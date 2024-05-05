Best Plumber in Philadelphia 2024: Reviews of Top Companies

You deserve the best plumbing services in Philadelphia, PA, and we know how to find them for you. We ranked the top platforms for finding a plumber in Philadelphia in 2024 based on customer reviews, experience, reputation, availability, pricing, and quality of work.

No matter what kind of plumbing problem you have, these plumbers can handle it with skill and professionalism. Whether you need a quick fix, a major upgrade, or a full makeover, these plumbers have you covered.

Read on to find the right plumber and why we think you can find them on top platforms like Networx.

Best Philadelphia Plumbers

Networx - Popular platform for Philadelphia plumbing services Thumbtack - Best Philadelphia plumbers with flexible scheduling Taskrabbit - Best Philadelphia plumbers for small jobs

1. Networx - Popular Platform for Philadelphia Plumbing Services

(credit: PR)

Pros

Wide range of available plumbers to choose from

User-friendly platform

Detailed profiles and reviews

Transparent upfront pricing

Cons

Potential for limited contractors in remote areas

Why Choose Networx?

Networx prioritizes transparency and offers a user-friendly experience, making it the top choice for if you need a reliable plumber in Philadelphia. With Networx, customers can easily make well-informed decisions for both complex plumbing projects and minor repairs.

Services Offered

Leak repairs

Drain cleaning

Water heater installation

Water main service

Summary

Networx is the most popular platform for finding a suitable plumber in Philadelphia. It offers a wide range of services in the city and is transparent about its contractors*.

2. Thumbtack - Best Philadelphia Plumbers With Flexible Scheduling

(credit: PR)

Pros

Convenient scheduling options

Various Philadelphia plumbers available for different needs

Efficient matching algorithm

Quick and easy appointment bookings

Cons

Occasional delays in response times

Why Choose Thumbtack?

Thumbtack makes it easy for people with flexible schedules to book appointments with a good plumber in Philadelphia. Their efficient matching algorithm ensures that users are quickly connected with plumbers who meet their specific requirements, making it simple to find the right fit.

Services Offered

Shower maintenance and repair

Emergency plumbing

Gas line installation

Septic system service

Summary

Thumbtack offers a convenient booking system that heavily relies on a diverse group of skilled and professional contractors. The scheduling system is flexible and efficient, making it easy for customers to book their desired services.

3. Taskrabbit - Best Philadelphia Plumbers for Small Jobs

(credit: PR)

Pros

Transparent upfront pricing

User-friendly platform

Detailed profiles and reviews of Philadelphia plumbers

Cons

Scope for extensive plumbing projects is limited

Why Choose Taskrabbit?

Taskrabbit excels in quickly resolving minor plumbing issues, making it the preferred platform for people dealing with small problems. The platform's main focus is to connect users with contractors who can promptly provide on-demand plumbing services in Philadelphia, ensuring immediate assistance.

Services Offered

Leaks

Clogs

Minor repairs

Summary

Taskrabbit is the top platform if you need plumbers for small tasks. The platform focuses on providing quick and convenient services at affordable hourly rates, making it perfect for individuals dealing with minor plumbing issues.

Common Home Plumbing Issues in Philadelphia

Your Philadelphia home's plumbing system consists of various parts, each with the potential for leaks and bursts. These are the most common plumbing issues.

Burst Pipes: Remember to turn off your water supply before the plumber arrives. If you're not sure how to do this, start by locating the water shut-off valve.

Toilet Leaks: If a leaking toilet is not promptly addressed, the cost to fix it can become expensive.

Faucet Leaks: Faucet leaks are usually easy to fix, but it's important not to delay the repairs. If a faucet continues to leak, you may end up with a higher water bill.

Outdoor Leaks: A higher water bill than usual may indicate an outdoor leak, even if your water usage remains the same as last month.

Water Heater Leaks: A plumber has the ability to thoroughly inspect and understand subtle sounds that indicate the underlying problem.

If not addressed, these issues can range from minor inconveniences to major emergencies that cause significant water damage.

Services to Expect from Philadelphia Plumbers

Typically, plumbing repairs are broken out into six types:

Inspection and Maintenance

Leak Repairs

Emergency Plumbing

Gas Inspection and Installation

Drain Cleaning

Bathroom Installation

A plumber in Philadelphia offers a variety of services and provides accurate estimates. They get these estimates by considering cost of materials, hourly rates, and any additional expenses like permits or disposing of old equipment.

Inspection and Maintenance

You don’t want to deal with plumbing issues that can cost you a lot of money and hassle. That’s why you need a local plumber to inspect your pipes regularly. They can catch any problems early and fix them before they get worse.

Your plumbing system works hard every day, especially if you have a big family. Give it some TLC and call the best plumber in Philadelphia for regular inspections.

Leak Repair

Repairing leaks, no matter how small, can become costly quickly if not handled properly. A professional plumber in Philadelphia are trained to fix leaks and determine the underlying cause to prevent further issues.

Emergency Plumbing Services

Plumbing companies in Philadelphia often offer emergency services as well. Plumbing issues that occur in the middle of the night can be especially troublesome, so it's important to find a contractor who can handle emergencies at any time.

Gas Inspection and Installation

You rely on gas pipelines to keep your home warm and cozy, but did you know that these pipelines have a complex network of branches that shrink in size as they reach your house?

Leaks are more likely to happen if your gas line:

Is not well-maintained

Has poorly fitting valves or loose parts

Is made of older materials

Was improperly installed

Is corroded or worn

Even if you don’t suspect any problems, scheduling a regular gas line inspection is a simple and effective way to ensure that your system is up to speed.

A tiny leak can be dangerous, so you need to act fast if you notice any signs of trouble. Don’t worry, though. You can count on the best plumber in Philadelphia to fix any gas pipeline issues and keep your home safe.

Drain Cleaning

When your drain gets clogged, you need a professional plumber to clear it up, but how much does it cost to unclog a drain? Well, that depends on a few factors, such as the type of drain, the location of the clog, and how bad it is.

For example, if you have a clogged toilet or sink, you can expect to pay between $110 and $275 for drain cleaning.

A clogged bathtub or shower will cost you around $225.

A clogged main line can set you back anywhere from $100 to $800, depending on how deep the clog is and how easy it is to access.

The reason why plumbers charge by the hour for drain cleaning is because every job is different.

Some drains are easier to unclog than others, and some clogs are more stubborn than others. The best way to find out how much it will cost to unclog your drain is to contact the best plumber in Philadelphia and get a free estimate.

Bathroom Installation

Philadelphia plumbers are available to assist with safety upgrades and complete bathroom renovations:

CleanCut: The process can be completed in a few hours and will transform an existing bathtub into a shower/bath with a lower threshold.

Re-Bath: The bathroom will undergo a complete renovation in three or more areas, including the toilet, flooring, and vanity.

Average Cost of a Plumber in Philadelphia

Contractors often increase the prices of job materials to cover the costs of purchasing, storing, and delivering them. For instance, a plumber may buy a toilet for $150 but charge $165 for it. While there is no set standard for markups, many contractors increase material prices by 5% to 20%.

Plumbing companies increase the cost of labor to cover their expenses and make a profit. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average plumber earns a little over $30 per hour. Despite that, a lot of plumbers charge roughly between $45 and $200 per hour.

Companies have different markup ranges because of factors like the cost of living, the plumber's experience level, and the company's reputation and ratings. Plumbers with more experience, such as licensed technicians or those with a master plumber license, may charge higher prices.

To find the best plumber in Philadelphia, compare quotes, check reviews, and ask for referrals. This way, you can get quality service at a fair price.

Flat Rates

Plumbers have the option to charge a fixed rate instead of charging by the hour plus the cost of materials. They may ask for a flat fee of $80 to fix a faucet or $150 to unclog a toilet. The advantage of this upfront pricing system is that it provides an accurate estimate.

Additionally, regardless of any complications or extra time required to complete the job, you will still pay the agreed flat fee.

Emergency Philadelphia Plumbing Services

Some plumbers in Philadelphia offer special packages for urgent plumbing issues, such as most common plumbing emergencies:

Clogged Bathtub/Shower



Clogged Kitchen and Bathroom Sinks



Clogged Drains



Lack of Hot Water



Leaking Hose Bib



Leaking Water Heater



Leaking Pipes



Toilet Water Not Stopping



Sink Water Not Stopping

Toilet Backing Up

Septic Tank Problems

Tree Roots

Dishwasher/Washing Machine Leaking

Sewage

Finding Affordable Philadelphia Plumbers

Find conveniently located certified plumbing services in Philadelphia near you.

Water Usage in Philadelphia, PA

Government data reports that Philadelphia County consumes 230 million gallons of water per day. This number includes all the water used inside and outside homes, such as drinking, bathing, washing clothes and dishes, flushing toilets, using faucets, preparing food, watering lawns and gardens, and maintaining pools.

Identifying the Best Philadelphia Plumbing Companies

There are approximately 11,190 plumbers in Philadelphia who offer a wide range of plumbing services. How can I find the best plumber near me in Philadelphia? Go through the following:

When Do You Need Plumbing Services in Philadelphia?

If you need help with a running toilet or a shower head replacement, DIYers can handle those tasks. However, for more complex plumbing issues like fixing leaks, replacing pipes, or installing new water lines, it's best to rely on the expertise of professional plumbers.

Contact a plumber if there is:

Leaking water heater

Overflowing toilet

Remodeling or moving pipes

Flooding

Clogged drains

Plumbers can also assist with these common services:

Water heater repair services

Fixture installation, inspection, and replacement

Sewer and septic repair

Slab leaks

Shower repair

Sewer or water line replacement

Sump pump installation

General plumbing maintenance

Garbage disposal services

Camera inspections

Dishwasher, washer and dryer installations

Pipe repair and replacement

Drain cleaning services

Leak detection services

Questions to Ask a Philadelphia Plumber

Philadelphia plumbers are required to meet the licensing, bonding, and insurance requirements set by Philadelphia, PA law. They openly share their experience and are willing to provide you with a written quote.

Before hiring a plumber in Philadelphia, ask them these questions:

Do you do free estimates?

Do you charge by the hour?

May I see your license?

Do you have workman's compensation?

Will the products you use have warranties?

Do you offer service guarantees?

Is your work bonded?

What is your hourly rate?

Does my area require you to be bonded?

Do you charge a minimum fee to assess my project?

Can I get a written quote?

Read Philadelphia Plumbing Reviews

You want to hire a plumber who knows what they’re doing. Before you start any project, ask them to show you their license and insurance and make sure they have done similar work before.

How do you find the best plumber in Philadelphia?

One way is to read what other customers have to say. Look at both the good and the bad reviews for each plumber. Don’t just go by the number of reviews, though. A plumber with a lot of reviews might not be the best if most of them are negative.

Take your time and compare different plumbers. That way, you can choose the best one for your project.

Licensing and Insurance

You want a plumber who is licensed and insured. That’s because most states need plumbers to be safe and skilled. To get their license, plumbers have to train, learn, and keep up with the latest codes and trends. Each state has different rules and standards for plumbers.

A plumber’s license also covers insurance and bonding. This protects you and the plumber if something goes wrong during a plumbing repair.

Get Local Plumbing Quotes in Philadelphia

Contact multiple local plumbing companies in Philadelphia to obtain cost estimates for your project. Compare the quotes and select a reputable plumber within your budget.

Methodology

We considered the following main characteristics in choosing the best plumbing platform if you need a plumber in Philadelphia.

Time to Respond

Speed is critical during an emergency, and it’s no different with plumbing problems. Plumbing companies that respond quickly receive more points than companies that have longer or inconsistent response times.

Verified Customer Reviews

Real people, real reviews of plumbers, and we chose the ones that a lot of people liked. Companies with a higher percentage of positive reviews received more points than those with a higher rate of negative reviews.

Office Hours

Plumbers who have longer operating hours are considered more accessible and therefore receive a higher score.

Official Website

Plumbers who have an official website receive a higher score because it shows professionalism and gives customers more information.

Best Plumber in Philadelphia FAQs

We answer the internet’s most popular questions about top companies for plumbers in Philadelphia.

What to Try Before Calling a Plumber?

Before calling a plumber, you can try a few things such as checking for any visible leaks, clearing clogged drains with a plunger, and checking if the water shut-off valve is fully open.

What Are Some Common Plumbing Emergencies?

Common plumbing emergencies include burst pipes, overflowing toilets, major leaks, sewer backups, and water heater failures. It's important to contact a plumber immediately in these situations.

How Do I Find a Reliable Local Plumber?

To find a reliable local plumber, you can ask for recommendations from friends or family, check online reviews and ratings, and verify their licensing and insurance credentials.

What Is the Most Common Plumbing Service Call?

The most common plumbing service call is usually for clogged drains. This can include clogged sinks, toilets, showers, or bathtub drains.

How Do I Hire a Professional Plumber?

When hiring a professional plumber, it's important to check their licensing and insurance, ask for references or read online reviews, get multiple quotes, and ensure they provide a written contract detailing the scope of work and cost.

How Much Does It Cost to Hire a Plumber in Philadelphia?

The cost to hire a plumber in Philadelphia can vary depending on the specific job and the plumber's rates. It's best to get multiple quotes from different plumbers to compare prices and services.

How Can I Prevent Plumbing Issues?

To prevent plumbing issues, you can practice regular maintenance such as clearing drains, avoiding flushing non-flushable items, fixing leaks promptly, and being mindful of what you put down your drains or garbage disposal.

Conclusion: Best Plumber in Philadelphia 2024

Finding a good plumber can be hard, but with the top platforms like Networx, you can make it easy. These companies help you compare different plumbers, read reviews, and get quotes. You can also check their credentials, availability, and guarantees.

Whether you need a simple fix or a major project, they can connect you with the right plumber for your needs.

Check out these services today and find your ideal plumber in Philadelphia.

