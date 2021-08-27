The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Sleep

Can’t fall asleep? Try the 10-3-2-1 method for perfectly restful sleep

Dr. Raj reveals his method for falling asleep faster and sleeping better

By Walla!  
AUGUST 27, 2021 08:13
Sleeping (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Sleeping (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Dr. Raj, one of the leading stars on Tik Tok, reveals his 10-3-2-1 method for falling asleep faster and sleeping better with a high success rate. However, for some of you it won’t be easy to take on some of the steps.

On the internet, you’ll find numerous tips for better sleep, but Dr. Raj’s is one of the best we’ve heard and we had to share. 
In a video that garnered more than 640,000 views, the doctor revealed his 10-3-2-1 method for continuous, better sleep. And even though it sounds like a line from the song "Trilli Trella", there is a lot of logic behind it.
The 10-3-2-1 method prepares your body for sleep, but requires you to pay attention to times and cut down on certain foods and stop activities that you were used to doing until late in the evening.
So what is the 10-3-2-1 method? Let’s explain:
10: Ten hours before bed you should no longer consume caffeine. 
"This is the time it takes for your body to clear caffeine from the bloodstream and get rid of its effects," explains Dr. Raj. 
We don’t need to tell you that caffeine keeps you up, since you probably need it in the morning to get going.  Drinks that contain high amounts of caffeine include coffee, tea, energy drinks and other soft drinks such as cola. If your regular bedtime is 22:00, Dr. Raj's method says you can not drink more caffeine after 12:00 noon, which is pretty crazy for coffee lovers, but totally worth the hours of sleep you’ll earn at night.
3: Dr. Raj's next tip: Avoid large meals three hours before bed. 
He explains: “It helps prevent heartburn and sleep disturbances. Also, avoid alcohol because it harms your REM sleep.” 
During sleep, we go through different stages. REM sleep (rapid eye movement) begins about 90 minutes after you fall asleep and helps provide the body with complete and thorough rest. It’s also the time in our sleep when we dream. A sleep in which one dreams is very beneficial for the brain in the process of establishing and storing memories.
2: Two hours before bed it’s recommended to stop working
Dr. Raj says it will help us get into a calm and peaceful mood. There’s no chance we’ll succeed in falling asleep if we continue to think about the dozens of messages waiting in our in-box.
1: One hour before bedtime Dr. Raj says to close all screens. 
He clarifies: "That means Netflix too!"
Blue light inhibits melatonin production which causes you difficulty in falling asleep. In addition, addiction to screen time makes us go to sleep too late, which in itself is really unhealthy. Also, too much screen time may damage eyesight. 
Dermatologist Dr. Joanna Ward explains: “Blue light which has high HEV energy can cause significant damage to our eyes and skin, and accelerate the aging process. Light emitted by the sun isn’t a new discovery, yet today we all absorb extra amounts of LED from modern technology, it is emitted from our large televisions, our LEDs, our computer screens and smartphones."


Tags health alternative health sleep
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Shira Isakov's victory is a small win for domestic violence eradication

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

What does Israel really want to do with Iran and Gaza?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Terrorists and parting shots

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Benny Gantz is confused on Iran

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The American empire is ready to end

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

Russia hosts Jordan’s king, hints at UAE deal

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by