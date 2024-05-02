Pella Windows Review 2024: Everything You Need To Know Before You Buy

Occasionally, a brand emerges that becomes synonymous with its field. For timekeeping, it’s Rolex. In the realm of computing, Apple stands out. And for windows, the name is Pella.

Established in 1925, Pella has grown to boast over 17 manufacturing sites and more than 200 showrooms nationwide. This Pella windows review will explore the brand in-depth, showcasing its pros and cons and offering viable alternatives.

Pella Windows At a Glance

Let’s start this Pella Windows review with a brief appetizer of what this leading window company has to offer.

Pros

Nearly 100 years of experience

Multiple award recipient

All products meet U.S. EPA Guidelines

Available in 50 states

Broad selection of windows

Integrates with smart-home technology

A range of price points

Exceptional customer service

Free in-home design consultations

Over 150 patents on window tech and innovation

Cons

Some warranties are non-transferable

Varied warranty coverage

Overview

Pella has been transforming views since 1925 from its roots in Pella, Iowa.

If you’re looking for a cozy spot to watch the seasons change or to equip your home with the latest in energy efficiency, Pella is an excellent option. Their reputation is solid, with high praise from industry experts and customers.

Dive deeper into this Pella windows review to discover Pella’s range of chic, yet budget-friendly window solutions.

Pella Product Selection

Pella has a wide array of products to choose from, but it can all boil down to just two main categories: Windows and Doors.

Windows Selection

Pella’s window selection is known for its variety, first and foremost. From casement to specialty windows, they’ve got it all. Mix and match materials? Choose from wood, vinyl, or fiberglass to fit your vision. Customize down to the last detail with options for color, style, and specific rooms. In essence, if you can dream it, Pella likely offers it.

Door Selection

Now, let’s pivot to doors. Surprisingly, Pella’s door range rivals their windows. You’ll find an array of choices from front to patio doors, and yes, even enough to make the Key Maker from the Matrix nod in approval. Materials, parts, design tips? They’re all there, ensuring you find the perfect match for your entryway.

Pella Windows Review: Energy Efficiency

Pella’s commitment to the environment is in every window they craft, all meeting U.S. EPA guidelines.

Pella’s energy-efficient windows may make it possible to trim your utility bill by 12%, recouping 60% of your project costs over time, plus a $600 tax credit. Over 25 options await to guide your design and room organization for an energy-smart home. Pella’s vision is to give you a clear outlook on a sustainable future right in your living space.

(credit: PR)

Pella Windows Review: Cost

What would any Pella Windows review be without talking about cost and deals?

If you like shopping online from the convenience of your home, Pella is willing to indulge you by offering 10% off your first online purchase.

Pella Windows Cost Quotes from Real Customers

Pella’s reputation for quality is backed by numbers: it’s claimed their Cardinal XL insulated glass has a failure rate of just 0.2% at 20 years, and 0.47% at 50 years. For a standard insert replacement, expect to invest between $650 and $1,000 per window—a fair price for premium windows.

Digging into the digits, some customers have faced quotes of $20,000 for fiberglass and $17,000 for vinyl for a set of ten windows. That’s a steep climb from the online ballpark figures, which hover around half that amount. It’s a clear sign: arm yourself with multiple estimates and a readiness to negotiate.

While Pella’s prices might initially seem lofty, remember that a successful negotiation could significantly slash those figures.

Online Pella Windows Reviews

Now let’s take a look at what Pella’s customers and other reviewers have to say.

Real Customer Reviews of Pella

You know a company is good when they feel comfortable enough to include reviews from real customers. Pella has a few, and from what our Pella Windows review could see, their customers seem pretty stoked about the service, products, and work done by Pella.

In fact, there are over 6,000 customer reviews listed for Pella’s windows, with an overall average rating of 4.2 out of 5. That’s a winning number if you have a pressing window project and need a company that you can depend on.

Reddit Reviews of Pella Windows

Ultimately, people will always browse Reddit for reviews and so we scanned some of its subreddits, collected the following Pella window reviews from actual customers, and summarized them for you:

Positive Pella Windows Reviews From Reddit

Long-Term Satisfaction: A customer reflects on their positive 11-year journey with Pella windows and sliders, highlighting the retractable screens’ excellent integration. Despite a few maintenance calls, which were attributed to normal wear and tear from kids and pets, the company provided valuable guidance on self-repair. This proactive approach has led to a trouble-free experience since.

Consistent Quality Across Homes : A loyal Pella user shares their contentment with the windows and installation in their last two homes. They haven’t felt the need to compare, as Pella has consistently delivered a good product.

Architect Series Acclaim : Another homeowner boasts about upgrading to Pella’s “architect” series, praising the internal cellular blinds as the finest they’ve ever seen. A savvy negotiation by their contractor led to significant savings, and the Pella representative’s guidance was instrumental in accommodating the unique sizes of their old house.

Positive Post-Purchase Support : A customer recounts their positive experience with Pella’s customer service during a warranty claim for a cracked window. The prompt and supportive response reinforced their belief in the brand’s quality.

Regional Reliability: One resident notes that Pella’s performance varies by region, with windows in SW Florida failing around the 10-year mark, while reportedly lasting longer in northern climates.

Negative Pella Windows Reviews From Reddit

A Costly Leak: A homeowner reveals that after investing nearly $100,000 in Pella windows and doors, they now face leaks and damage. They report a 67% failure rate in their sliding glass doors within just 4-5 years. The Pella team diagnosed the issue as failed seals, requiring a costly reglazing process not fully covered by the warranty.

Warranty Woes: Another customer shares their frustration with a cracked window and a warranty claim that went awry. Despite initial assurances, they faced unexpected payment requests and poor installation that led to further damage. This experience left them questioning the safety of using their Pella windows.

Third-Party Pella Windows Reviews & Ratings

What do critics know? At one time or other everyone has seen a movie that the critics loved but you might’ve hated, or vice-versa. Yet when it comes to windows, our Pella windows review was surprised to find that both critics and customers agree on Pella.

From Architectural Digest to U.S.A. Today, and from This Old House to Today’s Homeowner, the critics all say that Pella has an attractive, durable, and affordable product. In fact, with 5 being the best review possible, here are the reviews of Pella offered by the aforementioned sites.

Altogether, the average between most reviews is 4.2, which turns out to be the exact same rating Pella received from over 6,000 of its customers.

Pella Windows Installation Process

Once you choose Pella as your window company, they have a very simple, yet efficient 3-step installation process:

Schedule a free consultation where a Pella expert will measure your windows, help you pick a product, and provide a no-obligation quote. Or shop online and do your own measuring and selecting. Pick your replacement window or windows from Pella’s large selection of styles, materials, and color options. Choose either a Pella Installer or your own independent contractor to install your beautiful Pella custom window.

If it turns out that you choose a Pella Installer, you’ll be eligible for the Pella Care Guarantee that covers issues related to installation for up to 10 years.

After searching for “window replacement near me” and stumbling on to Pella’s site, book an installation day.

On your installation day, Pella contractors will review the day’s plan with you, after which they’ll then cover all your belongings, so nothing gets dirty. Depending on the type of window and the condition of your home, you can expect your Pella window installation to take anywhere from a few hours to a couple of days.

Once the work is done, Pella will then finish up by leaving your home looking exactly as it did to begin with, except of course for your beautiful, brand-new windows.

Pella State Availability

Our Pella Windows review found that Pella Windows, founded in Iowa, has outlets in every state in the United States except Alaska. Pella is also available in 4 provinces of Canada; Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec.

Pella Warranty Coverage

Pella doesn’t just hand out a one-size-fits-all warranty; they’ve got a whole spread tailored to each window type and material.

Lifetime Limited Warranty

Pella’s lifetime limited warranty is a promise that covers your windows for, well, a lifetime—or sometimes just a few years. It’s a mixed bag, though. Some warranties can move on to the next homeowner, but others are a one-owner deal.

So, what’s the real deal with the lifetime limited warranty? It’s got your back, covering key parts of your window, but not forever and not for everything. The coverage length? That’s tied to what window you pick.

Limited Warranty

Pella’s got you covered with limited warranties stretching from 2 to a whopping 20 years. Take wood windows, for example—they’re in for a solid 2-year coverage. And those fancy laminated glass and hardware pieces? They’re good for 10.

What’s Covered?

We’re talking about the essentials here: glass, frame, sash, finish, and hardware. But remember, it’s not a blanket coverage. Each model has its own warranty quirks.

Bottom line: Pella’s warranty menu is as varied as their window selection. So, before you commit, do yourself a favor—grab a coffee, sit down, and really get to know the warranty for your Pella pick.

Pella’s Legal Challenges & Settlements

To make sure our Pella windows review is objective, we also included a little known fact about this premium windows and doors brand: There are multiple class action lawsuits against Pella, specifically its windows.

Most of the lawsuits are about the aluminum clad windows. So, what happened? Well, a design hiccup that lets water sneak in, leading to wood rot. Plus, there’s talk of consumer fraud—claims that Pella kept mum about the design’s part in the damage.

Here are a few examples:

Pella v. Saltzman : Pella’s facing some heat with the “Proline” casement windows. The issue? A design flaw that might let water in, causing quicker wood rot.

Eubank v. Pella Corp .: Since 2006, Pella’s been in the legal spotlight for aluminum-clad windows that allegedly let water through, causing early failures and even damaging buildings.

Architect Series Windows : The Architect Series isn’t immune either—claims of leaks and wood rot are part of the mix.

Others

Back in 2018, they closed a class action with a $26 million settlement over leaky windows leading to wood rot. Fast rewind to 2012, and they were looking at a hefty $90 million settlement. More recently, in 2019, they agreed to a $35 million payout to settle claims of defective windows, offering partial refunds or repair reimbursements.

And as recently as December 2023, Pella issued a product recall of some of its casement windows due to them being an injury hazard, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Pella Windows vs. Other Window Brands

If you’re still not sure if Pella Windows is for you, we compare them to the best window installation companies so you can have a better understanding of what’s out there.

Renewal by Andersen - Best for Customization

(credit: PR)

Pros

Expansive selection

Custom orders available

Free in-home consultations

Cons

Higher price point

Why We Chose Renewal by Andersen

Renewal by Andersen stands out for its tailored solutions and extensive market presence.

Features of Renewal by Andersen

Single to picture windows

Free consultations

Installation warranties

Summary

Renewal by Andersen has been a game-changer since '95, dominating the U.S. with a 4.7 customer approval rating. They’re the go-to for over 2 million installations, offering everything from bay to casement windows.

Champion Windows - Best for In-House Manufacturing

(credit: PR)

Pros

Full-service production

Diverse product range

Prices include labor and installation

Cons

Limited modern styles

Why We Chose Champion

Windows Champion Windows excels with its in-house manufacturing and comprehensive service.

Features of Champion Windows

Built and installed by Champion

Includes labor in cost

Summary

Since '53, Champion Windows has been nailing the window game, scoring high with both critics and customers. They’re all about giving you the best, from sunroom design to vinyl siding.

Window Nation - Best for Energy Efficiency

(credit: PR)

Pros

Energy Star certified

Minimal follow-up service

96% of projects haven’t needed follow-ups

Cons

Younger company

Why We Chose Window Nation

Window Nation is the rising star for energy-efficient and custom-fit windows.

Features of Window Nation

Over 1,500 styles

High customer satisfaction

Summary

Window Nation, starting in '06, quickly expanded to over 25 locations. They’re big on keeping your energy bills low and customer satisfaction high, boasting a 90% approval rating.

Billy.com - Best for Local Contractor Connections

Pros

Supports local businesses

Easy-to-use platform

Ideal for small tasks

Cons

No direct services

Contractor quality varies

Why We Chose Billy.com

Billy.com shines as a hub for homeowners to find top-notch local window contractors.

Features of Billy.com

“Hire a Pro” feature

Wide contractor network

Summary

Billy.com isn’t your typical window company. They’re the middleman you didn’t know you needed, connecting you with a plethora of local pros. Just remember, vetting is on you—they’re all about options, not guarantees.

Statewide Remodeling - Best for Texan Home Renovations

Pros

Award-winning service

Top 500 home remodeling contractors in the US

Quick appointment scheduling

Cons

Limited to four states

May be pricier

Why We Chose Statewide Remodeling

Statewide Remodeling has earned its stripes with over 26 years of top-tier home renovations.

Features of Statewide Remodeling

Consumer’s Choice Award Winner

A+ BBB rating

Summary

Statewide Remodeling is the go-to for window replacement in many cities, boasting a legacy of quality and trust. With a commitment to quick service and an A+ rating, they’re a solid choice for your window woes.

FAQs About Pella Windows

Our Pella windows review will also answer the internet’s most asked questions about the premium windows brand.

Are Pella Windows Worth the Price?

Yes. We discovered in our Pella Windows review that the general consensus is they are well worth the price. That’s because they offer solid products with varying price points for different budgets.

How much a Pella window will cost though depends on several variables, such as the style, size, material, and color of the window you choose.

Why Is Pella So Expensive?

If you’re pondering a partnership with Pella, know this: you’re paying for quality that aims to match the hype. Pella’s windows stand out in the market, not just for their steeper price tag, but for their top-notch materials and energy-saving perks. They serve up a diverse menu of options—wood, fiberglass, vinyl—with wood leading the pack as the premium choice.

Are Pella Windows Vinyl or Aluminum?

Pella’s lineup—wood, fiberglass, vinyl—has got your back, ensuring your home’s style is on point. Dive into their collection; it’s crafted to elevate your space, no matter your pick.

What’s The Average Price of a Pella Window?

On average, you’re looking at $675. However, your final tab depends on the series, type, and how much you tweak it.

The Lifestyle Series swings between $645–$3,260.

Impervia ? That’s $700–$1,740.

Opting for the 250 Series ? That’ll be $430–$1,265.

For Encompass by Pella, you’re in the $270–$725 ballpark.

Is Pella as Good as Andersen?

Yes, Pella may be as good as Andersen. In a review, Pella was rated better than Andersen for energy efficiency, yet Renewal by Andersen was rated slightly better than Pella for Most Hands-Free Install.

Our Conclusion

What we’ve tried to do with this Pella windows review is to help you focus on what your needs are, rather than being overwhelmed by a process you may not be familiar with.

We’ve also included data from other Pella window reviews so you can see what both pros and customers think of this nearly hundred-year-old window service.

Overall, we think Pella’s a dependable service with a wide selection of windows and price points, plus guaranteed installations and warranties.

