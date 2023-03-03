The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
US State Department releases terrorism report for 2021

The US State Department creates an annual report on terrorism around the world. The 2021 report was released this week.

By SAM HALPERN
Published: MARCH 3, 2023 05:32

Updated: MARCH 3, 2023 05:34
US state department article (photo credit: FLICKR)
The US released its 2021 Country Reports on Terrorism (CRT) on Monday. The document was published on the US State Department website.

The CRT is an annual report that the United States Code mandates the State Department deliver to Congress. The 2021 report is a lengthy document that exceeds 300 pages and contains multiple chapters that cover numerous aspects of foreign terrorist activity as defined by the US State Department.

Chapter one: country reports on terrorism

The first chapter makes up the bulk of the report. The chapter is divided into multiple subsections that describe regional summaries of terrorist activity. The sections included are Africa, East Asia and the Pacific, Europe, The Middle East and North Africa, South and Central Asia and Western Hemisphere.

Each subsection includes a general overview before listing the countries in the specified region. Each country is given its own overview, a list of 2021 terrorist incidents, a description of the nation's legislation, law enforcement and border security, a description of how it countered the financing of terrorism, what steps it took to counter violent extremism and how it cooperated with other nations on the international and regional stages. All the information related specifically to 2021.

Chapter two: state sponsors of terrorism

"To designate a country as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, the Secretary of State must determine that the government of such country has repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism," the report explains. "Once a country is designated, it remains a State Sponsor of Terrorism until the designation is rescinded in accordance with [specific] statutory criteria."

An ISIS fighter poses in front of an Islamic State flag (credit: Wikimedia Commons) An ISIS fighter poses in front of an Islamic State flag (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

There are various sanctions the US imposes on countries whose governments it considers to be state sponsors of terrorism. The imposed sanctions include things such as a ban on exports that could be put to martial use, restrictions on U.S. foreign assistance, and various financial restrictions.

In 2021, the US considered four countries to be state sponsors of terrorism: Cuba, North Korea, Iran and Syria. As of March of 2023, no countries have been added or removed from the list.

Chapter three: the global challenge of chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear terrorism

The third chapter focuses on chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear terrorism and describes the steps the US has taken in 2021 to prevent foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs) and non-state actors to acquire such weapons. It also addresses the alliances and organizations (such as the International Atomic Energy Agency) that the US supports to work towards this goal.

Chapter four: terrorist safe havens

The CRT describes terrorist safe havens as places such as "ungoverned, undergoverned, and ill-governed physical areas where terrorists are able to organize, plan, raise funds, communicate, recruit, train, transit and operate in relative security because of inadequate governance capacity, political will or both."

Many of the places on the list described as "terrorist safe havens" included regions in Africa, the Middle East and South America.

Chapter five: foreign terrorist organization

Organizations classified by the US State Department as foreign terrorist organizations fulfill several criteria. They must be foreign organizations, engage in terrorist activities and pose a threat to some aspect of US security.

Groups that have been designated as an FTO, along with the individuals that belong to or support them, are, are subject to numerous severe criminal, financial and immigration penalties.

Since the 2021 report was presented to congress, the groups Aum Shinrikyo, Basque Fatherland and Liberty, Gama’a al-Islamiyya, Kahane Chai (Kach), Mujahidin Shura Council in the Environs of Jerusalem and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia have been delisted as foreign terrorist organizations by the State Department.



Tags IAEA Terrorism United States state department terror organization
