DIY Gutters: How to Install and Replace Rain Gutters on Your Own

DIY gutter projects may feel challenging, but they’re nothing a skillful handyman with ladders and some basic tools can’t handle. This guide is a great starting point if you’re looking into DIY gutters and how to kick-start your project.

It offers insights into the tools and materials you need, expected costs, and a few recommended pros like LeafFilter if you choose to hire experts instead.

DIY Gutters: Should You Do It Yourself?

Choosing DIY gutters is choosing an economical solution that can give you a feeling of satisfaction when you finish the project. Still, before you begin hammering nails and climbing ladders, you should take into account a few challenges and a few positives that make it a rewarding experience.

Essential Supplies for Installation of DIY Gutters

Before heading off to install DIY gutters, you’ll need to check if you have the necessary supplies. Here’s our list of required supplies:

Tools

Ladder : First things first, you will need a strong ladder to safely reach the roof and install the gutters at a good height. Without one, you can’t even get anything started.

Measuring Tape : You must be very precise with gutter measurements so that gutters may efficiently divert water away from your house.

Screwdriver and Drill : You’ll need these to secure the gutter components in your home.

Saw : You’ll need to cut gutter parts to the appropriate length with an appropriate saw.

Level : To ensure uniformity and prevent water from accumulating in particular spots, you’ll need a reliable level.

Caulk Gun : Required to seal off connections and joints, preventing potential leaks.

Safety Gear : Safety gear like glasses and gloves are a must to prevent injuries.

Materials

Gutter Sections : Gutter sections are key parts in directing and accumulating rainwater away from your house’s foundation.

End Caps and Corner Pieces : These are essential materials for completing gutter systems and ensuring optimum water flow around corners.

Downspouts : These have a crucial role in protecting your home, channeling gutter water onto the ground.

Hangers and Brackets : You fasten the gutter to your home at the proper angle to provide optimal water flow.

Screws and Nails : You’ll use these to secure the different parts and gutters together.

Sealant : You’ll use a sealant to stop leaks at connection points and joints.

How to Install Gutters: Step by Step

Gather your tools and materials : Have it all ready before you begin installing gutters. Measure and organize : Measure the roof length where the gutters will be and organize the layout. This helps create effective drainage. Attach hangers : Secure gutter hangers to the fascia board, placing them evenly and firmly every two feet. Secure end caps and corner pieces : Attach end caps and corner pieces as you complete the gutter system. Install gutter sections : Fasten gutters to the hangers in sections and ensure a proper slope. Connect downspouts : As a finishing touch to your system, connect downspouts and ensure they divert water away from your home’s foundation. Seal joints : Seal joints with extra care and pay attention to each connection in order to prevent leaks. Test the system : After finishing the installation, flush through your system and check for any leaks.

How Much Do DIY Rain Gutters Cost?

The total cost of rain gutters is determined by the materials, labor, and any additional features. Here’s a breakdown of what to anticipate:

Materials

Typical materials used in installing DIY gutters are:

Aluminum : Aluminum gutters are lightweight and budget-friendly. The cost varies from $4 to $10 per linear foot based on thickness (gauge) and general quality.

Steel : Although steel gutters are strong and durable, inadequate maintenance may cause them to rust. They also tend to be more expensive, costing $9 per linear foot or more.

Vinyl : Vinyl gutters are cheaper with costs at approximately $3 per linear foot. They’re rust-resistant and rather simple to install, but they may not be as durable.

Copper : Copper gutters are the priciest option, costing between $15 and $25 per linear foot. They have a premium appearance, are durable, and require little upkeep.

Labor

If you’re not into DIY gutters, labor expenses will be a big part of the cost. These will depend on aspects like the intricacy of the job, your home’s size, and location. Labor costs commonly go from $4 to $12 per linear foot. If you decide to employ a professional, always get multiple quotes before settling on one.

Additional Features

Additional features mean additional costs but also additional comfort. You can add to your system with:

Gutter Guards : By preventing debris accumulation and blockage, gutter guards minimize the need for frequent upkeep. Prices may vary from $1 to $10 per linear foot, based on the type and material you select.

Extensions for downspouts : This feature may protect your home by channeling water away from its foundation. Depending on length and material, these extensions cost between $5 and $30 each.

Rain Chains : A substitute for conventional downspouts, rain chains also add aesthetics to your gutter system. Again, prices depend on material and design, and range from $20 to $100 or more.

While the initial costs may seem steep, investing in high-quality materials and expert installation can protect your home and save you money in the long run.

How to Choose the Best Gutters For Your Home

With so many options to choose from, how do you choose what’s best for you? Key things you want to keep in mind when choosing are style, material, durability, and price. Here are some tips to ease your decision-making process:

Material

When choosing your preferred material, assess your budget, the climate, and design preferences. Gutters are generally made of aluminum, steel, copper, and vinyl, and every material has its benefits and drawbacks in terms of cost, durability, and appearance.

Style

Half-round, K-style, box gutters, and more—pick the one that will complement the look of your home.

Durability

High-quality gutters offer extended durability at a higher price. Assess your budget and go as high as it allows, considering elements like weather, rust resistance, warranties, and maintenance demands.

Cost

It might all come down to your budget, where larger initial investments may provide better long-term value for money.

Installation

You can install gutters yourself or hire a professional. When selecting gutter materials, keep in mind that some materials are simpler for DIY gutters than others.

Warranty

Gutters with a warranty are your go-to choice because they protect your investment. Review the warranty terms thoroughly when hiring professionals so you’re familiar with coverage specifics and duration.

DIY Gutters vs. Professional Installation

Let’s compare what you get from professional installation services with what you get when you do it yourself. Below are the major pros and cons of both options.

DIY Gutters

The main reason you’d go for DIY gutters is that they save you money. Doing it yourself also offers flexibility, as you can choose when and how you do it. However, it is a time-consuming task, and you should take that into account, especially if you’re not too handy. This also brings about a risk of possible mistakes, which could defeat the purpose of doing it and bring on additional costs.

Professional Installation

On the other hand, hiring professionals means a higher cost upfront and you pay the price for the competence and warranty they bring to the table. Gutter pros offer expertise and the ability to finish the task promptly. You may have to be more flexible and coordinate dates to get the work underway.

Top Gutter Installation Companies

If you choose against DIY gutters, it's crucial to select a trustworthy company that provides high-quality products. To help you make the right choice, we’ve compared some of the top gutter installation companies.

LeafFilter - Best Overall

Pros

Helps prevent blockages and debris accumulation

Patented micromesh technology

Minimizes the need for upkeep

Cons

Higher preliminary costs

Overview

Homeowners who wish for low-hassle gutter maintenance may find LeafFilter a great solution. Its patented micromesh technology stops pine needles, leaves, and other debris from clogging gutters while allowing water to flow freely.

This innovative concept saves homeowners time and effort while giving them peace of mind as it decreases the need for routine cleaning and gutter upkeep.

Who Is It Best For?

Homeowners living in heavily forested areas often have issues with gutter clogs, which can be annoying and tedious to rectify.

LeafFilter is an excellent choice for solving this issue as it reduces the need for gutter cleaning and upkeep. It may be a long-term gutter maintenance solution.

User Reviews

LeafFilter is applauded by many for its efficiency in keeping gutters free of debris. Many users appreciate the gutter protection it provides all year round. All in all, LeafFilter has many positive reviews because it is convenient and innovative.

HomeCraft - High-Quality Gutter Guards

Pros

Superior quality materials

Competent contractors

Variety of gutter types

Options for customization

Cons

Not available in some areas

Overview

HomeCraft is recognized for providing top-notch materials and skillful installation. They offer customized solutions that may cater to different needs, whether users like durable seamless gutters or visually attractive custom copper gutters.

Who Is It Best For?

For homeowners who love customized options, HomeCraft may be an excellent choice for gutter installation projects. Those seeking enduring, visually pleasing gutter solutions may find it useful when building a new house or modifying existing gutters.

User Reviews

Homecraft Gutter Protection reviews are satisfied with its attention to detail and exceptional gutter installation process. Many are fascinated by the advanced technology enabling free water flow and love its longevity.

GutterGuards America - Innovative Gutters

Pros

Cutting-edge gutter protection options

Prevents debris accumulation and clogging

Durable materials

Highly dependable performance

Cons

Restricted options for customization

Overview

GutterGuards America offers cutting-edge gutter protection solutions. Their innovative concept, ranging from the best gutter guards to covers and screens, effectively prevents debris accumulation and clogging. GutterGuards is recognized for its reliability and durable gutter protection, which protects against frequent clutter like pine needles and leaves.

Who Is It Best For?

This may be a great choice for those who need dependable gutter protection. GutterGuards may fit diverse needs, whether you live in a leafy area or wish to avoid frequent gutter cleanings.

User Reviews

GutterGuards America reviews all point north: customers are pleased with the company's efficacy in minimizing debris accumulation and clogging. Numerous clients have noticed the longevity of the products, even in harsh weather.

Good gutter protection may provide peace of mind for years, although some advise professional installation for the best outcomes.

Billy.com - Vetted Gutter Professionals

Pros

Vetted professionals

Simple to use

Transparent prices

Cons

Varying service quality

Overview

Billy.com provides a straightforward online platform for those searching for gutter installation services. This company simplifies finding competent professionals for home improvement tasks. Homeowners may employ experts with confidence, as Billy.com has transparent pricing and an easy-to-use interface.

Who Is It Best For?

For homeowners who are biased towards transparency and ease of use when hiring contractors for gutter installation, this company may be a good solution. It offers a straightforward approach to finding competent professionals. However, those who prefer having numerous options when choosing a contractor may find it less desirable.

User Reviews

Users have lauded the ease of use and simplified process of finding capable contractors for gutter installation. Many found transparent pricing appealing, as it helps them organize their budgets for gutter installation projects.

Networx - Wide Range of Contractors

Pros

Connects users with pre-screened professionals

Puts quality and reliability in first place

Many home improvement services

User-friendly platform

Cons

Finding the right contractor could take time

Overview

Networx emerges as a solid solution for homeowners looking for responsible contractors for home improvement projects. It connects customers with pre-screened gutter specialists, proving its reliability and quality.

Who Is It Best For?

When looking to hire contractors for gutter installation, customers wanting a variety of choices, reliability, and transparency would find Networx a great solution. It has a wide network of professionals, whether you’re seeking a local contractor with extensive experience or an expert in certain gutter systems.

User Reviews

Homeowners applaud Networx for its network of responsible and competent professionals and top-notch services. Many clients favor the pre-screening processes, and capable professionals are available in many locations*.

Thumbtack - Best for Custom Projects

Pros

Online marketplace for local professionals

A wide array of service providers

Flexible payment options

Simple to navigate platform

Cons

Limited impact on contractor choices

Overview

Thumbtack is an online marketplace that connects homeowners with local service experts. It is convenient and easy to use, and users may choose from a wide range of service providers to hire a qualified professional.

Who Is It Best For?

Thumbtack is favored by many homeowners. It offers plenty of choices and is convenient as hiring contractors for gutter installation is easy. Thumbtack may satisfy diverse homeowners’ needs as it has a wide network of service providers. Comparing quotes and reviews is simple so you can find the perfect fit for your custom project.

User Reviews

Are you in need of gutter installation or home improvement assistance? Thumbtack may be the solution. With its wide network of service providers and a user-friendly platform, it allows you to create a plan for your project specifics and communicate about them.

TaskRabbit - Top Freelancers for Smaller Tasks

Pros

Variety of services, including gutter installation

A simple process of hiring local Taskers

Flexible scheduling

Transparent pricing

Cons

Different skill levels among Taskers

Overview

TaskRabbit provides assistance with DIY gutters and various home improvement projects. The platform is simple to use, and users can browse through Taskers’ profiles, evaluate reviews, and compare quotes before making a decision. Flexible schedules and transparency in pricing are key features of this platform.

Who Is It Best For?

If you need flexibility and convenience when employing contractors for gutter installation, TaskRabbit may be a great choice. Taskers provide many services, such as prompt gutter fixes or full installation services.

User Reviews

TaskRabbit is lauded for its simplicity in finding local Taskers. Hiring Taskers is convenient. Many prefer knowing the costs in advance, as this may remove uncertainty when getting contractors.

Frequently Asked Questions About DIY Gutters

Are you thinking of installing your own gutters? Or would you prefer to have them installed by a professional? We’ve compiled a list of answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about DIY gutters.

Can You Do Gutters Yourself?

Yes, you can install gutters on your own if you’re competent and take safety precautions. However, it might not be that simple, so for complex installations, you may want to talk to a professional.

What Are the Best DIY Gutters?

The best DIY gutters are vinyl and gutter guards. They don’t demand much upkeep and are rather simple to install.

Can You Make Gutters Out of PVC Pipe?

Using PVC pipe for gutters is achievable, but such DIY gutters are not advised as they may not survive harsh weather. Furthermore, proper drainage may be more difficult to attain than with conventional gutter materials.

How Much Is 200 Linear Feet of Gutters?

The gutter installation cost of about 200 linear feet of gutter material varies. Aspects such as the material used, gutter styles, and the intricacies of the installation process play an important role. Generally, you can expect to pay anywhere between $1,000 and $5,000, but you should get multiple quotes from different contractors for the most competitive prices.

Final Word

Hopefully, this guide helped you decide between DIY gutters and hiring professionals like LeafFilter for your project. To make the right decision, you should think thoroughly about your long-term goal and DIY capabilities. Always go for long-term value for money to make a solid investment.

