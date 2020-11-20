Ichilov app saves 36 hours of patient wait-time daily

In the year since its launch, the Sourasky Medical Center's orderlies app has saved patients an average of 36 hours of wait time daily, according to the hospital. The app is designed to help direct orderlies to patients in the most efficient manner and has saved an average of two minutes per patient. With an average of 1,100 calls to transport patients daily, this time saving adds up to 13,383 hours saved yearly. The hospital's tech team recently finished improvements to the application that allow the app to account for critical parameters of patient transport such as what physical handicaps the patient may have and what medical devices are necessary for the transport. Development of the app was funded by Cornell Tech University because the idea for the app was developed as part of a hackathon that the university took part in running along with Israel's Technion-Israel Institute of Technology. "The hospital's patient transport system directly affect the efficiency of the hospital's work. The app saves valuable and long wait times for the patients," Noa Mozes, director of digital services at the hospital, explained.
