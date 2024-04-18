Best Gutter Guards of 2024: Top Brands for Your Home Reviewed

Gutter guards are a fantastic investment for protecting your roof and home from water damage and debris buildup. By ensuring that gutters remain clear, these guards help prevent clogs and potential damage, making them essential for maintaining the health of your home’s exterior.

However, the effectiveness of even the best gutter guards depends significantly on the quality of installation. Choosing the right installer is crucial to ensure that the guards function as intended.

That’s why we’ve reviewed top companies known for their high-quality guards and effective installation services, with LeafFilter as our #1 pick. We’ll also look at companies that can connect you with reliable installers.

Best Gutter Guards: Top Picks

LeafFilter - Best gutter guards overall

HomeCraft Gutter Protection - Best for gutter maintenance

Gutter Guards America - Best for financing and lifetime warranty

Billy.com - Connect with reliable pros near you

Networx - Find local gutter guard installers

Thumbtack - Best for intuitive mobile app

Taskrabbit - Suitable for same-day service

1. LeafFilter - Best Gutter Guards Overall

Pros

Patented, award-winning technology

Effective debris blocking

Durable, rust-resistant materials

Lifetime, transferable warranty

Cons

No financing options

Why We Picked LeafFilter

We selected LeafFilter as the best gutter guard overall due to its innovative and effective design. This gutter guard features a stainless steel micro mesh that filters out all debris while only allowing water through.

It's designed to install easily on existing gutter systems and comes with a lifetime transferable warranty, ensuring long-term peace of mind. Its scientific design and water damage control capabilities make it a top choice for homeowners.

Key Features

No-gap, tight mesh prevents debris like pine needles and shingle grit.

Composed of surgical-grade stainless steel micro mesh.

Durable uPVC frame and structural hangers for added gutter strength.

Built-in pitch for optimal debris shedding and prolonged gutter protection.

Customer Reviews

Average rating of 4.4/5 stars on Trustpilot from over 124,000 reviews.

Praise for the high quality of the system and professionalism of installers.

Summary

LeafFilter excels in providing top-notch gutter protection with a system that combines durability and effectiveness. Its comprehensive design and positive customer feedback make it a reliable choice for safeguarding your home from water damage.

2. HomeCraft Gutter Protection - Best for Gutter Maintenance

Pros

Finely woven micro-mesh

Durable stainless steel build

Custom-fit installation

Highly rated customer service

Cons

Only available in 12 states

Why We Picked HomeCraft Gutter Protection

HomeCraft Gutter Protection excels in comprehensive gutter maintenance services, including installation, cleaning, and repair.

They employ top-notch professionals to ensure high-quality gutter guard installations, providing effective solutions for keeping debris out. Their focus on using durable materials and tailored installations ensures long-lasting protection for your home’s gutters.

Key Features

Finely-woven micro-mesh that blocks debris.

Made from durable 304 marine-grade stainless steel.

No substructures beneath the mesh for a flexible fit.

Robust installation with metal hangers to secure gutters.

Customer Reviews

Average rating of 4.5/5 stars on Trustpilot from 250 reviews.

Recognized for reasonable pricing and exceptional customer service.

Summary

HomeCraft Gutter Protection excels in providing effective, durable gutter solutions with a customer-first approach. Their professional service and high-quality products ensure reliable home gutter maintenance.

3. Gutter Guards America - Best for Financing and Lifetime Warranty

Pros

Lifetime transferable warranty

0% financing available

No clog money-back guarantee

Cons

Doesn’t provide coverage details

Why We Picked Gutter Guards America

Gutter Guards America stands out for its exceptional financial and warranty terms.

Customers benefit from a Lifetime Transferable Warranty, 0% financing options, and a Money-Back No Clog Guarantee. The significant 15% discount for new gutter guards installation adds additional value, making these gutter guards an attractive choice for homeowners looking to invest in long-lasting gutter protection.

Key Features

Patented design captures more water than other systems.

Made in the USA with an aluminum frame and surgical-grade stainless steel mesh.

Unique raised screen design for enhanced performance.

Customer Reviews

Average rating of 4.5/5 stars from over 600 Gutter Guards America reviews on Trustpilot.

Praised for high quality, cost-effectiveness, and installation professionalism.

Summary

Gutter Guards America offers a premium gutter protection system with robust financial and warranty benefits. These features make it a top choice for homeowners seeking reliable gutter guards.

4. Billy.com - Connect With Reliable Pros Near You

Pros

Free matching service

Saves time and money

Access to local pros

Streamlined process

Cons

Not a gutter guard company

Why We Picked Billy.com

Billy.com is not just another gutter guard provider; it's a matching service that helps you find the best professionals in your area. This service is particularly useful if you want to ensure that your job is handled by someone local who is well-suited to meet your specific needs.

The convenience of saving both time and money through their free service makes it an attractive choice.

Key Features

Matches users with qualified gutter guard professionals.

Free service to save time and money.

Facilitates new installations, replacements, and maintenance.

Customer Reviews

No reviews available on major platforms.

Summary

Billy.com offers a valuable service by connecting users with local professionals for various gutter-related needs. The lack of direct reviews, however, makes it crucial to verify the quality of services through other means.

5. Networx - Find Local Gutter Guard Installers

Pros

Quick contractor connection

High customer satisfaction

Detailed contractor profiles

Free cost guide and blog

Cons

Professional expertise may vary

Why We Picked Networx

Networx has been a trusted platform since 2004, connecting millions of homeowners with local contractors. It stands out due to its vast network of experienced professionals.

The website's functionality makes it easy to navigate and compare different contractors, ensuring you find the best fit for your gutter guard installation. Their extensive history and active user base make them a reliable choice.

Key Features

Contractors have detailed profiles with photos, reviews, and videos.

Offers cost guide and informative blog for home improvement education.

Customer Reviews

Highly rated with an average of 4.8/5 stars from over 8,800 reviews.

Known for efficiently connecting users with skilled contractors.

Summary

Networx provides an effective and user-friendly platform to connect with gutter guard installers. Its high user satisfaction and comprehensive features make it a top choice for homeowners.

6. Thumbtack - Best for Intuitive Mobile App

Pros

Easy to find reliable pros

Free cost estimates available

Nationwide professional coverage

Intuitive mobile app

Cons

Varied pricing between pros

Why We Picked Thumbtack

Thumbtack stands out as the go-to app for not only gutter guard installations but also for a wide array of home services. The app simplifies the process of finding and hiring professionals by providing customized guides and seamless project planning tools.

It offers free, accurate cost estimates by analyzing millions of bids, ensuring you get a fair price. Moreover, its vast network ensures you can find a qualified pro anywhere in the U.S.

Key Features

Mobile app known for user-friendliness and ease of browsing contractor profiles.

Allows users to read verified reviews, communicate directly, and book professionals.

Integrated approach for accessible and efficient project management.

Customer Reviews

Average rating of 4.1 from over 5800 reviews, praised for ease of use and intuitive design.

Summary

Thumbtack is highly recommended for anyone needing to hire gutter guard professionals quickly and efficiently. Its comprehensive features and nationwide reach make it a top choice in mobile apps for home services.

7. Taskrabbit - Suitable for Same-Day Service

Pros

Instantly connects with Taskers

Flexible scheduling options

Highly rated professional Taskers

Mobile app simplifies process

Cons

Not good for complex tasks

Why We Picked Taskrabbit

Taskrabbit is a reliable platform that links you quickly with qualified Taskers for various jobs, including gutter guard installation. Its ability to provide same-day service helps you manage your home maintenance tasks promptly.

The selection process is user-friendly, allowing you to choose Taskers based on price, skills, and customer feedback. This ensures that you find the right person for your specific needs efficiently.

Key Features

Mobile app for easy hiring of help.

Browse and select a Tasker based on pricing, skills, and reviews.

Same-day scheduling available for urgent tasks.

Seamless interactions within the app, from chatting to payment.

Customer Reviews

No significant US reviews on Trustpilot, but positive feedback from the UK.

Users appreciate the ease of finding skilled contractors, and the professionalism and punctuality of the Taskers.

Summary

Taskrabbit excels in providing fast, reliable service for installing gutter guards. Its user-friendly app and positive global reviews make it a top choice for homeowners.

What Are Gutter Guards?

Ever cleaned out a gutter overflowing with leaves and crud? No fun, right? Gutter guards are basically little helpers for your gutters.

Gutter guards act like a net or screen that sits on top of your gutters, catching all those pesky leaves, pine needles, twigs, and anything else that wants to clog up the works. Rainwater just flows right through the guard and into the gutter, while the debris ends up on top, drying out and blowing away.

The bottom line is, gutter guards can save you a ton of time and hassle cleaning out your gutters. Not to mention the gutter cleaning cost. They also help prevent water damage from happening around your house, which can be a big plus.

Do Gutter Guards Really Work?

Definitely! Gutter guards stop leaves and those pesky twigs from clogging things up. They work by letting rainwater flow through while catching debris on top.

However, small stuff might still sneak in and you'll probably need to clean out what gathers on top of the guards from time to time. But overall, they can definitely cut down on how often you must get up on that ladder and wrestle with a full gutter.

Are Gutter Guards Worth It?

Gutter guards can be a real lifesaver if you hate cleaning out gutters or if reaching them is a challenge. They definitely reduce the number of gutter cleaning adventures you have to take each year. But, like we said earlier, they're not perfect. Some small debris can still get through and you might still need to clear them out occasionally.

Think of it as going from cleaning your gutters all the time to just occasionally – a big difference. If the thought of cleaning gutters fills you with dread, the best gutter guards are definitely worth considering.

Types of Gutter Guards

Gutter guards come in all shapes and sizes, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. Let's break down the most common types to help you find your perfect match:

Screen Gutter Guards

These are like tiny fences for your gutters. Made from metal or plastic, they block leaves and big debris but let rainwater flow through. Easy to install yourself, but they might clog with finer things like shingle granules.

Brush Gutter Guards

Think of brush guards as bristly heroes for your gutters. The brushes catch leaves and debris, while water flows underneath. Low maintenance, but they might not be the best choice for heavy leaf areas and can be trickier to clean.

Reverse-Curve Gutter Guards

Imagine a curvy roof over your gutters. That's the idea here. Water follows the curve and spills into the gutter, while leaves slide right off the other side. Works well for all types of debris, but installation can be a bit more complex.

Mesh Gutter Guards

These ones are basically fine-mesh screens that let water pass through but block almost everything else. Great for keeping out even tiny debris, but they might require more cleaning, especially in heavy leaf areas.

Foam Gutter Guards

Try to imagine a long, squishy pool noodle chilling in your gutter. That's the foam guard. It blocks leaves and debris, but it can also get clogged itself and might not be the most attractive option.

Micro-Mesh Gutter Guards

Super fine mesh stops almost everything, including those tiny shingle granules. But with great power comes great responsibility – they might require the most cleaning of all the guards.

What to Consider When Buying Gutter Guards

So you're thinking about suiting up your gutters with some protective guards? Let’s walk you through what to consider before you head to the hardware store:

Material

Aluminum and stainless steel guards are super durable, but cost more. Vinyl and plastic are lighter on the wallet, but might not be as tough.

Types of Gutter Guards

Think about which type – screen, brush, reverse-curve, and so on – best suits your needs and your roof's situation.

Installation

This will depend on whether you are a DIY gutters whiz or you prefer to call in the pros. Some gutter guards are easier to install yourself than others.

Cost

Gutter guards can range in price depending on the material, type, and size. Get quotes from a few different places to find the best deal.

Warranty

A good warranty gives you peace of mind. Make sure the warranty covers both the materials and any potential gutter guards installation issues.

Size and Length

Don't just grab the first gutter guard you see. Measure your gutters carefully to ensure a proper fit. Guards that are too small won't do the job, and ones that are too big might not stay put. Or you might as well just leave all of that to the pros.

Gutter Guard Brand and Color

While not the most important factor, some brands might have a better reputation than others. And hey, if you can find a gutter guard color that complements your house, why not?

Frequently Asked Questions

We answer the internet’s most popular questions about the best gutter guards.

What Is the Most Effective Type of Gutter Guard?

There's no one-size-fits-all answer for the best gutter guards. It depends on your roof's situation, like the amount of debris and your climate. Micro-mesh guards block everything, but might require more cleaning. Brush guards are good for all debris, but trickier to clean themselves.

What Do Roofers Say About Gutter Guards?

Most roofers agree gutter guards can be a good thing. They prevent clogs and water damage, which saves you money in the long run. But some might warn that guards aren't perfect and some maintenance is still required.

Is There a Downside to Gutter Guards?

Installation can be tricky for some types, and some guards might clog with very fine debris. They also add a bit of cost upfront.

What Is the Life Expectancy of Gutter Guards?

This depends on the material. High-quality aluminum or stainless steel guards can last up to 20 years or more, while vinyl or plastic might only last 10 years.

How Often Should You Clean Gutters With Gutter Guards?

Even with guards, you'll probably need to clean them occasionally. Every few months is a good rule of thumb, especially after heavy storms or seasons with lots of leaf fall.

What Is an Alternative to Gutter Guards?

Regular gutter cleaning is the alternative. It's free, but can be time-consuming and potentially risky if you're not comfortable working on a ladder.

Summary

Don't let clogged gutters turn into a headache for your house. Investing in good gutter guards is like putting on an extra layer of protection for your home, protecting it from water damage and keeping leaves and debris out.

But remember, even the fanciest gutter guards won't work if they're not installed properly. That is why we recommend working with top companies like LeafFilter that offer the best gutter guards with top-notch installation.

With all this info at your fingertips, you're practically an expert now! You can choose the right gutter guards for your home, keep your gutters sparkling clean, and make your house look great for years to come.

