Does a Home Warranty Cover Roof Leaks, Repair & Replacement?

Securing your home is a big deal, and a solid home warranty plan can shield you from steep costs when things break down. Now, about roof repairs—do they fall under the home warranty umbrella? Homeowners often wonder about this, and frankly, it’s a bit of a gray area.

Let’s dive into the leading providers that handle roof fixes, get into the nitty-gritty of what’s actually covered, chat about the fine print, and we’ll throw in some savvy advice on picking the best roof leak protection.

Top Home Warranty Companies for Roof Repairs in 2024

Let’s peek at the industry leaders offering various roof repair options in their home warranty plans:

(credit: PR)

Choice Home Warranty has a lineup of plans that pretty much cover your home from top to bottom. Their Total Plan is a crowd-pleaser, taking care of must-haves like your electrical, plumbing, and HVAC needs.

Choice Home Warranty also throws in the chance to tack on extra coverage, like for those pesky roof leaks. Opt for this warranty, and you’ll get a lineup of vetted techs ready to tackle your repairs.

>>Find coverage options with Choice Home Warranty

(credit: PR)

American Home Shield steps up with warranties that keep your appliances and crucial systems in check, promising swift, expert fixes. They’ve got a spot for non-structural roof leak coverage in some plans, capping it at a grand per term.

Their ShieldPlatinum plan’s got you covered for roof leaks, and you can add this perk to ShieldSilver and ShieldGold, they’re two other plans. But, heads up—there’s a bunch of ifs and buts, so double-check if your roof’s in the clear before you commit.

>>Check the plans with American Home Shield

(credit: PR)

First American Home Warranty (FAHW), around since '84, offers plans with generous limits and lets you pick your service fee. Their Starter, Essential, and Premium plans are tailored to cover a range of homeowner needs.

FAHW’s standard offerings don’t include roof leak fixes or key systems like AC. These come as extra-cost add-ons. Still, with monthly rates from $60 to $76 and service fees from $75 to $125, FAHW positions itself as a wallet-friendly choice for appliance coverage.

>>Find coverage options with First American Home Warranty

Home Warranty Roof Coverage Specifics

Most home warranty companies include roof repairs in their plans, but it’s worth digging into the details before you commit.

Add-On Versus Included Coverage : Some companies bundle roof coverage in their standard plans. Others treat it as an extra, charging more for it. Double-check the plan specifics to ensure roof repair is part of the deal.

Coverage Limits : There’s a cap to what companies will pay for roof repairs or replacements. Compare the coverage ceiling with local repair costs to gauge the plan’s value.

Exclusions : Certain damages, especially from natural disasters, might not be covered.

Pricing: Costs can vary widely across companies and plans. Weigh the price against the coverage scope and exclusions to judge the plan’s worth.

Limitations and Exclusions of Roof Coverage

While the best home warranty companies do offer coverage for roof repairs, it is important to be aware of the limitations and exclusions that may apply.

Here are some common limitations and exclusions related to roof coverage:

Pre-Existing Conditions : Don’t expect coverage for damage that predates your warranty purchase.

Improper Maintenance : Keep your roof well-maintained to stay eligible for coverage. This includes regular inspections and timely repairs.

Cosmetic Damage : Functional repairs get the nod; cosmetic fixes, not so much.

Code Violations : Upgrades needed to meet current building codes might be on your dime. Always review your contract’s fine print to know what’s covered and what’s not.

How Much Do Roof Repairs Cost?

Roof repair costs are as unpredictable as the weather, swinging widely based on damage severity, roofing materials, and local pricing trends.

Typically, minor fixes will set you back $300 to $1,100 .

Brace yourself if it’s a major overhaul or a full replacement ; you’re looking at shelling out anywhere from $1,000 to a steep $10,000 or more .

When it comes to home warranty companies, they’ve got a cap on what they’ll shell out for roof fixes. That cap means they’ll foot the bill up to a point, but if costs climb higher, that’s on you, the homeowner.

>>Find coverage options with Choice Home Warranty

What Other Things Does a Home Warranty Typically Cover?

In addition to roof repairs, home warranty plans typically cover a range of other components and systems in your home. Here are some common items that are often included in home warranty coverage:

HVAC Systems : Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Plumbing Systems : Pipes, drains, and water heaters.

Electrical Systems : Wiring, circuit breakers, and outlets.

Appliances : We’re talking kitchen appliances like refrigerators, ovens, and dishwashers, as well as laundry appliances like washers and dryers.

Other Systems : Some home warranty plans may also cover additional systems, such as garage door openers or central vacuum systems.

How Should You Shop for Roof Leak Coverage?

When shopping for roof leak coverage as part of a home warranty, there are several factors to consider. Here are some tips to help you make an informed decision:

Research Multiple Companies: Don’t just settle for the first option; dig around. Compare what’s out there—coverage, cost, reviews, and the company’s standing. If you need a quick lead, you can’t go wrong with Choice Home Warranty .

Read the Fine Print: Get into the nitty-gritty of the contract. Keep an eagle eye on the coverage ceilings, what’s not included, and any extra charges for roof-related issues.

Consider Your Specific Needs: Take a good, hard look at your roof’s current state and the local climate risks. This will guide you to the right coverage level and if you need to tack on extras.

Seek Recommendations: Hit up your circle or a pro in the real estate game for the inside scoop on solid home warranty providers with top-notch roof leak coverage.

How Can You Maintain Your Roof?

While a home warranty can provide coverage for roof repairs, you can also prolong the lifespan of your roof and minimize repair needs with proper maintenance.

Here are some maintenance tips to help keep your roof in good condition:

Regular Inspections : Routinely inspect your roof to spot any trouble early. Look for droops, missing or busted shingles, and general wear and tear.

Cleaning Gutters and Drainage : Keep those gutters and drains spick and span. Blockages can lead to water accumulation, and that’s bad news for your roof.

Trimming Overhanging Branches : Don’t let branches loom over your roof. A good trim can save you headaches when the weather turns foul.

Prompt Repairs of Damage : Spot a leak or a shingle gone AWOL? Jump on it fast. Small problems ignored today can turn into big ones tomorrow.

Applying Protective Coatings or Sealants : Think about giving your roof an extra layer of armor. Protective coatings or sealants can fend off harsh weather conditions and extend your roof’s life.

>>Find coverage options with Choice Home Warranty

Frequently Asked Questions

Let’s go over our list of FAQs about roofs and home warranty coverage:

Is a Roof Leak Covered by a Home Warranty?

Absolutely. Roof leaks are usually on the home warranty’s plan, or you can add them for a few extra bucks a month. Just make sure your roof ticks all the boxes in the contract, and you’re golden.

Does a Roof Warranty Cover Mold?

Some new house warranties might save you from mold headaches if they’re caused by a leaky roof. Just do your homework and read the fine print.

Does Home Warranty Cover a Ceiling Leak?

If your ceiling’s dripping and it’s due to something your home warranty covers—like a roof leak or a plumbing hiccup—it might just pick up the tab. But remember, always comb through your contract to catch what’s covered and what’s not.

Are Roofing Warranties Worth It?

Wondering if roofing warranties are worth buying? That boils down to what your roof needs and its current condition. Roofing warranties zoom in on the materials and the work that went into your roof, while home warranties cast a wider net.

Is a Roof Considered Structural Warranty?

A home warranty, like that of Choice Home Warranty, typically covers the structural components of your home, including the roof. But you know the drill—check your contract to see what’s covered and what’s not.

How Much Is a New Roof?

The price tag for a new roof in the States swings between $5,000 and $10,000. The size of your roof, the materials you pick, and where your home is all play a part in the final cost.

How Long Should a Roof Last?

Roofs are in it for the long haul, usually 20 to 30 years, but giving them some TLC with regular maintenance and inspections can stretch their lifespan. The type of material, your local weather, and how well it’s installed also make a difference.

Final Word

While home warranties such as Choice Home Warranty can have your back for roof repairs, it’s crucial to comb through the contract’s terms to get the full picture of what’s covered. Think about the coverage caps, what’s not included, and the price tag to make a smart choice.

And don’t forget, keeping your roof in tip-top shape is key to dodging repairs and making it last longer. Stick to these tips, and you’ll rest easy knowing your roof’s covered.

This is a sponsored article. The article should not be considered as advice.