Yair Golan becomes first Israeli leader to meet UK PM Keir Starmer in official visit

Chairman of the Democrats, Major General (Res.) Yair Golan, began an official visit to the UK today, becoming the first Israeli leader to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other top officials, including Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Deputy Foreign Secretary for Middle Eastern Affairs Hamish Plunkett, and Attorney General Lord Richard Harmer.

Golan is accompanied by Chairwoman of the Democrats' Knesset faction, MK Efrat Rayten, at the invitation of the LFI (Labor Friends of Israel) organization.

During their visit, they will participate in the Labour Party Conference in the presence of Prime Minister Keir Starmer and attend a pro-Israel event alongside Ambassador Hotovely, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, and Finance Minister Rachel Reeves.

Golan and Rayten stated, "We are here for two key goals – to continue applying international pressure for the return of hostages and to engage in constructive dialogue with the British government in an effort to reverse the decision on arms exports to Israel." Labor party leader Yair Golan attends a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on July 22, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The UK's government has suspended around 30 arms export licenses to Israel for use in Gaza over international humanitarian law concerns.