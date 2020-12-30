The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel purchased Arcturus vaccine, with only 60% effectiveness

Arcturus' effectiveness is only 60%, an underwhelming result.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 30, 2020 03:01
Los Olmos nursing home resident Araceli, 96, receives the first injection nationwide, with a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Guadalajara, Spain, December 27, 2020. (photo credit: PEPE ZAMORA/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Los Olmos nursing home resident Araceli, 96, receives the first injection nationwide, with a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Guadalajara, Spain, December 27, 2020.
(photo credit: PEPE ZAMORA/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Back in July, after signing a deal for the COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna, Israel also signed a deal with biotech company Arcturus, which requires only one dose of the vaccine, as opposed to two. Its stock dropped over 50% in value as recently as Tuesday.
Israel is one of the first countries, after Singapore, set to receive the California startup's new vaccine to combat the coronavirus.
The vaccine dubbed ARCT-021 only requires a single dose as opposed to its competitors Pfizer and Moderna, which require two. The latter's effectiveness is 95% and 94.1% respectively, but Arcturus' effectiveness is only 60%, an underwhelming result.
With such poor performance, compared to the more effective vaccines it is predicted that the US will not use Arcturus' vaccine. Singapore, meanwhile, is expecting the delivery and will administer the vaccine. It still does not bode well for its stockholders.


