Labour Party avoids full arms embargo on Israel due to fears 'undermining confidence' by allies

The Labour Party has reportedly avoided putting a full arms embargo on Israel, according to a Monday report by Declassified UK, citing court filings.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy excluded spare parts of F-35s when Labour announced a partial arms embargo on Israel two months prior.

However, the spare parts had to then be shipped via another country. This is how Labour made sure Israel was receiving spare parts.

The UK believed that completely halting the transfer of F-35 supplies to Israel "would undermine US confidence in the UK and NATO at a critical juncture in our collective history and set back relations," Secretary of State for Defense John Healey was quoted as saying by the report. The United Kingdom holds 15% of the F-35 supply chain. British opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks after winning his seat at Holborn & St Pancras during the UK election in London, Britain, July 5 2024. (credit: REUTERS/CLAUDIA GRECO)

The UK government's "F-35 carve-out," the report describes, was challenged by a London high court by Al-Haq, a Palestinian human rights group with intervention by Oxfam, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch.

'Not possible to suspend licensing'

Court documents filed by the government showed that Healey issued a warning to his counterpart at the business department, Jonathan Reynolds, saying, "It is not possible to suspend licensing F-35 components for use by Israel without wide impacts to the whole F-35 program.

He warned that suspending F-35 licensing to Israel "would have a profound impact on international peace and security.”