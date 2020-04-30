The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Natural supplement found to provide improvement among COVID-19 patients

“Since a vaccine or cure for the coronavirus has not yet been found, natural herbal treatments have become the best strategic defense in preventing the disease,” says Morris Abuhi.

By MOSHE COHEN  
APRIL 30, 2020 20:14
Immune Renew natural supplement (photo credit: Courtesy)
Immune Renew natural supplement
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A natural supplement that was developed in 2014 in response to the Ebola outbreak, was found to have properties that provide rapid and significant improvement among people who've contracted COVID-19. The supplement, known as Immune Renew, which includes unique herbs, Vitamin C and zinc was designed to strengthen the body’s immune system and thereby help prevent people from contracting infectious diseases caused by bacteria and viruses.
A month ago, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Israel and the rest of the world, Morris Abuhi, the owner of Homeotreat Lab, began manufacturing this unique product and has sold over 300 of them, mostly to members of the Haredi community in Israel, as well as some overseas. As has been reported, the Haredi community has suffered a distressing amount of contagion from the COVID-19, including Minister Ya'acov Litzman and his wife, who have now thankfully healed.
“Since a vaccine or cure for the coronavirus has not yet been found, natural herbal treatments have become the best strategic defense in preventing the disease,” says Abuhi. “Immune Renew has a dual effect: on the one hand it strengthens the immune system, while also acting as an anti-viral agent that helps the body stop the virus’s ability to reproduce itself, thereby preventing the further development of the disease.”
According to Abuhi, many people who take this supplement have reported a relief from the virus’s symptoms, and many have even completely healed from the sickness. Because this treatment is natural, however, hospitals in Israel do not offer it to patients. “Most of our customers began using our supplements at home and have reported that they recuperated quickly. Some patients in hospitals have purchased the supplements privately. From the responses we’ve received from dozens of patients who tried our supplements, I believe we have an important finding here. As a result, we’re willing to supply all patients who are in serious condition with our supplement free of charge.”
Israel Rosen, 37, from Bnei Brak, who had contracted COVID-19 but is now healthy, was among the many people who've taken this natural supplement. “I suffered often from a bad cough and shortness of breath, but as soon as I began taking the supplement, I began feeling better straight away. And just a few days later when I retook the Corona test, it showed that I’d completely recovered.”


