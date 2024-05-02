Service Plus Home Warranty Reviews & Insights 2024

After purchasing a home, appliances and systems are the most expensive part of maintaining your home. Insurance is required to protect homes from natural disasters, but what about regular wear and tear of your necessary devices?

Warranty plans are a great way to give homeowners peace of mind, covering appliances and system repairs or replacements. ServicePlus Home Warranty, a newer company in the warranty industry, offers two plans that cover everything you need.

Our ServicePlus Home Warranty reviews team has compiled the pros and cons. What does the company’s warranty cover and doesn’t cover, as well as personal reviews and more?

ServicePlus Home Warranty Reviews: First Look

ServicePlus is a relatively newer warranty company, having been founded in 2016. They provide two distinct plans which cover standard appliances and home systems. The company also offers additional add-ons to customize your coverage plans.

Pros

It provides services in 46 states

Allows the use of an own contractor, subject to approval

There is no limit on the number of claims

It boasts a large contractor network comprising over 10,000 certified technicians

Cons

It takes longer than average to respond to claims

Lower-than-average coverage caps

It does not offer services in California, Nevada, New York, and Washington

ServicePlus Home Warranty Reviews: Quick Verdict

ServicePlus Home Warranty offers basic, affordable plans with additional add-ons. The plans the company offers are designed for affordability. Basic plans start at $48 a month and flat service fees of $75.

The company has had some complaints of poor customer service and long reimbursement times. However, their willingness to improve their business practices is a promising sign.

Like many home warranty companies, ServicePlus won’t repair or replace pre-existing conditions, so be sure your items are in good condition before insuring them.

What Is ServicePlus Home Warranty?

ServicePlus Home Warranty, established in 2016, provides home warranty coverage across most US states. The service offers two plans, Gold and Platinum, that are less expensive on average compared to competitors.

The company was formerly known as Total Home Protection but rebranded to include more warranty services. Their warranties include a large selection of add-ons, ensuring you don’t pay for anything you don’t need to be covered.

ServicePlus Home Warranty Reviews: Plans and Pricing

ServicePlus Home Warranty offers two primary plans:

Gold Plan: The Gold Plan is ServicePlus’s entry-level warranty program. It covers appliances and systems like the water heater, dishwasher, cooktop, garage door opener, and plumbing.

Platinum Plan: ServicePlus’s premium and more comprehensive plan covers everything offered under the Gold Plan, plus items like the heating and cooling system, washer, dryer, and refrigerator.

Plan price varies based on what you need and where you live. On average, the annual cost for these plans ranges from about $419 for the Gold Plan to $499 for the Platinum Plan.

What Does ServicePlus Home Warranty Cover?

Here is what ServicePlus Home Warranty covers:

Plumbing system

Water heater

Plumbing stoppage

Cooktop

Heating system

Ductwork

Sump pump

Whirlpool bathtub

Electrical system

Clothes washer and dryer

A/C system

Dishwasher

Oven, range, and stove

Built-in microwave

Garbage disposal

Trash compactor

Garage door opener

Ceiling and exhaust fans

Refrigerator

What Does ServicePlus Home Warranty Not Cover?

ServicePlus Home Warranty has certain items it won’t cover, which are usually considered an industry standard.

Here are a few:

Cosmetic defects of appliances or systems

Mechanical failures due to neglect, lack of maintenance, or mold

Costs related to construction or carpentry

Issues related to pre-existing conditions

ServicePlus Home Warranty vs. the Competition

Before choosing ServicePlus Home warranty, let’s take a look at some of the other best home warranty companies to compare and contrast their plans, prices, and user reviews.

American Home Shield, or AHS for short, has been around the home warranty block for over 50 years, so they know their stuff. Their plans are built to be beefy, with high coverage caps. We're talking up to $4,000 for appliance repairs or replacements and a whopping $5,000 for systems. That's like having a safety net for major breakdowns.

Here's the breakdown of AHS:

The Good:

Experience counts: They've been in the game for a long time, so they know what they're doing.

Heavyweight coverage: High caps mean more protection for your wallet.

Speedy service: Filing claims is a breeze, and they get back to you quickly.

Pro power: Their technicians are the real deal—experienced and professional.

The Not-So-Good:

Pricey protection: Be prepared to shell out more for their plans.

Limited extras: Want to add some extra coverage? Your options might be a bit slim.

Claim caution: Some folks have reported lower payouts or even denied claims, so be sure to read the fine print.

So, is AHS the ultimate champion? It depends on your needs. If comprehensive coverage is your priority, American Home Shield reviews show it’s a strong contender. But if you're on a tight budget or want tons of customization options, you might want to keep exploring.

Choice Home Warranty (CHW) is like the value menu of home warranties. They offer two plans, Basic and Total, that cover the essentials—appliances and home systems—at an easy price on the wallet. Compared to other options, CHW's plans are generally cheaper.

However, here's the thing: with CHW, what you see is what you get. Our Choice Home Warranty review shows their plans aren't super flexible. You can't really add on extra coverage like some competitors. Plus, they charge a flat $100 service call fee, which is a bit more than some other companies.

Good For:

Budget-minded homeowners: If you prefer basic coverage without breaking the bank, CHW might be your pick.

Simple is best: Don't need all the bells and whistles? Their straightforward plans might be perfect.

Things to Consider:

Limited customization: Those who want to add extra protection for specific things might be out of luck.

Service call fee: Be prepared to pay a $100 fee each time you need a repair person.

If you're looking for a no-frills warranty to cover the main stuff at a budget-friendly price, CHW could be a good option. But if you value flexibility and don't mind spending a bit more, you might want to consider other options.

Where Is ServicePlus Home Warranty Available?

ServicePlus Home Warranty provides services in 46 states. The exceptions are California, Nevada, New York, and Washington.

ServicePlus Home Warranty Reviews from Customers

ServicePlus Home Warranty's customer reviews are a mixed bag, like so many larger companies. Some users praise the quick repairs and high-quality assistance they received from contractors sent by the warranty company.

Janet from Florida praised ServicePlus Warranty’s tech when she had issues with her dryer, saying he showed up quickly. “If all contractors provided by ServicePlus Home Warranty are this knowledgeable & efficient,” she wrote, “I would give the highest recommendation.”

However, some users complained the customer service department needs improvement. Cindy wrote, “The claim process handed by their agent could have been better. Communication needs improvement. My refund took forever due to incorrect information given by their agent.”

ServicePlus Warranty Reviews: FAQ

Here are the most common questions asked about ServicePlus Warranty.

How Good Is ServicePlus Home Warranty Overall?

Based on the ServicePlus Home Warranty reviews and our own analysis, this company is a solid option for homeowners seeking basic, affordable coverage. While they’ve had issues in the past with response times and limited coverage, ServicePlus is constantly working towards improving all aspects.

How Much Does ServicePlus Home Warranty Cost?

According to ServicePlus Home Warranty reviews, the annual cost for their plans averages $459. However, the price of your specific policy will change depending on where you live and what you want covered.

Does ServicePlus Home Warranty Cover Pre-Existing Conditions?

No, ServicePlus Home Warranty doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions or issues with appliances or systems before you sign up for warranty plans. This is an industry-standard that is the case for most companies.

What Is Covered by ServicePlus Home Warranty?

ServicePlus Home Warranty covers most appliances and home systems. They provide comprehensive coverage from basic necessities like your plumbing and electrical systems to essential household appliances such as your refrigerator and washer and dryer.

Does ServicePlus Home Warranty Charge a Cancellation Fee?

Cancellation terms and conditions depend on your specific contract. Be sure to read your contract through and ask a representative any questions you may have.

How Much is a ServicePlus Home Warranty Service Fee?

ServicePlus Home Warranty charges a service fee of $75. You’ll have to pay this amount every time a technician comes to fix an item covered by your policies.

How Do I File a Claim With ServicePlus Home Warranty?

Filing a claim with ServicePlus Home Warranty is straightforward. You can either do so online through their website or by calling their customer service number at (800) 545-0402.

ServicePlus Warranty Reviews: The Bottom Line

With ServicePlus Home Warranty, homeowners no longer have to stress about appliance and system breakdowns. The company provides competitively priced plans with decent coverages and a low $75 service fee when technicians are called upon.

ServicePlus Warranty reviews report the company provides lower-than-average coverage caps. Plus, their low annual fees for their plans ensure your essential systems are fixed in a timely, professional manner.

This is a sponsored article. The article should not be considered as advice.