Renewal by Andersen Review 2024: Are Their Windows Worth It?

Curious about Renewal by Andersen’s reputation for reliable and efficient window and door replacement services? You’re not alone.

Homeowners nationwide rate them highly. Custom-crafted windows and doors have been their calling card for years, earning accolades for their premium offerings and standout customer service.

In this Renewal by Andersen review, we’re putting the company under the microscope. Do their products and services really live up to the hype? We’ll navigate through the customer experience and stack it up against the competition.

Renewal by Andersen Review: The Company at a Glance

Renewal by Andersen is a subsidiary of Andersen Corp, a brand with over a century of experience in the window and door industry. It specializes in custom-made replacement windows and doors, emphasizing high-quality materials like Fibrex and professional installation.

Pros

Quality and Customization : Custom-made windows fit your home’s specifications and are made with durable and efficient materials.

Energy Efficiency : Products meet strict energy efficiency standards, which can help homeowners save on heating and cooling costs.

Vast Coverage : Renewal by Andersen's services are available in 49 states across the country.

Exceptional Service : The company is known for its high level of customer service, thoroughness, and professionalism​​.

Cons

High Cost : Their products and services come at a premium price, generally higher than many of their competitors​​.

No Lifetime Warranty : Renewal by Andersen offers a 20-year warranty, which may not be as ideal for some homeowners.

Overview

Renewal by Andersen shows their commitment to quality and comprehensive services, aiming for a top-notch customer experience. Its customizable solutions appeal to buyers who seek durability and aesthetics as the primary goal. However, it comes at a price, and you may find Andersen’s prices on the higher end of the scale.

Do the premium prices reflect quality? Do professionals deliver the services promised in a timely and efficient manner? Our Renewal by Andersen review addresses these questions as we discover if it’s good value for your money.

Quick Verdict

Renewal by Andersen has been an important player in the window industry for over a century and has built a true legacy in window and door replacement. From in-home consultations to post-installation support, it provides a well-rounded service and enables premium yet straightforward window and door replacement services.

Renewal By Andersen Review: Products and Services

Going over the company’s products and services is a perfect place to start, as Renewal by Andersen offers a robust selection of windows and patio doors.

Window Types

The company provides an array of window styles made from several materials, including their exclusive Fibrex® composite material.

These include:

Double-Hung Windows

Casement Windows

Bay and Bow Windows

Picture Windows

Sliding/Gliding Windows

Awning Windows

Specialty Windows

Each window can be customized to enhance energy efficiency, including options for double-pane or triple-pane glass and low-E coatings.

Patio Doors

Renewal by Andersen's patio doors are designed with the same attention to quality and detail as their windows.

Here, you can find:

Hinged French Doors

Sliding French Doors

Contemporary Sliding Glass Doors

The patio doors from Renewal by Andersen also include customizable options. You can choose different hardware and finishes and many color choices. If you seek enhanced security, you can choose from many high-performance locks and weather-resistant constructions.

Renewal by Andersen’s Energy Efficiency

Our Renewal by Andersen review would be incomplete without discussing its commitment to energy efficiency and the environment.

Innovativeness and Commitment to Energy Efficiency

Renewal by Andersen uses innovative glass technology and window frames. Its prime selling point is the high-performance, low-E4 SmartSun glass, which is often touted as the best energy-efficient option in the market.

Renewal by Andersen uses proprietary Fibrex® material for window frames, a composite of wood fiber and thermoplastic polymer. It’s twice as strong as vinyl, boasts impressive insulation properties and durability, and we found it requires far less maintenance.

ENERGY STAR Ratings and Environmental Impact

All products are ENERGY STAR® certified, as Renewal by Andersen meets strict energy efficiency guidelines set by the Environmental Protection Agency. Interestingly, Andersen Corp has been an ENERGY STAR® partner since the program’s inception.

Andersen windows lose less heat in the winter and gain less heat in the summer due to multiple low-E coated panes and an argon gas blend between them. However, Renewal by Andersen experts do provide climate-specific recommendations and help choose appropriate options during in-home consultations.

Renewal by Andersen Costs

Positioned as a premium brand, you’d expect Andersen's pricing to reflect this in their window replacement cost. If you’re on a tighter budget, you may want to look elsewhere for a more budget-friendly window replacement company. Still, the range is quite broad, and your bill will depend on the style, material, and window size you choose.

Customers can expect to pay between $750 and $1,250 per window. The value for money is there, regardless of whether you look at the quality of materials, the installation, or the product warranty.

Why Is Renewal by Andersen So Expensive?

Wondering why Renewal by Andersen windows might dent your wallet more than others? Let’s dive in.

Renewal by Andersen windows typically cost $500 to $2,000 each, while other window options cost about $467 to $1,333. The reason? Renewal by Andersen doesn’t just sell windows; it delivers an experience. Each window is tailor-made, ensuring a perfect fit, and comes with a service that’s a cut above the rest.

Renewal by Andersen windows do come with a higher price tag. Yet, they stand out for their quality, and the installation is a breeze. There is no need to worry about a messy, drawn-out process. They measure, they make, they install, and voilà—your home looks amazing.

One user on Reddit recently mentioned their switch to Renewal by Andersen. “Sure, it’s a bit pricey,” they said. Their joy was unmistakable when they talked about the smooth installation by Renewal by Andersen and the top-notch quality of their new windows.

Their cost is on the higher side, but here’s the thing—the craftsmanship, attention to detail, and warranties that come with Andersen windows? They’re tough to match. It’s not just about buying windows; it’s about investing in your home’s future.

Renewal by Andersen Reviews

As a subsidiary of the larger Andersen Corporation, Renewal by Andersen brings a long-standing reputation for durability and energy efficiency to the table. We take a look at Renewal by Andersen reviews online to highlight its strengths and areas for improvement.

Real Customer Reviews

When it comes to home improvements, windows are a big deal. They’re not just glass panes; they’re your view of the world. So, when someone chooses Renewal by Andersen, they’re looking for more than just a window—they’re looking for a promise of quality. But does that promise hold up?

We looked at various online reviews left by actual customers, especially on home improvement forums and threads on Reddit.

The Promise of Quality

Renewal by Andersen has a reputation for quality. Their windows are custom-made, with a patented material called Fibrex. It’s sturdy, it’s reliable, and it’s supposed to last. But here’s the thing: quality comes with a price tag, and it’s not always a comfortable one.

The Price of Perfection

Let’s talk numbers. Some customers have paid upwards of $12,000 for five windows. That’s a lot of money, especially when you consider the alternatives. Some Pella reviews say it offers a more affordable option that doesn’t skimp on quality.

The Waiting Game

Installation is another chapter in this window saga. Andersen promises a swift and clean process, but the reality can be a bit different on the ground. Delays happen, parts go on backorder, and sometimes, the wrong piece shows up. It’s frustrating, to say the least.

The Aftermath

But once the dust settles and the windows are in, the view changes. Customers have noticed a warmer home, no drafts, and a look that’s almost identical to their old windows. It’s a relief but also a reminder of the wait and the cost. Was it worth it? That’s the million-dollar question.

The Verdict

So, what’s the consensus? Renewal by Andersen delivers a product that stands out. It’s not your run-of-the-mill window from a big box store. It’s a statement. But it’s also a commitment, both financially and time-wise. For some, it’s a commitment they’re willing to make. For others, it’s a lesson learned.

Third-Party Ratings

Renewal by Andersen has a mixed reputation across various third-party review platforms. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) gives them an A+ rating, but individual reviews on the BBB show a wider range of customer sentiments.

Consumer review sites commonly rate the company well for the quality and performance of their windows. However, we’ve seen criticism of Anderson’s cost-value assessment and customer service.

Renewal by Andersen’s Installation Process

The installation process aims to ensure high-quality, efficient service delivery from start to finish. This procedure is divided into several key steps we outline below:

In-Home Consultation : The process begins with a free in-home consultation where a Renewal by Andersen representative visits your home to understand your needs and discuss options.

Custom Window Crafting : With the details finalized and measurements taken, your custom windows are now manufactured.

Pre-Installation Preparations : On installation day, the crew arrives and prepares the area to protect your home's interior.

Removal of Old Windows : Renewal by Andersen removes the old windows and prepares to replace them with minimum fuss.

Installation : New windows are then installed. The team uses a variety of sealants and insulation materials to secure the window in place.

Weatherproofing : Gaps around the window frame are then filled with insulating foam to prevent drafts and water ingress.

Finishing Touches : Once the windows are installed, the team applies the finishing trims and cleans the area.

Final Walk-Through and Cleanup : The team conducts a final inspection and ensures everything is done to your satisfaction. They often also provide maintenance tips.

Post-Installation Support : The company offers a warranty and follows up to address any post-installation concerns. While it shows commitment to success, critics often emphasize ample room for improvements in their Renewal by Andersen reviews.

State Coverage

Renewal by Andersen is a large company that services most of the United States. It offers its products in 49 states and works with a number of contractors to extend its reach, currently unavailable only in Hawaii.

The company has numerous locations across the country and over a hundred affiliates. These are locally owned subsidiaries that uphold standards yet offer very personalized service. The quality and extent of services offered vary, though, and you should review your local RBA services to ensure they can meet your needs.

Renewal by Andersen’s Warranty Coverage

Renewal by Andersen shows confidence in their products through long-lasting warranty terms covering different components. These include:

A 20-Year Limited Warranty on Glass: Covers defects in materials and workmanship, including problems with glass breakage and seal failure. This warranty is fully transferable.

A 20-Year Limited Warranty on Fibrex® Material : Fibrex® frames and sashes are also covered under a 20-year limited warranty. It covers issues such as flaking, fading, blistering, peeling, cracking, and corroding.

A 10-Year Limited Warranty on Other Components : Such components as locks, lifts, balance systems, hinges, and handles are covered by a 10-year limited warranty.

A 2-Year Limited Warranty on Installation : Renewal by Andersen provides a 2-year limited warranty on labor and other aspects of installation, covering potential issues related to improper installation​.

These warranties are fully transferable and do not require any maintenance by the homeowner to remain valid. They are also valid across the country, and most Renewal by Andersen reviews show users are happy with them despite some competitors offering more.

Renewal by Andersen vs. Alternative Window Brands

Renewal by Andersen is known for its high-quality custom-made windows, boasting of its exclusive Fibrex composite material. Let's see how it stacks up against some of the best window installation companies in the market.

Both Champion Windows and Renewal by Andersen offer a wide array of window types and styles. Both provide extensive customization options and can satisfy user-specific needs.

However, Champion windows are primarily made from vinyl, which is more cost-effective than Fibrex. It offers good energy efficiency but doesn't offer the same strength or insulation as Renewal by Andersen. Champion tends to be more budget-friendly and offers solutions like sunrooms and siding, which Renewal by Andersen does not.

Window Nation also focuses on different window styles and energy efficiency. They offer custom-built windows tailored to customers’ preferences, ensuring functionality and design aesthetics.

Window Nation primarily uses vinyl and wood for its windows, though. These work well but cannot really cope with the durability of the Fibrex material offered by Renewal by Andersen. Renewal by Andersen edges them out with insulation, but it often comes at a significantly higher price.

Billy.com and Renewal by Andersen cater to a similar market segment that values long-term investment in their homes. This means high-quality, durable, and energy-efficient windows that enhance comfort and curb appeal.

Billy.com offers less expensive window material options like vinyl, which means it caters to a more budget-conscious audience. Meanwhile, Renewal by Andersen focuses on keeping its products premium and does not mind keeping the price premium as well.

Like Renewal by Andersen, Statewide Remodeling provides comprehensive services that include consultation, customization, and installation. Both are recognized for their commitment to improving home energy efficiency.

Statewide Remodeling offers a variety of materials and more products to cater to a wider range of budgets and preferences. This may provide you with more flexibility if you don’t like having to go with Fibrex, although it is more durable and energy-efficient​.

Renewal by Andersen Review: FAQs

Below, we address a number of important questions you should have answers to when considering Renewal by Andersen for your window replacement needs.

Can I Negotiate With Renewal by Andersen?

Yes, you can. We researched a few forums discussing how low they would negotiate with Renewal by Andersen.

Former employees reveal a markup of 40%, suggesting room for negotiation. They’ve seen discounts of 15-20% that don’t affect commissions. It's a hard pill to swallow, knowing the premium you pay isn't just for quality windows but also the Andersen name and warranty.

Negotiation seems to be a hidden option, not openly discussed, but definitely possible. So, when you're sitting across from the sales rep, remember the power to negotiate is in your hands.

What Are the Disadvantages of Fibrex Windows?

Fibrex windows, while strong, require more upkeep than vinyl and may not last as long. They’re also costlier yet offer similar insulation. Their thick frames might limit your view and light, and the double features on some windows could clutter your view.

A 10-year warranty sounds good, but you’ll pay for any fixes. And despite their strength, they’re prone to warping, which can lead to damage that’s tough to repair.

Why Is Anderson Renewal so Expensive?

The premium pricing of Renewal by Andersen's products can be attributed to several factors, including:

Customization : Each window is custom-made to meet specific customer needs.

Comprehensive Service : The pricing includes not just the window but also custom fitting, installation, and post-installation support.

Material Quality : Fibrex® is stronger and more durable than standard vinyl, which many competitors use.

Energy Efficiency : The products meet stringent energy efficiency standards thanks to technology and design innovations.

What’s the Difference Between Andersen and Renewal by Andersen?

Andersen Corporation is the parent company that offers a wide range of window and door products. Andersen caters to new construction through its many products, while Renewal by Andersen provides full service from consultation to installation. Lastly, RBA works exclusively with Fibrex, while the parent company has more materials on offer.

How Long Do Renewal by Andersen Windows Last?

Renewal by Andersen provides a 20-year limited warranty on glass and Fibrex® and a 10-year warranty on other parts. Renewal by Andersen reviews generally show the durability of these windows exceeds traditional vinyl products by far.

How Much Do Renewal by Andersen Windows Actually Cost?

The cost of Renewal by Andersen windows varies significantly based on the custom specifications of each order. This means what you pay will depend on the size, style, and installation complexities. Prices average $1,000 to $1,500 per window, including installation fees.

Does Renewal by Andersen Offer a Warranty on Its Window Installation?

Yes, Renewal by Andersen offers a comprehensive, transferable warranty that includes products and installation as part of its overall window installation cost:

20 years for glass and Fibrex® material components

10 years for components like frames and locks

2 years on the installation labor, which covers any issues arising from the installation process

Renewal by Andersen Review: Our Conclusion

Renewal by Andersen excels in delivering top-notch window replacements. They’re all about quality materials, lasting durability, and unmatched insulation. Sure, the price tag is a bit steep. But they’re not just selling windows; they’re offering custom-fit solutions tailored just for your home.

Think about it—from the moment they step into your home for a consultation to the unwavering support after installation, they’re always with you. It’s not just about the cost. It’s about whether these windows fit your goals, home, and long-term plans.

With Renewal by Andersen, you’re not just getting windows; you’re getting a blend of advanced technology, artisan craftsmanship, and dedicated customer care. So, is it worth it? That’s for you to decide.

