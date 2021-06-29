The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
In photos: IDF rescue team working in Miami

The IDF rescue team is currently in Miami assisting with rescuing victims of the building collapse in Surfside.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN  
JUNE 29, 2021 21:36
IDF in Miami (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
IDF in Miami
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
The IDF released photos on Tuesday of their rescue team assisting in the rescue of victims of the Miami building collapse in Surfside.
The building collapsed early on the morning of June 24, and there are 9 confirmed dead as well as over 150 still unaccounted for.
Among the people affected by this collapse is the large Jewish community which makes up more than a third of the area in question.
IDF in Miami (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)IDF in Miami (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The rescue team left on June 26 and were joined by United Hatzalah in cooperation with El Al airlines. The operation is in coordination with the governor's office in Florida and the Foreign Ministry.
IDF in Miami (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)IDF in Miami (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Meanwhile, Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai also travelled to Surfside and met with the Jewish community leaders as well as Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
IDF in Miami (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)IDF in Miami (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Prime minister Naftali Bennett expressed his condolences to the people of Surfside and promised that Israel will send further aid to Miami. 
IDF in Miami (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)IDF in Miami (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)


