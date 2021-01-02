The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli Communications Ministry published winners'list for pilot programs

Pilot sites include Rambam Hospital, MAFAT, ICL's Dead Sea Works, Mekorot and cellular companies Cellcom, Pelephone and Hot Mobile.

By GADI ZAIG  
JANUARY 2, 2021 06:28
A Cathay Pacific Airways Airbus A350-900 airplane approaches to land at Changi International Airport in Singapore June 10, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/TIM CHONG)
A Cathay Pacific Airways Airbus A350-900 airplane approaches to land at Changi International Airport in Singapore June 10, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TIM CHONG)
The Israel Innovation Authority and Israeli Communications Ministry published the list of winners for pilot programs, where a total of five companies were awarded a total of NIS 12.5 million in grants for pilot programs on 5G communications infrastructure.
Pilot sites include Rambam Hospital, MAFAT (Israel Ministry of Defense - Directorate of Defence Research & Development), ICL's Dead Sea Works, Mekorot and cellular companies Cellcom, Pelephone and Hot Mobile
The research committee of the Israel Innovation Authority and the Israeli Ministry of Communications have approved grants for pilot programs to support the expansion of the use of 5G networks in Israel and develop innovative applications of 5G infrastructure.
Through the joint program run by the Communications Ministry and the Israel Innovation Authority, these five Israeli companies will develop advanced communications applications in order to improve the infrastructure of Israel’s communications. The program aims at creating significant breakthroughs, propelling Israel to the exclusive group of nations developing technologies for applications destined to change our way of life in the 5G environment.
The Communications Ministry believes the success of these technologies will be a game changer for Israel's economy. These technological advances are expected to excel demand for such technologies, as it is expected to grow globally. According to the Ministry, investments in Israeli innovations using 5G technology could become instrumental in accelerating the recovery from the current economic crisis, while the faster internet infrastructure could help enable a “new normal” to help us weather the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After expert teams acting on behalf of the Israel Innovation Authority and representatives of the Ministry of Communications conducted in-depth evaluations of the submissions, and following discussions by the Israel Innovation Authority's Research Committee, the companies were approved to carry out pilot programs and receive grants covering up to 50% of the projects' costs.


