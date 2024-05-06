OneGuard Home Warranty Review: Service Plans, Costs & More

One of your most expensive appliances or systems has broken. Perhaps it’s your HVAC unit or electrical system. Maybe it’s your refrigerator, oven, or water heater.

You find out that your homeowner’s insurance won’t cover the repair costs. These situations call for home warranties, a type of insurance that protects household systems and appliances, whether they need replacement or repair.

We take a look at OneGuard Home Warranty and see how it measures up to other top home warranty companies.

OneGuard Home Warranty at a Glance

Let’s explore the pros and cons of OneGuard home warranty.

Pros

Covers home maintenance services, including pest control and carpet cleaning

Plans are available for both homeowners and those buying or selling a home

24/7 customer service for peace of mind

Cons

Only available in Arizona, Nevada, and Texas

Partnership with American Home Shield may be confusing

Quick Verdict

OneGuard offers highly comprehensive coverage, including services that your standard home warranty won’t cover, and offers high coverage limits.

What Is OneGuard Home Warranty?

Since its inception in 1990, OneGuard Home Warranty has stood for providing quality home service and maintenance for homeowners in Arizona, Nevada, and Texas.

OneGuard Home Warranty is a company founded on the value of providing exceptional customer service. They cater to the needs and budgets of both homeowners and real estate professionals.

Home warranties and home insurance serve different purposes. A home warranty covers repairing or replacing home appliances and systems due to normal wear and tear.

In comparison, home insurance provides coverage for your personal property and the structure of your home against unforeseen, unpredictable events like natural disasters, theft, and vandalism.

OneGuard Home Warranty Plans and Pricing

OneGuard offers plans for homeowners and rental property owners. There are even plans for people buying or selling a home.

If you have owned your home or a rental property for at least 90 days, you qualify for their Homeowner Plans. These start from $38 per month by some estimates, extending to $48.50 or more for higher tiers.

ShieldSilver

This plan covers your HVAC, electrical, and plumbing systems. The limit per covered HVAC system is $5,000, and the limit per agreement term is $50,000. You also receive HVAC tune-ups, smart home installations, re-keying, and partner discounts.

ShieldGold

This plan covers everything in Shield Silver but adds kitchen and laundry appliances. It covers your washing machine, refrigerator, and oven for up to $2,000 each.

ShieldPlatinum

ShieldPlatinum is the best-quality plan. Your appliance coverage limits are bumped up to $4,000, and you have a $1,000 roof leak repair limit, too. You get a free HVAC tune-up and unlimited AC refrigerant. If you got hit with a code violation or permit problem, you have $250 of coverage.

OneGuard Home Warranty Add-Ons

All OneGuard home warranty plans allow several add-ons:

Pool and spa equipment coverage . This covers all above-ground pumping, heating, and filtration parts.

Electronics Protection Plan . This includes laptops, TVs, home theater systems, external hard drives, gaming systems, digital cameras, and wearables.

Well pumps . Covered if you use a well as a water source.

Septic system ejector pump and pumping . Coverage for pumping includes services needed to fix a backup.

Guest unit coverage . Protection for all guest houses and rental units less than 750 square feet.

Built-in kitchen refrigerator upgrade . Increases your coverage limit on the kitchen refrigerator from $2,500 to $5,000.

Sprinkler system & timer . Protects against leaks and breaks of your PVC lines, sprinkler heads, timers, and valves.

What OneGuard Home Warranty Covers

Overall, OneGuard’s home warranties protect covered systems and appliances against normal wear and tear. In other words, you receive coverage for “normal aging.” This is typical of home warranties.

Coverage begins immediately after you buy the plan, eliminating the annoying and sometimes disastrous waiting period. Even better, OneGuard insists on using new, manufacturer-approved parts for all repairs, ensuring high-quality service.

What makes OneGuard stand out the most is its list of maintenance services. All plans include:

Re-key and garage remote reprogram

Garage door tune-up service

A/C and heating system tune-ups

Termite and pest control treatment

Carpet cleaning

Window cleaning

Dryer vent cleaning

Ceiling fan and light fixture installation

Another unique feature is HVAC Equipment Incompatibility Protection. This add-on covers the costs of upgrading your AC system from Freon (R22) to Puron (R410A). You may have to pay $2,500 or more to replace the necessary parts without coverage.

What OneGuard Home Warranty Doesn’t Cover

OneGuard does not cover appliances or systems that were damaged before you purchased your home warranty. They also exclude non-mechanical parts that only have cosmetic purposes or are not involved in the item’s main function.

Their plans do not include repairing damage caused by incorrect use or neglecting standard maintenance. You do not receive coverage if you choose your repair professional or buy the parts and attempt DIY repairs.

Despite offering comprehensive plans, all have caps and limits on coverage, with a total limit of $50,000. Read every description of each covered item’s limits when looking for the right plan in case some limits are too low for your needs.

Where Is OneGuard Home Warranty Available?

OneGuard Home Warranty is only available in Arizona, Texas, and Nevada. Unfortunately, there are no plans to expand their reach to other states at the time of writing.

OneGuard Home Warranty vs. Alternatives

You will need an alternative option unless you live in one of the three states that OneGuard covers. Let's explore other top home warranty companies with wider coverages.

Choice Home Warranty has been around since 2008, helping homeowners across the US (except California and Washington) protect their appliances and plumbing systems. They offer two main plans, Basic and Total, to fit your needs and budget.

The Basic plan is a good option if you want coverage for some home essentials, such as dishwashers, ovens, and plumbing systems. However, the plan does not cover air conditioners, refrigerators, washers, or dryers. It also covers whirlpool bathtubs. The Basic plan starts at $46.67 per month or $560 per year.

The Total plan covers everything in the Basic Plan, plus the big three—air conditioning, refrigerator, and washer and dryer. This is the way to go if you want all your appliances covered. This plan costs $55 per month or $660 per year.

According to Choice Home Warranty reviews, you can pick your own repair person. They also have a network of over 25,000 repair folks; they can connect you with repairers and get in touch within 4 hours of your request. Plus, they are available 24/7, and you can file a claim at any time, any day of the year.

American Home Shield now owns OneGuard Home Warranty, but it still offers its own plans. AHS is available in all states except Alaska and does not operate in Washington, D.C. American Home Shield plans normally cost between $28 and $67 and have a $125 service fee.

Like OneGuard, AHS features add-ons, including an Electronics Plan covering items like your TV, laptop, and gaming system. These cost extra; for example, you’d need to pay $15 more monthly for pool equipment as an add-on.

First American plans often have a cheaper service fee, ranging between $75 and $125. Their monthly plans start at $37 per month by some estimates and $47 by others. You can choose your own professional if they cannot find a suitable person.

Their plan structures are different from those of AHS and OneGuard. The Basic plan covers kitchen appliances, clothes washers, and dryers, while higher tiers add on plumbing, air conditioning, and other systems.

First American Home Warranty plans are sold in 35 states, but they do not include Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

Their First Class upgrade covers services such as removing old junk and HVAC tune-ups.

OneGuard Home Warranty Reviews

There are many positive reviews for the OneGuard home warranty. They won Angie's List Super Service Award in 2014 and 2015 thanks to their extensive range of covered items and services.

On BirdEye, OneGuard enjoys a 4.8/5 star rating from more than 4,600 reviews. This site aggregates reviews from sites such as Best Company, BBB, and Home Warranty Reviews on Google.

One Google reviewer wrote, “As usual, OneGuard promptly scheduled my service appointment in accordance with my request submitted online. The service technician booked my appointment almost immediately, called before arrival, and arrived as scheduled.”

While many customers praise OneGuard for its extensive coverage and competitive pricing, others criticize the company for its service in recent years. Some people report having their claims denied for covered items.

OneGuard Home Warranty FAQs

Homeowners considering OneGuard as their home warranty provider often seek answers to these questions when researching which provider to consider.

Is Oneguard Home Warranty and American Home Shield the Same Company?

Yes! OneGuard was acquired in 2016 by American Home Shield, one of the largest and most reputable home warranty companies in the US.

How Can I Get a Quote From OneGuard Home Warranty?

To get a quote from OneGuard Home Warranty, click on the plan you are considering and choose “See Pricing in Your Area.” This opens a window requesting your address, phone, and email.

Is OneGuard Home Warranty Worth It?

With appliance breakdowns a common occurrence and homeowner insurance not providing coverage, home warranties are certainly worthwhile.

How Do I Submit a Claim With OneGuard Home Warranty?

To request a service, log into your customer portal or call their Customer Care number.

How Reliable Is OneGuard Home Warranty?

OneGuard is usually reliable, although a few customers complain of delays in claim approvals and in seeing technicians.

Is OneGuard a Good Home Warranty?

Yes. OneGuard Home Warranty not only protects major systems and appliances, but it also offers services not typically included in home warranties. These include pest control and HVAC maintenance.

What Does My OneGuard Home Warranty Cover?

The OneGuard Home Warranty covers normal wear and tear of your HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems, regardless of your chosen plan. Higher tiers of coverage include kitchen and laundry appliances.

Can I Cancel OneGuard Home Warranty?

Yes. You can cancel your plan for free within 30 days of buying a plan or receive a partial, pro-rata refund afterward.

Who Owns OneGuard Home Warranty?

OneGuard Home Warranty is owned by American Home Shield (AHS), one of the most prominent home warranty providers in the U.S. AHS acquired OneGuard in 2016.

What Is OneGuard’s Claim Response Time?

OneGuard responds within four hours, but the time it takes for a professional to visit your home varies.

How Do I Contact OneGuard Customer Care?

A customer care phone number is available; alternatively, you can log into your customer portal.

The Bottom Line

OneGuard home warranties offer a unique range of services to protect the contents of your home. Guest units, the replacement of Freon refrigerant, and AC unit maintenance are some of their less common add-ons. Systems such as plumbing and electricity are covered under basic plans, too.

If your main concern is home systems such as plumbing and HVAC, you have an older air conditioner, or you rent out a guest unit, we recommend purchasing a home warranty through OneGuard.

