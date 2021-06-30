Groundbreaking Israeli RNA method could revolutionize cancer treatment



Published in the peer-reviewed academic journal Nature and led by RNA-based therapy pioneer Prof. Dan Peer, the study uses a new method to transport drugs and target disease-inflamed cells without damaging the surrounding healthy cells.

On animal models, Peer and his team were able to successfully use this method to treat inflammatory bowel diseases like colitis and Chron's disease without needing to manipulate a vast majority of other immune system cells.

But while this new method may be innovative and revolutionary, the principle behind it is actually simple: Targeting specific receptors.

“On every cell envelope in the body, that is, on the cell membrane, there are receptors that select which substances enter the cell,” Peer explained in a statement.

“If we want to inject a drug, we have to adapt it to the specific receptors on the target cells, otherwise it will circulate in the bloodstream and do nothing. But some of these receptors are dynamic – they change shape on the membrane according to external or internal signals. We are the first in the world to succeed in creating a drug delivery system that knows how to bind to receptors only in a certain situation, and to skip over the other identical cells, that is, to deliver the drug exclusively to cells that are currently relevant to the disease.”

Peer had already made delivery systems with fatty nanoparticles, which has already gotten clinical approval for delivering RNA-based drugs. But now, he and his team are refining this even further by making it even more selective. This, in turn, has implications for a plethora of different diseases and conditions.

“Our development has implications for many types of blood cancers and various types of solid cancers, different inflammatory diseases, and viral diseases such as the coronavirus. We now know how to wrap RNA in fat-based particles so that it binds to specific receptors on target cells,” he explained.

“But the target cells are constantly changing. They switch from ‘binding’ to ‘non-binding’ mode in accordance with the circumstances. If we get a cut, for example, not all of our immune system cells go into a ‘binding’ state, because we do not need them all in order to treat a small incision. That is why we have developed a unified protein that knows how to bind only to the active state of the receptors of the immune system cells. We tested the protein we developed in animal models of inflammatory bowel disease, both acute and chronic.”

Drug delivery systems are especially important in the treatment of many diseases as they can allow the treatment to reach the afflicted area. However, the body is rife with obstacles, so the medical field is always looking out for more efficient delivery systems.

One major obstacle that exists for many treatments is the blood-brain barrier , which protects the brain and, consequently, makes it difficult to treat parts of the brain. Several innovative methods have been brought up to overcome this obstacle.