your medical history to determine if weight loss injections are right for you.

How Long It Takes

The process is quick and efficient because you can take care of every step on the platform—from doctor consultation to getting the medicine. Once you complete the virtual consultation, the prescription can be processed quickly, and the medication is typically shipped in just a few days.

How It’s Administered

The semaglutide prescription you get from Reflex MD is self-administered. You’ll get clear instructions from your doctor and all the necessary details to administer the injection safely at home.

>>Get the best price on ReflexMD

2. Strut

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Strut Health takes a personalized approach to weight loss, offering treatments that include semaglutide—the same ingredients used in well-known options like Ozempic and Wegovy. Their fully online service makes it easy and affordable to access the prescriptions, all designed to help curb your appetite and support weight management—with no requirement for in-person visits.

How It Works

The process starts with an online medical consultation, followed by a customized treatment plan from a licensed physician. Once approved, medication is shipped directly to your door.

Approval Process

Approval happens after the medical consultation, where your health history is reviewed to ensure semaglutide is the right option for you.

How Long It Takes

After the consultation, the medication usually ships within a few days, and a monthly shipment ensures that you never run out.

How It’s Administered

Strut offers oral semaglutide lozenges and once-weekly injectable options. Each product comes with clear instructions for safe home administration.

>>Check out the price of Strut

3. Maximus

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Maximus provides a structured weight loss program centered around medications like Semaglutide and Tirzepatide. They focus on personalized, science-backed treatments designed to help you lose weight effectively. In addition to prescribing and shipping your medicine directly to you, they also offer health coaching to help you build and maintain lean muscle.

How It Works

Maximus starts with an online consultation with a licensed healthcare professional reviewing your health history and weight loss goals. Based on your needs, they’ll prescribe you a weekly GLP-1 injection. You’ll also have access to private coaching and tailored content to support your overall wellness so you can take a comprehensive approach to weight loss.

Approval Process

Like other platforms, you’ll be approved after the initial online consultation and receive medication based on your health profile.

How Long It Takes

You can expect medication to be shipped to your home within a few days. The process is streamlined, and the regular coaching sessions help you stay on track throughout the treatment.

How It’s Administered

Maximus’s prescriptions are once-weekly injections, which you’ll have to administer at home. You’ll get detailed instructions and dosage amounts depending on your progress.

>>Learn more about Maximus

4. Henry Meds

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Henry Meds makes getting compounded weight loss injections like semaglutide and liraglutide super easy. They’ve set up an affordable subscription model—starting at $297 a month—without the need for insurance or in-person doctor visits.

How It Works

Everything happens online with Henry Meds, starting with a quick online health intake form. A licensed medical provider will review this during a virtual consultation. If the provider finds that GLP-1 medication is the right fit for you, they’ll prescribe it. From there, your medication is shipped directly to your home.

Approval Process

Approval happens after your telehealth session. During this appointment, the doctor will check out your medical history and your goals. If everything looks good, they’ll come up with a custom treatment plan that aligns with your health profile.

How Long It Takes

Once approved, your medication will arrive within a few days. Henry Meds operates on a subscription model, so you’ll get refills every 30, 60, and 90 days—keeping your progress steady and consistent.

How It’s Administered

You’ll be administered the injections yourself at home—whether it’s a weekly dose of compounded semaglutide or daily liraglutide. But don’t worry, Henry Med will give you clear and easy-to-follow instructions, plus they offer ongoing support to ensure you're on track and using the medication properly.

>>Get started with Henry Meds

Which Weight Loss Injection Is Right for You?

Have you read our injectable weight loss medication reviews and are still undecided about the best injection for weight loss? Well, it really comes down to your body, goals, and lifestyle. With options like semaglutide and liraglutide on the market, how do you know which one will work best for you?

Start by considering your priorities. Do you need something to suppress your appetite? Or are you looking for an injection that helps regulate blood sugar and curbs cravings throughout the day?

The frequency of injections also matters, whether weekly or daily. Weekly injections might be the way to go if you prefer minimal hassle. On the other hand, liraglutide offers daily injections and steady appetite control. What about the debate on weight loss injections vs. pills? You can also look at daily oral options if you don’t like needles. In this case, you may ask your doctor, “What is the strongest weight loss prescription pill.”

Look at injectable weight loss medication reviews online to find the best product. Comments on Reddit, Amazon, or Trustpilot may help you find the specific product you’re looking for based on the user feedback.

>>Begin your weight loss journey with ReflexMD

What Are the Side Effects of Weight Loss Injections?

Weight loss injections, like any medication, do come with potential side effects. Here are some of the most common ones you might encounter:

Nausea

Digestive issues

Fatigue

Headaches

Low blood sugar

Injection site reactions

Although these are the more common side effects, there are rare but serious risks to be aware of, such as:

Thyroid tumors

Pancreatitis

Alternatives to Weight Loss Injections

Don’t like getting poked with needles all the time? Or perhaps you’re looking for an over-the-counter alternative to these prescription drugs. We’ll offer 3 options you can use to help you lose weight.

(credit: FitLiving design team)

PhenQ takes five approaches to weight loss: burning existing fat, curbing cravings, boosting energy, and even improving mood. The supplement’s secret? Ingredients like Capsimax and the patented a-Lacys Reset fire up your metabolism and help you burn calories faster.

What Users Think

The ingredients used make PhenQ a powerful all-in-one solution for weight management, and the feedback speaks for itself. With growing reviews across platforms like Reddit, users are seeing accurate results. One Reddit user wrote they felt less hungry after just five days of using the supplements [2]. However, some say they didn’t like the big doses of caffeine [3].

(credit: FitLiving design team)

Phen24 isn’t just your standard fat burner—it’s all about balancing cortisol levels, which can be a game changer if you struggle with stress eating. Whether it’s anxiety, stress, or even insomnia keeping you from reaching your goals, Phen24 aims to tackle all of those issues.

So, how does it treat such a wide range of weight-related issues? Phen24 comes with two formulas, one designed for daytime and the other for nighttime. The daytime blend works to amp up your energy and keep cravings in check, while the nighttime formula helps you relax and keeps the calorie burning going, even as you sleep.

What Users Think

This 24/7 weight management supplement has received rave reviews on its website, but feedback on third-party platforms is a bit more sparse. One Reddit user compared it to PhenQ, praising Phen24 as a solid option for those looking to manage both daytime energy and nighttime metabolism [4].

(credit: FitLiving design team)

PrimeShred is a potent fat burner crafted to kick fat loss into high gear. It combines proven ingredients aimed at delivering fast, full-body fat burning, while also ramping up energy, mood, and mental focus. If you’re working toward your best physique or have hit a plateau, PrimeShred’s formula is designed to help you burn fat more efficiently while keeping you energized and sharp.

What Users Think

PrimeShred is getting some mixed reviews. On the official website, one user shared positive feedback, saying they’ve been using it for two months to help with fat loss and appreciate the transparent ingredient list [5]. Meanwhile, over on Trustpilot, another user had a rougher experience, warning others with indigestion issues to steer clear, claiming it made them feel quite sick [6].

FAQs on Weight Loss Injections

We’ve compiled the most common questions about injection medications for weight loss.

Do Weight Loss Shots Work?

You may be asking, “Are weight loss injections effective?” The short answer is yes, they can be effective. But they’re not a magic bullet. One study found that taking semaglutide helped patients lose 5.9% of their body weight in a period of 3 months and 10.9% within 6 months [1].

The key to successfully losing and keeping the weight off is consistency. These injections work best when you stick to the treatment plan and make lasting lifestyle changes.

That said, results will vary from person to person. Some may experience faster weight loss, while others may progress slowly but steadily. Some may even feel stronger side effects, which may cause them to avoid the medication altogether.

So, do they work? For most people, yes, they do. However, as with any weight loss method, the effort you put in will influence the results you get.

What Is the Most Effective Injection for Weight Loss?

Are you wondering what the best injection for weight loss in 2024 is? Semaglutide tends to stand out as one of the best options, and it’s available through many different platforms. It helps manage appetite and blood sugar, which significantly impacts weight loss for many.

How Long Does It Take to See Results From Weight Loss Injections?

You might start seeing changes within a few weeks—but most people really notice a difference after about 8 to 12 weeks. It depends on how your body reacts and your lifestyle habits.

Are There Side Effects to Weight Loss Injections?

Yes, some side effects can happen. Nausea, diarrhea, or fatigue might pop up, but not everyone experiences them. If you notice anything major, it’s best to check with your doctor.

Can I Combine Weight Loss Injections With Other Treatments?

It’s possible, but you should talk to your doctor first. They’ll let you know what’s safe to pair up with injections, whether that’s other medications, diet changes, or exercise plans.

What Is the Best Injection to Lose Belly Fat?

There’s no magic shot that specifically targets belly fat, but weight loss injection treatments like semaglutide can help reduce overall fat, including in the belly area.

How Did Kelly Clarkson Lose Weight?

Kelly Clarkson attributed her weight loss to a clean-eating approach inspired by “The Plant Paradox” book rather than injections or medications. Everyone’s journey is different!

Final Word: What Is the Best Injection for Weight Loss?

The bottom line? When used properly, weight loss injections can be a safe and effective tool for those looking to shed pounds. And with all-in-one platforms like ReflexMd, you can talk to a doctor, get a prescription, and get medication shipped to your home within a week—no need to even leave your home. But if you prefer a non-invasive approach, consider natural options like PhenQ.

With any treatment, it’s crucial to be well-informed and work closely with a medical professional to monitor your progress and adjust the plan as needed.

>>Begin your weight loss journey with ReflexMD

References

Ghusn, Wissam, et al. “Weight Loss Outcomes Associated with Semaglutide Treatment for Patients with Overweight or Obesity.” JAMA Network Open, vol. 5, no. 9, 2022, p. e2231982, doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.31982. Blessingsoftheday. “Seeking Advice on PhenQ : R/WeightLossAdvice.” Reddit.Com, https://www.reddit.com/r/WeightLossAdvice/comments/s2507r/comment/i1xj0ah/. Accessed 18 Oct. 2024. garden-in-a-can. “PhenQ : R/Loseit.” Reddit.Com, https://www.reddit.com/r/loseit/comments/12raiea/comment/jko6mmn/. Accessed 18 Oct. 2024. Necessary-Buffalo. “PhenQ vs Phen24 Which One Should i Buy? : R/Weightlossdiets.” Reddit.Com, https://www.reddit.com/r/weightlossdiets/comments/1dr6fnq/phenq_vs_phen24_which_one_should_i_buy/. Accessed 18 Oct. 2024. “PrimeShred - Male Fat Burner.” HealthNutrition, https://healthnutrition.com/products/primeshred. Accessed 29 Oct. 2024. “Cheyenne Booth Gave Primeshred.Com 1 Star. Check out the Full Review.” Trustpilot, https://www.trustpilot.com/reviews/65a0533173af7b8835b56cbc. Accessed 29 Oct. 2024.

Content quality approved by JPost. JPost oversees the native, paid, and sponsored content on this website and guarantees quality, relevance, and value for the audience. However, articles attributed to this byline are provided by paying advertisers and the opinions expressed in the content do not necessarily express the opinions of JPost.The sponsor retains the responsibility of this content and has the copyright of the material. For all health concerns, it is best to seek the advice of your doctor or a legal practitioner.