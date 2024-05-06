Window Replacement in Atlanta, GA in 2024: Best Companies

Looking for the best window replacement Atlanta can provide? You’ve come to the right place! Replacing your windows is a smart way to boost your home’s energy efficiency, comfort, value, noise reduction, and storm protection.

As an Atlanta homeowner, you need to know the benefits of window replacement and the different options you have.

In this comprehensive guide, we’ll show you the top window replacement in Atlanta, starting with Networx, our favorite choice, and comparing it with three other popular competitors.

Best Window Replacement Atlanta: Quick Overview

Networx - Top window replacement matching service Renewal by Andersen - Custom made window replacements Taskrabbit - Same-day window replacements and repair

1. Networx - Top Window Replacement Matching Service

Pros

Connects contractors to customers

Can browse through local contractor profiles for reviews, samples, and more

Provides average cost for similar projects in your area

Connected homeowners and contractors since 2004

Cons

Will only contact you by phone for estimates

Why We Chose Networx

Networx has nearly twenty years of experience connecting countless homeowners in Atlanta with local contractors. Its vast network of active contractors guarantees a consistent supply of reliable leads, building sustainable partnerships with Georgia locals and small businesses.

Networx gives contractors a platform to display their personalized profiles. This profile grants contractors the ability to exhibit their business through photos of complete projects, positive reviews, engaging videos, and enticing special promotions.

On the other side of the coin, this gives homeowners a way to explore options for contractors working with window replacement in Atlanta. They are free to review potential contractors, so they’ll know exactly the expertise and capabilities their potential contractors have.

Services Offered

Outside of window replacement, Atlanta residents can take advantage of these services, as well:

Garage door repair and installation

HVAC repair and installation

Carpentry, framing, etc.

Roofing

Complete remodels

Pest control

Summary

Networx is widely recognized as the premier window replacement connection service, thanks to its unwavering dedication to contractor success, vast network of professionals, streamlined lead generation system, and the provision of personalized profiles. With these exceptional features, Networx ensures the best outcomes for both contractors and homeowners alike.

2. Renewal by Andersen - Custom Made Window Replacements

Pros

Windows custom-made per order

Access to unique AR tool to visualize your new windows

Materials manufactured in the US

Over 110 years in window and door replacement

Cons

No sample prices available

Why We Chose Renewal by Andersen

Renewal by Andersen is a leading expert in the field of replacement windows and doors, delivering exceptional quality and craftsmanship. Their windows are meticulously designed and installed by professionals, ensuring customer satisfaction.

Renewal by Andersen also provides a 20-year glass and Fibrex material warranty, two year installation warranty, and 10 year hardware warranty. Offering personalized in-home consultations, Renewal by Andersen caters to individual needs and design preferences.

With nearly three million windows installed, Renewal by Andersen has earned a reputation as a reliable and trusted provider of top-tier window and door solutions.

Services Provided

Door and window replacement

Fibrex windows with slim frames and energy-efficient glass options

Personalized window frames with various patterns and colors

Complimentary professional installation and removal of old windows

Summary

With a wide selection of window styles, customizable sizes, and robust warranties for work and products, Renewal by Andersen ranks among the best window replacement Atlanta has to offer.

3. Taskrabbit - Same-Day Window Replacements and Repair

Pros

Quickly connects homeowners with Taskers

All contractors (Taskers) licensed and background checked

Can hire Taskers for complicated replacements or simple projects

Create connections within communities

Cons

Doesn’t connect you with larger companies

Why We Chose Taskrabbit

Taskrabbit connects people with Taskers who will do anything from wait in lines, deliver groceries, and, more importantly, professional handyman tasks for their homes.

Among the top services offered, window replacement and installation are particularly popular. With an average price of $50 per hour, Taskrabbit ensures competitive pricing for their professionals.

The platform provides a user-friendly interface that allows you to describe your specific requirements, enabling you to find Taskers who can take on your window replacement needs. Customers can browse through Taskers’ profiles, which include references and ratings from previous clients and licensing information.

Furthermore, Taskrabbit conducts thorough background checks on Taskers, guaranteeing their reliability and trustworthiness.

Services Offered

Here are just a few of the more professional services they can connect you with:

Window replacement

Window repair

Baby proofing

Cabinet installation

Deck restoration

Air conditioning installation

Summary

Taskrabbit is a great place to find skilled Taskers specializing in window replacement and installation. With their comprehensive range of services, competitive pricing, and focus on local and qualified Taskers, Taskrabbit stands out as a reliable and efficient choice for anyone seeking handyman services for their home.

Benefits of Window Replacement in Atlanta

Though window replacement may seem like an unnecessary expense, here are some of the main reasons why you should get new windows.

Enhanced Energy Efficiency

One of the primary benefits of window replacement in Atlanta is enhanced energy efficiency. Older windows with single-pane glass or deteriorated frames can contribute to significant energy loss.

By replacing them with energy-efficient windows, you can reduce heat transfer and maintain a more comfortable indoor temperature. This helps lower your energy bills and creates a more sustainable living environment.

Improved Home Comfort

Window replacements can significantly improve home comfort by eliminating drafts and air leaks.

Old windows often develop gaps and cracks, allowing outside air to seep inside and conditioned air to escape. This can create uncomfortable drafts and uneven temperatures throughout your home. With new, properly sealed windows, you can enjoy a consistent indoor temperature, free from unwanted drafts.

Increased Property Value

Investing in window replacement can also increase the value of your property. New windows not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of your home but also provide a more modern and updated look. Potential buyers are often willing to pay a premium for homes with energy-efficient and visually appealing windows, making it a worthwhile investment.

Noise Reduction

Living in a bustling city like Atlanta can come with its fair share of noise pollution.

Window replacement can help reduce exterior noise, providing a quieter and more peaceful living environment. Energy-efficient windows with multiple panes and insulating features can effectively block out noise, allowing you to enjoy a calm and serene home.

Better Storm Protection

Atlanta is no stranger to severe weather conditions, including storms and hurricanes. Having sturdy and impact-resistant windows is crucial for protecting your home and loved ones during such events. Window replacement with hurricane-rated or impact-resistant windows can provide the added safety and security you need to weather any storm.

Signs Your Need Window Replacement in Atlanta

While the benefits of window replacement are evident, it's essential to recognize when it's time to replace your windows. Here are some signs that indicate the need for window replacement:

Increased Energy Bills

If you notice a sudden increase in your energy bills, your windows may be to blame. Older, inefficient windows allow heat transfer, forcing your HVAC system to work harder to maintain a comfortable indoor temperature.

Visible Damage

Visible damage such as cracked glass, rotting frames, or warped sashes is a clear indication that your windows need replacement. Damaged windows not only compromise your home's security but also allow drafts and air leaks, leading to energy inefficiency and discomfort.

Difficulty in Operation

Windows that are difficult to open or close may be due to worn-out hardware or warped frames. This can be frustrating and may pose a safety risk in case of an emergency. Upgrading to new windows gives smoother operation mechanisms.

Drafts or Air Leaks

Feeling drafts or experiencing air leaks around your windows is a common sign that they need replacement. Drafty windows not only compromise your home's comfort but also waste energy by allowing conditioned air to escape and outside air to enter. Upgrading to energy-efficient windows will effectively eliminate drafts and improve your home's insulation.

Outdated Appearance

If your windows have an outdated appearance or don't match your home's architectural style, it may be time for a replacement. New windows can transform the look of your home, enhancing its curb appeal and giving it a fresh, modern aesthetic.

Types of Windows Available for Replacement in Atlanta

When it comes to window replacement, Atlanta is a great location for various types of window styles. Each type offers unique features and benefits, catering to different functional and aesthetic preferences. Here are some of the most popular window types available for replacement:

Double-Hung Windows

You can’t go wrong with double-hung windows, a classic and versatile option for any home. They have two sashes that slide up and down, so you can open them from both ends. This makes them great for airflow and easy to clean.

Double-hung windows fit well with many different home styles, and they never go out of fashion.

Awning Windows

Awning windows use a top-hinged mechanism that enables them to open outward, resembling the shape of an awning when fully extended. Their installation is commonly found at higher positions on walls, which means you can open them even during rain.

Awning windows are known for their excellent weather resistance and energy efficiency, making them a practical choice for Atlanta's climate.

Casement Windows

Casement windows are designed to open outward like doors because they only have hinges on one side. When open, these windows give huge, unobstructed views and tons of air flow. These work well with modern and contemporary homes, adding a sleek and clean aesthetic to any space.

Picture Windows

Picture windows are fixed windows that don't open or close. They are designed to provide expansive views and maximize natural light. Picture windows are often used as focal points in rooms, showcasing beautiful landscapes or architectural features.

Sliding Windows

Sliding windows, also known as gliding windows, have sashes that slide horizontally along tracks. They are easy to operate and offer a modern, streamlined look. Sliding windows are ideal for areas where vertical space is limited, such as patios, decks, or balconies.

Choose the Best Atlanta Window Installers and Replacement Companies

Finding the best window replacement Atlanta has to offer is crucial to ensure a successful and hassle-free window replacement project. How can I find the best services for window replacement near me? Here are some essential factors to consider when selecting a company:

Get Multiple Quotes

Obtaining multiple quotes from different companies allows you to compare prices and services. This helps you make an informed decision and ensures that you're getting the best value for your money.

Experience and Training

Choose a company that has extensive experience in window installation and replacement. Look for installers who are trained and knowledgeable about the latest industry standards and techniques.

Licensing and Credentials

Ensure that the company you choose is licensed, insured, and bonded. This provides protection for both you and the company in case of any accidents or damages during the installation process.

Types of Windows Offered

Consider the range of window options offered by the company. Look for companies that provide a wide selection of window styles, materials, and energy-efficient options to suit your specific needs.

Customer Feedback

Read online reviews and testimonials from past customers to gauge the company's reputation and customer satisfaction. Positive feedback and high ratings are indicators of a reliable and trustworthy company.

Cost

Don’t let cost be the only thing that matters when you pick a window replacement company. Find a good deal by comparing prices and services from different companies that offer window replacement in Atlanta.

Window Replacement Atlanta: Methodology

To identify the best Atlanta window installers and replacement companies, our team conducted extensive research and analysis. We evaluated various factors to identify the top companies that provide quality window replacement services in Atlanta. Here are the major qualities we looked for:

Response Time

Prompt response to inquiries and efficient scheduling of appointments were key factors in our evaluation. Companies with quick response times were given higher rankings.

Ratio of Low to High Star Ratings

We analyzed the ratio of low to high star ratings to assess overall customer satisfaction. Companies with higher ratios of positive ratings received higher rankings.

Ratio of Complaints to Reviews

We also considered the ratio of complaints to reviews to determine customer satisfaction and the company's ability to resolve any issues promptly.

Website Availability

The availability and functionality of a company's website were taken into account. Companies with informative and user-friendly websites were given higher rankings.

Hours of Operation

Companies with flexible and convenient hours of operation were given higher rankings. This ensures that customers have ample opportunity to schedule appointments at their convenience.

Window Replacement Atlanta: FAQs

Let’s take a look at some of the most common questions about window replacement Atlanta locals asked.

Do Window Companies Offer Financing?

Yes, many window companies offer financing options to help homeowners manage the cost of window replacement. These financing options may include low-interest loans, payment plans, or credit programs. Inquire about the financing options available when obtaining quotes from window companies.

When Is the Best Time of the Year to Replace Windows?

The best time of year to replace windows in Atlanta is during the off-peak seasons, such as winter. During these times, there is typically less demand for window replacements, and companies may offer discounts or promotional pricing. However, it's important to consider weather conditions and ensure that the installation can be performed safely and efficiently.

How Often Should You Replace Windows in Your Home?

You may need to replace your windows sooner if they are damaged, inefficient, or old-looking. Usually, windows last 15 to 20 years, depending on the material, quality, and maintenance. Windows are a long-lasting option for any home.

Are High-Efficiency Windows Worth It?

Yes, high-efficiency windows are worth the investment. While they may have a higher upfront cost, they offer long-term savings through reduced energy consumption and lower utility bills. High-efficiency windows are designed to minimize heat transfer, maintain a comfortable indoor temperature, and contribute to a more sustainable living environment.

Why Should You Hire a Window Replacement Company?

Hiring a professional window replacement company ensures that the installation is done correctly and efficiently. Window replacement requires expertise and specialized tools to ensure a proper fit, weather sealing, and optimal performance. Professionals can also provide valuable guidance in selecting the right windows for your home and budget.

What Is a Good Energy Performance Rating for Windows?

Energy performance for windows is measured by the U-factor and Solar Heat Gain Coefficient (SHGC). A lower U-factor indicates better insulation, while a lower SHGC means reduced solar heat gain. Look for windows with U-factors below 0.30 and SHGCs below 0.25 for optimal energy efficiency in Atlanta's climate.

Window Replacement Atlanta: Final Word

You can boost your home’s energy efficiency, comfort, value, noise reduction, and storm protection by investing in window replacement. Whether you choose Networx, our top recommendation, or another window replacement matching service on our list, you can find the perfect new windows for your Atlanta home.

Look for a window replacement company that has a good reputation, a valid license, positive customer reviews, and reasonable prices. By doing this, you can make your home look and feel amazing with new windows.

