Gutter Repair Cost: Compare the Best Prices for Gutters in 2024

Gutters keep rainwater away from your house, stopping it from messing with your foundation and walls. But guess what? They're not invincible. Leaks, breaks, clogs—they all happen, and the next thing you know, your house is at risk of water damage and moldy nightmares.

These gutter problems tend to pop up unexpectedly. So, how do you budget for surprise repairs? And where do you find the best companies to do the job right?

This guide breaks down everything you need to know, from averaged costs to finding awesome companies like LeafFilter that offer gutter protection.

Average Cost of Gutter Repair

Generally, you're looking at somewhere between $150 and $650 to get those gutters repaired, with an average cost of around $400. That's much cheaper than replacing the whole gutter system.

It’s crucial not to ignore little cracks or bends in your gutters, thinking they're just cosmetic issues. Fix those minor problems now, and get qualified pros to do the job, not your friendly neighborhood handyman (unless they're super skilled, of course). Why? Because letting those small problems linger will only cost you more in the long run when your gutters need a complete overhaul.

The ultimate money-saving tip is regular maintenance. Cleaning and checking your gutters twice a year is crucial. It keeps them healthy and saves you from unnecessary expenses down the road.

Factors That Affect Gutter Repair Cost

The type and material of the gutter and the nature of the system damage all affect the final gutter repair costs.

Gutter Repair Cost by Material

Gutter repairs can run anywhere from $100 to a whopping $1,000, depending on the severity of the damage.

Here's the breakdown for typical gutter materials:

Aluminum and Steel: These are your budget-friendly options, with repairs costing between $85–$200 and $100–$225, respectively.

Vinyl and Pvc: These are easy on the wallet with repairs ranging from $75 to $200.

Copper and Zinc: They come with a hefty price tag. Expect repairs to be 30–50% more expensive than vinyl or PVC, so we're talking $150–$325 for zinc.

Gutter Repair Cost by Length

Gutter repairs can cost about $20 per foot on average, but that price tag fluctuates depending on the material. In addition to the price per foot, you need to consider the length of the gutter system that needs fixing. Let's say two 10-foot sections need fixing; that's 20 feet of gutter you need to replace, resulting in a total of $400.

For example, with aluminum (a budget-friendly choice), 10 feet might run you around $80. Fancy copper gutters, which are super durable but also super expensive, can set you back $300 or more for the length. Steel will cost you about $150.

Gutter Repair Cost by Level of Damage

The more damaged your gutters are, the higher the repair cost. A small leak might only set you back $150, but if your gutters are totally trashed and need a complete replacement, you're looking at $650 or more. The cheapest option is a simple cleaning to unclog them.

Here's a breakdown of some common repairs:

Sagging Gutters: Fixing a droopy gutter costs between $75 and $300, depending on the material, length, and severity of the sag.

Pitch Adjustment: This one is a little cheaper, at $75 to $200.

Downspout Replacement: Depending on the material, replacing downspouts costs between $2 and $35 per linear foot.

Box Gutter Lining: This is a pricier fix, ranging from $900 to $1,900.

Gutter Repair Cost by Location of Damage

If the damage is higher on your roof or in a tricky spot, expect those quotes to climb higher. If the damage is right where two gutter sections meet, you might need to replace both sections instead of just one.

Downspout repairs are generally cheaper than fixing the main gutters themselves. Steel gutters might run you $12–$17 per foot, but the downspout part could be as low as $6 for the same length. PVC or vinyl gutters can be as cheap as $3 per foot.

Gutter Repair Cost by Number of Stories

For a ranch-style home with easy access, repairs might start as low as $150. But if you have a three-story mansion, that price can easily jump over $500.

The steeper your roof and the taller your house, the more work it is to get to the gutters and the more surface area covered, so you can expect to pay more. Here's the breakdown of gutter repair costs by the number of stories in your home:

One-Story Haven: If you live in a cozy single-story house, gutter repairs are a breeze on the wallet, typically starting at around $170.

Two-Story Tango: Two-story homes mean double the trouble (and sometimes the cost) for gutter repairs. Expect prices to start from $340 or more.

Three-Story Climb: These ones add an extra layer of complexity (and danger) for repair crews. That means prices typically start from $500 and can go up from there.

Cost of Seamless vs. Sectional Gutter Repair

Sectional gutters are the budget-friendly option, with repairs costing between $100 and $250. This might be because they're more prone to leaks.

Seamless gutters, on the other hand, are known for being less leaky, but that also means they're pricier to fix—think $125 to $300 or even more.

The real kicker is how much damage there is. With sectional gutters, the repair crew can just replace the messed-up part. But with seamless gutters, even a small problem might mean replacing the whole thing.

For reference, a typical house in the US needs about 100–200 feet of gutter. So, if you have a 1,000-square-foot house and your gutters cost $15 per linear foot to replace, you'd be looking at $1,890 for all new gutters.

What Are the Different Types of Gutter Repair?

Sagging, leaks, and replacing downspouts are some of the major types of gutter repairs.

Gutter Pitch Adjustment

The ideal pitch is like a little water slide, moving water away from your house and preventing it from overflowing.

Signs that your gutter pitch isn’t right may include:

Standing water in your gutters even after the rain stops

Backed-up gutters that look like they're about to burst

The general rule of thumb is that you need a quarter-inch of slope for every 10 feet of gutter. Also important is that your gutters should all slope down towards the nearest downspout, which might change if you ever install new gutters.

For instance, a 30-foot gutter run should have the end by the downspout be ¾ of an inch lower than the other end. This way, gravity can do its thing and keep your gutters functional.

Sagging Gutter Repairs

Sagging gutters usually droop because they're all clogged up with leaves and junk or because the pitch is off. This can make your gutters look bent, bowed, or even cracked, and they might start pulling away from your roof.

Don't worry, though. A repair person can fix or rule out these common problems. They might tighten some screws, replace some spikes, or swap out the hangers or brackets. In some cases, they might even need to replace the fascia or soffits (the parts of your roof that connect to the gutters). This is usually only necessary if the roof itself is starting to rot.

Here's a super helpful tip to prevent sagging gutters in the first place: gutter guards. These contain filters that stop leaves and debris from building up in your gutters, preventing them from being weighed down.

Gutter Leak Repair

Leaks are a common gutter headache, especially with sectional gutters. The culprits? Loose connectors, dents, or even broken sections. These can all create little waterfalls where you don't want them.

The good news is that repairs depend on how bad the leak is. For small leaks, your repair person might just use some roofing cement or sealant. But for bigger leaks or broken sections, they might need to replace parts of the gutter with new metal flashing. No worries, though. They can handle replacing entire sections if that's what it takes.

Downspout Installation and Replacement

As the workhorses of your gutter system, downspouts take all that collected water and channel it away from your house. But even workhorses need a break sometimes, and downspouts can get clogged, freeze, or even get cracked or broken by things bumping into them.

This kind of damage can cause water to pool around your foundation, which is definitely not ideal. Depending on how bad the damage is, the repair person might be able to replace a section of the downspout, or they might need to swap out the whole thing.

Here's a bonus tip: it's a good idea to have a downspout for every 20–40 feet of gutter. This will help prevent your gutters from sagging, overflowing, or warping, keeping your whole gutter system healthy.

DIY vs. Professional Gutter Repair

DIY gutter repair might seem tempting with all those YouTube tutorials available. But hold on to your hammers because hiring a pro is usually the safer and smarter option in the long run.

Let’s break down the professional gutter repair costs:

Labor can range from $4 to $30 per linear foot, depending on the job's complexity and your area's cost of living.

Replacing your entire gutter system with a pro typically costs between $1,600 and $2,175.

Changing downspouts adds another $5 to $11 per installation.

Sure, it might cost a bit more upfront, but you're getting expertise and efficiency. This is especially important for complicated gutter systems or fancy materials like copper or wood. These materials are already expensive (think $30+ and $35+ per linear foot), so you definitely don't want to mess them up with a DIY attempt.

Hiring a pro also comes with perks like:

Initial Inspections and Quotes: They'll check out the damage and give you an idea of what needs to be fixed, saving you from unexpected future expenses.

Warranties: Many pros offer warranties on their work, so if something goes wrong, you're not stuck paying for another fix.

Now, let's talk about DIY. You can find gutter materials at most home improvement stores, and renting a ladder is pretty affordable (around $10). This might be an option if you're a handy homeowner comfortable working on a ladder and tackling home repairs.

However, we strongly recommend against DIY gutter repair as it can be dangerous working with ladders, especially if you're not used to it. Did you know that in 2020, there were 161 fatal work injuries where a ladder was the main culprit? That's a scary statistic, and you wouldn’t want to be part of such statistics in the future.

So, unless you're a confident DIY expert comfortable working at heights, it's best to leave gutter repair to the professionals. Your wallet and your body will thank you for it.

Best Gutter Repair Companies

The best gutter repair companies not only provide cleaning and repair services but also offer very functional gutter guards.

If you’re looking for the best gutter guards in 2024, LeafFilter is one of the best out there. They have a super high rating on TrustPilot with over 100,000 reviews from happy customers, so you know they're doing something right.

LeafFilter's guards use micro mesh technology. This fancy tech innovation can handle anything Mother Nature throws at it, from the scorching deserts of Arizona to the freezing winters of New England. It uses surface tension to discard leaves and other debris while letting water flow through.

We were also super impressed with the tight weave of LeafFilter's surgical-grade steel mesh. At a tiny 275 microns (that's 0.275 millimeters), it can even block out shingle grit and those pesky little barbed seeds that get stuck everywhere. Plus, the uPVC pitch is built to last and won't break down easily.

(credit: PR)

HomeCraft Gutter Protection stands out for using a marine-grade 304 micro-mesh, which is basically built to withstand anything a boat can handle. It fits on most gutter styles without being an eyesore.

Their guards also have a raised diamond pattern that helps rid the debris off the screen while letting water flow freely into the gutter, preventing overflows. There's also no structure under the screen, so it can bend slightly to fit your gutters perfectly and optimize water flow.

HomeCraft offers a whopping 28 different colors to choose from, including Woodbeige, Tahoe Blue, and Weathered Copper. That way, your gutters can perfectly match your house.

GutterGuards America (GGA) prioritizes keeping your gutters clog-free with their micro-mesh gutter guards. The guards have a raised design and act like tiny filters, stopping almost anything from getting in and causing problems. This means no more clogs or worries about water damage to your house.

GGA also offers seamless aluminum gutters, which are a great investment if your current gutters are bent or wrecked. These custom-made gutters are less likely to leak because they don't have any seams, and the aluminum is super strong and won't warp easily.

FAQs About Gutter Repair Cost

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about gutter repair costs that users often raise online.

How Much Does It Cost to Replace Gutters Around the House?

The average cost of new gutters is between $1,700 and $3,100. This can cost over $10,000 if you use more expensive materials such as copper or zinc.

Can Leaking Gutters Be Repaired?

Yes. Many gutter leaks can be repaired by sealing them, patching holes with extra flashing and sealant, or fixing loose gutter parts.

Are Gutters Easy to Fix?

Small leaks might be an easy fix, but major problems like warping or corrosion are trickier. We always recommend calling a pro because working at heights with tools can be dangerous.

Are Gutters Very Expensive?

Yes, gutters can be very expensive to replace. Installing gutters may cost up to $3,000 for just a one-story house, but costs may rise to $8,000 or more, depending on the length and materials. It’s better to repair them even if the damage looks cosmetic at first glance.

What Is the Most Common Problem With Gutters?

Clogged gutters are the most common issue you can face. We recommend gutter guards to prevent leaves, twigs, and other debris from regularly accumulating in your gutters.

How Do You Know When Gutters Are Bad?

Look for sagging, gaps, cracks, or leaks. Overflowing gutters with stagnant water or even mold growth inside your house are all signs of trouble.

Should You Paint or Replace Gutters?

Painting is a great way to prevent rust and make your gutters look nice. But if your gutters are badly damaged, replacing them is the better option.

How Can I Find a Reliable Gutter Repair Service?

Get quotes from at least three different local companies and compare prices and services. Look for transparent pricing, workmanship guarantees, and a company that respects your budget. Avoid high-pressure sales tactics and misleading discounts.

Final Word

The bottom line is that gutter repair costs can vary depending on the severity of the damage and the materials used. But you can save money in the long run by being proactive. Don't wait until your gutters are overflowing or hanging off your house to fix them. Taking care of small problems early on can prevent expensive repairs later.

We also recommend considering higher-quality materials. They might cost more upfront, but they'll last longer and save you money in the long run.

Lastly, remember to install gutter guards. These tiny filters prevent leaves and debris from clogging your gutters. Companies like LeafFilter offer top-notch gutter guards with very functional micro-mesh designs.

