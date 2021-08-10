The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel to receive more advanced F-35 fighter jets

Like the F-35, the LTS is also on the market, as Russian officials stated that they were interested in selling it to multiple nations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 10, 2021 06:22
ISRAEL HAS to examine carefully how much the US wants to sell the F35 to the UAE.
Israel is reportedly among the few countries that have received or have agreements to purchase more of the F-35 fighter jet, according to a report on Monday by the Wall Street Journal
The F-35 is described by the Journal as the "most advanced plane in the US arsenal."
However, the same report also presents that Russia has developed their own fighter jet to combat its American counterpart. The jet is known as the LTS Checkmate.  
Furthermore, last month, it was reported that the IAF would start training pilots in order to work the F-35 fighter jet.
Many discussions have been taking place around the two fighter jets with many wanting to know which is the superior plane. 
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.  


