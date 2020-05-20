The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

COVID-19 bridges borders, race, religion at Ben-Gurion University

At Ben-Gurion University, researchers, students and staff created community to help get through coronavirus.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 20, 2020 16:47
50 years of Ben Gurion University
 The novel coronavirus, SARSCoV-2, spread across the globe, reminding people that regardless of borders, race, religion or economic system, we are all interconnected, said Jeff Kaye, Ben-Gurion University’s Vice President for Public Affairs & Resource Development.
“We saw the crisis moving,” Kaye told The Jerusalem Post. “Each country knew it was about to fall victim to the virus and there was no real difference between what each community was or is experiencing. We all ended up sitting in our homes, locked down, in masks, and seeing this horrible disease outside and people dying.”
At BGU, where nearly 20,000 students are enrolled, classes quickly moved online at record speed, without missing a single day. Faculty and staff had to find new tools to communicate information and many students who moved out of their dormitories had to learn how to study from their parents’ home or with little or no support network. The university took immediate and bold action providing them with generous economic aid, even permitting them to cancel their dorm contract penalty-free.
But Kaye said that despite those challenges, BGU understood the greater role it had to play in fighting the pandemic, by leveraging its unique academic strengths.
“‘How are we going to mobilize our best and brightest to help the immediate, wider Israeli and overseas community?’ we asked ourselves. We understood this was not about us, but about everyone everywhere,” Kaye explained.
University president Prof. Daniel Chamovitz convened a meeting on March 11 – when people could still meet face-toface – at which he asked the school’s researchers, doctors and scientists to come up with ideas for how to help during the pandemic. Some 70 researchers turned up and 50 ideas were presented. To fund this research, the university quickly launched a fundraising campaign that raised over $400,000 from existing and new donors, even under conditions of great economic distress and panic. Kaye reported that donations are still coming in from all over the world, including from remote and unexpected places such as Columbia and even Malaysia.
“For once, the donors who contributed were not doing so because Israel was in trouble,” Kaye said. “Rather, they donated out of pride that the university that they had helped in the past was now about to help look for solutions that would be deployed globally. It was a classic case of role reversal.”
At the same time, Kaye said that BGU was keenly aware of how its supporters were hurting from the coronavirus and took significant action to provide comfort and solidarity, particularly pertinent as they witnessed the passing of several of its most loved board members who fell victim to the virus.
“The people who traditionally come to the board of governors meetings and are so generous, all of a sudden, they were vulnerable and on the defensive,” Kaye said, noting that BGU wanted to be a place for them to find connection.
The university has been holding webinars for its contributors, educating them about various aspects of the virus, but nothing comes close to the virtual Passover seder where Chamovitz invited donors into his home via a live feed, in what was described as one of the most moving events that anybody who participated can remember. BGU supporters from Argentina, US, Canada, Italy, the UK, Belgium and many other countries, joined the president in the holiday blessings, each with a glass of wine that they had prepared in advance. Many of them were older members of the BGU board who had been isolated for weeks, and it was reported that there was not a dry eye on the screen.
“It is our way of giving back to our community,” Kaye said.
On Sunday, BGU will hold what it hopes will be an unforgettable virtual experience to mark its 50th anniversary and celebrate its remarkable achievements. Much of the original program has been reimagined virtually, including the annual Zlotowski, Halperin, Kreitman lectures and the much anticipated State of the University address by Chamovitz.
But Kaye said that as phase I – the “altruistic, how can we help the wider community” – ends, he knows there will be a phase II, and this one will require looking inwards. BGU fears that the economic downturn, which resulted from months of lockdown and put more than 1 million Israelis out of work, will deter students from returning to their studies.
“If a whole cohort stops studying, that would be the death of the academic success we talked about,” he said. Kaye noted there is now an urgent need for funds for scholarships and daily living assistance for these students so that no one is left behind.
Finally, he said he believes that soon the emergency will be over. Then, “we will resume our plans to build our new North Campus, which will double our size and prepare the university for an ambitious strategic plan that will attract the most promising and exceptional young academics from Israel and overseas. This will be the next significant step toward a level of excellence unknown until now in Israel, and apt for the next 50 years.
Already, BGU is the fastest growing research university in the country.
“The coronavirus taught us all an incredible lesson: In the same way viruses don’t recognize borders or boundaries, we have to look and see the global community and our mutual responsibility,” Kaye continued. “This is true for the pandemic, the environment, food security, water and more. We have proven that when we pool our resources and our thoughts, we can do much more. I think BGU is doing that and will continue to be at the forefront.”
 
This article is written in cooperation with Ben-Gurion University.


Tags Ben Gurion University Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Annexation must be one part of a broader national security strategy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman 7 steps for the new Israeli government to take in the international arena By ASHER FREDMAN
Amotz Asa-El Good morning, Lebanon! By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus dating demands everyone become a matchmaker By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
2 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
3 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
4 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
5 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by