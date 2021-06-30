The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Groundbreaking Israeli RNA method could revolutionize cancer treatment

Created by TAU scientists, the new method transports RNA drugs and targets disease-inflamed cells without damaging the surrounding healthy cells.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 30, 2021 14:07
An RNA drug is seen being delivered, targeting infected cells (Illustrative). (photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
An RNA drug is seen being delivered, targeting infected cells (Illustrative).
(photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
Scientists at Israel's Tel Aviv University have developed a groundbreaking new RNA-based therapeutic delivery method that could revolutionize the treatment of cancer and a wide range of various diseases and conditions.
Published in the peer-reviewed academic journal Nature and led by RNA-based therapy pioneer Prof. Dan Peer, the study uses a new method to transport drugs and target disease-inflamed cells without damaging the surrounding healthy cells.
 
On animal models, Peer and his team were able to successfully use this method to treat inflammatory bowel diseases like colitis and Chron's disease without needing to manipulate a vast majority of other immune system cells.
But while this new method may be innovative and revolutionary, the principle behind it is actually simple: Targeting specific receptors. 
“On every cell envelope in the body, that is, on the cell membrane, there are receptors that select which substances enter the cell,” Peer explained in a statement. 
“If we want to inject a drug, we have to adapt it to the specific receptors on the target cells, otherwise it will circulate in the bloodstream and do nothing. But some of these receptors are dynamic – they change shape on the membrane according to external or internal signals. We are the first in the world to succeed in creating a drug delivery system that knows how to bind to receptors only in a certain situation, and to skip over the other identical cells, that is, to deliver the drug exclusively to cells that are currently relevant to the disease.”
Peer had already made delivery systems with fatty nanoparticles, which has already gotten clinical approval for delivering RNA-based drugs. But now, he and his team are refining this even further by making it even more selective. This, in turn, has implications for a plethora of different diseases and conditions.
“Our development has implications for many types of blood cancers and various types of solid cancers, different inflammatory diseases, and viral diseases such as the coronavirus. We now know how to wrap RNA in fat-based particles so that it binds to specific receptors on target cells,” he explained. 
“But the target cells are constantly changing. They switch from ‘binding’ to ‘non-binding’ mode in accordance with the circumstances. If we get a cut, for example, not all of our immune system cells go into a ‘binding’ state, because we do not need them all in order to treat a small incision. That is why we have developed a unified protein that knows how to bind only to the active state of the receptors of the immune system cells. We tested the protein we developed in animal models of inflammatory bowel disease, both acute and chronic.”
Drug delivery systems are especially important in the treatment of many diseases as they can allow the treatment to reach the afflicted area. However, the body is rife with obstacles, so the medical field is always looking out for more efficient delivery systems.
One major obstacle that exists for many treatments is the blood-brain barrier, which protects the brain and, consequently, makes it difficult to treat parts of the brain. Several innovative methods have been brought up to overcome this obstacle.


Tags tel aviv university cancer medicine scientific study innovation disease
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs dignified discourse in the Knesset - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Facebook’s policy inconsistency puts Israelis at risk

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

Israeli attacks must not humiliate Iranian people - comment

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by