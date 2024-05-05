Emergency Plumber Near Me: Fast, 24 Hour Plumbers in 2024

When a plumbing emergency strikes, it can be a stressful and potentially damaging situation. Googling “emergency plumber near me” during an actual emergency may waste precious time.

Matching services like Networx and others on our list can help you find the top emergency plumbers in your area. These companies have all of the information you need conveniently compiled on their platforms.

In this article, we will explore the top companies to find plumbing services, the pros and cons of calling an emergency plumber, and the average costs of hiring one. We’ll also share some tips for handling plumbing emergencies before professional help arrives.

Emergency Plumbing Near Me: Quick Overview

Networx - Top emergency plumbing connection service Thumbtack - Connects homeowners with local plumbers TaskRabbit - Specialized in same-day emergency plumbing

1. Networx - Top Emergency Plumbing Connection Service

Pros

80,000+ professionals on their platform

15+ years of connecting homeowners and plumbers

Browse through portfolios of plumbers for samples of work, reviews, and more

Offers average price range for emergency plumbing services in your area

Cons

Estimates only available through phone

Why Choose Networx?

With nearly two decades of experience, Networx excels in connecting homeowners with local contractors. Their extensive network of skilled plumbers ensures a steady stream of reliable leads, fostering long-lasting connections between residents and small businesses.

Networx provides plumbers with a platform to showcase their unique profiles. Through project photos, positive reviews, videos, and exclusive promotions, homeowners can gain a comprehensive understanding of each plumber's offerings.

Services Offered

As a huge catalog of professionals, Networx has over 150 categories of services. Here are just a few of their offerings:

Electrical work

Complete remodels

Carpentry, framing, etc.

Roofing

Pest control

Summary

Networx's network of plumbers links customers with an extensive list of local plumbers. If you're in need of an emergency plumber but are unsure of where to begin, Networx is the optimal choice*.

2. Thumbtack - Connects Homeowners With Local Plumbers

Pros

Simple to use matching platform

Side-by-side comparison of plumbers’ prices, reviews, and more

1 million+ previous reviews from real customers

Provides a $1,000 guarantee of services booked through platform

Cons

Lists only 10 plumbers at one time

Why Choose Thumbtack?

Thumbtack is a tech company that acts as a bridge between homeowners and local plumbing businesses. Like Networx, Thumbtack compiles a list of local plumbing companies who can showcase their work, previous reviews, and prices.

With an extensive collection of 10 million 5-star projects and a vibrant community consisting of 300,000 local service businesses nationwide, Thumbtack streamlines the procedure of linking homeowners with proficient contractors for their plumbing requirements, as well as various other ventures.

Services Offered

Outside of connecting you with an “emergency plumber near me,” Thumbtack has tons of services, from odd jobs to handyman work. Here are a few most popular items:

House cleaning

Home remodels

House maintenance

Events

Wedding staff

Summary

With its intuitive interface, Thumbtack makes it easy for users to navigate the platform and find the perfect plumbing services. The extensive network of Thumbtack grants homeowners access to a wide range of highly skilled professionals. This feature ensures that you have plenty of options to choose from.

3. Taskrabbit - Specializes in Same-day Emergency Plumbing

Pros

Specifically designed for same-day service

All “Taskers” go through background checks and are licensed

700,000+ home repairs connected through platform

Taskers can complete simple or complicated projects

Cons

Does not provide connection to larger companies

Why Choose Taskrabbit?

Taskrabbit is a convenient platform that connects individuals with skilled Taskers who can handle a wide range of tasks. Whether it's waiting in lines, delivering groceries, or providing professional handyman services like plumbing repairs or installation, Taskrabbit has got you covered.

With its user-friendly interface, Taskrabbit allows users to search for Taskers with the proper licenses and background that can help them with their emergency plumbing issues. Users can browse through Taskers' profiles, which showcase their references, ratings from previous clients, and licensing information.

Services Offered

From unskilled labor like grocery shopping or errand running, to assembling furniture and fixing plumbing issues, Taskrabbit has hundreds of services available. Here are a few the most common:

Electrical help

Heavy lifting and moving help

Furniture assembly

Mount shelves, TVs, or art

Baby proofing

Summary

Taskrabbit stands out from the rest with its wide range of services, competitive pricing, and commitment to connecting you with local, qualified professionals.

Emergency Plumber Near Me: The Pros and Cons of Calling an Emergency Plumber

If you’re still wondering whether or not you should call an emergency plumber, let’s take a look at the pros and cons of doing so:

Pros of Calling an Emergency Plumber

When faced with a plumbing emergency, calling an emergency plumber can offer several advantages:

Immediate Response : One of the primary advantages of calling an emergency plumber is their ability to respond immediately. Emergency plumbers are typically available 24/7, which means they can address your plumbing issues promptly, minimizing potential damage and inconvenience.

Expertise and Experience : Emergency plumbers are trained professionals who can diagnose your plumbing problem quickly and accurately and provide effective solutions.

Preventive Measures : By addressing the underlying problems causing your emergency issues, plumbers can prevent future emergencies, saving you time, money, and hassle in the long run.

Specialized Equipment : Emergency plumbers come with specialized tools and equipment so they can handle complex and urgent plumbing repairs.

Peace of Mind : Knowing that a professional is taking care of your plumbing emergency can provide peace of mind. You can rest assured that the problem will be resolved correctly and effectively, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your life.

Cons of Calling an Emergency Plumber

While calling an emergency plumber has its benefits, there are a few potential drawbacks to consider:

Higher Cost : Emergency plumbing services often come with a premium price tag. Since they operate outside regular business hours, emergency plumbers may charge higher rates for their services.

Limited Availability : While emergency plumbers aim to provide round-the-clock service, their availability can vary depending on factors such as location and demand. In some cases, you may experience delays in response time or difficulty in finding an available emergency plumber during peak times.

Unnecessary Calls : Not all plumbing issues require immediate attention. Calling an emergency plumber for a minor issue that can wait until regular business hours may result in unnecessary costs.

Risk of Inexperienced Plumbers : In emergency situations, there may be a higher chance of encountering inexperienced or unqualified plumbers. It's crucial to do thorough research and choose a reputable emergency plumbing service to avoid subpar workmanship or further complications.

What Does an Emergency 24-Hour Plumber Do?

Here are some common plumbing emergencies that an emergency plumber can address:

Burst Pipes

If you notice a burst pipe in your home, it's crucial to call an emergency plumber right away. A burst pipe can release a significant amount of water, leading to flooding and additional damage. Hard freezes are often the culprit behind pipe bursts, especially during colder months.

Flooding

Extensive flooding can cause irreversible mold growth, water damage, and even electrical issues. An emergency plumber will identify the cause of the flooding and make the necessary repairs to prevent further damage.

No Hot Water

If your hot water system fails, an emergency plumber can diagnose and fix the issue, whether it's a problem with the heater itself or related plumbing.

Sewer Backup

This is a critical and potentially hazardous issue. An emergency plumber can swiftly address sewer line backups, clearing blockages, repairing broken lines, and addressing any related sanitation concerns.

Clogged Drains

Emergency plumbers are equipped to quickly and efficiently clear clogged drains, whether in a kitchen sink, bathroom, or main sewer line. They use specialized tools to remove blockages and ensure smooth water flow.

Discolored Water

If you notice discolored water coming from your taps, an emergency plumber can investigate the cause. This could be due to rusted pipes or other issues within your plumbing system, and provide appropriate solutions.

What Should You Look for in an Emergency Plumber?

After searching for “emergency plumber near me,” there are a few key factors to consider to ensure you find a qualified and reliable 24-hour plumber. Here's a checklist to guide you in your search:

Ensure the plumber is attentive to your issue : Establish clear expectations regarding the plumber's arrival time and the work that will be completed before moving forward.

Contact multiple professionals : Ideally, reach out to three to four emergency plumbers, but at the very least, contact two. Explain your issue and compare the cost and services offered by each provider to find the best value option.

Check reviews and testimonials : While you may be tempted to skip this step in a rush, it's crucial to read online reviews and past customer testimonials. This will help you assess the credibility and reliability of the emergency plumber.

Luckily, matching services like Networx and others on our list have multiple professionals listed, their reviews and previous projects, and contact information all in one place for your convenience.

How To Find the Best Emergency Plumbing Companies Near Me

Following these steps can help you narrow down your options and find a reputable emergency plumber:

Seek Recommendations

Start by asking friends, family, or neighbors for recommendations. Their firsthand experiences can provide valuable insights into the quality of service offered by different emergency plumbing companies.

Check Licensing and Insurance

Verify that the emergency plumbing companies you are considering have the necessary licenses and insurance. Licensed plumbers have undergone the required training and adhere to industry standards. Plus, insurance protects you from any liability in case of accidents or damages during the job.

24/7 Availability

Ensure that the emergency plumbing companies you are considering offer 24/7 availability. Emergencies don’t have a schedule, so you should find a reliable plumber or plumbing company that can respond anytime, day or night.

Response Time

Ask about the typical response time of the emergency plumbing companies. A quick response is crucial during emergencies to minimize damage and inconvenience.

Range of Services

Check if the emergency plumbing companies offer a wide range of services. It's beneficial to choose a company that can handle various plumbing issues, ensuring that they can address any emergency that arises.

Warranty and Guarantees

Ask about the warranty and guarantees provided by the emergency plumbing companies. A reputable company should stand behind their work and offer warranties to ensure customer satisfaction.

What Is the Cost to Hire an Emergency Plumber?

Hiring an emergency plumber typically comes at a higher cost compared to standard plumbing services. The average cost of an emergency plumber ranges from $50 to $125 per hour, with an average rate of $80 per hour. This higher cost is due to the immediate response required for plumbing emergencies.

The cost mentioned is for labor only. Material costs will also be included, and there may be additional rush fees for urgent situations. It's advisable to discuss the pricing structure with the emergency plumber before hiring them to avoid any surprises.

Emergency Plumber Near Me: Tips for Handling Emergencies

Here are some immediate actions and temporary fixes you can consider while you wait for the emergency plumber to arrive:

Immediate Actions for Damage Control

Here are some key steps to follow:

Shut off the main water supply : Locate the main water valve in your home and turn it off to stop the flow of water.

Turn off the electricity : If there is a risk of water coming into contact with electrical outlets or appliances, turn off the electricity at the main circuit breaker.

Open faucets and drains : Opening faucets and drains can help relieve pressure and prevent further damage.

Temporary Fixes to Mitigate Issues

Take note of these key steps you should follow:

Use a plunger : If you have a clogged toilet or drain, a plunger can sometimes provide a temporary fix until the plumber arrives.

Apply pipe tape or sealant : Leaky faucets can waste about 3,000 gallons per year . If you notice a small leak, applying pipe tape or sealant can help temporarily stop or reduce the flow of water.

Use buckets or towels to collect water : If there is a leak or flooding, use buckets or towels to collect water and prevent it from spreading further.

Safety Precautions and Protocols

During a plumbing emergency, it's crucial to prioritize your safety and follow these safety precautions:

Avoid contact with standing water : Standing water can be contaminated and pose health risks. Avoid contact and use protective gear if necessary.

Be cautious with electrical appliances : If there is a risk of water coming into contact with electrical appliances, refrain from using them until the situation is resolved.

Follow any instructions provided by the emergency plumber : Once the emergency plumber arrives, follow their instructions and guidance to ensure a safe and efficient resolution of the problem.

Emergency Plumber Near Me: FAQs

Now that you’ve found a solution to your search for an “emergency plumber near me,” we’ll take a deeper dive into some of the most common questions about the topic.

When Should You Call an Emergency Plumber?

You should call or search “emergency plumber near me” when you encounter plumbing issues that actively cause damage to your home or pose health risks. Examples include burst pipes, sewer backups, extensive flooding, or discolored water.

What Are Considered Plumbing Emergencies?

Plumbing emergencies are situations that require immediate attention to prevent further damage or risks. Examples of plumbing emergencies include burst pipes, sewer backups, extensive flooding, or clogged drains causing multiple fixtures to back up.

How Do You Handle a Plumbing Emergency?

For a plumbing emergency, immediately contact an emergency 24-hour plumber. Ideally, have the contact information of a reliable emergency plumber beforehand, so you can quickly address the problem.

Is a Backed-up Drain an Emergency?

A single backed-up or clogged drain may not be an immediate emergency. However, if multiple drains are backed up or if the backed-up drain starts to overflow and cause flooding, it becomes a plumbing emergency that requires immediate attention.

How Much Does Toilet Repair Cost?

On average, toilet repair costs range from $100 to $500, including parts and labor. However, this price can change depending on the type of toilet and who you hire.

Do Plumbers Work on the Weekend?

Yes, many plumbing companies offer services on weekends and holidays. Emergency plumbers are available 24/7 to address plumbing emergencies, regardless of the day or time.

What Should I Do if I Encounter a Plumbing Emergency at Odd Hours?

If you encounter a plumbing emergency outside of regular business hours, contact an emergency 24-hour plumber immediately. They are specially trained to handle urgent situations and can provide the necessary assistance.

How Quickly Should I Expect a Response During an Emergency?

Reputable emergency plumbing companies strive to respond promptly and should be able to provide an estimated arrival time when you contact them.

Are Emergency Plumbing Services Covered by Insurance?

Whether emergency plumbing services are covered by insurance depends on your specific insurance policy. It's advisable to review your policy or contact your insurance provider to understand what is covered and what is not.

Emergency Plumber Near Me: Conclusion

When faced with a plumbing emergency, simply searching, “emergency plumber near me” isn’t enough. Having the contact information of a reliable emergency 24-hour plumber can make all the difference.

To find suitable emergency plumbing companies near you, using a connection platform like Networx can make your life easier. You’ll be able to find reviews and recommendations, check licensing and insurance, ensure 24/7 availability, and inquire about warranties and guarantees all through one platform.

