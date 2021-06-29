In photos: IDF rescue team working in Miami

The IDF released photos on Tuesday of their rescue team assisting in the rescue of victims of the Miami building collapse in Surfside. The building collapsed early on the morning of June 24, and there are 9 confirmed dead as well as over 150 still unaccounted for. Among the people affected by this collapse is the large Jewish community which makes up more than a third of the area in question.
The rescue team left on June 26 and were joined by United Hatzalah in cooperation with El Al airlines. The operation is in coordination with the governor's office in Florida and the Foreign Ministry.
Meanwhile, Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai also travelled to Surfside and met with the Jewish community leaders as well as Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava. Prime minister Naftali Bennett expressed his condolences to the people of Surfside and promised that Israel will send further aid to Miami.
