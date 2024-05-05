Champion Windows Review in 2024: Are They Worth It for Home Exteriors?

Itching to replace your old windows with personalized ones? Champion Windows offers custom-built windows that match your home’s look. Aside from their aesthetic appeal, they can also help you save energy in the long run. But is this window installer right for you?

Before you make up your mind, read our Champion Windows review: learn more about its quality standards, exceptional craftsmanship, its wide range of options, and an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty.

Champion Windows Review at a Glance

Champion Windows is all about sprucing up your house with custom-made windows. But before you jump in, let's weigh the good (and not-so-good) things about Champion Windows.

Pros

Features custom-built replacement windows

There’s a limited lifetime warranty

Comfort 365 Window Glass can save more energy

Flexible financing options

It often has promotional offers

Cons

Not available in all states

Overview

If you’re thinking about giving your house a makeover with new windows—and you want to make sure they complement your home design—Champion Windows might be the right crew for the job. This company specializes in custom-made replacements, which are easy on the wallet and make your place look stylish (both inside and outside).

Here's the deal: our Champion Windows review shows how it handles everything from measuring your windows to installing the new ones, so you don't have to lift a finger. The company’s Comfort 365 windows come with a lifetime warranty, so you can rest easy knowing they're built to last.

And the best part? These models meet Energy Star requirements, which means these windows could help lower your energy bills.

Champion Windows seems to be all about convenience and affordability; it even offers a free in-home consultation to give you an exact price for your window project, whether you’re planning to get storm window replacement or change other kinds of windows.

Products Offered by Champion Windows

Champion Windows provides a vast selection of window types. These include everything: from double-hung and casement windows to specialty styles like bay, bow, and garden windows, along with many others.

Its specialized Comfort 365 Window Glass—which is Energy Star certified—offers excellent insulation and temperature control across various climates, potentially lowering your energy expenses each month.

Moreover, Champion’s windows incorporate multiple energy-efficient features:

Insulated Glass: The Comfort 365 Window Glass contains argon gas to filter UV rays and maintain comfortable room temperatures.

Weather-Proofing Composite Lock: This feature ensures a weather-proof seal, which can help prevent water damage.

Air-Tight Meeting Rails: These rails help reduce drafts and air leakage.

Triple Weatherstripping: It adds extra insulation and water resistance.

Additional Insulation: Foam-enhanced frames boost thermal insulation, helping to lower energy costs.

Insulated Pocket Sill: It’s designed to provide better draft protection and enhanced security.

Beyond windows, Champion also offers door installations, vinyl sidings, and custom sunroom designs; it’s got comprehensive options for upgrading your home’s functionality and aesthetic appeal.

Services Offered by Champion Windows

Champion wants to be your one-stop shop for all things windows, and they have tons of styles to choose from. If you're feeling overwhelmed by the choices, a Champion representative is ready to guide you through the selection process.

The team will help you in different ways: to understand the different products, customize styles and colors to your liking, and explain the warranties available.

The rep could also guide you in comparing the value of Champion's windows with other providers, and discuss current promotions to find the best deal for you.

During your consultation, you can expect to go over financing options and calculate potential savings on your energy bills (thanks to the Energy Star certified windows). After that, you will get a precise, no-obligation quote for both the windows and installations.

Champion Windows Cost

Champion offers vinyl windows, with some estimating that it can cost anywhere between $425 to $2,100. That said, Champion doesn’t provide exact pricing details on its official website. You need to schedule a free quote on their official page—using the online form—to get an idea of the cost for your specific needs.

Champion Windows Reviews

Champion Windows got a thumbs up from many customers on Trustpilot. It has an average rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars based on over 3,600 reviews. Many folks seem happy in their Champion Windows reviews—mentioning how it understands their needs, offers solutions for their window woes, and has a solid warranty. Plus, some customers mention getting good deals with promotions.

That said, not everyone loved the company. Some folks complained about the window quality itself; others weren't happy with the customer service they received.

Champion Windows Installation Process

Champion doesn't mess around when it comes to installing your windows: it takes care of everything—from start to finish—and usually gets it all done in just one day.

Here's a quick rundown of what to expect on installation day:

Arrival and Walkthrough: Champion’s professional installation team will greet you at your door. They'll walk through your home with you, explaining every step of the process to ensure you’re fully informed.

Protecting Your Home: The team will lay down drop cloths, which protect your floors from any dirt and debris during the installation.

Window Removal: The installers shall carefully remove your old windows, check for any damage, and make necessary repairs.

Installation: Your new Champion windows will be precisely installed; the team takes extra measures to ensure it fits properly and performs well, including tightly sealing the area around the window and replacing the trim.

Cleanup: After installation, they will haul away your old windows and clean up all work areas — making sure no mess is left behind.

Final Walkthrough: Lastly, the installers will do a final inspection with you to ensure everything meets your expectations. They'll demonstrate how the new windows function, explain how to maintain them, and answer any questions you might have.

Champion Windows State Availability

If you’re searching for “window replacement near me,” Champion Windows offers its services in over 30 states: including Ohio, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Idaho, Texas, Illinois, Utah, Arizona, as well as North and South Carolina. Its window solutions are also available in Georgia, just in case you’re ready to upgrade your windows in Philadelphia.

You can’t access its services though if you live in one of these places—Alaska, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, or Wyoming.

Champion Windows Warranty Coverage

Champion's got your back with its lifetime warranty on its Comfort 365 windows. Basically, anything that breaks, they'll fix it, no questions asked. This includes stuff like repairs, broken glass (even if your kid throws a ball through it!), leaky seals, and even labor costs.

Here's the best part: you don't have to sweat the small stuff. The warranty covers almost everything—from replacement parts to hauling away any mess.

The warranty lasts as long as you own your house; but, it's always a good idea to double check with a Champion representative if you have any specific questions.

Champion Windows vs. Other Window Brands

Champion Windows throws its hat in the window replacement game, but how does it stack up to other top competitors? Take a peek at some of the best window installation companies and see how Champion compares.

Champion Windows vs. Renewal by Andersen : The Material Matchup

Champion Windows is all about vinyl windows, known for being affordable and low-maintenance. Renewal by Andersen, on the other hand, brings out the big guns with its Fibrex composite windows.

These might be pricier… but they're sturdier and come in a wider range of styles. If you can turn to Champion Windows for cost-effective options, you can count on Renewal by Andersen for performance and superior aesthetics.

Champion Windows vs. Window Nation : The Budget Battle Royale

Window Nation goes toe-to-toe with Champion Windows, at least when it comes to price. Both offer vinyl windows that are budget-friendly. If you want to get the most bang for your buck, this could be a close call. Still, Champion Windows boasts a lifetime warranty, while Window Nation's warranty details might vary, so be sure to compare closely.

Champion Windows vs. Billy.com : The Company Type Combat

If Champion Windows is a dedicated window company, then Billy.com is a matching platform which lets you search for window pros near you. Billy.com could be what you need if you want to broaden your options, as you can choose from different contractors; Champion Windows might be a better fit, however, in case specialization is important to you.

FAQs: Champion Windows Review

Still curious about Champion Windows? Maybe we tackled some of your questions below.

How Long Will It Take to Install Champion Windows?

Well, it depends. How long Champion Windows will take to install your windows may change based on your project—how big (or small) and complex (or simple) it is. But typically, it takes a day or two to replace a set of windows; Champion will be able to give you a more precise estimate during a consultation.

Does Champion Windows Offer a Warranty on Its Window Installation?

Yes, Champion Windows covers all aspects of the installation process in its limited lifetime warranty: the materials, parts, and labor too. Make sure to confirm the details of the warranty during your consultation, as it might vary according to where you live.

Does Champion Windows Make Its Own Windows?

It depends on the specific Champion location you're dealing with. Some Champion branches manufacture their own windows, while others might partner with other manufacturers.

Is Champion Windows Trustworthy?

Yes, Champion Windows has been in business for over seven decades; and you can find online reviews from past customers to get a sense of their reputation. Industry certifications and local licensing info are also good indicators of trustworthiness.

How Long Do Champion Windows Windows Last?

Vinyl windows, Champion's specialty, can generally last a good 20 to 40 years (if you take care of them properly anyway). By following Champion's cleaning recommendations and having them inspected occasionally, you can help your windows last as long as possible.

Does Champion Windows Offer Vinyl Windows?

You bet! Vinyl is actually Champion's bread-and-butter. The company specializes in vinyl windows. Plus, its window products are known for being affordable, energy-efficient, and low-maintenance.

How Do You Lubricate Champion Windows?

Champion’s windows shouldn't need much lubrication. For smooth operation, you can use a silicone spray on the tracks a couple of times a year. Take a peek at the care instructions provided by Champion for your specific windows.

How Long Has Champion Windows Been in Business?

Champion Windows has been around for over 70 years, meaning it’s got a lot of experience in the window replacement industry.

Our Conclusion: Champion Windows Review

To sum things up, choosing the right windows for your home is a huge decision… and our Champion Windows review agrees that it’s a reliable option—based on its quality, craftsmanship, and comprehensive warranty.

If you’re serious about making your home more comfortable and energy efficient, Champion Windows is a practical, budget-friendly choice. After reading this review, it’s now time to figure out if this window replacement company could work for you.

