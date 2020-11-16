The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia focuses next on freeze-drying their vaccine doses for transport

The vaccine needs to be shipped and stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius posing a challenge for even the most sophisticated hospitals in the United States.

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 16, 2020 14:20
A nurse prepares Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for inoculation at a clinic in Tver, Russia October 12, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA/FILE PHOTO)
A nurse prepares Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for inoculation at a clinic in Tver, Russia October 12, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA/FILE PHOTO)
Russia expects to produce primarily freeze-dried Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine doses by the spring, a top official said, eliminating the need for transport at ultra-low temperatures as part of an ambitious plan to inoculate its population.
Vaccine developers globally are scrambling to work out how to ship and store their vials, some of which must be kept in specialized freezers at extremely low temperatures.
The logistical challenge was brought into sharper focus after promising interim trial data for the vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, a major breakthrough in the race to curb the pandemic.
This vaccine needs to be shipped and stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius, equivalent to an Antarctic winter, posing a challenge for even the most sophisticated hospitals in the United States.
It also puts it out of reach for the moment for many poor countries.
Transportation is a pressing issue for Russia, which has many extremely remote settlements and has already begun rolling out a program of mass inoculation of frontline medical workers across the country, though human trials of Sputnik V are not yet complete.
Whether being trucked across Siberia or flown to the far reaches of the Arctic, its vials must be stored at minus 18 degrees Celsius or below, according to the Gamaleya Institute which developed the shot.
But Russia has also been testing a version that has undergone lyophilisation, turning the liquid vaccine into a dry, white mass that can be stored at normal fridge temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (35.6-46.4°F). It is then diluted before injection.
Russia has not previously disclosed how many doses of freeze-dried vaccine it is planning to produce. But Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is backing and marketing the vaccine, told Reuters it would soon be the main focus.
"We expect that, starting roughly from February, we will switch mainly to the lyophilised form," he said. "A large proportion of doses, if not a majority, will be specifically in this form.
"We have conducted trials that confirm that the immune response to the lyophilised form is the same as to the standard form of the vaccine."
Interim results for the vaccine in liquid form showed the shot to be 92% effective.
Lead scientist at the Gamaleya Institute, Alexander Gintsburg, said in an interview with Reuters earlier this year that freeze-drying was not yet a primary focus, as lyophilisate is more expensive and takes longer to produce.
However, Dmitriev said that the process was not significantly more expensive, and that the main limitation is the time needed to acquire additional equipment.
Russia plans to produce around 2 million doses of Sputnik V this year, ramping up to 15 million per month by the spring.
Contracts seen by Reuters in the state tender register show that the Gamaleya Institute placed an order for materials from laboratory supplier Dia-M to be used for packaging 2.9 million doses of the shot in liquid form, and 720,000 doses freeze-dried. The order must be fulfilled by Dec. 21.
The health ministry, which supervises the Gamaleya Institute, did not comment on the contracts. Dia-M also did not respond to a request for comment.
Freeze-drying, if applied widely, could give Russia an advantage in some export markets.
The health secretary of the Brazilian state of Bahia told Reuters he had ruled out buying the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech as they required ultra-cold freezers for transportation.
Bahia signed a deal with Russia for 50 million doses of Sputnik V in September.
Russia is not alone in looking at freeze-drying.
In Japan, Daiichi Sankyo Co is making a so-called messenger RNA (mRNA)-based candidate which it hopes will give it an edge for storing at higher temperatures. The technology uses a chemical messenger to instruct cells to make proteins that mimic the outer surface of the coronavirus, thereby creating immunity.
"We believe we can offer a much, much better condition (for storage)," said Masayuki Yabuta, head of the company's biologics division. "Freeze-dried is the best formulation."
VACCINE SPETSNAZ
The technique would be particularly useful for mRNA vaccines, such as the one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, because of the ultra-low temperature storage needs, Anna Blakney, research fellow at Imperial College, said.
But it could also be used for other types of vaccines, including ones based on an adenovirus vector like in Russia.
"I think it just hasn't permeated into these big pharma companies yet," she said.
More testing may still be needed to check if freeze-drying affects a vaccine's efficacy.
"You have to show equivalency between the formulation. So someone that's vaccinated with the original formulation gets the same immune response as somebody vaccinated with the freeze-dried formulation," she said.
In late September, Russian authorities ran a test of the supply chain, sending small quantities of the vaccine in liquid form to every region of the country.
At the Moscow headquarters of logistics and courier firm Biocard, staff tracked the movements, receiving real-time updates on the temperature inside the special containers.
Containers are able to maintain a consistent temperature of minus 18.5 degrees for up to four days.
"The challenge is that ... you can't change the temperature by even half a degree, not even for a minute or a second," Oleg Baykov, Biocard director, said.
"So you have very little time," Baykov said. "We're like the Spetsnaz (rapid deployment forces) of the world of medical distribution."
Outside temperatures can also affect how long the containers are able to function. Winter weather in remote Russian towns, many built around oil or gas deposits, mean Biocard is gearing up to use helicopters for transporting some doses.
Russia has so far exported the vaccine to four destinations: Belarus, Venezuela, India and the United Arab Emirates. The Venezuela delivery was handled by delivery firm DHL, Baykov said, which also placed an order with Biocard for its temperature-controlled containers for the trip.


Tags Russia Vaccinations Russia-US Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We can't ignore the funding of terrorism any longer - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak What can explain Netanyahu's sudden concern for Arabs? By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
4 Biden’s likely secretary of defense Michèle Flournoy and Israel - Analysis
FORMER DEFENSE undersecretary for policy Michèle Flournoy, CEO of the Center for a New American Security.
5 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by