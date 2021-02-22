The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

COVID-19 in Israel: 11-year-old hospitalized in ICU after catching virus

The child was one of nine children under the age of 19 hospitalized with the virus on Monday.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 22, 2021 17:44
The Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot, January 18, 2021. (photo credit: KAPLAN MEDICAL CENTER)
The Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot, January 18, 2021.
(photo credit: KAPLAN MEDICAL CENTER)
 An 11-year-old girl is in the intensive care unit at Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot after contracting COVID-19, the hospital said. 
She is ventilated and receiving Intravenous therapy common in these conditions.
The child was one of nine children under the age of 19 hospitalized with the virus on Monday.
According to the hospital, she arrived Saturday night in a state of emergency.
Her father, Roey, who interviewed with Channel 12, said that the girl’s symptoms worsened already on Friday and she was brought to her doctor and given a home oxygen tank for support. However, over Shabbat, her condition deteriorated. 
“Around three o’clock in the morning on Friday  night I heard a shout, ‘Daddy, I am suffocating,” the father told N12. 
She was admitted to the ICU suffering from coronavirus-induced pneumonia.
Before contracting the virus she had no underlying medical conditions.
Dr. Eli Shapiro, director of pediatric intensive care at Kaplan, confirmed the situation and explained she is receiving non-invasive ventilation. 
“The unit staff is providing her with dedicated care,” Shapiro said.
Since the start of the pandemic, nearly 245,000 children under the age of 20 have contracted coronavirus. However, in this third wave, the British variant has struck many more children and left them in serious condition.


Tags hospital Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to be struck by ecological disaster to take action

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alon Tal

Why Blue and White is the logical choice for Anglo voters

 By ALON TAL
Asaf Malchi

On the fringes of ultra-Orthodox society

 By ASAF MALCHI
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by