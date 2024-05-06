Rainwater Harvesting: A Beginner’s How-To Collect Guide & More

You’ve just opened your latest water bill, and you regret not wearing thick rubber gloves to insulate yourself from the shock.

Really—another jump in the price of something that flows so freely?

If your home is in a region with sufficient rainfall, rainwater harvesting may be an eco-friendly way to reduce your water bill.

That’s why we decided to introduce the basics of rainwater harvesting and why it has important financial and environmental benefits for households. We’ll also discuss what you need to do before setting up a rainwater harvesting system, like getting a decent gutter guard from companies like LeafFilter.

What Is Rainwater Harvesting?

Rainwater harvesting is the collection and storage of rainwater for domestic or agricultural use. It usually involves storing water in tanks or barrels instead of letting it be absorbed by waterways or into groundwater. Some techniques, however, aim to concentrate water into the soil on your property.

Collecting rainwater has been a common practice since humans started living in permanent settlements, especially in drier regions where water is not always available locally. Municipal dams are partially filled with rainwater, too, but this article refers to home rainwater harvesting.

Gone are the days when rainwater harvesting was reserved for developing countries or hardcore preppers. Today, it’s a mainstream, practical measure for reducing climbing utility bills. Many systems are expandable as they are modular and can be retrofitted into almost any structure.

Importance of Rainwater Harvesting

Rainwater harvesting has gained more attention in recent years because of environmental concerns. Not only does it increase your self-sufficiency, but it is more efficient than desalination or piping water over long distances.

Groundwater depletion from growing populations in urban areas, drought, and contamination of freshwater reserves all make harvesting water from rainfall more important. If you live in dry areas with only seasonal rainfall, storing water for the dry season can give you enough for uses such as gardening and washing your car.

Harvesting rainwater has several local environmental benefits:

Capturing water instead of just letting it run off your roof can help prevent stormwater and sewerage systems from being overloaded . This way, less fertilizer, pesticides, and other contaminants will flow into rivers, lakes, or the ocean.

Low-lying areas may have a reduced risk of flooding if harvesting rainwater is common , especially if roads and pavement prevent water from sinking into the ground.

Dry areas can gain protection from erosion when they do experience rain.

Benefits of Rainwater Harvesting

Rainwater harvesting has many personal benefits like:

Save Money on Your Water Bill

First of all, there’s the financial gains. You can expect to save $30-60 per month with a rainwater system. In 10 years, this range can add up to $3,600–$7,200.

It’s not just you if you feel like utility bills are eating your budget. Millions of Americans now struggle to pay for water, so rainwater harvesting may bring back simple pleasures you once cut back on [1].

Boost Your Property Value

If you want to move, rainwater harvesting systems can boost your property value. You may be able to earn thousands of dollars more on the sale of your home if water bills have doubled or even tripled in recent years.

Enjoy Softer Water

Rainwater harvesting can save the day if you’re plagued by hard water. With no calcium or magnesium, rainwater is soft and does not cause limescale buildup. Limescale can damage appliances such as washing machines and dishwashers, which cost hundreds or thousands of dollars to replace.

Keep Your Garden Blooming

If you live in a dry region prone to hosepipe bans, a store of rainwater can keep your garden thriving until the next rainy season. In wet regions, runoff from your roof can erode your property and create waterlogged patches of ground that may even encourage mold if they’re in certain areas.

Have a Backup Water Source for Drinking

Additionally, although it is not advised unless you can meet certain potability standards or have a reverse osmosis filter, rainwater can be drinking water in a pinch. Recent incidents of municipal contamination, such as Flint, Michigan, and the costs of bottled water may make this necessary.

Feel Good About Your Impact

Last but not least, increasing your self-sufficiency and contributing to environmental protection feels great. Reducing your reliance on the grid and freeing up water for other people and wildlife can give you a sense of accomplishment.

How Much Water Can You Collect?

A few states have legal restrictions on the amount of water homeowners can collect. Some of these are too large to be relevant, such as South Dakota’s limit of 25,000 gallons per day or North Dakota’s 4 million gallon limit [2].

In most areas, you are limited only by the size of your roof and the tank you buy. But how much does a roof collect? The Federal Energy Management Program uses this formula to calculate your estimates in gallons:

Roof size in square feet x inches of monthly rainfall x 0.62 x a conversion factor between 0.75 and 0.9.

This means a roof of 1,000 square feet can collect at least 1,395 gallons of water every month, assuming an average monthly rainfall of three inches.

Another easy way to calculate your harvest is that, for every inch of rainfall, you can get 550 gallons per 1,000 square feet of collection area.

However, it’s also important to consider how much you can store at any one time. Just 0.3 inches of rain will fill a 55-gallon tank, enough to water your garden and wash your car. You may need multiple tanks or large specialty systems if you want to rely mostly or totally on rainwater.

Before you look at rainwater storage systems and installers, it’s best to make your own calculations based on your roof size and your region’s average rainfall.

Uses of Harvested Rainwater

You can use harvested rainwater for almost any purpose, although some uses need additional treatment.

Outdoor Uses

One of the most common uses for rainwater is to water your garden and wash your car or the external parts of your home. Restrictions on this are often among the first measures during a drought or the dry season, so stored water can see you through tough times.

The benefit of rainwater is that it does not contain trace amounts of metals such as lead, arsenic, and mercury (as long as your roof is clean). There is no chlorine that kills microbes and no fluoride. This may make it a safer, healthier alternative to using grid water for watering your garden and lawn.

Controversies in recent years around “forever” chemicals (PFAS) and contamination from fracking only add to the importance of rainwater for your home. We strongly urge you to research possible sources of these in your area if you can harvest rainwater and are still on the fence about committing.

If you have or want a swimming pool, harvested rainwater can top it up and clean the surrounding area, too. Water features just for decoration or bird baths can also be filled up with rainwater.

On the other hand, you may be reading this because you have a larger property and own livestock. As they often have high drinking water requirements, rainwater harvesting is suitable for supplying animal drinking water.

Indoor Uses

Safe indoor uses of harvested rainwater, including toilet flushing and washing your clothes. Many people run their dishwashers, hot tubs, baths, and showers with rainwater if their systems are large enough and the water is clean.

Dishwashers and washing machines are particularly vulnerable to damage from hard water. New Mexico and the western half of Texas are notorious for water that is so hard it can be undrinkable. If your state allows rainwater for indoor use and the local groundwater is hard, making the switch can save you thousands on a new appliance and potentially void warranties.

Using rainwater for drinking, cooking, or brushing your teeth is unsafe unless you use additional treatments. We advise you to test your water for any relevant chemicals, microbes, or contamination from animals. There are filtration systems you can install to make water potable, depending on your budget and state laws.

Additionally, treating water with iodine or chlorine or boiling your water can kill microbes but won’t remove chemicals. Filtration can remove some or all chemicals and microbes. Reverse osmosis filters are the most expensive and remove everything from water, but ensure you re-mineralize it before drinking.

Types of Rainwater Harvesting Systems

The three main types of rainwater harvesting systems are rain barrels, dry systems, and wet systems.

Rain Barrels

Rain barrels are the simplest type of harvesting system. They involve placing a barrel below the downspout of your gutters, which are relatively easy to buy and are possible to make yourself. Ensure that your barrel is covered to prevent mosquitoes from breeding and not translucent, as sunlight encourages algae growth.

As these do not use a filter or first flush system, they are not recommended for anything more than watering your garden or washing outdoor areas. States with restrictions on the type of materials and products you can use effectively ban them for safety reasons.

“Dry” System

Dry systems are bigger and better versions of rain barrels. They are probably the first thing you thought of when you opened this article and are best for homes in areas with substantial rainfall. Their above-ground design can make repairs easier, too.

Dry systems have a larger storage capacity than barrels, are made from more durable materials, and can be connected to your gutter system. Their name comes from how the pipes used to fill them will dry up after rainfall, and their size means you can use the water for weeks until the next rain event.

“Wet” System

Wet rain harvesting systems are also called charged systems. These connect pipes from your gutters to underground tanks and are known as “wet” systems because the pipes end below your tank inlets and, therefore, stay wet.

Many people prefer wet systems because the tank is out of sight and does not take up space above ground. However, they are more likely to be invaded by mosquitoes or contaminated with bacteria. To prevent this, you must use filters and screens to block mosquitoes and drain water from your pipes. A first-flush diverter can prevent water from sitting inside them.

Steps to Set Up a Rainwater Harvesting System

There are essential steps you must take to set up your own rainwater harvesting system.

Sizing Your System for Success

First, calculate the amount of water you can harvest from your roof and the size of the tank you need. It’s also important to consider state laws to see if you can purchase the maximum size and what you are legally allowed to connect the system to.

Rain Barrels for Beginners

Rain barrel systems are simple enough that some people can install them as a DIY project. They’re a more affordable choice if you only want to use the water for outdoor purposes, as they have less protection against contamination.

Installation Essentials

Ensure the footing is level, dry, and compact to prevent sinking when it is filled. Many commercial barrel systems have threaded ports where you attach the washer, valve, and tap. As for the lid, ensure any mesh screen and zip ties are secure.

To cut the downspout, move your barrel away and ensure it is around two inches above the barrel inlet. Crimp it to fit the elbow before securing this part with screws. Finally, decide which overflow outlet you want to attach the hose to. If one is over a drain, choose it.

Professional Installation Considerations

Some states legally require you to hire a licensed contractor. We recommend this for dry and wet systems because incorrectly installed parts can allow pests and algae to enter. Additionally, working at a height with a ladder may be necessary, and this can be dangerous if you are not properly trained.

Before you install a rainwater system, it’s crucial to install the best gutter guards. Micro-mesh types from brands like LeafFilter can help maximize rain intake while keeping out almost all types of debris, such as leaves, which are the highest-quality option.

Rainwater Harvesting Techniques

Rainwater harvesting techniques rely on either your roof or the ground.

In general, all rooftop water harvesting systems involve basic components. These are a catchment area (your roof), pipes or drains, a filter, and a first flush device. You can then divert your water into a barrel, storage tank, well, or recharge pit. Both homemade and commercial barrels are available, and tanks range from 50 to several thousand gallons.

You can add greywater recycling onto some systems, too. Gray water is all types of waste water except that from a toilet. It’s safe enough for home treatment, reuse in your garden, or toilet flushing. We recommend this as an add-on if rainfall is unreliable or you want to save as much as possible.

If you just want to water your garden or land, there are several more techniques available to you for agricultural use:

If a green roof is a feasible option for you, this is a great way to directly capture rainwater from your roof with no pipes or tanks.

Rain chains are an easy alternative if you only want to use rainwater for your garden. Here, the collecting pipe diverts water to a smaller storage unit or directly to the soil.

Swales can capture and divert more water into the ground underneath larger properties.

The soil sponge technique boosts the organic matter in your soil so it can hold more rainwater to nourish your plants.

The Vallerani system breaks up compacted soil and creates micro-basins that maximize water retention.

Rain gardens are a smaller domestic version of the Vallerani system, which can be hand-dug and filled with mulch.

Rainwater Harvesting Regulations and Incentives

Some states and cities restrict the type of rainwater harvesting systems that you can build, but many also give incentives to build them.

States with restrictions as of April 2022 are:

Arkansas: Requires all systems to comply with the Plumbing Code. A professional engineer licensed in the state must design them, too.

California: You may need a permit for large systems such as reservoirs.

Colorado: Limits harvesting systems to 110 gallons and to outdoor use only.

Connecticut: You need a permit for all systems and non-potable Water signage, and the system must meet certain material standards.

Georgia: Local authorities can require permits, and you need approved filters and materials for piping.

Hawaii: Permits are required for systems over 360 gallons.

Louisiana: All cisterns require a cover.

Nebraska and New York: Certain requirements must be met for gutter materials and the location of your system.

Oregon: Only roof systems are permitted.

Rhode Island: Requires a permit, Non-Potable Water signage, protection against pests, and material standards.

South Carolina: Has certain safety standards, such as debris exuders and watertight connections between your downspout and tank.

Utah: You do not need a permit for tanks under 100 gallons in total.

Wisconsin: Tanks must be above ground and do not supply the inside of your home.

Some states not listed here simply state you cannot legally collect rainwater for drinking, cooking, or bathing.

Many incentives are local to certain cities. Tucson and Santa Monica give out $2,000 rebates, for example. The state of Georgia offers $2,500 Rainharvest System Tax Rebates, while Montgomery County, MD, provides impressive $7,500 rebates. Raleigh, NC, offers a 90% reimbursement for cisterns. Others are much smaller, including Honolulu’s $40 rebate.

A few areas of the United States now require rainwater harvesting for new homes. Dry Santa Fe, New Mexico, the tiny U.S. Virgin Islands, and Bermuda mandate them to maximize the water supply.

FAQs

Here are some common first questions homeowners have when considering rainwater harvesting.

What Are the Disadvantages of Rainwater Harvesting?

The main disadvantages of rainwater harvesting are sometimes unreliable rainfall and the risk of pest contamination in poorly built systems. Additionally, as systems can cost between $10–15,000, it may take over 20 years to see a total return on your investment.

How Effective Is Rainwater Harvesting?

Rainwater harvesting can significantly reduce your need for the grid water supply. Smaller systems may cover your outdoor needs. The savings add up over time, even with a 50-gallon tank, and it spares you from hosepipe bans.

Is Collecting Rainwater Safe to Drink?

No, it is not safe to drink rainwater directly from your tank. You can make it safer by boiling, unless there are chemical or metal contaminants, or by reverse osmosis filtration. Some states officially ban drinking rainwater and require signage stating it is non-potable.

What Gutters Are Best For Rainwater Harvesting?

We recommend seamless gutters made from aluminum. They are less likely to leak and break down over time, which may lead to plastics or vinyls leaching into your water if you use those materials. The use of micro-mesh gutter guards can minimize contamination, too.

Conclusion

Rainwater harvesting can be an effective way to save on water bills and protect your local environment. An increasing number of homeowners are now able to keep their lawns green all year. They can also store water, protect appliances from hard water, and increase the value of your property.

As for environmental benefits, you can help prevent flooding and erosion while sparing groundwater. Even with small 50–100 gallon systems, the gains add up when enough homes install tanks.

Overall, rainwater harvesting gets two thumbs up from us, and we recommend the practice to all who can do it. Just remember to get gutter guards from top companies like LeafFilter before you install a rainwater system to prevent clogging.

This is a sponsored article. The article should not be considered as advice.