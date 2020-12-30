Back in July, after signing a deal for the COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna, Israel also signed a deal with biotech company Arcturus, which requires only one dose of the vaccine, as opposed to two. Its stock dropped over 50% in value as recently as Tuesday. Israel is one of the first countries, after Singapore, set to receive the California startup's new vaccine to combat the coronavirus. The vaccine dubbed ARCT-021 only requires a single dose as opposed to its competitors Pfizer and Moderna, which require two. The latter's effectiveness is 95% and 94.1% respectively, but Arcturus' effectiveness is only 60%, an underwhelming result. With such poor performance, compared to the more effective vaccines it is predicted that the US will not use Arcturus' vaccine. Singapore, meanwhile, is expecting the delivery and will administer the vaccine. It still does not bode well for its stockholders.
