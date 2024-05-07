Best Plumber in Los Angeles, CA 2024: Top 3 Plumbing Platforms

You want a reliable plumber in Los Angeles to take care of your plumbing problems, and we’re here to help you find them.

We’ve done the research and ranked the top platforms for finding a suitable, affordable, and skilled plumber in LA in 2024. In building this list, we looked at factors like customer feedback, experience level, reputation, availability, pricing, and quality of work.

Don’t wait any longer. Read on to find out where to find these plumbers and why we recommend contractor platforms like Networx.

Best Los Angeles Plumbers

Networx - Popular platform for Los Angeles plumbing services Thumbtack - Best for busy customers Taskrabbit - Best Los Angeles plumbers for small jobs

1. Networx - Popular Platform for Los Angeles Plumbing Services

Pros:

User-friendly platform

Wide selection of plumbers

Detailed profiles and reviews

Transparent upfront pricing

Cons:

Remote city regions have limited availability

Why Choose Networx?

You have a plumbing job and you need a professional who can handle it. That’s where Networx comes in. Networx connects you with local contractors who are dependable and eager to assist. Whether you need to repair a leaky faucet, clear a clogged drain, or set up a new appliance, they can do it for you. Networx helps you find a plumber who meets your needs.

Services Offered

Fixing leaks

Clearing drains

Installing water heaters

Servicing water mains

Summary

Networx is our top platform for finding the right plumber in Los Angeles. It offers a wide range of services and is transparent about its offerings*.

2. Thumbtack - Best for Busy Customers

Pros:

Quick and easy appointment bookings

Convenient scheduling options with flexibility

Various Los Angeles plumbers available for different needs

Efficient matching algorithm

Cons:

Sometimes users experience response delays

Why Choose Thumbtack?

Thumbtack makes it easy for people with busy schedules to book appointments with plumbers in Los Angeles. Their efficient matching algorithm ensures that users are connected with plumbers who meet their specific requirements, making it simple to find the right fit.

Services Offered

Regular maintenance and tasks

Fixing showers

Handling emergencies and complex jobs

Installing gas lines and servicing septic systems

Summary

Los Angeles residents looking for a plumber can rely on Thumbtack, a popular choice known for its flexible scheduling. Thumbtack's efficient booking system depends on a wide range of skilled and professional contractors, making it easy to find the right plumber for the job.

3. Taskrabbit - Best Los Angeles Plumbers for Small Jobs

Pros:

Select plumbers with affordable hourly rates

Convenient access to on-demand plumbing services

User-friendly platform

Specializes in connecting contractors for small tasks

Cons:

Scope for extensive plumbing projects is limited

Why Choose Taskrabbit?

Taskrabbit excels at swiftly solving small plumbing problems, making it the preferred platform for people dealing with minor issues. The platform's main focus is connecting users with contractors for immediate assistance with plumbing services in Los Angeles.

Services Offered

Quick and convenient for leaks, clogs, and minor repairs

Skilled plumbers for immediate assistance

Summary

Taskrabbit is the preferred choice for individuals in need of plumbers in Los Angeles for small tasks. The platform focuses on providing quick and on-demand services at affordable hourly rates, making it ideal for those dealing with minor plumbing issues.

What to Expect from Los Angeles Plumbers

Plumbing repairs are typically categorized into six different types:

Leak repairs

Fixture repairs

Water heater repairs

Gas services

Clogs

Miscellaneous repairs

To provide an accurate estimate, plumbers in Los Angeles City consider their costs for materials, their hourly rate, and any additional expenses that may arise, such as permits or the disposal of old equipment. Most plumbers in Los Angeles City offer the following services.

Leak Repair

Professional plumbers are trained to fix leaks and find the underlying cause to prevent further damage. Even small leaks can become expensive if not repaired correctly.

Inspection and Maintenance

Yearly inspections help reduce the risk of costly and inconvenient plumbing issues. The plumbing in your home goes through a lot of wear and tear, especially if multiple people live with you. A plumber in Los Angeles can conduct regular inspections to catch and address problems before they become major.

Drain Cleaning

You don’t want to deal with a clogged drain, but you also don’t want to pay too much for a plumber in Los Angeles. That’s why we’ve done the research and found out the average costs of drain cleaning in LA in 2024.

Here’s what you need to know:

The type and severity of the clog affect the price. A toilet or sink blockage can cost you between $110 and $275, while a shower or bathtub clog can be around $225.

The main line clogs are more serious and expensive . They can range from $100 to $800, depending on how bad and where they are.

Plumbers usually charge by the hour for drain cleaning , because it can take more or less time depending on the situation.

Don’t let a clogged drain ruin your day. Hire a reliable, affordable, and skilled plumber in Los Angeles to clear it for you.

Gas Services

Gas is delivered to our homes through a network of pipelines that become smaller as they get closer to us. While major disasters are rare, it's important to be aware of safety concerns with natural gas. Small leaks can occur and if not fixed, they can create serious hazards.

Leaks are more likely to happen if your gas line:

Was improperly installed

Is corroded or worn

Has poorly fitting valves or loose parts

Is made of older materials

Is not well-maintained

Scheduling a regular inspection for your gas line is a simple and effective way to make sure that your system is working properly, even if you don't think there are any issues.

Emergency Plumbing Services

Plumbing companies offer emergency services, including resolving plumbing issues that occur in the middle of the night. Look for a plumber in Los Angeles who can handle emergencies at any time.

Average Cost of a Plumber in Los Angeles

Why are plumbing costs in Los Angeles higher than average? It depends on where you live and who you hire.

Plumbers often add extra charges to the materials they buy, store, and deliver. Plumbing companies also charge more for labor to cover their expenses and make a profit.

The average plumber makes about $30 per hour, but some plumbers charge between $45 and $200 per hour. The markup on labor varies by company and by factors like the cost of living, the plumber’s skill level, and the company’s reputation.

More skilled plumbers, like licensed technicians or master plumbers, usually charge more. The location of the plumbing job also matters. Plumbers in Los Angeles tend to charge more than plumbers in other places.

Flat Rates

Plumbers have the option of charging a fixed rate instead of billing by the hour and materials used. For instance, faucet repairs can be charged at a flat rate of $80, while unclogging a toilet may cost $150. This upfront pricing system provides an accurate estimate.

Additionally, even if any issues arise or the plumber requires more time to complete the project, you will still pay the predetermined fixed fee.

Emergency Los Angeles Plumbing Services

Certain plumbers in Los Angeles offer specialized packages for urgent plumbing issues.

Most Common Plumbing Emergencies

Pipe Leaks

Septic Tank Problems

Dishwasher/Washing Machine Leaks

Hot Water Issues

Clogged Drains

Sewage Issues

Clogged Kitchen/Bathroom Sink

Clogged Bathtub/Shower

Toilet Backing Up

Tree Root Issues

Water Heater Leaks

Looking for Experts to Solve Your Plumbing Problems?

Finding a reliable plumber in Los Angeles is easy with this Plumber Near Me finder:

Water Usage in Los Angeles, CA

According to official government data, the total water usage in Los Angeles County is about 146 gallons per capita per day (GPCD) [1].

This includes all the water used inside and outside homes, such as drinking, bathing, washing clothes and dishes, flushing toilets, using faucets, preparing food, watering lawns and gardens, and maintaining pools.

Identifying the Best Los Angeles Plumbing Companies

The Census Bureau estimates that Los Angeles has approximately 11,830 plumbers who offer a wide range of services [2]. To find the best plumber in Los Angeles for your needs, consider the following.

When You Need Plumbing Services in Los Angeles

DIYers can handle simple tasks like fixing a running toilet or replacing a shower head. Professional plumbers, who are experienced and trained, can handle almost any plumbing issue. If you need a leak fixed, a pipe replaced, or a new water line installed, there are plumbers near you who are ready to help.

Call a plumber in case of:

Flooding

Remodeling or moving pipes

Overflowing toilet

Leaking water heater

Clogged drains

Questions to Ask a Los Angeles Plumber

Establishing credibility and trust is crucial when hiring a plumber. Plumbers in Los Angeles comply with the law by being licensed, bonded, and insured. They openly share their experience and are willing to provide a quote for your convenience.

Before hiring a plumber, it is important to ask them these questions.

Do you provide free estimates?



Do you charge by the hour?

Can I see your license?

Will the products you use have warranties?

Do you have workman's compensation?

Do you offer service guarantees?

Can I receive a written quote?

Does my area require you to be bonded?

Determine if It’s a Plumber You Need

Calling a professional plumber is recommended if you are uncomfortable or unfamiliar with a plumbing issue. This is especially important for complex problems like drain backups, new plumbing installations, or gas line work. These types of projects require a specialist who can safely handle all plumbing system concerns.

Plumbers can assist with a variety of common services like:

General plumbing maintenance

Dishwasher, washer and dryer installations

Shower installation and repair

Pipe repair and replacement

Drain cleaning services

Garbage disposal services

Sewer or water line replacement

Fixture installation, inspection, and replacement

Leak detection

Water heater repair services

Sewer and septic repair

Read Los Angeles Plumbing Reviews

When hiring someone to work on your home, verify their experience with similar projects. It is recommended to read several reviews from other customers to gauge their satisfaction with the plumber's services. Pay attention to both positive and negative reviews, especially recent ones, to make an informed decision.

Licensing and Insurance

Before you hire a plumber in Los Angeles, make sure they have a license and insurance.

Plumbing issues can be risky, so you need a plumber who knows what they’re doing. That’s why most states require plumbers to have a license. To get and keep their license, plumbers have to train constantly, gain years of experience, and follow the latest codes and trends.

A license also means that the plumber has insurance and bonding, which protect you and the plumber if something goes wrong during a plumbing repair.

You want a plumber who can do a great job, so ask for their credentials and see if they have any awards or certifications. This will show you how knowledgeable and professional they are.

Get Local Plumbing Quotes

Contact multiple local plumbers in Los Angeles to obtain average pricing for your project. Compare quotes from each plumbing company and select one that fits your budget and has positive reviews.

Finding a Plumber in Los Angeles: Methodology

To ensure that all chosen merchants or practitioners meet industry standards, we relied on objective data from industry regulatory agencies, professional associations, nonprofits, trade groups, and member organizations. This data includes information on the required certifications, permits, and credentials held by each individual or business.

We considered the following main characteristics:

Time to Respond

Companies that respond quickly receive more points than companies with slower or inconsistent response times.

Verified Customer Reviews

Companies with a higher percentage of positive Google reviews received more points compared to those with a higher rate of negative reviews when we analyzed the number of reviews and their associated ratings.

Working Hours

Plumbers who have longer operating hours are considered more accessible, which results in a higher score.

Official Website

Plumbers who have an official website receive a higher score because it shows professionalism and gives customers more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

We answer the most popular questions about hiring a plumber in Los Angeles for all sorts of plumbing services.

How Often Should Water Lines Be Replaced?

Water lines should be replaced every 25–50 years, depending on the material and usage.

How Do You Know if Pipes Need To Be Replaced?

Signs that pipes may need to be replaced include frequent leaks, low water pressure, rusty water, and unusual odors.

Do Plumbers Deal With Water?

Yes, plumbers specialize in working with water systems, including installation, repair, and maintenance of pipes, fixtures, and appliances.

Where Can I Find a Cheap Plumber in Los Angeles?

Use online platforms such as Networx, Thumbtack, and Taskrabbit to connect with affordable, reliable plumbers in LA.

Hire the Best Plumber in Los Angeles for Your Needs

Need a plumber in Los Angeles, CA? With Networx, Thumbtack, and Taskrabbit, you can find the right plumbers for your needs in minutes.

These platforms have a wide range of services, from unclogging drains to replacing faucets, and let you pick the time and date that work for you. Plus, they help you compare prices, reviews, and ratings of different plumbers, so you can choose the one that fits your needs and budget.

No matter what kind of plumbing issue you have, you can rely on these platforms to find the right plumber in Los Angeles, CA.

References:

