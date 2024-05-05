Solar Installers Near Me: Best Companies in 2024

You may be tired of paying high electricity bills, worrying about the environmental impact of fossil fuels, or facing the risk of blackouts due to severe weather. Solar panels can help you solve these problems by generating your own clean and reliable electricity.

“How can I find the best solar installers near me?” That’s where we come in.

We have reviewed the top companies in your area and our top pick is Sunrun, a trusted and experienced company that offers both purchase and PPA options, as well as guaranteed service on some plans.

Best Solar Installers Near Me 2024

Sunrun - Best solar installers near me overall

Solar Panel Install from Networx - Popular platform to find solar installers

SunPower - Best for financing options

Solur - Best for customized support

Looking for “solar installers near me”? Choose a company that offers flexible financing and top-notch panels and batteries. Sunrun is the best option, with its complete service and high-quality products.

1. Sunrun - Best Solar Installers Near Me Overall

Credit: PR

Pros

Purchase, lease, and loan options are available

Free maintenance with leases and PPAs

EV charging solutions

Cons

Does not enable you to go fully off-grid except in blackouts

Why Choose Sunrun?

Sunrun is our top choice for customers searching for “solar installers near me.” With best-in-class solar panels and batteries, plus service guarantees, you can be assured of top-quality products and services. You can add the Tesla Powerwall for seamless backup, the SPAN smart electrical panel, or even a Ford EV charger.

Sunrun offers personalized service with custom designs using automated software, too. Shading, pitch, obstacles to sunlight, seasonal changes, and sun exposure are all taken into account to design the best system for you.

Services

Sunrun professionals handle everything from design to permits and maintenance

No DIY hassle

Lease options offer full service coverage for any issues

Protection Plus plan available for loan or purchase plans

Warranties and Financing Options

Leases : upfront or monthly payments, 25-year warranty

Loans : fixed rates, rate hike protection

Purchases : no interest, immediate ownership

OEM warranty, 10-year workmanship warranty

State Availability

Sunrun operates in Wisconsin, Texas, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, New York, New Mexico, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Nevada, Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, Hawaii, Florida, Delaware, Connecticut, Colorado, California, Arizona. Plus Washington DC and Puerto Rico.

Reputation and Customer Reviews

With one-eighth of solar installations performed by Sunrun in 2022, the company enjoys a winning reputation.

Summary

Sunrun’s financing options, service, and product quality combine to make it the best solar installer overall.

>>Check the best prices for Sunrun

2. Solar Panel Install from Networx - Popular Platform to Find Solar Installers

Credit: PR

Pros

Compare rates between solar installers

Online resources about home maintenance

Wide range of electrical and roofing professionals, including solar installers

Cons

You need to give the site your phone number and address before viewing leads

Why Choose Networx’s Solar Panel Install?

Networx’s extensive directory of home service providers includes roofing and electrical services, including solar panel and battery installation. To use their directory, type in your zip code with a description of the job you need done, and whether it’s a residential or commercial address. You can then view and compare professionals near your address.

Networx also has a blog that provides detailed information on home improvement, including solar installation. For example, there are posts on the types of solar panels, how to clean them, and how to maintain battery power.

Services

Solar panel, geothermal heat pump, battery and backup generator installation.

Warranties and Financing Options

Your financing options and product and service warranties vary with each professional. Check each potential lead that you are matched with before making your final decision.

State Availability

Networx indexes professional solar installers from all around the United States.

Reputation and Customer Reviews

Networx has a stellar reputation on Trustpilot, with a 4.8/5 star rating from over 8,200 reviews. One reviewer described their solar installer as dealing with their county government for them, and their panels as working great in the seven years since they were installed.

Summary

Networx indexes top-quality home service professionals, including solar installers and others in the energy industry*.

>>Find deals for Solar Panel Install on Networx

3. SunPower - Best for Financing Options

Credit: PR

Pros

No down payment

High-quality solar panels and batteries

Calculate your estimated energy savings

Cons

Fewer brand options for solar panels

Why Choose SunPower?

If you’re looking for solar installers near me, you might want to check out SunPower. They have both solar panels and energy storage solutions that give you more bang for your buck.

Their Equinox system is one of the best in the market, with a 22.8% solar panel efficiency that beats most other brands. It also saves you space and hassle, as it doesn’t need any extra hardware on your external walls. According to the company, you can expect their panels to produce 55% more energy over 25 years than other options.

SunPower also cares about your satisfaction before you make any purchase. They have a Solar Power Calculator that lets you see how much you can save on your energy bills, based on your location, current usage, and sun exposure.

Services

Installation, technical support, and financing for solar panels and battery

No need to hire external contractors or lenders

Warranties and Financing Options

SunPower panels: 25-year warranty, long lifespan

Buy or lease options for solar panels and system

Fixed monthly payments, zero downpayment, in-house lending

30% tax credit available

State Availability

SunPower is available in all 50 US states, and internationally in a select number of countries.

Reputation and Customer Reviews

SunPower has a strong reputation for quality. Its Better Business Bureau rating is around 4/5 stars, and it’s one of the biggest solar companies in the United States.

Summary

If you’re on a budget and are searching for “solar installers near me”, SunPower may be the provider for you.

>>Check the best prices for SunPower

4. Solur - Best for Customized Support

Credit: PR

Pros

Custom quotes based on utility bills

Free quotes and clear pricing policies

Provides information on different solar panel types

Cons

Limited information on the company website

Why Choose Solur?

Solur Powur offers customized support from start to finish. They are our top choice if you’re searching for “solar installers near me” and you have concerns about your home’s unique quirks. Solur looks at your energy bill and conducts a thorough roof and energy use assessment to find the best solutions for your home.

Services

Residential and commercial solar solutions

Site survey

Permit paperwork

Installation by project manager

Warranties and Financing Options

No upfront cost

Low interest rates

30-year labor and material warranty

State Availability

Solur operates in Maryland, Utah, New Jersey, Oregon, Florida, Colorado, Texas, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Arizona, Rhode Island, Vermont, New York, California, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Virginia, Massachusetts, South Carolina, New Mexico, and Washington D.C.

Reputation and Customer Reviews

Solur Powur has a great reputation online, including on Trust Analytica. One reviewer stated “The continued communication and service from beginning to end was red carpet service. I would recommend them [to] anyone considering going with solar panels!!!”

Summary

Solur takes the lead every step of the way with your new solar system, from customization to installation.

>>Check the best prices for Solur

What To Look For in a Solar Installer in 2024

When searching for “solar installers near me,” look for affordability and product quality.

Pricing

A general rule of thumb is that solar panels should cost up to $1,500 per kilowatt and another 25% should be added on for labor costs. This is $3-5 per watt for the total price of a complete residential system.

Warranties

Always read the fine print about warranties. The best will offer warranties of at least 20 years for panel performance, and a warranty must be attached to the installation process. These cover at least several months, enough time to notice any issues from incorrect installation.

Financing and Promotional Options

As solar systems generally cost over $10,000 in total, look for payment plans that charge in monthly installments and loans. Regular promotional offers can help you save more and may be better in the long run.

Availability in Your Location

Nothing is more disappointing than finding the perfect solar installer, only to learn they’re too far away. A flyover on Google Maps or a similar mapping site can help you find nearby installers. Larger companies’ availability will be posted on their website.

Reputation and Reviews

Search for independent reviews that the company cannot influence, such as those on social media and consumer sites.

Solar Equipment

Your installation company must use some of the best available products and tools. For example, modern solar panels have an efficiency of at least 20%, and they should stock batteries for storage.

>>Check the best deals for solar panels with Sunrun

How To Find Reputable Installers Near You

Don’t just type “solar installers near me” and click on the first result. Research each potential lead’s qualifications and customer experiences.

Find Solar Installers in Your Area

First, the solar installers must be in your local area. Those based in other towns or over an hour or two away may charge extra to visit you if they will take your booking at all.

Check Licensing, Certification, and Insurance Information

Do not call just any result when you search “solar installers near me.” They must be licensed and insured, as well as qualified. Ask them for a North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) certificate if you are unsure.

These credentials mean they are far more likely to provide quality service, and you can file an insurance claim if anything goes wrong. Unlicensed and uninsured installers will leave you with the bill.

Research a Solar Installer's Experience and Reviews

Read through each solar installer’s website and customer reviews to find their years and type of experience, along with customer reviews. Look for those with experience and positive reviews that match your specific needs, not just the most experienced professionals.

Compare Solar Quotes and Installers' Local Knowledge

Every region has different weather conditions, including severe events that could damage panels or cause blackouts, and hours of sunshine. Solar installers near you with local experience will understand your unique needs more than someone who has just moved.

Reasons to Hire a Solar Panel Installation Company

Solar panels and the batteries and inverters they need can be expensive enough. However, not searching for “solar installers near me,” but instead trying to install them yourself, can be more expensive.

Professional solar installers add:

Safety : A professional is familiar with the risks of not only electricity but also working at a height on uneven surfaces.

Knowledge of permits and regulations : Your professional installer will already know local regulations, including permits. This is especially important if you’re new to the area.

Warranties and insurance : If something goes wrong during installation, you can be compensated.

Time savings : An experienced installer can do the job much faster

Quality materials : Professionals have the best tools and products available. Their greater quality and durability can save you more in the long run, even if they’re more expensive at first.

>>Check the best deals for solar panels with Sunrun

Solar State Incentives and Solar Tax Credits

You can now enjoy a 30% tax credit for solar systems installed between 2022 and 2032. This includes your solar panels, batteries, inverters, wiring, mounting equipment, labor costs, and some sales taxes. Most rebates will be taken off the amount eligible for a tax credit.

For example, a $17,000 solar system will give you a $5,100 tax credit. It essentially makes certain components or contractor fees “free”, or helps you break even faster.

Types of Solar Warranties

There are two main types of solar warranties: product warranties and performance warranties. Workmanship warranties are standard too, which protect you from the financial consequences of problems during their installation.

Product warranties cover problems related to manufacturing defects. They are otherwise known as lifespan warranties and cover the panels’ ability to produce energy.

Performance warranties will guarantee that your panels do not drop below a certain level of performance degradation over a set number of years.

How Much Do Solar Panels Cost in 2024?

As a general rule, solar panels should cost between 90 cents and $1.50 per watt. A 6-kilowatt set of solar panels should therefore be between $5,400 and $9,000. This does not include labor costs or other products such as inverters or batteries.

It’s also important to consider their long-term benefits.

Depending on your usual electricity bills and the amount of solar energy you can harvest, you will likely break even in five to ten years. Monocrystalline solar panels can last much longer than this, up to 40 years, or potentially more.

>>Check the best deals for solar panels with Sunrun

Methodology

As we searched for the answer to the “best solar installers near me,” certain criteria influenced our decision:

Customized designs for different roof types

Value for money, including financing options

The range of services available and whether you have ongoing support

State availability

Reviews on consumer sites and other sources

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are the most common questions customers new to solar energy systems ask when finding the perfect setup.

How Much Does Solar Installation Cost?

On average, Networx estimates that your cost of solar installation would be around $21,000. This is an average and can be more or less depending on your panels, where they need to be installed, and your location.

How Long Does It Take To Install Solar?

Installing solar panels takes one to three days. This includes your inverter and battery.

What Is the Most Reputable Solar Installer?

Sunrun and SunPower are the most reputable solar installers. Their panels' quality and value for money, including lease options, boost their reputation.

Can You Install Your Own Solar Panels?

We do not recommend trying to install solar panels yourself. A lack of experience means a higher risk of falling or dropping the panels or other tools.

Are Solar Panels Worth It?

Yes, if you can catch enough solar energy. Solar panels have the potential to reduce or even eliminate your electricity bills.

What Is the Best Solar Company in Maine?

Sunrun is the best solar company in Maine. Their efficient panels can produce more electricity even in cloudy weather, and you can start a lease plan with no down payment.

>>Check the best deals for solar panels with Sunrun

Why Is Solar Installation So Expensive?

The hazardous nature of working with electricity, alongside having to scale a home, makes solar installation more costly per hour.

How Much Does It Cost to Install Solar Panels in LA?

Cost estimates for Los Angeles yield an average of over $17,000 for a 5kW system, and over $34,000 for 10kW after the tax credit is taken off.

Final Thoughts: Best Solar Installers Near Me 2024

You don’t have to waste your time and money on poor service when looking for solar installers near me. We did the hard work for you and researched the top installation companies in the market.

Sunrun is our top pick for solar panel installation services. They have high-quality products, such as EV chargers, and flexible lease and purchase options. They also offer ongoing support and warranty for their customers.

*Upon application, customer information will be submitted to Networx and Networx Buyers and users are consenting to contact by Networx, Networx Buyers and any other service professionals via calls, texts, and emails using artificial voice calls, pre-recorded calls, or calls placed with the assistance of auto-dialer technology at the telephone number and email address provided. Such consent is not a condition of purchasing any property, goods or services.

This is a sponsored article. The article should not be considered as advice.