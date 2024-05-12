LeafFilter vs. LeafGuard: A 2024 Gutter Guard Comparison Guide

Nobody wants to spend all their free time cleaning gutters. That's why LeafFilter and LeafGuard exist—two gutter guard systems that promise to keep leaves and debris out of your gutters, saving you time and money in the long run.

But before you settle on one, you should compare the key differences between these two companies. We'll dive deep into key differences between LeafFilter vs LeafGuard, comparing everything from their gutter guard functionalities to costs, installation process, and warranty types. Plus, we'll check out what real customers are saying to see who comes out on top.

LeafFilter vs. LeafGuard: Gutter Guard Products

Both LeafFilter and LeafGuard offer top-of-the-line gutter guard systems designed to keep debris out and allow water to flow freely. Let's take a closer look at the products offered by each company.

LeafFilter Gutter Guard Products

LeafFilter uses a three-piece system that's pretty simple: a micro-mesh screen, a frame made of uPVC (unplasticized polyvinyl chloride), and some sturdy hangers to hold everything tight.

The screen itself is made from stainless steel, which is very reliable—we're talking 275 microns fine, so even those tiny leaf bits don't stand a chance. The uPVC frame is also angled, so all that debris just slides right off to prevent clogged gutters.

And to keep the whole thing intact, they've got structural hangers that prevent sagging. The cool thing is that these LeafFilter guards can be installed on gutters you already have or even as part of a whole new gutter system.

LeafGuard Gutter Guard Products

LeafGuard does things differently by ditching the separate pieces and going for a one-piece system that curves out like the back of a spoon. This curve is key—it's designed to make leaves and debris slide right off the edge while rainwater sticks to the curve thanks to surface tension.

Their guards are made from aluminum and come attached to brand-new seamless gutters, so you get a whole new system that works great and looks neat.

LeafFilter vs. LeafGuard Installation Process

Both LeafFilter and LeafGuard offer professional installation services to ensure that their gutter guard systems are properly installed and work as advertised. Let's take a closer look at each company's installation processes.

LeafGuard’s Installation Process

Free In-Person Checkup

LeafGuard likes to get things started with a free in-person checkup of your gutters. One of their experts will swing by and take a look at your existing gutters. They will measure everything and see whether there's anything that might make the installation process take a longer time or cost more for reasons such as a steep roof or existing damage.

Get a Quote

After they've checked everything out, they'll give you a quote right on the spot. If you decide to proceed, they'll schedule an installation appointment.

Installation

On installation day, the LeafGuard crew will first rip out your old gutters (if you need them gone) and then install new seamless gutters with those fancy LeafGuard protectors already attached.

The cool thing is these guards are custom-made to fit your house perfectly, so water flows smoothly. To ensure everything is super secure, they'll also install hidden hangers for extra stability.

Cleaning Up

Once they've installed everything, the LeafGuard pros will then clean up any mess and answer any questions you might have.

LeafFilter's Installation Process

LeafFilter's installation process follows a similar path with little nuance.

Inspection

First, a friendly LeafFilter rep will visit your house to inspect your gutters and measure everything. Then, they'll give you an estimate so you can weigh the costs.

Cleaning & Repair

If you decide to proceed, a team of LeafFilter installers will arrive at your home. Before they install the guards, they'll clean and, if necessary, repair your existing gutters.

Installation

The next step is the installation process. If you opt for brand new gutters instead of the existing guards, they'll remove your old gutters first, then put in the new ones. Once everything is in and looking good, the team will clean up any mess and leave a spiffy new gutter system.

Both LeafFilter and LeafGuard installation processes take a couple of hours to a whole day, depending on the size of your house and how tricky things are to install.

LeafFilter vs. LeafGuard: Price Comparison

The cost of gutter guard installation depends on a series of factors like home size, length of your gutters, cost of labor, and more. While both LeafFilter and LeafGuard do not provide specific pricing information on their websites, we’ve found estimates based on customer reviews.

LeafFilter Cost

LeafFilter can set you back anywhere from $2,500 to $7,000 to install their gutter guards, depending on your home's size and the complexity of your gutter system. On average, expect to pay around $27.64 per linear foot, which is a ballpark figure based on what other homeowners have paid. Keep in mind that these are estimates, so your actual cost might be higher or lower.

LeafGuard Cost

LeafFilter gutter guards also vary in cost depending on your home's size and how difficult they are to install. On average, you're looking at around $27 per linear foot, but it can range from $2,000 to $7,000 in total. These numbers are based on what other homeowners have paid, so they're a good ballpark estimate to work with.

LeafFilter vs. LeafGuard: Warranty and Warranty Limitations

Both LeafFilter and LeafGuard offer lifetime warranties you can pass on to future homeowners, which is a nice plus. However, there are some key differences in what's actually covered.

For example, LeafFilter's warranty is more comprehensive. They'll fix or replace any part of the system that malfunctions due to normal wear and tear or manufacturing problems and include cleaning as well.

LeafGuard's warranty is a bit narrower. It mainly covers the fancy scratch-proof paint on their guards. So, if that paint chips or rusts, they'll take care of it. But beware, their warranty doesn't cover any damage to your gutters, roof, or surrounding areas that might happen during installation. It also doesn't include stuff like fallen trees causing damage or severe storms messing things up.

LeafFilter vs LeafGuard State Availability

LeafFilter and LeafGuard are available in many states across the US. LeafFilter covers 47 states, but you won't find them in Alaska, Arizona, or Hawaii.

LeafGuard is available in fewer states overall. They don't service the following states:

Arizona

Alaska

Delaware

Maine

Hawaii

Montana

Mississippi

New Mexico

Nevada

Rhode Island

North Dakota

West Virginia

South Dakota

Wyoming

What Are Customers Saying About LeafFilter and LeafGuard?

Customer reviews can provide valuable information about companies. Let's take a look at what customers are saying about LeafFilter vs LeafGuard.

LeafGuard Reviews

LeafGuard's customer reviews are a bit of a mixed bag. Some folks love the self-cleaning features and how well it keeps out leaves and other debris. They also like the seamless gutter design, which makes everything look nice and tidy.

But here's the thing: some customers have reported problems with LeafGuard during heavy downpours. They say water overflows and damages their houses—not exactly ideal. There have also been reports of LeafGuard giving high quotes initially and then lowering them after some back-and-forth negotiations.

It's also worth noting that LeafGuard doesn't exactly shine on Trustpilot, a popular review website. They only have a 2.1/5 star rating, but keep in mind there are only 45 reviews on the platform so far. So, take those reviews with a grain of salt, but it is something to consider.

LeafFilter Reviews

LeafFilter reviews show the company is a crowd favorite. Customers consistently rave about how well it blocks even tiny things like shingle grit. They also love how durable it is, how easy it is to clean, and how effective it is overall at keeping those gutters clog-free.

And here's the kicker—LeafFilter boasts a stellar rating on Trustpilot. They have a whopping 4.4 out of 5 stars based on almost 125,000 reviews.

Is LeafGuard or LeafFilter Right for Your Home?

Choosing between LeafGuard and LeafFilter to get the best gutter guards for your house depends on what matters most to you. Both brands have their pros and cons. They both offer high-quality products, warranties that last a lifetime, expert installation, and many more benefits.

Here are some key points to consider:

Tiny Debris Stopper : Go with LeafFilter. That micro-mesh screen can keep out even the tiniest things while letting rainwater flow through.

Gutter Replacement Time: LeafGuard might be your one-stop shop. LeafGuard gutter protectors can be a good investment if yours are on their last legs already. Plus, their design helps clean itself, so you won't have to mess with them as often.

Budgeting: Get quotes from both companies and see what each offers. Remember, the final price can vary depending on your house size and any related extra services you may need.

Reviews Matter: Check out what other customers are saying. LeafFilter seems to have a lot more happy campers based on their Trustpilot score.

Ultimately, the best choice depends on you and your specific needs. Take your time, do your research, and weigh the options before making a decision.

LeafFilter vs. LeafGuard: FAQs

Here are the most common questions about gutter protectors from LeafFilter and LeafGuard.

Which System Performs Better in Heavy Rainfall?

Both LeafFilter and LeafGuard should be able to handle heavy rain. LeafFilter's super fine mesh screen lets water through but keeps out the gunk, while LeafGuard's curved design helps it clean itself. That said, how well either works might depend on your roof size and angle, gutter condition, and how much rain you typically get.

What Is the Downside of LeafGuard?

Some users have reported that LeafGuard overflows during heavy rain, damaging the gutters. Also, LeafGuard installations tend to be pricier than other gutter guard options.

Which Gutter Guard System Is Better for Pine Needles?

If your house is surrounded by pine trees and you are worried about pine needles clogging your gutters, LeafFilter might be your best bet. That micro-mesh screen blocks even the smallest materials, like pine needles, keeping your gutters clog-free.

Which Gutter Guard System Requires Less Maintenance?

LeafFilter's mesh screen prevents debris from getting in, while LeafGuard's curved design helps it flush itself out. However, you might still need to check and clean them occasionally.

Well-maintained gutters can significantly extend the lifespan of your roof drainage system and help prevent flammable debris from penetrating.

Final Thoughts on the LeafFilter vs LeafGuard Debate

Here's the lowdown on LeafFilter vs. LeafGuard: both are well-known brands with lifetime warranties on their high-quality gutter guards.

LeafFilter might be the better choice if you want to stop even the tiniest bits of debris. LeafGuard could be a good option if your gutters are due for an upgrade anyway since they replace your gutters entirely.

Ultimately, the best choice depends on what matters most to you: stopping tiny debris, gutter replacement, or your working budget. And don't forget to check if the company services your area. By considering your budget, needs, and goals, you'll be sure to pick the perfect gutter guard system for your home.

This is a sponsored article. The article should not be considered as advice.