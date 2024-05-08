Gutter Cleaning Cost: A 2024 Budgeting Guide to the Best Gutter Services

Maintaining clean gutters keeps them in tip-top shape while protecting them from water damage and costly repairs. So, how much will gutter cleaning cost you today?

This guide explores the average price of gutter cleaning services and touches on what these services include, which gutter cleaning companies give you the best bang for your buck (including our favorite LeafFilter), and when it’s time to clean your gutters.

Average Gutter Cleaning Cost

Gutter cleaning costs in the US vary widely depending on several factors, which we will discuss in the sections below. However, homeowners can typically expect to pay between $0.70 and $2.50 per linear foot of gutter, with the average home's total expenses ranging from about $115 to $450 per service.

Cleaning gutters on single-story homes generally costs between $70 and $250, while the same service for two-story homes is usually priced between $100 and $500. Prices vary significantly between regions, so a gutter cleaning service that costs $140 to $270 in California will probably cost $110 to $240 in Texas or Florida, for example.​

Why Is It Important to Clean Gutters?

When you clean gutters, that ensures that they work properly. Fully functional gutters prevent water damage, while clogged gutters are bound to have water overflowing. Clogged gutters can cause various problems, from basement flooding to weakened foundations.

Additionally, undrained water can lead to what’s known as “gutter sag,” further affecting your system’s efficiency and your home’s curb appeal. Clogged gutter systems are also appealing to rodents and mosquitoes, while homes in colder climates can experience dams and roof damage.

Managing water flow preserves your lawn and yard landscaping. Plus, a clean and completely functional gutter system helps improve your home’s appearance and market value, making your gutter cleaning cost worth it in the long haul.

Signs It's Time to Clean Your Gutters

Now, how do you know it’s time to clean the gutters? We focus on several key indicators below.

A Lot of Leaves

One of the most visible signs that your gutters need cleaning is when they are full of leaves. If you notice leaves sticking out from the gutter, debris is likely clogging the passageways; this may cause water to overflow.

Unwanted Moisture

Water stains on your siding can be a telltale sign of clogged gutters, too. These stains usually appear due to overflowing water that isn't properly channeled away because of blockages.

Plant Growth

The sight of greenery sprouting in your gutters is not just a quirky phenomenon but a serious alarm bell. Seeds and plants can find a fertile home in the dirt and debris that accumulates in gutters, blocking the water flow.

Pest Infestations

Gutters clogged with leaves and standing water create an ideal breeding ground for pests, such as mosquitoes, birds, and rodents. In addition to causing health concerns, this can further damage your gutter system.

Mold, Mildew, and Stains

Mold or mildew around your gutters means you need to clean them. Mold usually thrives in damp areas, and a clogged gutter provides a humid environment for it to grow.

Best Gutter Cleaning Companies

Choosing the right company can lower your gutter cleaning cost but, even more importantly, increase your chances of being satisfied with the results. The companies we’ve listed below provide solutions to minimize maintenance needs in the long run.

Pros

LeafFilter’s gutter guards excel in preventing debris accumulation

Particularly effective against small debris like pine needles

Offers a lifetime transferable warranty

Provides a full range of services, including gutter cleaning, repairs, and installation

Cons

Does not offer independent gutter cleaning or repair services

Overview

LeafFilter provides an integrated service that includes inspecting, cleaning, and repairing gutters before installing gutter guards. Professionals handle the whole process of cleaning, installing, or repairing gutter systems designed to handle heavy rainfall efficiently.

Why Choose LeafFilter?

It’s a great idea to pick LeafFilter if you’re looking for a comprehensive solution that combines gutter protection with regular maintenance. It’s a good way to improve your existing gutter system so that it’s more equipped to handle debris and retain perfect water flow.

LeafFilter earns the number one spot in our list because it helps you get the best deal on your gutter cleaning cost.

Pros

HomeCraft gutter protection features an advanced micro-mesh screen

Customers often praise the company for its customer service

Offers a lifetime warranty

Cons

Installation and cleaning costs can be high

Overview

HomeCraft offers innovative micro-mesh gutter guards that can lessen the need for frequent cleaning. Its products are backed by robust customer service; a representative can give you a free quote as well as guide you in selecting fitting gutter guard solutions based on your needs.

Why Choose HomeCraft?

Choose HomeCraft if you prefer a gutter guard system that includes exceptional customer service and a reliable product warranty. It’s a perfect fit for homeowners in areas with heavy tree coverage.

Pros

Specializes in custom-fit gutter guards

Promises a no-clog guarantee and offers a lifetime warranty

Known for using high-quality materials

Cons

Higher upfront costs

Some customers have reported delays in service appointments

Overview

GutterGuards America offers personalized service, with each gutter guard system custom-made. This means a perfect fit and optimal performance, while the company uses quality materials to promise longevity and customer satisfaction.

Why Choose GutterGuards America?

GutterGuards America can easily satisfy your specific environmental and architectural needs. The company offers durable products supported by a strong warranty, which adds to the benefits of the total gutter cleaning cost.

Pros

Connects homeowners with a wide range of gutter cleaning professionals

Offers competitive pricing by allowing customers to compare quotes

Has a user-friendly website

Cons

Quality can vary significantly for different contractors

Overview

Billy.com helps homeowners connect with local professionals for various services, including gutter cleaning and maintenance. You can compare multiple quotes and choose the perfect fit or the best value for your budgeted gutter cleaning cost.

Why Choose Billy.com?

Choose Billy.com professionals if you want flexibility and like to compare contractors, checking out the market prices before settling on your preferred gutter cleaning company.

Pros

Allows homeowners to connect with a network of gutter-cleaning contractors

Offers personalized services and lower gutter cleaning costs

Flexibility in scheduling

Cons

Finding the right contractor might require patience and flexibility

Overview

Networx is a platform where homeowners can find local contractors for gutter cleaning and many other home maintenance tasks. You can easily compare contractors’ qualifications, customer reviews, and pricing to choose the best gutter cleaning contractors.

Why Choose Networx?

Go with Networx if you prefer a wide selection of gutter cleaning contractors and want to negotiate directly on prices and schedules. The platform certainly offers flexibility and makes communication straightforward.

Pros

User-friendly, allowing for quick comparisons and bookings

Offers access to a broad variety of services

Provides a robust review system that helps users choose wisely

Cons

Inconsistent service quality

Overview

Thumbtack has a network of local professionals who answer the call for many different services, including gutter cleaning. The platform allows users to detail their projects and receive bids from multiple contractors, settling on their best picks based on profiles, customer reviews, and quotes.

Why Choose Thumbtack?

Thumbtack is another excellent pick if you want to explore different bids and choose based on past customer reviews and gutter cleaning cost estimates. It’s best for custom projects, as customers generally appreciate quality, communication, and ease of access.

Pros

Allows for quick and easy booking

Pricing transparency

Services include minor repairs and major gutter cleaning

Cons

TaskRabbit charges service fees

Overview

TaskRabbit connects you with so-called “taskers” who offer their skills for a variety of home services, including gutter cleaning. This platform is best suited for users who need quick service and have specific requirements.

Why Choose TaskRabbit?

TaskRabbit is a great option if you need gutter cleaning services promptly and prefer to select from a pool of freelancers to lower your gutter cleaning cost. The platform is quick to connect users with available taskers, making it perfect for immediate home maintenance needs.

Factors That Affect Gutter Cleaning Cost

Let’s explore the factors that may help you determine your home’s total gutter cleaning cost to expect.

Labor

As you’d expect, labor prices are a factor in determining the exact cost of gutter cleaning. These fluctuate across the country during different seasons of the year. For instance, the rates of gutter cleaning professionals and roofing contractors based in Philadelphia are not the same as those from other U.S. cities.

Gutter Width

The standard gutter width is typically 5 inches, but gutters can be as wide as 6 or 7 inches wide. Wider gutters may increase the cleaning cost by 5 to 10%.

Slope and Accessibility

Contractors will inspect the slope of your roof and general access to your gutters. Steep roof pitches or complex roof lines require more time and safety measures, which can increase your gutter cleaning cost by about 15%.

Gutter Length

The total length of your gutters directly influences the cost, as most services charge per linear foot. Longer gutter systems will naturally cost more to clean than shorter ones.

Gutter Type

The type of gutters you have can also affect the cleaning expenses. Seamless gutters are on the higher end compared to sectional gutters, but the materials used will also impact the cleaning methods and prices.

Roof Type

Complex roofs with multiple levels or features like dormers increase the cost of gutter cleaning because it’s much harder to access all gutter parts​​.

Gutter Guard

Homes equipped with gutter guards are not exempt from cleaning; these systems still require regular maintenance. Cleaning gutters with guards typically costs more due to the additional labor involved​​.

Frequency of Cleaning

Regular cleaning reduces the likelihood of severe clogs, which can simplify cleaning and ultimately reduce the cost.

Additional Gutter Cleaning Costs to Consider

When budgeting for your gutter cleaning cost, you should consider additional expenses that can affect the overall pricing. Focus on the following:

Gutter Inspection Cost

Gutter inspection is crucial for identifying potential issues, and most gutter cleaning quotes include an inspection as part of the service. The inspector will usually check for sagging gutters, blockages, and any signs of damage that could impact your gutter's functionality.

Downspout Installation Cost

Installing new downspouts or replacing existing ones can significantly impact the total cost. Installation costs for downspouts generally range from $5 to $20 per linear foot but largely depend on the materials you choose​.

Downspout Cleaning

Downspout cleaning fees are typically added to the general gutter cleaning cost and can range from $50 to $100 per service.

Seasonality or Time of Year

The timing of your gutter cleaning can also affect costs. Prices tend to rise during the autumn due to higher demand, while scheduling your cleaning in off-peak times, such as early spring, can result in lower prices.

DIY vs. Hiring a Professional Gutter Cleaning

To decide whether to clean gutters yourself or hire a professional, you must consider costs, convenience, and the level of expertise required.

Opting for DIY gutter cleaning means saving money. Additionally, you don’t need to schedule visits, so you can do things at your own pace. However, the task at hand may prove time-consuming, which is an important consideration.

Gutter cleaning is also labor-intensive, and you must consider your skill level before choosing to do it yourself. This includes using ladders and working at heights. Hiring professional gutter cleaners ensures expert execution.

How to Save Money on Gutter Cleaning

To balance functionality with cost-effectiveness, here are some tips to help bring down the cost of gutter cleaning:

Install Gutter Guards

Gutter guards can prevent debris from blocking your gutters and reduce how often you need to clean them. As a result, mesh gutter guards can increase your house’s safety and comfort. These guards offer long-term savings and are possibly the best way to reduce the frequency of gutter cleaning.

Opt for Off-Peak Cleaning

Scheduling gutter cleanings during off-peak seasons can lower your overall gutter cleaning cost. Aim for spring or early summer, as many gutter cleaning services raise their prices during peak demand in fall.

Do It Yourself

If you're comfortable and capable, cleaning gutters yourself lets you avoid the expense of hiring a professional. It does require some basic equipment such as ladders, gloves, and a hose, though​​.

How Often Should You Clean Your Gutters?

In general, it’s a good idea to clean your gutters twice a year, but this will largely depend on where you live. Consider the weather conditions in your region, the trees around your home, and how often you see common signs that call for cleaning (like ice dams or debris clogs).

It’s certainly not a one-size-fits-all schedule, though, so it’s best to inspect your gutters on a regular basis. You should also inspect your system after heavy storms and winds to detect clogs and damages.

What Time of Year Is Best for Gutter Cleaning?

The best times to clean your gutters are during the spring and fall. This may help you prepare for heavier rainwater downpours and melting snow.

Spring Cleaning

Late spring is a great time for gutter cleaning because it follows the pollen season and the initial blossom and seed shedding. Cleaning during this time gives you the chance to clear your gutters before summer storms and reduce your gutter cleaning costs in the future.

Fall Cleaning

You can time your fall gutter cleaning as most of the leaves have fallen and before the freezing temperatures set in. This usually means aiming for late October or November.

How Can Gutter Guards Help?

The best gutter guards are an essential addition to your gutter system, reducing maintenance while making them last longer. They provide several benefits, which we’ll discuss below:

Reduced Maintenance and Cleaning

Gutter guards lessen the need for regular gutter cleaning by preventing leaves, twigs, and other debris from entering the gutters. This allows you to save time, labor, and money.

Prevention of Clogs and Water Damage

Gutter guards’ main purpose is to help maintain clear pathways for rainwater. Preventing water from spilling over prevents damage to your house’s foundation, siding, and landscaping.

Increased Gutter Lifespan

Gutter guards prevent debris from piling up, protect against rust, and extend the lifespan of your gutter system.

Ice Dam Prevention

Certain types of gutter guards also help prevent ice dam formation for homes in colder climates, as water is likely to back up and freeze​.

FAQs on Gutter Cleaning Cost

Below, we answer some more frequently asked questions related to gutter cleaning costs and maintenance.

How Do You Clean Gutters Without a Ladder?

If you’re not comfortable on a ladder, you can use a telescopic gutter cleaning tool to reach the gutters from the ground. It comes with a high-pressure nozzle and you can attach a garden hose to blast debris out.

Are Gutter Guards a Good Idea?

Yes, gutter guards—such as those from LeafFilter and other top brands—are certainly very useful if you can afford them. They keep most debris from entering the gutters and thus help prevent clogs, keeping rainwater from overflowing and causing damage to your home.

What Is Included in Gutter Cleaning Services?

Gutter cleaning companies will provide detailed quotes, but most services include inspection, removing debris from the gutters and downspouts, and flushing the system to ensure good flow.

How Can I Find a Reliable Gutter Cleaning Service?

Check online reviews and ratings to gauge customer consensus. Then, make sure your preferred service is licensed and insured. Finally, compare the services offered against the estimated cost of gutter cleaning to get the best value for your money.

Can I Clean Gutters Myself?

Cleaning gutters can be a DIY project if you are comfortable using a ladder and have basic equipment. However, consider hiring professionals if you have problems with the height and complexity of the gutter system cleanup.

What Happens if I Don’t Clean My Gutters?

Not cleaning your gutters can lead to problems, which range from basic water damage as the water overflows to mold buildup, gutters pulling away from the roof, and rodents nesting.

Does the Season Affect Gutter Cleaning Costs?

Yes, the season can affect your total gutter cleaning cost. Many contractors increase prices during the fall due to higher demand and lower them again in early spring, while some companies offer seasonal discounts​​.

Gutter Cleaning Cost: Final Word

Taking care of your gutters helps protect your home against structural damage. We’ve covered different ways to do it and discussed preventive measures using gutter guards, such as those from LeafFilter, to shed light on the overall cost of gutter cleaning you can expect for your home.

Stay proactive with regular inspections and maintain your gutters to enhance your gutter’s functionality and home’s appeal while avoiding high gutter cleaning costs in the future.

