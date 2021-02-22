COVID-19 in Israel: 11-year-old hospitalized in ICU after catching virus

She is ventilated and receiving Intravenous therapy common in these conditions.

The child was one of nine children under the age of 19 hospitalized with the virus on Monday.

According to the hospital, she arrived Saturday night in a state of emergency.

Her father, Roey, who interviewed with Channel 12, said that the girl’s symptoms worsened already on Friday and she was brought to her doctor and given a home oxygen tank for support. However, over Shabbat , her condition deteriorated.

“Around three o’clock in the morning on Friday night I heard a shout, ‘Daddy, I am suffocating,” the father told N12.

She was admitted to the ICU suffering from coronavirus-induced pneumonia.

Before contracting the virus she had no underlying medical conditions.

Dr. Eli Shapiro, director of pediatric intensive care at Kaplan, confirmed the situation and explained she is receiving non-invasive ventilation.

“The unit staff is providing her with dedicated care,” Shapiro said.

Since the start of the pandemic, nearly 245,000 children under the age of 20 have contracted coronavirus. However, in this third wave, the British variant has struck many more children and left them in serious condition.