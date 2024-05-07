Best Dallas Plumbers: Top Plumbers in Dallas, TX 2024

It’s estimated that there are more than 10,000 plumbers in Dallas who can handle the plumbing needs of 1.3 million people living in over 500,000 households.

The average cost to hire a Dallas plumber in the metro area is $34 per hour. However, the final bill for Texas homeowners will depend on several factors, such as the size and complexity of the project, plus any extra labor expenses.

To get an estimate, homeowners can request quotes from the top plumbing companies in Dallas with the help of popular online platforms. Find out how our winning pick Networx and other service directories compare to each other, so you can find the right Dallas plumber who can assist you with plumbing repairs and installations.

Best Dallas Plumbers of 2024

Networx - Top platform to connect with Dallas plumbers Thumbtack - Best for versatile scheduling Taskrabbit - Best for simple projects

1. Networx - Top Platform to Connect with Dallas Plumbers

Pros:

Clear pricing for various plumbing services

A lot of available plumbing professionals

Intuitive platform for quick plumber comparison

Features Dallas plumbers with informative profiles and reviews

Cons:

Does not cover certain remote areas of the city

Why Pick Networx?

Networx is an excellent choice for people who need Dallas plumbers because it provides an upfront and smooth user experience. This online platform enables customers to search for suitable plumbing contractors who can handle either advanced plumbing projects or easy repairs.

Services Offered

Networx can connect you with a variety of Dallas plumbers who offer many types of plumbing services. These plumbing professionals can perform essential repairs like fixing leaks and unclogging drains. Some are even qualified to take on more extensive projects such as installing water heaters and servicing water mains.

Thanks to its wide pool of plumbers with different expertise levels, Networx is an outstanding resource for people with assorted plumbing requirements.

Summary

Networx is the top platform for Texas residents who need to find a Dallas plumber. It matches you with plumbing contractors who can conduct many kinds of services. Although there may be limited availability in some remote areas, many Texas homeowners can benefit from the online directory, which can match them with plumbers*.

2. Thumbtack - Best for Versatile Scheduling

Pros:

Adjustable scheduling options

Swift and simple appointment bookings on a streamlined platform

Various Dallas plumbers available for different needs

Smart matching algorithm provides fitting options

Cons:

Certain users report that response times are sometimes delayed

Why Pick Thumbtack?

Thumbtack makes it easy to schedule appointments with a Dallas plumber, giving you flexibility in choosing a time that works best for you. The advanced matching algorithm connects you with plumbers who can meet your particular needs, simplifying the process of finding the right fit.

Services Offered

You can search for Dallas plumbers with varying levels of expertise on Thumbtack. There are a lot of plumbing services you can choose from, including routine maintenance, shower repairs, emergency assistance, gas line installation, and septic system servicing.

Summary

Thumbtack showcases a user-friendly booking system that streamlines the process of setting appointments with skilled plumbing contractors in Texas. These Dallas plumbers have flexible schedules, making it more convenient for customers like you to find a time that works for you.

3. Taskrabbit - Best for Simple Jobs

Pros:

Connects users with contractors specializing in small tasks

Fast access to on-demand plumbing services

Hourly rates for cost-effective solutions

Streamlined interface

Cons:

Most plumbers can only handle minor plumbing issues

Why Pick TaskRabbit?

Taskrabbit is an advantageous platform for Texas homeowners looking for a Dallas plumber who can speedily solve small plumbing problems. It connects users with plumbing contractors who can provide immediate assistance in Dallas.

Services Offered

Taskrabbit focuses on minor plumbing tasks, allowing customers to seek fast solutions for issues like leaks, clogs, or repairs. It enables you to find Dallas plumbers who can help you resolve straightforward emergencies.

Summary

Taskrabbit is a budget-friendly choice for people in Texas who need a Dallas plumber to perform small tasks. The platform concentrates on providing on-demand services at affordable hourly rates, making it ideal for those dealing with minor plumbing issues.

Services To Expect From Dallas Plumbers

There are six common types of plumbing repair services that a Dallas plumber can provide:

Water heater repairs

Leak repairs

Gas services

Clogs

Fixture repairs

Miscellaneous repairs

Most Dallas plumbers provide quotes by considering their material costs, hourly rate, and other additional expenses that may arise, such as permits or the disposal of old equipment.

Gas Inspection and Installation

Gas is typically delivered to homes via a network of small pipes, which grow even smaller as they get closer to houses. While major disasters are rare, it's vital to address small leaks promptly to avoid serious hazards.

Leaks are more likely to happen if the gas line in your home have the following problems:

Not well-maintained

Composed of older materials

Has corroded or worn sections

Not installed properly

Has loose parts or ill-fitting valves

Regular inspections for your gas line are a simple way to ensure that your system is functioning well, even if you don't anticipate any issues.

Drain Cleaning

The cost of unclogging a drain typically ranges from $110 to $800, according to the type of drain, the severity of the clog, and the rate of the Dallas plumber.

Hiring a professional plumber to clear a toilet or sink blockage usually costs between $110 and $275, while removing a bathtub or shower clog typically costs around $225.

For more serious clogs in the main line, prices can range from $100 to $800 based on the extent of the blockage and its location beyond the access point. Plumbers usually charge an hourly rate for drain cleaning due to the varying amount of labor involved.

Bathroom Installation

A lot of Dallas plumbers have the expertise to handle safety upgrades or complete bathroom renovations:

CleanCut: The process of turning an existing bathtub into a shower plus bath with a lower threshold usually only takes a few hours

Re-Bath: A complete bathroom remodel involves renovating three or more areas, such as the toilet, flooring, and vanity

Inspection and Maintenance

Yearly inspections by Dallas plumbers can help reduce the risk of costly plumbing issues. The plumbing system in your home is likely to experience a lot of wear and tear, especially if multiple people live there. A local plumber can conduct regular inspections and prevent problems from escalating.

Leak Repair

Professional plumbers are trained to fix leaks and identify the root cause to prevent further issues. Even small leaks can grow and become expensive to repair eventually if not properly repaired.

Emergency Plumbing Services

Dallas plumbers from plumbing companies often offer emergency services as well. The most problematic plumbing issues are the ones that occur in the middle of the night. It is crucial to find a Dallas plumber who can handle emergencies at any time.

The Average Cost of a Plumber in Dallas

Plumbing expenses in Dallas are typically higher than the national average. The region where the project is taking place is a critical factor in determining the cost.

Contractors often increase the prices of materials to cover expenses related to purchasing, storing, and delivering them, whether they specialize in window replacement Philadelphia or plumbing tasks in Dallas. For example, a plumber might buy a toilet for $150 but charge $165 for it.

While there is no standard markup, many contractors usually increase material prices by 5% to 20%. Plumbing companies also mark up labor costs to cover overhead and generate profit. The average hourly wage for a plumber is slightly over $30, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Still, many plumbers charge between $45 and $200 per hour.

The range in markup varies among companies due to factors such as the cost of living, the Dallas plumber's experience level, and the company's reputation and ratings.

Plumbers with more experience or those holding a master plumber license will likely charge higher rates. The location of the project also influences the final fee, as a journeyperson plumber in Dallas is likely to have a higher markup than one in a different location.

Flat Rates

Some plumbers have the option to charge a fixed rate instead of an hourly rate plus the cost of materials. For instance, they might charge $80 to repair a faucet or $150 to unclog a toilet. The benefit of this upfront pricing system is that you are more likely to receive an accurate estimate.

Additionally, you are only required to pay the fixed fee even if complications arise or the plumber requires more time to finish the job.

Emergency Dallas Plumbing Services

Certain plumbing companies in Dallas offer specialized packages for urgent problems that cannot be delayed, such as:

Overflowing sink water

Hose bib leaks

No hot water

Toilet backing up

Drain clogs

Bathroom sink clogs

Leaking dishwasher or washing machine

Bathtub or shower issues

Septic tank problems

Leaking pipes

Overflowing toilet water

Tree roots

Leaking water heater

Sewage

Kitchen sink clogs

Find Affordable Dallas Plumbers and Dallas Plumbing Services

Find a Dallas plumber who is certified and near your location by using this Plumber Near Me tool below.

Water Usage in Dallas, TX

According to the City of Dallas Office of Communications, Outreach, and Marketing, the total amount of water used in Dallas County each day is 380 million gallons as of 2023 [1].

This includes both indoor and outdoor water usage in homes, such as drinking, bathing, washing clothes and dishes, watering lawns, flushing toilets, preparing food, and gardens, and maintaining pools.

Identifying the Best Dallas Plumbing Companies

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are approximately 10,490 plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters in Dallas who offer various kinds of plumbing services [2]. To find the Dallas plumber or your specific needs, evaluate the following factors.

When Do You Need Plumbing Services in Dallas?

It’s possible for DIYers to handle minor plumbing tasks like repairing a toilet or replacing a shower head. However, when it comes to more complicated plumbing issues like fixing leaks, replacing pipes, or installing new water lines, it's best to rely on experienced and trained professional plumbers.

Call a Dallas plumber in case of:

Leaking water heater

Remodeling or moving pipes

Overflowing toilet

Clogged drains

Flooding

What Questions Should You Ask a Dallas Plumber?

Dallas plumbers in compliance with Dallas, TX law are licensed, bonded, and insured. They openly communicate their experience and are willing to provide a written quote.

Before hiring a Dallas plumber, it is crucial to ask them the following questions:

Do you have a plumber’s license?

Are you receiving workman's compensation?

Can you give me a free estimate?

Do you have a minimum call out fee?

Are you charging by the hour?

How much is your rate per hour?

May I request a written quote?

Are the products you plan to use covered by warranties?

Do you offer service guarantees to your customers?

Do You Actually Need a Plumber?

Experienced homeowners may feel confident taking on certain DIY plumbing projects. However, if you are unfamiliar with a plumbing issue, it is best to call a professional plumber.

This is especially true for complex problems such as drain backups, installing new plumbing, or working on gas lines. These larger projects require the expertise of a specialist who can safely address all plumbing system concerns.

Plumbers can assist with a variety of common services such as:

Sump pump installation

General plumbing maintenance

Slab leaks

Shower repair

Leak detection services

Garbage disposal services

Camera inspections

Fixture installation, inspection, and replacement

Water heater repair services

Pipe repair and replacement

Drain cleaning services

Dishwasher, washer, and dryer installations

Sewer and septic repair

Replacement of sewer or water line

What Do Dallas Plumbing Reviews Say?

Make sure that you select Dallas plumbers who have experience with the specific type of project you need help with. To get a better idea of their reputation, read several reviews from past customers.

Pay attention to the overall sentiment of the reviews, both positive and negative, to make a balanced decision.

Do the Plumbers Have Licensing and Insurance?

Verifying a plumber's license and insurance is crucial before hiring a contractor. Safety is an important priority in plumbing, so most states require plumbers to be licensed.

When hiring a plumber for your home, ask to see the person’s license from the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners and proof of business insurance before starting any work.

Plumbers must undergo ongoing training, have years of experience, and stay updated on new codes and trends to maintain their license.

A valid license includes state-mandated insurance and bonding, which protect both the homeowner and the plumber in case of any unexpected incidents during a plumbing repair.

The more qualifications and accolades a plumber has, the more likely the contractor will provide quality service. Remember to choose a plumber with extensive knowledge and a professional approach to plumbing.

Can I Get Local Plumbing Quotes in Dallas?

Contact multiple local plumbers in Dallas to ask for average cost estimates for your project. Compare quotes from each plumbing company and select one that fits your budget.

Home Plumbing System Water Leaks

Your home's plumbing system consists of various parts, each of which has the potential for leaks and bursts. If these issues are not addressed promptly, they can range from being slightly inconvenient to causing significant water damage.

The following are the most common plumbing concerns.

Burst pipes: Before the plumber arrives, make sure to turn off your water supply. If you don't know how to do this, you need to first find the water shut-off

Toilet leaks: Leaking toilets can be an expensive plumbing issue if not addressed promptly

Faucet leaks: Fixing faucet leaks is generally simple and should not be delayed. Delaying the repair can result in higher water bills due to prolonged leakage

Outdoor leaks: An outdoor leak can be easily detected when you receive a more costly water bill than usual, even though your water usage remains the same as the month before

Water heater leaks: A plumber can inspect your water heater thoroughly and interpret noises that give a clue to the cause of the problem

Methodology on Ranking the Best Platforms for Dallas Plumbers

To ensure that every plumber or plumbing company we select meets industry standards, we considered the main factors below:

Response Times

Companies that respond quickly receive more points than companies that take longer or have inconsistent response times.

Verified Customer Reviews

Companies with a higher percentage of positive reviews on Google and other legitimate review sites received more points than those with a higher rate of negative reviews when we analyzed the number of reviews and ratings for each Dallas plumber.

Office Hours

Plumbers who have longer operating hours are considered more accessible and therefore receive a higher score.

Official Website

Plumbers who maintain an official website receive a higher score because it shows professionalism and gives customers more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Dallas Plumbers

Learn the answers to popular queries about plumbers in Dallas, Texas.

Why Should I Use an Online Platform to Hire Dallas Plumbers?

The best online platforms like Networx make it easier to hire plumbers in Dallas. A service directory typically provides many search results, streamlining the process of comparing and choosing the right contractor.

What Are Dallas Plumbing Rules?

Plumbing rules vary depending on the location and building codes. In Dallas, the plumbing rules are set by the Dallas Plumbing Code, which regulates the installation, maintenance, and repair of plumbing systems to ensure safety and efficiency.

Do Plumbers Deal With Water?

Yes, plumbers usually deal with water as they install, repair, and maintain water supply systems, drainage systems, and other plumbing fixtures. These professionals work with pipes, valves, faucets, toilets, showers, and other components to ensure the proper flow and distribution of water in residential and commercial buildings.

Dallas Plumbers: Final Note

Looking for the best Dallas plumber in a fast, straightforward way is possible with the assistance of the top online platforms, including our top pick Networx.

Networx connects you with plumbing contractors who offer various services, transparent pricing, and a user-friendly experience.

Still, all the platforms we reviewed have got you covered, whether you need a plumber for small jobs or extensive projects. These service directories can help you find a Dallas plumber who can take care of your plumbing needs efficiently and professionally.

References:

Falcon, Julia. “City of Dallas Asks Residents, Businesses to Conserve Water as Demand Increases.” CBS News , CBS Interactive, 15 July 2022, www.cbsnews.com/texas/news/city-of-dallas-asks-residents-businesses-to-conserve-water-as-demand-increases/. “Plumbers, Pipefitters, and Steamfitters.” U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 25 Apr. 2023, www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes472152.htm#st.

