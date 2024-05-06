LeafFilter Review: The Best Option for Gutter Protection?

Do you dread climbing ladders to clean gutters? It’s a risky task that’s essential for home maintenance. LeafFilter’s gutter guards make life safer and simpler. They’re designed to block leaves and muck, ensuring your gutters stay spotless.

We’ve scrutinized LeafFilter’s gutter guards so you can get the scoop on their features, plus the good and the bad.

How do they stack up against others?

Our LeafFilter review compares them and shares real feedback so you can decide if they’re right for your home.

LeafFilter Reviews At a Glance

Ever wonder what guards your gutters? Gutter guards like those from LeafFilter, which are crafted from stainless steel micro-mesh, are exactly what you need.

Water flows; debris doesn’t. That’s the promise of the fine mesh, keeping out the usual gutter cloggers while letting water pass.

LeafFilter products aren’t just tough; they’re efficient. A sturdy polyvinyl chloride frame secures the guards, ensuring they merge seamlessly with your roofline. Worried about the future of your gutters? They’ve got you covered. LeafFilter backs their product with a lifetime warranty.

Pros

They have fine filters measured at 275 microns

Over a million homes can’t be wrong; their reviews glow

A warranty that lasts a lifetime and moves with you

Designed to keep your home sleek and low-maintenance

Cons

Need a fix or a clean? It comes bundled with new installations only

Some folks aren’t fans of the hard sell

Quality comes at a price, and it’s a step up from the rest

What Is LeafFilter?

LeafFilter is one of the most popular gutter guard brands. If you’re worried about clogged gutters, LeafFilter offers a solution with its protective gutter guard. It’s a three-piece micro-mesh system designed to keep your gutters free from debris.

When it comes to installation, LeafFilter can get it done in under six hours. They start by cleaning your gutters and removing leaves, muck, and dirt. Next, they fix any gutter damage to ensure everything is in top shape.

The final step is installing gutter guards tucked under your roofline. They guide water in and keep leaves out.

>>Get a quote from LeafFilter

How Do LeafFilter Gutter Guards Work?

What exactly keeps the debris out? LeafFilter’s gutter guards use a micro-mesh screen to trap leaves and twigs and only allow water to slip through.

What about tiny particles? The screen’s stainless steel makeup is so fine that it even keeps out pollen and roof grit. And the uPVC frame? It’s not just for looks. It secures the gutter guards and angles them just right so debris glides right off.

LeafFilter Review: Warranty

LeafFilter offers a lifetime warranty that is transferable. It covers any manufacturing defects, ensuring the gutter guards perform as promised.

LeafFilter Warranty Limitations

Keep in mind there are some exclusions. The company will need to check and confirm all warranty issues, which could take a few days. It’s up to you to report any problems promptly.

(credit: PR)

Installation-related damage isn’t covered . This includes harm to fascia boards, gutters, or roofs during setup.

Structural damage voids the warranty. If a tree falls and damages the guards, you’re not covered.

Made changes to the guards? Any alterations after installation will void the warranty.

Problems with ice dams? The warranty won’t cover any related damage.

Not enough downspouts? If your home’s design lacks sufficient downspouts, the warranty won’t apply.

The warranty is specific. It only applies to single-family homes or individual units in multi-unit buildings.

Where Is LeafFilter Available?

LeafFilter is available in 46 states. The only states where this product is unavailable are Alaska, Hawaii, Vermont, and Wyoming.

LeafFilter Installation Process

Here are the key steps involved in the installation process:

Request a quote : Contact the company to schedule a personalized quote for an inspection based on your home’s size and the condition of the existing gutter system.



Inspection and measurements : LeafFilter will send a professional to assess the gutter’s condition, take measurements, and decide if any repairs are necessary.

Installation: After agreeing to LeafFilter’s terms, a team of contractors will visit your home to complete the installation process. They’ll clean your gutters, repair them, and install the gutter guards.

Clean-up: Finally, the team will clean up any debris or mess left behind during the installation process.

>>Check the prices of gutter guards from LeafFilter

LeafFilter Reviews: Maintenance

The major upside to installing LeafFilter’s Gutter Guards is that they’re designed to minimize maintenance like regular gutter cleaning.

Though the guards do reduce the buildup of debris, there are still a few chores you have to do to make sure the system performs properly:

Inspect the gutter guards at least once a year or after severe weather conditions to check if they’re in good condition.

Remove any larger pieces of debris that may have gotten stuck on top of the gutter guards.

Use a brush or blower to clean off any remaining smaller debris that may have accumulated on top of the guards.

LeafFilter Reviews: Cost

How much does working with LeafFilter cost? To be honest, LeafFilter gutter guards don’t have a set cost. It’s a case-by-case scenario. However, customers often report spending between $3,000 and $7,000 for 150 linear feet.

So, what exactly influences the price tag? Your final bill will reflect various factors. The length of your gutters, your home’s height, and local labor rates all play a part. For a tailored quote, LeafFilter’s site is the place to go.

LeafFilter Vs. Other Gutter Guard Brands

To compare LeafFilter gutter guards with other brands, we factored in performance, reputation, price, and customer reviews. We’ll explore some of the best gutter guards so you can get a good idea of what the competition offers:

(credit: PR)

Seeking comprehensive gutter care? HomeCraft Gutter Protection delivers. They’re all about installation, cleaning, and fixing your gutters. Their micro-mesh is fine and tough, made from stainless steel for a perfect fit.

Why Choose HomeCraft?

Although their service is limited to 12 states, they’re known for their stellar customer service. With a Trustpilot score of 4.5/5 from over 250 reviews, they’re a hit for their fair prices and top-notch service. They focus on strong materials and precise installations for lasting gutter defense.

>>Get a quote from HomeCraft

(credit: PR)

Looking for financial flexibility? Gutter Guards America has you covered with their lifetime warranty and 0% financing options. They don’t skimp on quality either, boasting a unique design that outperforms others in water capture.

Why Choose Gutter Guards America?

Crafted in the USA, their system features an aluminum frame and surgical-grade mesh. Over 600 Trustpilot reviews, averaging 4.5/5 stars, praise their cost-effective, high-quality installations.

>>Get a quote from Gutter Guards America

(credit: PR)

Billy.com doesn’t sell gutter guards; they’re your link to local experts. Their service is free and aims to save you time and money.

Why Choose Billy.com?

Their platform may have few online reviews, but their service is a boon for those seeking qualified local pros for gutter installation. It’s convenient, though you’ll want to double-check service quality.

>>Check out Billy.com

Since 2004, Networx* has been the go-to for finding local contractors. They’re quick to connect you with pros and ensure satisfaction with detailed profiles.

Why Choose Networx?

They have a vast network of gutter installation pros. Their platform is user-friendly, with a free guide and informative blog. Their 4.8/5 rating from over 8,800 reviews speaks to their reliability.

Thumbtack’s app stands out from the rest. It is designed to help you quickly find pros for gutter guards and other services. They offer free estimates and cover the entire nation.

Why Choose Thumbtack?

There is varied pro pricing. Yet, their app makes it simple to plan your project and hire the right help. With over 5800 reviews averaging a rating of 4.1 out of 5, they’re known for being user-friendly.

>>Find a pro with Thumbtack

In a rush? TaskRabbit connects you instantly with skilled pros for jobs like gutter guard installation. They offer flexible scheduling and a user-friendly app.

Why Choose TaskRabbit?

They offer same-day service and are not the place for complex tasks but for quick home maintenance. While US reviews are scarce, UK feedback is positive, highlighting their efficiency and professionalism.

>>Find a pro with TaskRabbit

Real LeafFilter Reviews: What Customers Say

The company has earned an impressive 4.4 stars out of five on Trustpilot with almost 125,000 reviews. We also searched various forums and review sites to check what actual customers say about working with LeafFilter.

Positive LeafFilter Reviews

Installation Experience: One homeowner liked the fast setup that didn’t hurt their roof.

Durability and Upkeep: One user reported that their gutters have been clear for 15 years. This shows that the product can last long without much care.

Full Package Satisfaction: One customer was happy with LeafFilter’s all-around service. They didn’t just provide gutter guards installation ; they made sure everything was aligned and sealed. This full service gave the customer extra confidence in their gutter system.

Custom Fit and Care: LeafFilter isn’t just about putting up guards; they customize their installations to your home. They align and seal gutters to fit your roof’s angle. This special touch means the system works perfectly for your house.

Negative LeafFilter Reviews

Product Performance and Warranty Concerns: Some customers are unhappy with the gutter guards, saying they block and don’t drain rain. Homes get water damage because of this. Others claim that the warranty seems misleading, with no real help from the company.

Customer Service and Ethics: Some customers report bad customer support, while others feel that the company ignores customer concerns.

Mixed LeafFilter Reviews

Weather Performance: Some users report that the guards work fine in light rain but not in heavy downpours, which raises questions about their worth.

Sales Approach: One customer felt pushed by their sales tactics. The salesperson talked down on other brands and rushed them into quick deals, which made the customer doubt the product’s value.

>>Get a quote from LeafFilter

FAQs About LeafFilter

Our LeafFilter review has gathered the most common questions and their answers about LeafFilter.

What Is the Downside of LeafFilter?

Some say LeafFilter’s salespeople are too pushy, and prices drop after haggling. Be firm about what you can spend when talking to them. The ads might make you think you’ll never clean your gutters again, but that’s not quite right. You’ll still need to brush off the mesh every now and then.

Is Installing LeafFilter Worth It?

If you hate cleaning gutters, LeafFilter could be a good buy to improve your home. They’re effective, and people generally rave about them. But first, think about what you need, how much you can spend, and what other gutter guards are available.

How Much Is LeafFilter for a 1,500 Square Foot House?

The installation price for LeafFilter gutter guards on a 1,500-square-foot house isn’t set in stone. Prices range from $2,500 to $7,000, which is $17 to $46 per foot.

Most homeowners spend about $4,150, or $28 per foot, for 150 feet of gutter guards. It’s a good idea to get a personalized quote for your specific needs.

Will LeafFilter Install Gutters for Me?

Yes. LeafFilter doesn’t just add guards; they can also install new gutters. If your gutters are old or broken, they’ll check them out and fix them as needed.

What Color Are LeafFilter Gutters?

For your LeafFilter gutters, you can choose from colors like beige, brown, white, and gray. This way, they’ll match your house just right.

Does LeafFilter Ever Get Clogged?

Not really. LeafFilter’s mesh prevents leaves and debris from getting in your gutters. Some dirt might accumulate, but it’s easy to clean.

Can You Install LeafFilter on Existing Gutters?

Yes, LeafFilter can go on gutters you already have. Their team will make sure your gutters are good to go for the guards.

Can LeafFilter Handle Heavy Rain?

LeafFilter is built to handle heavy rain. The mesh lets water run through but keeps out leaves. Just make sure your gutters are set up right to handle the downpour.

LeafFilter Reviews: Final Thoughts

With their micro-mesh screen, durable materials, and professional installation process, LeafFilter provides everything homeowners need to limit gutter maintenance.

While the cost may be higher than other gutter guard brands, the product’s reliable performance and positive customer reviews make LeafFilter a reliable choice.

Regular maintenance and occasional cleaning will ensure optimal performance and longevity of the LeafFilter Gutter Guard system.

*Upon application, customer information will be submitted to Networx and Networx Buyers and users are consenting to contact by Networx, Networx Buyers and any other service professionals via calls, texts, and emails using artificial voice calls, pre-recorded calls, or calls placed with the assistance of auto-dialer technology at the telephone number and email address provided. Such consent is not a condition of purchasing any property, goods or services.

This is a sponsored article. The article should not be considered as advice.