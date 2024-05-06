Storm Window Replacement: Buying Guide & Companies

Storm windows can protect your home from common problems caused by extreme weather, such as poor temperature insulation, drafts, and noise. Whether you need old storm windows replaced because of damage, the previous owners installed shoddy windows, or it’s your first time using storm windows, you should prioritize quality manufacturing and service.

We compared the best storm window replacement companies to explore their services. Our favorite storm window replacement service is Networx because of its excellent value for money, experience, and informative website. Still, we also covered other worthy alternatives to help you pick the right contractor that can meet your needs.

Top Storm Window Replacement Services of 2024

Networx - Top storm window replacement connection service

Renewal by Andersen - Best for product range

Taskrabbit - Best for affordability

1. Networx - Top Storm Window Replacement Connection Service

Pros

20 years of providing contractors for various home projects

Average cost of window installation is under $1,000

Informative blog

Affiliate and referral program

Cons

No separate price estimate for storm windows

Why Choose Networx?

We picked Networx as the top storm window replacement connection service overall. It boasts an impressive rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, with 86% of over 8,000 reviews being five stars.

Networx offers a diverse range of services at a variety of price ranges. The average cost to install any window type with Networx is $520 per item. This price includes both the window and labor costs. You can also get free quotes delivered straight to your inbox from local contractors once you provide your email and home addresses.

Moreover, Networx has an extensive, educational blog. You can learn more about unfamiliar topics that some professionals gloss over, such as what low-e windows mean and why they’re among the best materials for storm windows. Maintenance tips are another common topic, so you can maximize your windows’ longevity.

Services Offered

Networx is a one-stop shop for home and landscaping assistance. Aside from storm window replacement, roofing, fencing, remodeling, painting, and air conditioning services are just several of the contractor types that it offers.

Summary

We awarded Networx as our top choice for storm window replacement connection service because of its high-quality, cost-effective options. Furthermore, its blog gives helpful information on home maintenance to empower you to take better care of your storm windows*.

2. Renewal by Andersen - Best for Product Range

Pros

Visualize your desired window design online

Durable Fibrex material and energy-efficient glass

Seven main categories of window shapes and custom options

86% of over 2,000 reviews on Consumer Affairs are 5-star ratings

Cons

Does not readily specify the availability of storm windows on the Renewal website

Why Choose Renewal by Andersen?

Renewal by Andersen has an edge over other storm window replacement services because of its wide range of window colors and designs. These products can be made to fit any window cut in your house, including unusual “specialty” shapes such as hexagons. The specialty category has customization options and 16 main designs.

The company’s hands-free installation process and superior craftsmanship makes it a hassle-free choice for storm window replacement. Your professional installer will also answer any questions you may have on the maintenance of your new storm windows to extend their lifespan.

Renewal by Andersen achieved an outstanding rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Consumer Affairs based on customer reviews.

Services Offered

Renewal by Andersen offers comprehensive window and door installation services. During your storm window replacement consultation and installation, the team will arrive with everything they need to deal with unexpected problems.

Better yet, even though Renewal by Andersen employs Certified Master Installers, its warranty covers both the window and installation process.

Summary

Renewal by Andersen is one of the most versatile storm window replace services because it provides a rich array of window design options that you and other homeowners can choose from.

3. Taskrabbit - Best for Affordability

(credit: PR)

Pros

Read customer reviews before choosing from your potential tasker matches

Filter taskers by their price per hour

Popular gig economy service with thousands of professionals nationwide

Out of over 27,000 reviews on Trustpilot, 77% are five-star ratings.

Cons

You may be matched with a freelancer with less experience and qualifications, such as a general handyman

Cost of the storm window is separate from the labor costs

Why Choose Taskrabbit?

Taskrabbit can provide convenient storm window replacement services on a budget. It is best for you if you already bought your new storm windows and only need them installed. You may prefer to research different brands and materials on your own if you want a certain level of durability or energy efficiency ratings.

In a nutshell, this website matches local requests with freelance work. All you have to do is type in your address and a description of the job you require, such as fitting a new storm window. Once you get your list of local matches, you can filter the options by price per hour and the dates and times available.

Taskrabbit gained a respectable rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot based on customer reviews.

Services Offered

You can order a wide range of services on Taskrabbit, from storm window replacement to furniture assembly and grocery pickups. It centers around home repairs, maintenance, furniture, and delivery-related tasks.

Summary

If you had a specific storm window model in mind and bought it yourself, Taskrabbit gives you flexibility in choosing an installer based on your budget and schedule for the sake of affordability and convenience.

Types of Storm Windows

There is a wide variety of storm window types to suit different climates, houses, and budgets. The main types are interior, exterior, and temporary windows. All are add-ons to single-pane windows that increase your home’s energy efficiency and protect against adverse weather.

Interior Storm Windows

Interior storm windows fit inside your existing window frame and are typically more affordable. They are easy to install by yourself and are available in various materials such as vinyl and fiberglass. If you have unusually shaped windows, interior models are easier to customize.

Exterior Storm Windows

Exterior storm windows are designed to improve the performance and energy efficiency of existing windows. They usually come in vinyl, aluminum, and wooden frames.

Two-track storm windows fit in double-hung windows, while triple-track configurations offer greater ease of motion and ventilation. Sliding windows require two-track storm windows, while basement windows use a single pane with thumb latches.

Temporary and Disposable Storm Windows

If you're looking for a temporary solution, clear acrylic or film panels can be installed inside your interior window frames. These panels create an airtight seal and can be easily removed when not needed. We recommend temporary storm windows if you do not need them all year round. You may only benefit from them in the winter or summer, for example.

Signs That You Need Storm Window Replacement

Normal wear and tear builds up over time, and storm windows are no exception. Signs you may need to shop around for a storm window replacement are:

Your current storm windows are difficult to open and close

Your windows are becoming increasingly drafty. You may notice this in just one room or all windows could be showing this sign at once

Windy days and nights are causing your windows to rattle or whistle

Window sills are starting to grow icicles during cold weather

You haven’t had a storm window replacement in at least 15 years. This is a window’s typical lifespan, which it could have reached if you bought an older house and are noticing these issues

If your storm windows are older but have no other issues, consider that new models have advantages over older types. The low-e coating used for modern windows provides better temperature control in both winter and summer, keeping heat out or in. Better yet, they reduce the amount of UV light that enters your home and contributes to furniture deterioration.

Benefits of Storm Window Replacement

Storm window replacement, or buying them for the first time, has several benefits, including:

Cost savings: Energy-efficient storm windows can be as little as one-third of the cost of double-pane windows

Long-term savings: You can reduce your heating and cooling bills by 10% to 30% with low-e exterior or interior windows

Better heat reflection: New low-e models reflect 35% more heat than older, clear glass storm windows

Visually attractive: New designs blend in seamlessly with your home, giving greater aesthetic appeal

Less noise and wind: Modern windows could reduce noise and drafts

Greater weather protection: Storm windows provide you with an extra layer of protection during severe weather

Easier to maintain: New windows may reduce the amount of dust and moisture accumulation, which in turn minimizes how often you need to clean your windows

Longer life span: Storm windows can help extend the life of your regular windows

DIY vs. Professional Storm Window Replacement

It is possible to install your new storm windows by yourself. You can install interior or disposable storm windows if it’s a straightforward process for your home. However, there are situations where we don’t recommend DIY installation.

A professional is familiar with a wide variety of home structures, window types, and window materials, including external installation using a ladder. We advise you to hire a professional for exterior storm windows or if the risk of damaging your window frame is too great.

Storm Window Maintenance Tips

Regular cleaning is essential to ensure that your new storm windows will last for many years.

Interior windows could be relatively simple to clean. Just wipe them down with a soft cloth and window cleaner during your typical weekly or fortnightly cleaning routine, and you can even remove them for this.

As for exterior storm windows, vacuuming them to remove trapped debris from the spaces in between them and your regular windows is a must.

Both interior and exterior storm windows require regular lubrication of their hardware components and car or furniture wax to protect their finish. Touching up paint can protect wood, while brass cleaner is advised for tarnished brass. If there are aluminum components, steel wool removes early signs of oxidation.

Cost Considerations for Storm Window Replacement

The best storm window replacement services typically bundle the window and labor costs together in a package.

When budgeting for storm window replacement Philadelphia or other areas in the US, consider the following:

Type of windows: Whether you are buying temporary, interior, or exterior storm windows

Size, shape, and materials of new windows: A custom fit for specialty shapes will typically cost more than a common style

Where you need new storm windows: In general, storm window replacement is more expensive when you must have them installed on the second floor or higher

Payment method: Whether you can expect to pay professionals by the hour instead of a fixed rate

Number of windows you need replaced: Just one window or one room could cost several hundred dollars, but storm windows for an entire, large house may run into the tens of thousands

Factors You Should Assess While Selecting Storm Windows

Before you get started, consider the type and materials used in your potential new storm windows. They must also have interlocking or overlapping joints and have weatherstripping at every moveable joint.

Types of Storm Windows

When choosing storm windows, consider whether you want temporary or permanent windows. Think also if you need or want to continue opening the window. Some cannot be moved except for their installation and removal.

As for permanent windows, consider whether interior or exterior models are best. Interior windows can be much easier to apply and more affordable.

Exterior storm windows, however, are more energy-efficient than interior windows. They generally provide greater insulation against heat and cold, which can more than compensate for their higher maintenance needs.

Materials of Storm Windows

Vinyl: Vinyl frames are low-maintenance, durable, and offer excellent insulation

Fiberglass: Fiberglass frames are strong, lightweight, and resistant to warping and rotting

Aluminum: Aluminum frames are lightweight, affordable, and resistant to corrosion

Wood: Wood frames offer a classic, elegant look and good insulation properties

In addition to frame materials, you'll also need to consider the type of glass used in storm windows. Some popular options include low-e coated, plexiglass, laminated, tinted, and tempered glass.

Always read the fine print when researching storm windows. Lower U-factors have reduced heat loss, while lower solar heat gain coefficient (SHGC) ratings indicate less heat transfer into your home.

Warranties

When investing in storm window replacement, keep in mind that the period plus coverage of warranties will depend according to the manufacturer and brand. For example, expensive wooden windows usually have full warranties. On the other hand, vinyl windows usually have limited warranties.

How To Pick a Window Installer in Your Local Area

How can I find reliable storm window replacement near me? Here's how to search for a reliable window installer in your location:

Research: Start by researching window installers in your area that specialize in storm window replacement

Certification: Ensure that the window installer is certified to install the specific brand of storm windows you choose

Get multiple quotes: Request quotes from multiple window installer contracts, so you can compare the costs, services, and warranties

Check reviews: Browse through customer feedback online to gain an overview of how satisfied they are with the contractor’s services

Ask for recommendations: Reach out to friends, family, or neighbors and ask for their recommendations

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Storm Window Replacement

Check out the most common questions people ask when looking for new storm windows.

Are Storm Windows Effective?

The right storm windows may possibly reduce your energy bills by 10% to 30% or even more, depending on their energy efficiency rating and your local climate.

Are Storm Windows Much Better Than Double Pane Windows?

Yes, storm windows can provide greater temperature control, protection against adverse weather, and insulation against noise. They may also be cheaper than replacing a double-pane window.

Should I Install Storm Windows or Window Replacements?

While you can install your own storm windows, professional service comes with the experience required to ensure they are installed securely. Do not attempt to install exterior windows, especially if it requires a ladder. Installing temporary storm windows can be a DIY task.

What Is the Average Cost of Storm Windows Replacement?

The average cost of one storm window replacement ranges from $170 to $320. Replacing other window types can cost double this amount or even more. Estimates for an entire home range from over $3,000 to more than $30,000, depending on the number, size, and designs of the windows.

How Long Do Storm Windows Last?

Typical storm windows usually last between 15 to 20 years before they need replacement. Their lifespan is shorter if they do not have laminated or tempered glass.

What Color Should Storm Windows Be?

Storm window frames are available in various colors, so choose one that complements your preferred home decor. The glass is generally clear like regular windows but some can be tinted too.

What Maintenance Do Storm Windows Require?

It is critical that you regularly clean your windows. Check for the beginnings of corrosion or misalignments as well. Regularly apply lubricating oil to any hardware, and use furniture or car wax to protect their finishing.

Storm Window Replacement: Final Note

Storm window replacement is an essential part of home maintenance every 15 to 20 years. Professionally fitted storm windows can help lower your energy bills by insulating against heat and cold and may reduce damage to the contents of your home from UV light.

On the other hand, old, damaged, or ill-fitted windows cause drafts and allow for the transfer of heat and cold.

Overall, our favorite company for storm window replacement is Networx. Its installation services offer solid value for money, while its website features educational information for new and experienced homeowners.

Still, all the companies we reviewed can provide high-quality storm window replacement services, so you can select the one that fits your home improvement needs.

