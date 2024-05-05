Roofing Contractors: Best Companies, Roofers, and Services in 2024

Repairing or replacing your roof can be a daunting task if you don't have much experience in DIY projects. Hiring professional roofing contractors is crucial to ensure that the job is done right and to avoid potential problems down the line.

Thankfully, service connection platforms like Networx make it easy to find local roofing contractors. In this article, we’ll cover some of the best sources to find expert roofing companies to take care of your roofing needs.

Top Roofing Contractors: Quick Overview

Networx - Top roofing contractor connection service overall Thumbtack - Best for local roofing companies

1. Networx - Top Roofing Contractor Connection Service

Pros

Connects homeowners with over 80,000 professionals

Homeowners can browse profiles of potential contractors

Millions of connections between homeowners and contractors since 2004

Provides an average estimate of roofing project costs in your area

Cons

Not an actual roofing company

Why Choose Networx?

For twenty years and counting, Networx has connected homeowners and local professionals. Thanks to its track record, it is the go-to platform for finding trustworthy roofing contractors. It has an extensive network of more than 80,000 contractors, so you can easily find the right professional for your roofing requirements.

Networx offers roofing companies a personalized platform to showcase their businesses. By uploading photos, reviews, videos, and promotions, contractors can highlight their skills and services. This allows homeowners to know each contractor's expertise before making a decision.

Services Offered

Besides roofing companies and contractors, Networx’s library of services includes over 150 categories, including professional contractors and handyman services related to:

Landscaping

Framing and carpentry

Plumbing

HVAC repair

Remodeling

Reviews

With over 8,000 reviews on Trustpilot, a renowned review website, Networx has earned an impressive rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Additionally, Networx’s platform also gives you contractors’ ratings. This allows you to assess their specific performances for projects similar to yours.

Summary

Networx is an excellent connection service linking homeowners to roofing companies through its expansive network of contractors. With its streamlined lead generation process and contractor profiles customized to their expertise, Networx eliminates the hassle of searching for skilled roofing contractors near you*.

2. Thumbtack - Best for Local Roofing Companies

Pros

More than 300,000 local contractors throughout the US

User-friendly matching platform

Supports local economies and small businesses

Intuitive mobile app

Cons

Can only view ten contractors per page

Why Choose Thumbtack?

Thumbtack, a state-of-the-art technology platform, serves as a bridge connecting homeowners with local service providers. This innovative platform makes searching for reliable and cost-effective roofing contractors quick and easy.

With a large network of over 300,000 local businesses across the US, Thumbtack provides homeowners with tons of options. If that seems too overwhelming, it offers personalized guidance to help homeowners determine the exact services needed for their projects.

Furthermore, Thumbtack features an easy-to-use app that enables users to quickly browse and compare prices, read reviews, and book professionals.

Services Offered

Thumbtack offers over 500 categories of services, from contractors to handyman services and gig workers:

Landscaping

Electrical work

Interior or exterior painting

Plumbing

House cleaning

Reviews

With more than 5,500 reviews, Thumbtack boasts an average rating of 4.2 stars out of five on Trustpilot. It has garnered an impressive 71% of 5-star reviews on the platform.

Summary

When it comes to finding the best roofing contractors in your local area, Thumbtack's matching platform is a practical place to begin your search. With its streamlined interface, vast network of professionals, and dedicated app, Thumbtack is a solid starting point for homeowners in need of top-notch roofing services from nearby roofing companies.

The Importance of Hiring Professional Roofing Contractors

Let’s go over a few reasons why you should hire experienced professionals from roofing companies.

Expertise in Roofing Systems

One of the main advantages of hiring roofing contractors is their expertise in various types of roofing systems. Whether you have a shingle roof, a tile roof, or a metal roof, these contractors have the knowledge and experience to handle most types of roofing projects.

They are familiar with the best practices and techniques for installation, repair, and maintenance, ensuring that your roof is in good hands.

Safety Compliance and Practices

Roofing can be a dangerous job, especially when working at heights. Experienced roofing contractors are well-versed in safety regulations and practices to ensure the well-being of their workers and the security of your property.

Quality Workmanship and Materials

Expert roofing contractors have access to high-quality roofing materials and have established relationships with suppliers. They know which materials are best suited for your specific needs and will ensure that only the best materials are used for your roof.

Additionally, their expertise in installation techniques makes it more likely that your roof will be installed properly and will last for years to come.

Timely Completion and Project Management

Roofing projects can be time-consuming, especially if you attempt to do it yourself. Hiring the best roofers in Philadelphia and other US locations increases the chances that your project is completed in a timely manner.

Warranty and After-Service Support

When you hire professional roofing contractors, you can typically expect warranty and after-service support. Most reputable contractors offer warranties on their workmanship and the materials used. This means that if any issues arise with your roof after the installation or repair, the contractor will take responsibility and fix the problem.

Services Offered by Roofing Contractors

Let’s discuss the various services commonly performed by roofing contractors.

Roof Installation

If you are building a new home or need to replace your existing roof, skilled roofing contractors can handle the installation process. They will assess your needs, recommend the best roofing material for your property, and ensure that the installation is done correctly.

Roof Repair and Maintenance

Whether you have a leak, damaged shingles, or sagging areas, roofing contractors can assess the damage and provide the necessary repairs. Regular maintenance can also help prevent major issues and extend the lifespan of your roof.

Roof Replacement

If your roof is beyond repair or has reached the end of its lifespan, a roofing contractor can handle the replacement process. They will remove the old roof, assess the structural integrity of the underlying structure, and install a new roof that meets your specifications.

Roof replacement is a major undertaking. Hiring a professional ensures that the job is done correctly and efficiently.

Inspection and Evaluation

Roof inspections are essential to identify any potential issues with your roof. Roofing contractors can conduct a thorough inspection to check for leaks, damage, sagging, and other signs of roof deterioration. They will provide a detailed evaluation and recommend the necessary repairs or maintenance to keep your home’s roof well-maintained.

Emergency Roofing Services

In the event of a roof emergency, such as severe storm damage or a major leak, some roofing contractors offer emergency services. They will respond promptly to assess the damage and provide temporary repairs to prevent further damage.

How To Choose the Right Roofing Contractor for Your Project

With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to make the right choice. In this section, we will discuss some tips on how to choose the right roofing contractor for your project.

Researching Local Contractors

Look for roofing contractors who have been in business for a significant amount of time and have a proven track record of quality work. Check their website, read customer reviews, and ask for recommendations from people you know who have recently had roofing work done.

Reading Reviews and Testimonials

Reading honest feedback from past customers can provide valuable insights into the quality of work and customer satisfaction of a roofing contractor. Contractors with positive reviews and testimonials give a good indication of their professionalism and ability to deliver on their promises.

Interviewing and Getting Quotes

Once you have narrowed down your options, schedule interviews with the roofing contractors you are considering. During the interview, ask about their experience, certifications, and insurance coverage.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, a roofer earns an average income of $23.04 per hour. Still, the exact amount that roofing contractors will charge you may depend on various factors. Request a detailed quote that includes the cost of materials, labor, and any additional services.

Checking Credentials and Certifications

Verify the certifications and credentials of the roofing contractors you are considering. Ensure that they are licensed and insured to protect yourself from any liability in case of accidents or damage during the project.

Reviewing Contracts and Agreements

Before hiring roofing contractors, carefully review the contract and agreement. Make sure that all the details of the project, including timelines, materials, and costs, are clearly outlined in the contract. If there are any discrepancies or unclear terms, address them with the contractor before signing the agreement.

Tips for Maintaining Your Roof

Proper maintenance is essential to keep your roof in good condition and prolong its lifespan. In this section, we will discuss some tips for maintaining your roof.

Regular Inspections

Regular inspections are crucial to identify any issues with your roof before they become major problems. Get your roof inspected by experts from roofing companies at least twice a year, with the best times to look during fall and spring. Check for any signs of damage, leaks, or deterioration in shingles or flashing.

Cleaning Gutters and Drainage

Clogged gutters and poor drainage can cause water to accumulate on your roof, leading to leaks and water damage. Clean your gutters regularly to remove any debris and ensure that water can flow freely. Consider installing gutter guards to prevent debris from accumulating in the first place.

Trimming Overhanging Branches

Branches that touch your roof can cause serious damage, especially during weather with high wind or storms. Trim any branches that are close to your roof so they don’t scrape against the surface or fall onto your roof.

Prompt Repairs of Damage

In case you observe signs of roof damage, including leaks or lacking shingles, it's vital to have the roof repaired immediately. Ignoring small issues may eventually cause more significant problems and costly repairs over time.

Applying Protective Coatings or Sealants

The application of protective coatings or sealants to your roof can help extend its lifespan and protect it from the elements. These coatings create a barrier that prevents water penetration and helps to reflect sunlight, reducing the heat absorbed by your roof.

The Benefits of Hiring a Local Roofing Contractor

When it comes to choosing roofing contractors, opting for local roofing companies offers several advantages.

Knowledge of Local Climate and Conditions

Local roofing contractors are familiar with the unique climate and weather conditions in your area. They understand the challenges that your roof may face, such as extreme temperatures, heavy rainfall, or high winds. This knowledge allows them to recommend the best roofing materials and installation techniques that are suited to your specific location.

Familiarity With Building Codes and Regulations

Local roofing contractors are aware of the local building codes and regulations, ensuring that your roofing project complies with all the necessary requirements. This knowledge could help streamline the permitting and inspection process, saving you time and potential headaches.

Accessibility for Future Services

If you need any repairs, maintenance, or warranty work in the future, contractors from roofing companies in your area will be readily available to assist you. They are invested in their local industry and strive to maintain a good reputation, which means they are more likely to provide prompt and reliable service.

Community Reputation and Trust

Local roofing contractors rely on their reputation and word-of-mouth referrals to build their business. They are actively involved in the local community and strive to maintain a positive reputation. Hiring local contractors means that you are working with someone who has established trust and credibility within the community.

Support for Local Businesses

Local contractors employ local workers and contribute to the growth of the community. Whether you need roofing services or repair, choosing a local contractor over a larger, national company helps promote economic development and fosters a sense of community pride.

Questions To Ask a Roofing Contractor Before Hiring Them

Before hiring roofing contractors, it's important to ask them a few key questions to ensure that they are the right fit for your project.

Here are some of the questions you should consider:

Are you licensed and insured?

What is your experience with this type of roofing project?

Can you provide references or examples of past work?

What is the timeline and estimated cost of the project?

What warranties or guarantees do you offer?

Top Roofing Contractors: FAQs

In this section, we will answer some frequently asked questions about the top-rated roofing companies to help you make an informed decision.

Which Type of Roofing Is Best?

The best type of roofing depends on several factors, including your budget, the climate in your area, and your aesthetic preferences. The most common roofing materials are tile, slate, asphalt shingles, and metal. Each material has its own advantages and disadvantages, so it's important to consider your specific needs before making a decision.

What Is the Most Common Type of Roofing Material?

Asphalt shingles are the most common type of roofing material in the United States. They are inexpensive, easy to install, and come in a ton of options for style and color. These shingles work for most residential properties and offer good durability and weather resistance.

What Is the Difference Between Slate and Tile Roofing?

Slate roofing and tile roofing are both popular, but the main difference is the material. Slate roofing is made from natural stone, while tile roofing can be made from clay, concrete, or composite materials. Slate roofs are more expensive but offer a longer lifespan and a natural look. Tile roofs are more affordable and come in various styles and colors.

What Is the Most Durable Roofing?

Metal roofing is considered one of the most durable roofing materials available. It can withstand extreme weather conditions, including high winds, heavy rainfall, and snow. Metal roofs are also resistant to fire, pests, and rot. Additionally, they have a long lifespan, often lasting 50 years or more with proper maintenance.

How Much Does a New Roof Cost Near Me?

On average, homeowners can expect to pay between $5,000 and $10,000 for a new roof installation. When searching for roofing companies using online platforms like Networx, ask for multiple quotes from roofing contractors in your area to get an accurate estimate.

How Long Does It Take To Replace a Roof?

On average, a roof replacement can take anywhere from a few days to a few weeks. It's crucial to discuss the timeline with your roofing contractor to ensure that it aligns with your expectations.

Should I Repair or Replace My Roof?

Smaller issues, like minor leaks or some missing shingles here or there, can often be repaired. However, when your roof is significantly damaged or is nearing the end of its lifespan, it may be more cost-effective to replace the entire roof.

Does a New Roof Increase Home Value?

Yes, a new roof may increase the value of your home. A well-maintained and aesthetically pleasing roof is one of the first things potential buyers notice. Additionally, a new roof provides peace of mind and reduces the risk of future issues, making your home more attractive to buyers.

How Long Does a Roof Last?

Some roofs, like asphalt shingles, average between 20 to 30 years. On the other hand, metal roofs are more sturdy, usually lasting 50 years or more. Proper maintenance, including regular inspections and repairs by roofing contractors, can help extend the lifespan of your roof.

How Do You Know When You Need a New Roof?

Signs like leaks, missing or damaged shingles, sagging areas, and visible signs of wear and tear indicate you may need a new roof. Also, if your roof is nearing the end of its lifespan or showing signs of significant damage, it's best to consult with a professional roofing contractor to determine if a replacement is necessary.

Do Roofing Companies Offer Financing?

Some roofing contractors provide financing options to help homeowners afford the cost of a new roof. Financing alternatives may include low-interest loans, payment plans, or credit options. It's best to inquire with roofing companies in your area to see if they offer financing and what options are available.

Best Roofing Contractors: Final Thoughts

Professional roofing contractors have the knowledge, experience, and resources to ensure that your roof is installed, repaired, or replaced correctly. They offer a wide range of services, including roofing installation, repair, maintenance, and inspection.

When you are choosing from roofing companies, you should check out their reviews, examples of their work, and licensing and insurance information. The good news is that connection service platforms like Networx and Thumbtack have all of this information in one user-friendly place, making it simple to hire suitable roofing contractors in your area.

