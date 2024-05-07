Best Plumbers in Atlanta, GA 2024: Top Services with Reviews

Plumbing issues can be a hassle, but you don't have to worry. Whether you need to fix a leaky faucet or install a new bathroom, this guide will help you find the best plumbers in Atlanta for your situation.

We've done the research for you and gathered all the information you need to choose the right plumbing services. You'll learn about their reputation, offerings, and pricing, so you can make an informed decision.

Ready to get started? Here are our top picks for where to find the best plumbers in Atlanta, starting with the most popular platform, Networx.

Best Atlanta Plumbers 2024

Networx - Popular platform for Atlanta plumbing services Thumbtack - Best Atlanta plumbers for busy customers Taskrabbit - Best Atlanta plumbers for small jobs

1. Networx - Popular Platform for Atlanta Plumbing Services

Pros:

User-friendly platform

Upfront pricing

Wide selection of plumbers

Detailed profiles and customer reviews

Cons:

Limited availability in remote areas

Why Choose Networx?

Networx connects you with local contractors for your needs. Whether it’s a leaky faucet, a clogged drain, or a new installation, they have a wide range of available profiles to choose from. Trust Networx to help you find a suitable plumber for you.

Services Offered

Fixing leaks and clearing drains

Installing water heaters and servicing water mains

Emergency repairs

Summary

Networx is the best platform for finding plumbers in Atlanta. It offers a wide range of services and is known for its transparency*.

2. Thumbtack - Best Atlanta Plumbers for Busy Customers

Pros:

Wide selection of plumbers to cater to different needs

Scheduling options are flexible

Efficiently connects customers with suitable plumbers

Streamlined for quick and easy appointment bookings

Cons:

Users report occasional delays in response times

Why Choose Thumbtack?

Thumbtack makes it easy to schedule appointments with Atlanta plumbers, offering flexibility when you’re busy or not at home. Their efficient matching algorithm ensures that you are connected with plumbers who meet your specific requirements, helping you find the perfect fit.

Services Offered

Regular maintenance

Shower repairs

Emergencies

Complex tasks (e.g. gas line installation, septic system service)

Summary

Thumbtack offers flexible scheduling and an efficient booking system. It heavily relies on a diverse range of skilled and professional contractors.

3. Taskrabbit - Best Atlanta Plumbers for Small Jobs

Pros:

Contractors who specialize in small tasks

Fast and convenient access to on-demand plumbing services

Choose plumbers with hourly rates for cost-effective solutions

User-friendly platform for quick and effortless assistance

Cons:

Limited plumbers for extensive plumbing projects

Why Choose Taskrabbit?

Taskrabbit is highly skilled at quickly resolving small plumbing issues, making it the preferred platform for those dealing with minor problems. The platform's main focus is to connect users with contractors who can provide immediate assistance for plumbing services in Atlanta on demand.

Services Offered

Leaks

Clogs

Minor Repairs

Small emergency repairs

Summary

Taskrabbit is the preferred choice for individuals in need of Atlanta plumbers for small tasks. The platform focuses on providing quick and on-demand services at affordable hourly rates, making it ideal for those facing minor plumbing problems.

>>Find the best plumbers in Atlanta using Taskrabbit

Services to Expect from Plumbers in Atlanta

Plumbing repairs are usually categorized into six types:

Water heater repairs

Leak repairs

Clogs

Gas services

Fixture repairs

Miscellaneous repairs.

Most Atlanta plumbers offer these services and to provide an accurate estimate, they consider their material costs, hourly rate, and any additional expenses that may arise, such as permits or the disposal of old equipment.

Gas Inspection and Installation

Gas is delivered to our homes through a network of pipelines that become smaller as they get closer to us. While major disasters are rare, small gas leaks can occur and if not fixed, they can create serious dangers.

Leaks are more likely to occur if the gas line you have:

Is faulty

Is not well-maintained

Is made of older materials

Is corroded or worn

Was improperly installed

Has poorly fitting valves or loose parts

Scheduling regular inspections for your gas line is a simple and effective way to make sure your system is working properly, even if you don't think there are any issues.

Drain Cleaning

The cost to unclog a drain usually ranges from $110 to $800, depending on the type of drain and the severity of the clog. Hiring a professional to clear a toilet or sink typically costs between $110 and $275, while a bathtub or shower can cost around $225.

For more serious clogs in the main line, the cost can range from $100 to $800 based on the severity and location of the clog. Plumbers usually charge an hourly rate for drain cleaning.

Bathroom Installation

Atlanta plumbers offer a range of services, from safety upgrades to complete bathroom renovations, to meet your needs.

CleanCut: The process only takes a few hours and changes an existing bathtub into a shower/bath with a lower threshold.

Re-Bath: Complete a full remodel in three or more areas of your bathroom such as the toilet, flooring, and vanity.

Inspection and Maintenance

Yearly inspections can help prevent costly and inconvenient plumbing issues by reducing the risk.

Household plumbing experiences a lot of wear and tear, especially when multiple people live in the same house. Local plumbers in Atlanta can conduct regular inspections to catch and address problems before they become major.

Leak Repair

Repairing leaks, no matter how small, can become costly if not addressed properly. Professional plumbers in Atlanta are trained to fix leaks and identify the underlying issue to prevent further problems.

Emergency Plumbing Services

Plumbing companies often offer emergency services, including resolving plumbing issues that occur during the night. It is important to find plumbers in Atlanta who can handle emergencies at any time.

Average Cost of Hiring Plumbers in Atlanta

Why are plumbing costs in Atlanta higher than average? It depends on where you live, what materials you need, and who you hire.

Plumbers in Atlanta buy, store, and deliver the materials for your project, and they charge you a markup for that. For example, if they buy a toilet for $150, they might sell it to you for $165. The markup can be anywhere from 5% to 20%. They also charge you for their labor, which includes their overhead costs and profit.

The average plumber in the U.S. makes about $30 per hour, but plumbers in Atlanta can charge you between $45 and $200 per hour. That's because different factors affect their markup, such as the cost of living, their experience level, and their reputation and ratings.

The more experienced and licensed the plumber is, the more they can charge. The location of your project also matters, as plumbers in Atlanta have higher markups than plumbers in other areas.

Flat Rates

Plumbers have the option to charge a fixed rate instead of charging by the hour plus the cost of materials. For instance, they might charge a flat fee of $80 for fixing a faucet or $150 for unclogging a toilet.

The advantage of this upfront pricing system is that you receive an accurate estimate, and even if there are complications or the plumber needs more time to finish the job, you still pay the same flat fee.

Emergency Atlanta Plumbing Services

Certain plumbers in Atlanta offer specialized packages for urgent plumbing issues.

Most Common Plumbing Emergencies

Leaking Pipes

Toilet Backing Up

Clogged Bathroom Sink

Clogged Kitchen Sink

Lack of Hot Water

Clogged Bathtub/Shower

Dishwasher/ Washing Machine Leaking

Sink Water Not Stopping

Leaking Water Heater

Leaking Hose Bib

Tree Roots

Sewage

Septic Tank Problems

Toilet Water Not Stopping

Clogged Drain

Find Affordable Atlanta Plumbers and Atlanta Plumbing Services

Find plumbing services in Atlanta that are certified and near your location using the Plumber Near Me tool below.

Water Usage in Atlanta, GA

According to official government data, Fulton County uses a total of 123 million gallons of water per year for residential purposes. This includes all water used inside and outside of homes, such as drinking, bathing, washing clothes and dishes, flushing toilets, using faucets, preparing food, watering lawns and gardens, and maintaining pools.

Identifying the Best Atlanta Plumbing Companies

Atlanta has approximately 360 plumbers available to provide a variety of services. To find the best plumber in Atlanta for your specific needs, consider the following methods.

When Do You Need Plumbing Services in Atlanta?

DIYers can handle simple tasks such as fixing a running toilet or replacing a shower head. However, professional plumbers are highly experienced and trained to handle almost any plumbing issue.

If you have a leak that needs fixing, a pipe that needs replacement, or a new water line that needs installation, our team of plumbers is ready to assist you.

Call a plumber in case of:

Flooding

Clogged drains

Leaking water heater

Overflowing toilet

Remodeling or moving pipes

Questions to Ask an Atlanta Plumber

Establishing credibility and trust is crucial when hiring a plumber. Plumbers in Atlanta comply with the law by being licensed, bonded, and insured. They are transparent about their experience and willing to provide a written quote.

Ask a plumber these questions before you hire them:

Will the products you use have warranties?

Do you charge a minimum fee to assess my project?

Does my area require you to be bonded?

Is your work bonded?

Do you have workman's compensation?

Do you offer service guarantees?

May I see your license?

Can I get a written quote?

What is your hourly rate?

Do you do free estimates?

Do you charge by the hour?

Find Out if a Plumber Could Help

Experienced homeowners may find some DIY plumbing projects easy, but it's important to call a professional if you're unsure or uncomfortable with the problem. This is especially true for complex issues like drain backups, new plumbing installations, or gas line work.

These larger projects require the expertise of a specialist who can safely handle all plumbing system concerns.

Plumbers offer a range of services to assist with these types of problems:

Drain cleaning services

Fixture installation, inspection, and replacement

Pipe repair and replacement

Sewer or water line replacement

Slab leaks

Shower repair

Camera inspections

Sump pump installation

Dishwasher, washer and dryer installations

Sewer and septic repair

Water heater repair services

Leak detection services

General plumbing maintenance

Garbage disposal services

Read Atlanta Plumbing Reviews

Proper credentials are essential when hiring someone to work on your home. Before starting the project, ask the plumber to show their license from the Georgia State Division of Master and Journeyman Plumbers, as well as proof of business insurance.

It's also important to ensure that they have experience with similar projects. To make an informed decision, we recommend reading numerous reviews from other customers to gauge their satisfaction with the plumber's services.

Pay attention to the ratio of negative to positive reviews, especially recent ones, as this can provide valuable insights into the plumber's reliability and quality of work.

Licensing and Insurance

Before hiring a plumber, it is important to verify their licensing and insurance. Safety is a major concern when it comes to plumbing issues, so most states require plumbers to be licensed. Plumbers must undergo ongoing training, have years of experience, and stay up-to-date on new codes and trends to maintain their license.

A valid license also includes state-mandated insurance and bonding, which protects both the homeowner and the plumber in case of any unexpected incidents during a plumbing repair. The qualifications and accolades of a plumber can indicate the quality of their service.

It is crucial to choose a plumber with extensive knowledge and a professional approach to plumbing, so don't forget to ask for their credentials.

Get Local Plumbing Quotes in Atlanta

Contact various local plumbers to understand their average charges for your project. Compare quotes from each Atlanta plumbing company and select one within your budget with positive reviews.

Home Plumbing System Water Leaks

Your home's plumbing system consists of various parts that can potentially develop leaks or bursts. If these issues are not addressed promptly, they can range from being mildly inconvenient to causing extensive water damage and becoming a full-blown emergency.

The following are the most common plumbing concerns.

Burst Pipes: To prepare for your plumber's arrival, make sure to turn off your water supply. If you're not sure how to do this, first find the water shut-off.

Toilet Leaks: Toilet leaks can become costly plumbing issues if not addressed promptly.

Faucet Leaks: Faucet leaks are usually easy to fix, but it's important to take care of them promptly to avoid higher water bills.

Outdoor Leaks: An outdoor leak can be identified when you receive a higher than usual water bill, even if your water usage has remained the same as the previous month.

Water Heater Leaks: A plumber has the ability to thoroughly inspect and interpret subtle noises that indicate the main cause of the issue.

Methodology

We obtained reliable data from industry regulatory agencies, professional associations, nonprofits, trade groups, and member organizations. This ensures each chosen merchant or practitioner has the necessary certifications, permits, and credentials to meet industry standards.

We considered the following main characteristics:

Time to Respond

Companies that respond quickly rank higher than companies that have longer or inconsistent response times.

Verified Customer Reviews

Companies with a higher percentage of positive reviews have a higher priority than those with a higher rate of negative reviews.

Office Hours

Plumbers who have longer operating hours are considered more accessible and therefore receive a higher score.

Official Website

Plumbers who have an official website receive a higher score because it shows professionalism and gives customers more information.

FAQs About Plumbers in Atlanta

We answer the most frequently asked questions about hiring the best plumbers in Atlanta.

What’s the Cost of a Plumber in Atlanta?

The cost of a plumber in Atlanta can vary depending on the specific job and the plumber's rates. It is best to contact a few plumbers in your area and request quotes to get an accurate estimate.

Should I Get a Quote From a Plumber?

Yes, it is recommended to get a quote from a plumber before starting any plumbing work. This will help you understand the cost involved and make an informed decision.

How Can I Hire a Professional Plumber?

To hire a professional plumber in Atlanta, you can ask for recommendations from friends or family, search online directories, or contact a reputable plumbing company. It is important to check their credentials, licenses, and reviews before making a decision.

What Are Common Plumbing Problems?

Leaky faucets, clogged drains, running toilets, low water pressure, water heater issues, and pipe leaks are some of the common plumbing problems you might face. Some of them are easy to fix, but others can be more serious and need a pro.

Do You Tip Plumbers?

Tipping plumbers is not mandatory, but it is a nice gesture to show appreciation for their work. If you are satisfied with the service provided, you can consider tipping around 10% of the total cost or a flat amount.

How Much Do Plumbers Charge per Hour in Atlanta?

The hourly rate of plumbers in Atlanta can vary, but on average, it can range from $75 to $150 per hour. However, this can change depending on the complexity of the job and the plumber's experience.

Best Plumbers in Atlanta Final Note

You deserve the best plumbers in Atlanta for your home or business. That's why we recommend Networx, Thumbtack, and Taskrabbit as the top picks to help you find the right plumber in 2024.

No matter what kind of plumbing problem you have, big or small, these platforms will help you find suitable plumbers in Atlanta who can handle it.

*Upon application, customer information will be submitted to Networx and Networx Buyers and users are consenting to contact by Networx, Networx Buyers and any other service professionals via calls, texts, and emails using artificial voice calls, pre-recorded calls, or calls placed with the assistance of auto-dialer technology at the telephone number and email address provided. Such consent is not a condition of purchasing any property, goods or services.

