Chelsea Football Club says no to Antisemitism and Racism

Millions of people were murdered during the Holocaust. As the living memory of the Second World War fades, the more important it becomes to remember the horrors that took place to ensure they are never allowed to happen again. Education and understanding of history play an important role in changing attitudes and at Chelsea Football Club we remain committed to play our part in supporting initiatives which can help promote a more peaceful and tolerant society. Antisemitism has no place in in our world today, let's come together to inspire future generations to always fight against antisemitism, discrimination and racism, wherever they find it. We at Chelsea FC remain determined to continue to raise awareness and provide the resources needed to inspire others around us to join this vital cause. We launched our long-term ‘Say No to Antisemitism’ campaign, funded by club owner Roman Abramovich, back in 2018 to raise awareness of and educate our players, staff, fans and the wider community about antisemitism. Under the campaign, we initiated a powerful pre-match light display tribute for Holocaust Memorial Day, commemorating the Olympic athletes who died at the hands of the Nazi’s during the Holocaust, sent official delegations to the March of the Living, and promoted our ongoing work with a long line of international organizations and partners.To find out more information about the ‘Say No to Antisemitism’ campaign, visit http://sayno.chelseafc.com /