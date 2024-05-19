Bridgerton lead star claims Israel is committing 'war crimes' in Gaza 

Nicola Coughlan, acclaimed for her roles in Derry Girls and Bridgerton, has increasingly become known for her advocacy on global issues, notably her support for Palestinian rights.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Coughlan discussed the potential repercussions of her stance on Palestine, especially amid the volatile backdrop of the entertainment industry.

She was candid about the warnings she received about her career prospects, saying, "You do get told, 'You won't get work, you won't do this,'" but she remains steadfast, driven by a moral compass that prioritizes human rights. "Deep down, if you know that you’re coming from a place of ‘I don’t want any innocent people to suffer,’ then I’m not worried about people’s reactions."

Supporting Palestine during the Israel-Hamas war

Coughlan's commitment to supporting Palestine intensified during the 2023 Israel-Hamas war when she was one of over two thousand signatories of the Artists for Palestine letter.

In her interview with Teen Vogue, she articulated her broader humanitarian approach: "To me, it always becomes about supporting all innocent people, which sounds oversimplified, but I think you’ve got to look at situations and just think, 'Are we supporting innocent people no matter where they’re from, who they are?' That’s my drive."

The Teen Vogue feature also touched on Coughlan's connection to global conflicts, influenced by her father's work in peacekeeping.

Her family lived in Jerusalem before she was born, and her father's experiences in various war-torn regions shaped her worldview.

This background instills a more profound sense of responsibility in her advocacy efforts. She firmly believes in using her platform to highlight the plight of those affected by conflict, stating, "I feel a moral responsibility to give back."

Despite the challenges, Coughlan has managed to intertwine her career and advocacy.

She recognizes the precarious state of Hollywood but chooses to focus on the bigger picture of global human rights.

Her activism isn't just limited to signing letters and making public statements; she actively raises awareness and funds for humanitarian causes.

Bridgerton Season 3 marks a significant shift in focus as it delves into the story of Penelope Hetherington, portrayed by Coughlan.

Penelope, once a secondary character, becomes the central figure in this season. The narrative, based on a series of romance novels, previously concentrated on the romantic exploits of the Bridgerton siblings, her affluent neighbors. However, this season highlights Penelope’s journey from being a clever yet overlooked "wallflower" to becoming a proactive heroine with her own compelling love story.

The season begins as Penelope, under the guise of the mysterious gossip writer Lady Whistledown, manipulates the social scene.

Despite her past unrequited love for Colin Bridgerton and the challenges of her restrictive, financially strapped family environment, Penelope finds herself increasingly at the center of the narrative.

The show explores her evolution, struggles with her mother's oppressive control, and her pursuit of romantic happiness, potentially with Colin, who returns from travels more charming and eligible than ever.